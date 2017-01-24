BCTV Schedules For Week of 1/23/17

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 1/23/17
Monday, January 23, 2017
12:00 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout
1:00 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions
2:00 am Standing Rock Report at the Peace and Justice Center
4:05 am Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am Storytelling VT - What Does it Mean to Be Human?
6:50 am Wonders of Astronomy: You are Related to Your Favorite Star
7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt1)
9:30 am Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016
10:00 am Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16
10:25 am The Rhema Word Ministry # 446
11:00 am GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business
12:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout
1:00 pm Dr Martin Luther King Remeberance in Burlington 1/15/17
3:00 pm Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16
4:25 pm A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5
5:00 pm Everyday People: Jazz Musicians Ken and Antoinette Rokicki
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt1)
8:30 pm MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel
10:15 pm Dr Martin Luther King Remeberance in Burlington 1/15/17
11:30 pm Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
12:00 am All Things LGBTQ: Criminal Justice Reform
1:00 am Cooking with Zandria: Farming in VT
2:00 am Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16
3:30 am Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:25 am Green Mtn. Vets for Peace - Episode 158
6:30 am Everyday People: Jazz Musicians Ken and Antoinette Rokicki
7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/22/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
10:00 am MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel
11:42 am Storytelling VT - What Does it Mean to Be Human?
1:00 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/22/17
3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
3:14 pm TED Talks: Adam Galinsky - How to speak up for yourself
3:30 pm Cooking with Zandria: Farming in VT
4:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Skillet Chicken
4:55 pm Art & Activism: The Poetry Show
5:30 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:25 pm A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends
9:30 pm Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls
10:07 pm MLK Civil Rights Panel: A Vision for Civil Rights in VT
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
12:00 am At Landmark: Mark Timney, 'Off Target' 10/17/16
1:15 am Dr Martin Luther King Remeberance in Burlington 1/15/17
2:30 am Valley Homegrown: Worms
3:30 am Spotlight on VT Issues: VT Health Care
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference Pt.1
6:30 am For the Animals: Everyone has a Tail to Tell
6:52 am Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls
7:30 am Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends
10:30 am First Baptist: With God's Love We Will Survive
11:30 am Goddard Haybarn Theater - Author Dinaw Mengestu
12:40 pm First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present
1:55 pm Standing Rock Report at the Peace and Justice Center
4:00 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16
4:30 pm Wonders of Astronomy: You are Related to Your Favorite Star
5:10 pm TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others
5:30 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16
9:30 pm GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business
10:30 pm All Things LGBTQ: Criminal Justice Reform
11:30 pm For the Animals: Everyone has a Tail to Tell
Thursday, January 26, 2017
12:00 am First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present
1:15 am Green Mtn. Vets for Peace - Episode 158
2:20 am A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5
3:00 am Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference Pt.1
4:00 am All Things LGBTQ: Criminal Justice Reform
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions
6:30 am Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel
9:45 am Wonders of Astronomy: You are Related to Your Favorite Star
10:30 am Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16
11:55 am Cooking with Zandria: Farming in VT
12:48 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16
1:14 pm TED Talks: Adam Galinsky - How to speak up for yourself
1:30 pm MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel
3:12 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt1)
3:35 pm MLK Civil Rights Panel: A Vision for Civil Rights in VT
5:30 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:20 pm Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt1)
8:30 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016
9:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout
10:00 pm A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5
10:35 pm Spotlight on VT Issues: VT Health Care
Friday, January 27, 2017
12:00 am Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel
1:00 am Spotlight on VT Issues: VT Health Care
2:30 am Valley Homegrown: Worms
3:30 am Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Vote for VT: Independent Contractors
6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout
10:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry # 446
10:35 am Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16
12:00 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016
12:30 pm First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present
1:43 pm TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others
2:00 pm First Baptist: With God's Love We Will Survive
3:00 pm Cooking with Zandria: Farming in VT
3:55 pm Green Mtn. Vets for Peace - Episode 158
5:00 pm Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt1)
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends
9:30 pm Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls
10:10 pm TED Talks: Adam Galinsky - How to speak up for yourself
10:30 pm Senior Moments: Jazz Now & The Last 40 Years
11:30 pm Valley Homegrown: Worms
Saturday, January 28, 2017
12:30 am All Things LGBTQ: Criminal Justice Reform
1:30 am MLK Civil Rights Panel: A Vision for Civil Rights in VT
3:25 am Standing Rock Report at the Peace and Justice Center
5:30 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt1)
5:55 am Standing Rock Report at the Peace and Justice Center
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016
9:30 am Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16
10:00 am GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business
10:55 am A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5
11:30 am Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends
1:00 pm Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls
1:40 pm Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel
2:30 pm Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference Pt.1
3:30 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016
4:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout
5:00 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions
8:00 pm MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel
9:42 pm TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others
10:00 pm GGE: Ep 9 - Making Sustainable Social Enterprises
11:00 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16
11:25 pm A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5
Sunday, January 29, 2017
12:00 am First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present
1:30 am Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16
3:00 am Goddard Haybarn Theater - Author Dinaw Mengestu
4:30 am Green Mtn. Vets for Peace - Episode 158
5:45 am MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel
7:30 am Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls
8:15 am Wonders of Astronomy: You are Related to Your Favorite Star
9:00 am First Baptist: With God's Love We Will Survive
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
11:15 am Dr Martin Luther King Remeberance in Burlington 1/15/17
12:30 pm Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16
1:00 pm All Things LGBTQ: Criminal Justice Reform
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/29/17
3:00 pm GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business
4:00 pm MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel
5:42 pm TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/29/17
8:00 pm Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16
9:30 pm Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16
10:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout
11:00 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions
BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 1/23/17
Monday, January 23, 2017
12:00 am VT State Board of Education 1/17/17
3:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY17 Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/10/17
7:30 am Dummerston SB Mtg 1/18/17
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Gov Scott Press Conference: 3 Executive Orders to the Executive Branch
11:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Education Funding
2:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 1/9/17
2:45 pm Guilford SB Mtg 1/9/17
3:20 pm Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16
4:56 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 3
5:30 pm VT Press Bureau's Capital Beat 1/12/17
6:00 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 1/18/17
7:15 pm Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/17
9:30 pm WCSU Elementary Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/12/17
10:55 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Current Use Dept of Taxes
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY17 Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/10/17
4:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY17 Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/11/17
7:00 am Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/10/17
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:25 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 3
11:00 am VT State Board of Education 1/17/17
2:25 pm Gov Scott Press Conference 1/13/17
2:55 pm Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/17
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/17/17
8:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/18/
10:30 pm Townshend SB Mtg 1/10/17
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Agriculture Committee -
1:01 am Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/18/
4:00 am Dummerston SchBd Mtg 1/10/17
6:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY17 Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/10/17
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:20 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 1/18/17
11:30 am VT Press Bureau's Capital Beat 1/12/17
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
1:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 1/4/17
3:20 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 1/18/17
4:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/2/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
6:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17
8:30 pm Newfane SB Mtg 1/23/17
11:00 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 3
11:32 pm Gov Scott Press Conference: 3 Executive Orders to the Executive Branch
Thursday, January 26, 2017
12:00 am VT State Board of Education 1/17/17
3:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Education Funding
6:25 am WCSU Elementary Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/12/17
7:46 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 3
8:20 am WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/19/17
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:20 am Gov Scott Press Conference: Building Bright Futures
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 1/10/17
2:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 1/18/17
3:30 pm Gov Scott Press Conference: 3 Executive Orders to the Executive Branch
4:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/17/17
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
7:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 1/23/17
9:30 pm VT Press Bureau's Capital Beat 1/12/17
10:00 pm VT State Board of Education 1/17/17
Friday, January 27, 2017
1:15 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Agriculture Committee -
2:30 am Newfane SB Mtg 1/23/17
5:00 am Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/17
7:05 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY17 Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/11/17
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
11:30 am Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17
2:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 1/23/17
4:30 pm Gov Scott Press Conference 1/13/17
5:00 pm VT Press Bureau's Capital Beat 1/12/17
5:28 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 3
6:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 1/23/17
8:30 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/19/17
10:10 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/18/
Saturday, January 28, 2017
12:40 am Jamaica SB Mtg 1/23/17
3:10 am Sen Sanders - Senate Floor Presentation on Medicare/Medicade/SS Cuts
3:30 am Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17
6:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Agriculture Committee -
7:00 am Guilford SB Mtg 1/23/17
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Putney SB Mtg 1/25/17
1:30 pm Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17
4:00 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Education Funding
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
8:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 1/18/17
9:25 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/23/17
Sunday, January 29, 2017
12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY17 Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/10/17
4:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY17 Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/11/17
7:00 am VT Press Bureau's Capital Beat 1/12/17
7:30 am WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/23/17
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 1/23/17
2:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/18/
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
6:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 1/25/17
8:30 pm VT State Board of Education 1/17/17