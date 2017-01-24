"You do not lead by hitting people over the head. That's assault, not leadership." - Dwight D. Eisenhower

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Media

BCTV Schedules For Week of 1/23/17


By BCTVProg | Tue, January 24 2017

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 1/23/17

Monday, January 23, 2017

12:00 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout

1:00 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions

2:00 am Standing Rock Report at the Peace and Justice Center

4:05 am Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am Storytelling VT - What Does it Mean to Be Human?

6:50 am Wonders of Astronomy: You are Related to Your Favorite Star

7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt1)

9:30 am Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016

10:00 am Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16

10:25 am The Rhema Word Ministry # 446

11:00 am GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business

12:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout

1:00 pm Dr Martin Luther King Remeberance in Burlington 1/15/17

3:00 pm Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

4:25 pm A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5

5:00 pm Everyday People: Jazz Musicians Ken and Antoinette Rokicki

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt1)

8:30 pm MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel

10:15 pm Dr Martin Luther King Remeberance in Burlington 1/15/17

11:30 pm Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

12:00 am All Things LGBTQ: Criminal Justice Reform

1:00 am Cooking with Zandria: Farming in VT

2:00 am Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

3:30 am Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:25 am Green Mtn. Vets for Peace - Episode 158

6:30 am Everyday People: Jazz Musicians Ken and Antoinette Rokicki

7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/22/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel

11:42 am Storytelling VT - What Does it Mean to Be Human?

1:00 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/22/17

3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

3:14 pm TED Talks: Adam Galinsky - How to speak up for yourself

3:30 pm Cooking with Zandria: Farming in VT

4:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Skillet Chicken

4:55 pm Art & Activism: The Poetry Show

5:30 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:25 pm A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends

9:30 pm Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls

10:07 pm MLK Civil Rights Panel: A Vision for Civil Rights in VT

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

12:00 am At Landmark: Mark Timney, 'Off Target' 10/17/16

1:15 am Dr Martin Luther King Remeberance in Burlington 1/15/17

2:30 am Valley Homegrown: Worms

3:30 am Spotlight on VT Issues: VT Health Care

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference Pt.1

6:30 am For the Animals: Everyone has a Tail to Tell

6:52 am Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls

7:30 am Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends

10:30 am First Baptist: With God's Love We Will Survive

11:30 am Goddard Haybarn Theater - Author Dinaw Mengestu

12:40 pm First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present

1:55 pm Standing Rock Report at the Peace and Justice Center

4:00 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16

4:30 pm Wonders of Astronomy: You are Related to Your Favorite Star

5:10 pm TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others

5:30 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

9:30 pm GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business

10:30 pm All Things LGBTQ: Criminal Justice Reform

11:30 pm For the Animals: Everyone has a Tail to Tell

Thursday, January 26, 2017

12:00 am First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present

1:15 am Green Mtn. Vets for Peace - Episode 158

2:20 am A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5

3:00 am Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference Pt.1

4:00 am All Things LGBTQ: Criminal Justice Reform

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions

6:30 am Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel

9:45 am Wonders of Astronomy: You are Related to Your Favorite Star

10:30 am Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

11:55 am Cooking with Zandria: Farming in VT

12:48 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16

1:14 pm TED Talks: Adam Galinsky - How to speak up for yourself

1:30 pm MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel

3:12 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt1)

3:35 pm MLK Civil Rights Panel: A Vision for Civil Rights in VT

5:30 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:20 pm Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt1)

8:30 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016

9:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout

10:00 pm A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5

10:35 pm Spotlight on VT Issues: VT Health Care

Friday, January 27, 2017

12:00 am Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel

1:00 am Spotlight on VT Issues: VT Health Care

2:30 am Valley Homegrown: Worms

3:30 am Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Vote for VT: Independent Contractors

6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout

10:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry # 446

10:35 am Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

12:00 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016

12:30 pm First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present

1:43 pm TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others

2:00 pm First Baptist: With God's Love We Will Survive

3:00 pm Cooking with Zandria: Farming in VT

3:55 pm Green Mtn. Vets for Peace - Episode 158

5:00 pm Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt1)

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends

9:30 pm Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls

10:10 pm TED Talks: Adam Galinsky - How to speak up for yourself

10:30 pm Senior Moments: Jazz Now & The Last 40 Years

11:30 pm Valley Homegrown: Worms

Saturday, January 28, 2017

12:30 am All Things LGBTQ: Criminal Justice Reform

1:30 am MLK Civil Rights Panel: A Vision for Civil Rights in VT

3:25 am Standing Rock Report at the Peace and Justice Center

5:30 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt1)

5:55 am Standing Rock Report at the Peace and Justice Center

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016

9:30 am Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16

10:00 am GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business

10:55 am A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5

11:30 am Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends

1:00 pm Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls

1:40 pm Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel

2:30 pm Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference Pt.1

3:30 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016

4:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout

5:00 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions

8:00 pm MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel

9:42 pm TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others

10:00 pm GGE: Ep 9 - Making Sustainable Social Enterprises

11:00 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16

11:25 pm A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5

Sunday, January 29, 2017

12:00 am First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present

1:30 am Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

3:00 am Goddard Haybarn Theater - Author Dinaw Mengestu

4:30 am Green Mtn. Vets for Peace - Episode 158

5:45 am MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel

7:30 am Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls

8:15 am Wonders of Astronomy: You are Related to Your Favorite Star

9:00 am First Baptist: With God's Love We Will Survive

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

11:15 am Dr Martin Luther King Remeberance in Burlington 1/15/17

12:30 pm Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16

1:00 pm All Things LGBTQ: Criminal Justice Reform

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/29/17

3:00 pm GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business

4:00 pm MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel

5:42 pm TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/29/17

8:00 pm Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

9:30 pm Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16

10:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout

11:00 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions 

...

BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 1/23/17

Monday, January 23, 2017

12:00 am VT State Board of Education 1/17/17

3:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY17 Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/10/17

7:30 am Dummerston SB Mtg 1/18/17

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Gov Scott Press Conference: 3 Executive Orders to the Executive Branch

11:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Education Funding

2:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 1/9/17

2:45 pm Guilford SB Mtg 1/9/17

3:20 pm Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

4:56 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 3

5:30 pm VT Press Bureau's Capital Beat 1/12/17

6:00 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 1/18/17

7:15 pm Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/17

9:30 pm WCSU Elementary Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/12/17

10:55 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Current Use Dept of Taxes

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY17 Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/10/17

4:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY17 Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/11/17

7:00 am Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/10/17

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:25 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 3

11:00 am VT State Board of Education 1/17/17

2:25 pm Gov Scott Press Conference 1/13/17

2:55 pm Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/17/17

8:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/18/

10:30 pm Townshend SB Mtg 1/10/17

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Agriculture Committee -

1:01 am Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/18/

4:00 am Dummerston SchBd Mtg 1/10/17

6:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY17 Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/10/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:20 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 1/18/17

11:30 am VT Press Bureau's Capital Beat 1/12/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 1/4/17

3:20 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 1/18/17

4:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/2/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17

8:30 pm Newfane SB Mtg 1/23/17

11:00 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 3

11:32 pm Gov Scott Press Conference: 3 Executive Orders to the Executive Branch

Thursday, January 26, 2017

12:00 am VT State Board of Education 1/17/17

3:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Education Funding

6:25 am WCSU Elementary Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/12/17

7:46 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 3

8:20 am WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/19/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:20 am Gov Scott Press Conference: Building Bright Futures

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 1/10/17

2:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 1/18/17

3:30 pm Gov Scott Press Conference: 3 Executive Orders to the Executive Branch

4:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/17/17

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

7:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 1/23/17

9:30 pm VT Press Bureau's Capital Beat 1/12/17

10:00 pm VT State Board of Education 1/17/17

Friday, January 27, 2017

1:15 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Agriculture Committee -

2:30 am Newfane SB Mtg 1/23/17

5:00 am Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/17

7:05 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY17 Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/11/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

11:30 am Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17

2:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 1/23/17

4:30 pm Gov Scott Press Conference 1/13/17

5:00 pm VT Press Bureau's Capital Beat 1/12/17

5:28 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 3

6:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 1/23/17

8:30 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/19/17

10:10 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/18/

Saturday, January 28, 2017

12:40 am Jamaica SB Mtg 1/23/17

3:10 am Sen Sanders - Senate Floor Presentation on Medicare/Medicade/SS Cuts

3:30 am Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17

6:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Agriculture Committee -

7:00 am Guilford SB Mtg 1/23/17

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Putney SB Mtg 1/25/17

1:30 pm Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17

4:00 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Education Funding

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 1/18/17

9:25 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/23/17

Sunday, January 29, 2017

12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY17 Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/10/17

4:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY17 Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/11/17

7:00 am VT Press Bureau's Capital Beat 1/12/17

7:30 am WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/23/17

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 1/23/17

2:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/18/

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 1/25/17

8:30 pm VT State Board of Education 1/17/17 

»

iBrattleboro Poll

When others disagree with me, I tend to

Choices