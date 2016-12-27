BCTV Schedules For Week of 12/26/16

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 12/26/16
Monday, December 26, 2016
12:00 am First Wednesdays: America in a New More Dangerous World
1:55 am Improv Asylum: Seein' what Sticks - 2016 Graduate Performance
3:30 am Stories by the Fire: It Happened One December
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2
6:49 am TED Talks: Ian Bremmer - How the US Could Use it's Super Power
7:05 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #7: ADA Accessibability
7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
7:45 am TED Talks: Mallory Soldner - Your Company's Data Could End World Hunger
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life
9:20 am The Rhema Word Ministry 445
10:00 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 1 of 3
11:25 am Insight: Great Minds
11:30 am Cooking with Zandria: Energy and Food
12:18 pm DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16
1:30 pm Ecovation Hub Milestone #4 - 11/30/16
3:00 pm Green Mtn Vets for Peace: Ep 157
4:00 pm Nuclear Free Future: New Nukes
4:30 pm Rivergarden: Daniel Hartigan 10/14/16
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #7: ADA Accessibability
7:00 pm Democracy Now! 12/26/16
8:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Annette Gordon-Reed, Peter Onuf
9:30 pm Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement
10:25 pm Improv Asylum: Seein' what Sticks - 2016 Graduate Performance
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
12:00 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 1 of 3
1:20 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 2 of 3
3:37 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 3 of 3
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am Green Mtn Vets for Peace: Ep 157
6:30 am Job for the Formerly Incarcerated
7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 12/25/16
8:00 am Democracy Now! 12/26/16
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
10:00 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 2 of 3
12:20 pm Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2
1:40 pm GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 12/25/16
3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
3:15 pm What Do We Do Now? Taking Action in Trump's America
4:45 pm Bread and Puppet Theater: Insurrection Mass
5:30 pm For the Animals: Dog Mountain
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Spotlight on VT Issues: Electoral College
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm 1st Wed: A Secretary of the Future
9:30 pm Stories by the Fire: It Happened One December
11:00 pm What Do We Do Now? Taking Action in Trump's America
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
12:30 am Valley Homegrown: Sandy Bailey
1:30 am Trio Da Kali Featuring Derek Gripper at Goddard College
3:35 am Nuclear Free Future: New Nukes
4:00 am Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Mad River Chorale - Holiday Harmonies
7:00 am Spotlight on VT Issues: Electoral College
7:30 am Job for the Formerly Incarcerated
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am TED Talks: Mallory Soldner - Your Company's Data Could End World Hunger
9:15 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 3 of 3
10:30 am First Baptist: Let Us Share the Good Things We Have
11:30 am True North Reports: VT Energy Policy
12:00 pm Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement
12:45 pm GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life
1:00 pm A Viennese Holiday Evening: The Johann Strauss Family
3:00 pm 1st Wed: A Secretary of the Future
4:20 pm Vote for VT: Vermont's Aging Population
4:45 pm Nuclear Free Future: New Nukes
5:10 pm Cooking with Zandria: Energy and Food
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm 350 Brattleboro Fundraising for Standing Rock
9:25 pm Insight: Great Minds
9:30 pm Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2
10:55 pm Trio Da Kali Featuring Derek Gripper at Goddard College
Thursday, December 29, 2016
1:00 am What Do We Do Now? Taking Action in Trump's America
2:20 am WWAC: Prof. James Galbraith - Inequality 10/13/16
4:00 am All Things LGBTQ: Outright VT
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:20 am TED Talks: Ian Bremmer - How the US Could Use it's Super Power
5:45 am Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement
6:30 am 350 Brattleboro Fundraising for Standing Rock
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16
10:15 am GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life
10:30 am Ecovation Hub Milestone #4 - 11/30/16
12:00 pm Rivergarden: Daniel Hartigan 10/14/16
12:55 pm Cooking with Zandria: Energy and Food
1:42 pm What Do We Do Now? Taking Action in Trump's America
3:00 pm Common Good VT: Updat on Overtime Regulations
3:20 pm Trio Da Kali Featuring Derek Gripper at Goddard College
5:30 pm BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:20 pm TED Talks: Mallory Soldner - Your Company's Data Could End World Hunger
6:35 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #7: ADA Accessibability
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Rivergarden: Daniel Hartigan 10/14/16
9:00 pm All Things LGBTQ: Outright VT
10:00 pm A Viennese Holiday Evening: The Johann Strauss Family
Friday, December 30, 2016
12:00 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 1 of 3
1:20 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 2 of 3
3:37 am Express Fluency: Spanish with Elissa McLean Part 3 of 3
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Valley Homegrown: Sandy Bailey
6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
7:55 am Insight: Great Minds
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Annette Gordon-Reed, Peter Onuf
10:22 am The Rhema Word Ministry 445
11:00 am Mad River Chorale - Holiday Harmonies
12:30 pm Stories by the Fire: It Happened One December
2:00 pm First Baptist: Let Us Share the Good Things We Have
3:00 pm Spotlight on VT Issues: Electoral College
3:30 pm Green Mtn Vets for Peace: Ep 157
4:30 pm Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Job for the Formerly Incarcerated
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16
9:15 pm Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement
10:00 pm Ecovation Hub Milestone #4 - 11/30/16
11:20 pm Improv Asylum: Seein' what Sticks - 2016 Graduate Performance
Saturday, December 31, 2016
1:00 am Valley Homegrown: Sandy Bailey
2:00 am Trio Da Kali Featuring Derek Gripper at Goddard College
4:05 am A Viennese Holiday Evening: The Johann Strauss Family
6:00 am Mad River Chorale - Holiday Harmonies
7:30 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #7: ADA Accessibability
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2
10:30 am Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement
11:14 am TED Talks: Ian Bremmer - How the US Could Use it's Super Power
11:30 am Cooking with Zandria: Energy and Food
12:17 pm TED Talks: Mallory Soldner - Your Company's Data Could End World Hunger
12:30 pm Rivergarden: Daniel Hartigan 10/14/16
1:30 pm For the Animals: Dog Mountain
2:00 pm What Do We Do Now? Taking Action in Trump's America
3:20 pm Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement
4:05 pm Bread and Puppet Theater: Insurrection Mass
5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Annette Gordon-Reed, Peter Onuf
8:25 pm Improv Asylum: Seein' what Sticks - 2016 Graduate Performance
10:00 pm Rivergarden: Daniel Hartigan 10/14/16
11:00 pm All Things LGBTQ: Outright VT
Sunday, January 1, 2017
12:00 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Annette Gordon-Reed, Peter Onuf
1:30 am What Do We Do Now? Taking Action in Trump's America
3:00 am First Wednesdays: America in a New More Dangerous World
4:48 am GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life
5:05 am 350 Brattleboro Fundraising for Standing Rock
6:30 am A Viennese Holiday Evening: The Johann Strauss Family
8:30 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #7: ADA Accessibability
9:00 am First Baptist: Let Us Share the Good Things We Have
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
11:30 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Annette Gordon-Reed, Peter Onuf
1:00 pm True North Reports: VT Energy Policy
1:30 pm Nuclear Free Future: New Nukes
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass
3:00 pm DCC: Patti Smith - Porcupines 11/29/16
4:15 pm Dance for Trains: Collaboration of Poetry & Movement
5:00 pm Job for the Formerly Incarcerated
5:30 pm GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:50 pm Insight: Great Minds
7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass
8:00 pm Ecovation Hub Milestone #4 - 11/30/16
9:20 pm GGE: Ep 8 - This Episode Can Change Your Life
9:40 pm Horse Pull - Guilford Fair 2016: Pt 2
11:00 pm Stories by the Fire: It Happened One December
....
BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 12/26/16
Monday, December 26, 2016
12:05 am Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement
1:30 am WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 12/15/16
1:50 am WSESU Board Budget Mtg 12/15/16
4:00 am Gov Shumlin Press Conference - Patnership Between VTC CCV Vtrans
4:30 am Dummerston School Bd Mtg 12/13/16
6:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/19/16
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16
12:15 pm Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16
3:00 pm Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16
5:00 pm Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16
7:10 pm Governor Shumlin Press Conference: Building Communities Grants Ceremony
7:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 12/12/16
8:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/20/16
10:35 pm Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
12:00 am Congressman Welch Speaking on VT Law Enforcement
12:30 am VT State House Special Event: Chemical Use in Vermont
4:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16
6:40 am Governor Shumlin Press Conference: Building Communities Grants Ceremony
7:00 am Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 12/13/16
8:13 am Townshend SB Mtg 12/13/16
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 12/15/16
10:50 am WSESU Board Budget Mtg 12/15/16
1:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/20/16
3:35 pm Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16
8:40 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16
9:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 12/19/16
11:35 pm Governor Shumlin Press Conference: Building Communities Grants Ceremony
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
12:00 am Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16
2:10 am Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement
3:30 am VT State Board of Education 11/15/16
7:50 am Vernon SB Mtg 12/19/16
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:20 am Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
1:00 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16
2:00 pm Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus
2:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/19/16
5:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16
8:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 12/12/16
8:30 pm Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus
9:00 pm Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement
10:20 pm Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16
Thursday, December 29, 2016
12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16
2:40 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/19/16
5:00 am L&G Towns Act 46 Mtg 12/7/16
6:15 am Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16
7:30 am Dummerston School Bd Mtg 12/13/16
9:30 am Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Gov Shumlin Press Conference - Patnership Between VTC CCV Vtrans
12:30 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16
3:08 pm WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 12/15/16
3:30 pm WSESU Board Budget Mtg 12/15/16
5:40 pm Governor Shumlin Press Conference: Building Communities Grants Ceremony
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
7:00 pm Townshend Selectboard Mtg 12/27/16
9:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16
Friday, December 30, 2016
12:11 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16
1:00 am Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 12/13/16
2:15 am Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16
3:30 am Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/20/16
6:05 am Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement
7:30 am Townshend Selectboard Mtg 12/27/16
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am Dummerston Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16
1:30 pm Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus
2:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16
4:45 pm Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16
6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/28/16
8:30 pm Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16
10:10 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16
11:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/20/16
Saturday, December 31, 2016
1:35 am Governor Shumlin Press Conference: Building Communities Grants Ceremony
2:00 am Vernon SB Mtg 12/19/16
4:05 am VT State Board of Education 11/15/16
8:30 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16
9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/28/16
1:30 pm Congressman Welch Speaking on VT Law Enforcement
2:00 pm Putney Selectboard Mtg 12/21/16
4:30 pm Townshend Selectboard Mtg 12/27/16
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
8:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 12/12/16
8:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 12/19/16
10:32 pm Governor Shumlin Press Conference: Building Communities Grants Ceremony
11:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/19/16
Sunday, January 1, 2017
1:30 am VT State House Special Event: Chemical Use in Vermont
5:00 am VT NDCAP - 12/1/16 Mtg
7:50 am Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16
9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Fall 2016 Landmark College Commencement
1:30 pm Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/28/16
4:00 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 12/19/16
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
6:00 pm Montpelier: 12/12/16 in Studio - Martha B Straus
6:30 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/20/16
9:10 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/19/16
11:30 pm Congressman Welch Speaking on VT Law Enforcement