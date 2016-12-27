"The two most joyous times of the year are Christmas morning and the end of school." - Alice Cooper

Culture » Media

BCTV Schedules For Week of 12/26/16


By BCTVProg | Mon, December 26 2016

BCTV channel 8  schedule for the week of 12/26/16

Monday, December 26, 2016

12:00 am First Wednesdays: America in a New More Dangerous World

1:55 am Improv Asylum: Seein' what Sticks - 2016 Graduate Performance

3:30 am Stories by the Fire: It Happened One December

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2

6:49 am TED Talks: Ian Bremmer - How the US Could Use it's Super Power

7:05 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #7: ADA Accessibability

7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:45 am TED Talks: Mallory Soldner - Your Company's Data Could End World Hunger

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life

9:20 am The Rhema Word Ministry 445

10:00 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 1 of 3

11:25 am Insight: Great Minds

11:30 am Cooking with Zandria: Energy and Food

12:18 pm DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16

1:30 pm Ecovation Hub Milestone #4 - 11/30/16

3:00 pm Green Mtn Vets for Peace: Ep 157

4:00 pm Nuclear Free Future: New Nukes

4:30 pm Rivergarden: Daniel Hartigan 10/14/16

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #7: ADA Accessibability

7:00 pm Democracy Now! 12/26/16

8:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Annette Gordon-Reed, Peter Onuf

9:30 pm Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement

10:25 pm Improv Asylum: Seein' what Sticks - 2016 Graduate Performance

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

12:00 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 1 of 3

1:20 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 2 of 3

3:37 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 3 of 3

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am Green Mtn Vets for Peace: Ep 157

6:30 am Job for the Formerly Incarcerated

7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 12/25/16

8:00 am Democracy Now! 12/26/16

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 2 of 3

12:20 pm Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2

1:40 pm GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 12/25/16

3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

3:15 pm What Do We Do Now? Taking Action in Trump's America

4:45 pm Bread and Puppet Theater: Insurrection Mass

5:30 pm For the Animals: Dog Mountain

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Spotlight on VT Issues: Electoral College

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm 1st Wed: A Secretary of the Future

9:30 pm Stories by the Fire: It Happened One December

11:00 pm What Do We Do Now? Taking Action in Trump's America

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

12:30 am Valley Homegrown: Sandy Bailey

1:30 am Trio Da Kali Featuring Derek Gripper at Goddard College

3:35 am Nuclear Free Future: New Nukes

4:00 am Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Mad River Chorale - Holiday Harmonies

7:00 am Spotlight on VT Issues: Electoral College

7:30 am Job for the Formerly Incarcerated

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am TED Talks: Mallory Soldner - Your Company's Data Could End World Hunger

9:15 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 3 of 3

10:30 am First Baptist: Let Us Share the Good Things We Have

11:30 am True North Reports: VT Energy Policy

12:00 pm Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement

12:45 pm GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life

1:00 pm A Viennese Holiday Evening: The Johann Strauss Family

3:00 pm 1st Wed: A Secretary of the Future

4:20 pm Vote for VT: Vermont's Aging Population

4:45 pm Nuclear Free Future: New Nukes

5:10 pm Cooking with Zandria: Energy and Food

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm 350 Brattleboro Fundraising for Standing Rock

9:25 pm Insight: Great Minds

9:30 pm Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2

10:55 pm Trio Da Kali Featuring Derek Gripper at Goddard College

Thursday, December 29, 2016

1:00 am What Do We Do Now? Taking Action in Trump's America

2:20 am WWAC: Prof. James Galbraith - Inequality 10/13/16

4:00 am All Things LGBTQ: Outright VT

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:20 am TED Talks: Ian Bremmer - How the US Could Use it's Super Power

5:45 am Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement

6:30 am 350 Brattleboro Fundraising for Standing Rock

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16

10:15 am GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life

10:30 am Ecovation Hub Milestone #4 - 11/30/16

12:00 pm Rivergarden: Daniel Hartigan 10/14/16

12:55 pm Cooking with Zandria: Energy and Food

1:42 pm What Do We Do Now? Taking Action in Trump's America

3:00 pm Common Good VT: Updat on Overtime Regulations

3:20 pm Trio Da Kali Featuring Derek Gripper at Goddard College

5:30 pm BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:20 pm TED Talks: Mallory Soldner - Your Company's Data Could End World Hunger

6:35 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #7: ADA Accessibability

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Rivergarden: Daniel Hartigan 10/14/16

9:00 pm All Things LGBTQ: Outright VT

10:00 pm A Viennese Holiday Evening: The Johann Strauss Family

Friday, December 30, 2016

12:00 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 1 of 3

1:20 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 2 of 3

3:37 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 3 of 3

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Valley Homegrown: Sandy Bailey

6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

7:55 am Insight: Great Minds

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Annette Gordon-Reed, Peter Onuf

10:22 am The Rhema Word Ministry 445

11:00 am Mad River Chorale - Holiday Harmonies

12:30 pm Stories by the Fire: It Happened One December

2:00 pm First Baptist: Let Us Share the Good Things We Have

3:00 pm Spotlight on VT Issues: Electoral College

3:30 pm Green Mtn Vets for Peace: Ep 157

4:30 pm Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Job for the Formerly Incarcerated

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16

9:15 pm Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement

10:00 pm Ecovation Hub Milestone #4 - 11/30/16

11:20 pm Improv Asylum: Seein' what Sticks - 2016 Graduate Performance

Saturday, December 31, 2016

1:00 am Valley Homegrown: Sandy Bailey

2:00 am Trio Da Kali Featuring Derek Gripper at Goddard College

4:05 am A Viennese Holiday Evening: The Johann Strauss Family

6:00 am Mad River Chorale - Holiday Harmonies

7:30 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #7: ADA Accessibability

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2

10:30 am Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement

11:14 am TED Talks: Ian Bremmer - How the US Could Use it's Super Power

11:30 am Cooking with Zandria: Energy and Food

12:17 pm TED Talks: Mallory Soldner - Your Company's Data Could End World Hunger

12:30 pm Rivergarden: Daniel Hartigan 10/14/16

1:30 pm For the Animals: Dog Mountain

2:00 pm What Do We Do Now? Taking Action in Trump's America

3:20 pm Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement

4:05 pm Bread and Puppet Theater: Insurrection Mass

5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Annette Gordon-Reed, Peter Onuf

8:25 pm Improv Asylum: Seein' what Sticks - 2016 Graduate Performance

10:00 pm Rivergarden: Daniel Hartigan 10/14/16

11:00 pm All Things LGBTQ: Outright VT

Sunday, January 1, 2017

12:00 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Annette Gordon-Reed, Peter Onuf

1:30 am What Do We Do Now? Taking Action in Trump's America

3:00 am First Wednesdays: America in a New More Dangerous World

4:48 am GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life

5:05 am 350 Brattleboro Fundraising for Standing Rock

6:30 am A Viennese Holiday Evening: The Johann Strauss Family

8:30 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #7: ADA Accessibability

9:00 am First Baptist: Let Us Share the Good Things We Have

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

11:30 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Annette Gordon-Reed, Peter Onuf

1:00 pm True North Reports: VT Energy Policy

1:30 pm Nuclear Free Future: New Nukes

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass

3:00 pm DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16

4:15 pm Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement

5:00 pm Job for the Formerly Incarcerated

5:30 pm GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:50 pm Insight: Great Minds

7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass

8:00 pm Ecovation Hub Milestone #4 - 11/30/16

9:20 pm GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life

9:40 pm Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2

11:00 pm Stories by the Fire: It Happened One December

....

 

BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 12/26/16

Monday, December 26, 2016

12:05 am Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement

1:30 am WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 12/15/16

1:50 am WSESU Board Budget Mtg 12/15/16

4:00 am Gov Shumlin Press Conference - Patnership Between VTC CCV Vtrans

4:30 am Dummerston School Bd Mtg 12/13/16

6:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/19/16

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

12:15 pm Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

3:00 pm Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

5:00 pm Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

7:10 pm Governor Shumlin Press Conference: Building Communities Grants Ceremony

7:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 12/12/16

8:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/20/16

10:35 pm Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

12:00 am Congressman Welch Speaking on VT Law Enforcement

12:30 am VT State House Special Event: Chemical Use in Vermont

4:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16

6:40 am Governor Shumlin Press Conference: Building Communities Grants Ceremony

7:00 am Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 12/13/16

8:13 am Townshend SB Mtg 12/13/16

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 12/15/16

10:50 am WSESU Board Budget Mtg 12/15/16

1:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/20/16

3:35 pm Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16

8:40 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16

9:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 12/19/16

11:35 pm Governor Shumlin Press Conference: Building Communities Grants Ceremony

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

12:00 am Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

2:10 am Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement

3:30 am VT State Board of Education 11/15/16

7:50 am Vernon SB Mtg 12/19/16

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:20 am Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16

2:00 pm Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus

2:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/19/16

5:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

8:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 12/12/16

8:30 pm Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus

9:00 pm Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement

10:20 pm Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

Thursday, December 29, 2016

12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16

2:40 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/19/16

5:00 am L&G Towns Act 46 Mtg 12/7/16

6:15 am Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

7:30 am Dummerston School Bd Mtg 12/13/16

9:30 am Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Gov Shumlin Press Conference - Patnership Between VTC CCV Vtrans

12:30 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16

3:08 pm WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 12/15/16

3:30 pm WSESU Board Budget Mtg 12/15/16

5:40 pm Governor Shumlin Press Conference: Building Communities Grants Ceremony

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

7:00 pm Townshend Selectboard Mtg 12/27/16

9:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

Friday, December 30, 2016

12:11 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16

1:00 am Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 12/13/16

2:15 am Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

3:30 am Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/20/16

6:05 am Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement

7:30 am Townshend Selectboard Mtg 12/27/16

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

1:30 pm Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus

2:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16

4:45 pm Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/28/16

8:30 pm Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

10:10 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16

11:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/20/16

Saturday, December 31, 2016

1:35 am Governor Shumlin Press Conference: Building Communities Grants Ceremony

2:00 am Vernon SB Mtg 12/19/16

4:05 am VT State Board of Education 11/15/16

8:30 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16

9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/28/16

1:30 pm Congressman Welch Speaking on VT Law Enforcement

2:00 pm Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16

4:30 pm Townshend Selectboard Mtg 12/27/16

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 12/12/16

8:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 12/19/16

10:32 pm Governor Shumlin Press Conference: Building Communities Grants Ceremony

11:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/19/16

Sunday, January 1, 2017

1:30 am VT State House Special Event: Chemical Use in Vermont

5:00 am VT NDCAP - 12/1/16 Mtg

7:50 am Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement

1:30 pm Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/28/16

4:00 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus

6:30 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16

9:10 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/19/16

11:30 pm Congressman Welch Speaking on VT Law Enforcement 

