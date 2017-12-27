"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

BCTV Schedules Week of 12/25/17


By BCTVProg | Wed, December 27 2017

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 12/25/17

Monday, December 25, 2017

1:30 am All Things LGBTQ - Rights and Democracy

2:30 am Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more (Part I)

4:08 am Discussion on the Opioid Crisis in Vermont

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/22/17

5:30 am Shirley Squires: A Touch of Heaven - Pt. 1

6:25 am Shirley Squires: A Touch of Heaven - Pt. 2

6:45 am Vets: Christmas Celebration 2015 by American Legion Band

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am A Child’s Christmas in Wales: Directed by Alan Distler (1985)

9:28 am 2016 Seasons Greetings from the Town of Brattleboro

9:30 am Brattleboro Holiday Tree Lighting (2011)

9:45 am First Congregational Church's Tuba Christmas 2015

11:05 am Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Song-Along

1:00 pm GrooveBarbers Holiday Concert Extravaganza! - Next Stage

2:40 pm Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2

3:35 pm Veterans Events - Christmas Celebration 2017 by American Legion Band

4:55 pm 2016 Seasons Greetings from the Town of Brattleboro

5:00 pm A Child’s Christmas in Wales: Directed by Alan Distler (1985)

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/22/17

6:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Bob Lyons

7:00 pm Democracy Now!

8:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason

8:53 pm 2016 Seasons Greetings from the Town of Brattleboro

9:00 pm Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor

11:10 pm Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Song-Along

Tuesday, December 26, 2017

1:05 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Rehab Roadhouse

2:10 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Promenade Performance at Scott Farm 7/15/17

3:20 am Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more (Part I)

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/22/17

5:30 am Rotary Cares - Ep 3 - Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson

6:00 am Vote For Vermont - Politics and Graveyards

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now!

9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 20B

10:00 am Yoga for You - 12-18-17

10:23 am You Come Too Poetry Series - Welcome to 'You Come Too' poetry series on BCTV

10:24 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Evening Hawk' by Robert Penn Warren

10:30 am Here We Are - with guest Bob Lyons

11:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Essential Beaver 11/15/17

1:05 pm Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Community Opioid Response Talks - Why don’t they just stop? Ways to Think and Talk About Addiction (COR Talk)

4:32 pm Vote For Vermont - Politics and Graveyards

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17

6:30 pm Artful Word - Steamroller Print Project Auction

7:00 pm Democracy Now!

8:00 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2

10:10 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Conmen, Scoundrels, Rogues: Colorful Characters from Brattleboro's Past

11:23 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - Welcome to 'You Come Too' poetry series on BCTV

11:24 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Evening Hawk' by Robert Penn Warren

11:30 pm The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

1:35 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Promenade Performance at Scott Farm 7/15/17

2:45 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Essential Beaver 11/15/17

4:49 am Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17

5:30 am The FEED - 12-13-17

6:00 am Yoga for You - 12-18-17

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 12/17/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason

10:00 am Naked Brattleboro - Ep. 5

10:30 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

11:30 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 4

1:40 pm Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more (Part I)

3:30 pm Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2

4:51 pm Stuck in Vermont - Rhythm of the Rein

5:00 pm Family Matters - Ep. 4

5:30 pm Gunsense Vermont - Vigil to Commemorate the 5th Anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting

5:47 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Avenue Grocery: The Next Generation

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Tim Allen

8:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 13 - Steven Katz

9:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Events - 50th Anniversary Scrapbook

9:35 pm Community Opioid Response Talks - Why don’t they just stop? Ways to Think and Talk About Addiction (COR Talk)

11:10 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2

Thursday, December 28, 2017

1:20 am Bats Talk: Jerry Schneider

2:00 am Big Data, Politics and the 2020 Election

3:45 am Brattleboro Places and Words - Conmen, Scoundrels, Rogues: Colorful Characters from Brattleboro's Past

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17

5:30 am Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2

6:51 am Brattleboro Solidarity Rally for Palestine 12/9/17

7:00 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 13 - Steven Katz

7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Tim Allen

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17

10:10 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2

12:20 pm Brooks Memorial Library Events - 50th Anniversary Scrapbook

12:55 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Resilience in Building by Alex Wilson (2017)

1:30 pm Veterans Events - Christmas Celebration 2017 by American Legion Band

2:50 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 4

5:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 3 - Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17

6:30 pm The FEED - 12-13-17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more (Part I)

9:40 pm Gunsense Vermont - Vigil to Commemorate the 5th Anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting

10:00 pm Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor

Friday, December 29, 2017

12:08 am The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn

2:15 am Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont

3:30 am All Things LGBTQ - Rights and Democracy

4:30 am Artful Word - Steamroller Print Project Auction

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17

5:30 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 20B

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Promenade Performance at Scott Farm 7/15/17

10:10 am Gunsense Vermont - Vigil to Commemorate the 5th Anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting

10:30 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 4

12:40 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Resilience in Building by Alex Wilson (2017)

1:15 pm Little Jug - Dad's Worldwide Fame

1:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 13 - Steven Katz

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

3:00 pm Community Opioid Response Talks - Why don’t they just stop? Ways to Think and Talk About Addiction (COR Talk)

4:35 pm Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/22/17

6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 3 - Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Events - 50th Anniversary Scrapbook

8:35 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Conmen, Scoundrels, Rogues: Colorful Characters from Brattleboro's Past

9:48 pm Brattleboro Solidarity Rally for Palestine 12/9/17

9:54 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - Welcome to 'You Come Too' poetry series on BCTV

9:56 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Evening Hawk' by Robert Penn Warren

10:00 pm Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more (Part I)

11:40 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17

Saturday, December 30, 2017

12:50 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Rehab Roadhouse

1:55 am Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2

2:50 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2

5:00 am Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2

6:21 am Stuck in Vermont - Rhythm of the Rein

6:30 am Veterans Events - Christmas Celebration 2017 by American Legion Band

7:50 am Stuck in Vermont - Reuben Jackson

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Resilience in Building by Alex Wilson (2017)

9:35 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Promenade Performance at Scott Farm 7/15/17

10:42 am Gunsense Vermont - Vigil to Commemorate the 5th Anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting

11:00 am Brattleboro Places and Words - Conmen, Scoundrels, Rogues: Colorful Characters from Brattleboro's Past

12:15 pm Brooks Memorial Library Events - 50th Anniversary Scrapbook

12:50 pm Discussion on the Opioid Crisis in Vermont

1:45 pm Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor

3:51 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour

4:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - Rights and Democracy

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/22/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17

7:00 pm Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017

9:30 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason

10:29 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Rehab Roadhouse

11:30 pm brattlebubble - brattlebubble 2017

Sunday, December 31, 2017

12:15 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 4

2:30 am Veterans Events - Christmas Celebration 2017 by American Legion Band

3:50 am Brattleboro Places and Words - Conmen, Scoundrels, Rogues: Colorful Characters from Brattleboro's Past

5:05 am Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2

6:30 am Here We Are - with guest Tim Allen

7:00 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 12/17/17

9:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 13 - Steven Katz

10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 20B

11:00 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2

1:08 pm Discussion on the Opioid Crisis in Vermont

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 3 - Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson

3:30 pm Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont

4:43 pm Brattleboro Solidarity Rally for Palestine 12/9/17

4:48 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

4:54 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - Welcome to 'You Come Too' poetry series on BCTV

4:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Evening Hawk' by Robert Penn Warren

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Bear Pond Books - Bill McKibben

6:30 pm Artful Word - Steamroller Print Project Auction

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Tim Allen

8:30 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason

9:30 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17

10:39 pm Brattleboro Solidarity Rally for Palestine 12/9/17

10:45 pm Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 12/25/17

Monday, December 25, 2017

12:10 am Putney Central School Board - Putney School Bd Mtg 12/14/17

2:40 am VT State House Special Event - VW Environmental Funds

4:15 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/18/17

6:10 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/18/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/21/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/22/17

10:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 12/11/17

11:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 12/19/17

1:50 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/18/17

3:00 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 12/18/17

4:30 pm Landmark College Graduation - Fall 2017 Landmark College Commencement

6:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/19/17

8:50 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 12/18/17

10:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/20/17

11:45 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/11/17

Tuesday, December 26, 2017

2:00 am VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 1

4:00 am VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 2

6:35 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/18/17

8:30 am Chittenden Democrats - Preview of the 2018 Legislative Session

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/22/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/20/17

3:30 pm Landmark College Graduation - Fall 2017 Landmark College Commencement

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/21/17

6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/18/17

7:50 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/14/17

9:15 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/18/17

10:25 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 12/18/17

11:30 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting - December 13, 2017

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

5:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 12/11/17

6:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/19/17

9:18 am Gov Scott Press Conference - December 7, 2017

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17

10:30 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 12/18/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/21/17

1:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/20/17

3:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/18/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/20/17

7:40 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/20/17

Thursday, December 28, 2017

12:10 am VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 1

2:09 am VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 2

4:45 am Landmark College Graduation - Fall 2017 Landmark College Commencement

6:05 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 12/19/17

8:30 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 12/18/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/21/17

12:00 pm Putney Central School Board - Putney School Bd Mtg 12/14/17

2:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/20/17

4:22 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/18/17

5:30 pm Chittenden Democrats - Preview of the 2018 Legislative Session

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/21/17

7:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/26/17

9:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/20/17

11:10 pm VT State House Special Event - VW Environmental Funds

Friday, December 29, 2017

12:45 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/18/17

2:00 am Putney Central School Board - Putney School Bd Mtg 12/14/17

4:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 12/11/17

5:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/18/17

7:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/26/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting - December 13, 2017

5:30 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 12/18/17

7:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/27/17

9:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/20/17

11:25 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 12/19/17

Saturday, December 30, 2017

1:45 am VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 1

3:45 am VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 2

6:30 am Chittenden Democrats - Preview of the 2018 Legislative Session

7:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/27/17

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/22/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17

11:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/18/17

12:50 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/18/17

2:00 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 12/18/17

3:05 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/19/17

6:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 12/11/17

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/21/17

8:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/27/17

10:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/26/17

Sunday, December 31, 2017

1:00 am VT State House Special Event - VW Environmental Funds

2:35 am Gov Scott Press Conference - December 7, 2017

3:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/27/17

6:00 am Chittenden Democrats - Preview of the 2018 Legislative Session

6:30 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/27/17

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 12/22/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 12/19/17

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 12/21/17

12:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/20/17

4:30 pm Chittenden Democrats - Preview of the 2018 Legislative Session

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Putney Central School Board - Putney School Bd Mtg 12/14/17

8:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/20/17

10:15 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/20/17

