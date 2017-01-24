BCTV Schedules For Week of 1/23/17

By BCTVProg | Tue, January 24 2017

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 1/23/17

Monday, January 23, 2017

12:00 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout

1:00 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions

2:00 am Standing Rock Report at the Peace and Justice Center

4:05 am Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am Storytelling VT - What Does it Mean to Be Human?

6:50 am Wonders of Astronomy: You are Related to Your Favorite Star

7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt1)

9:30 am Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016

10:00 am Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16

10:25 am The Rhema Word Ministry # 446

11:00 am GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business

12:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout

1:00 pm Dr Martin Luther King Remeberance in Burlington 1/15/17

3:00 pm Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

4:25 pm A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5

5:00 pm Everyday People: Jazz Musicians Ken and Antoinette Rokicki

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt1)

8:30 pm MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel

10:15 pm Dr Martin Luther King Remeberance in Burlington 1/15/17

11:30 pm Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

12:00 am All Things LGBTQ: Criminal Justice Reform

1:00 am Cooking with Zandria: Farming in VT

2:00 am Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

3:30 am Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:25 am Green Mtn. Vets for Peace - Episode 158

6:30 am Everyday People: Jazz Musicians Ken and Antoinette Rokicki

7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/22/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel

11:42 am Storytelling VT - What Does it Mean to Be Human?

1:00 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/22/17

3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

3:14 pm TED Talks: Adam Galinsky - How to speak up for yourself

3:30 pm Cooking with Zandria: Farming in VT

4:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Skillet Chicken

4:55 pm Art & Activism: The Poetry Show

5:30 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:25 pm A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends

9:30 pm Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls

10:07 pm MLK Civil Rights Panel: A Vision for Civil Rights in VT

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

12:00 am At Landmark: Mark Timney, 'Off Target' 10/17/16

1:15 am Dr Martin Luther King Remeberance in Burlington 1/15/17

2:30 am Valley Homegrown: Worms

3:30 am Spotlight on VT Issues: VT Health Care

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference Pt.1

6:30 am For the Animals: Everyone has a Tail to Tell

6:52 am Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls

7:30 am Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends

10:30 am First Baptist: With God's Love We Will Survive

11:30 am Goddard Haybarn Theater - Author Dinaw Mengestu

12:40 pm First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present

1:55 pm Standing Rock Report at the Peace and Justice Center

4:00 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16

4:30 pm Wonders of Astronomy: You are Related to Your Favorite Star

5:10 pm TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others

5:30 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

9:30 pm GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business

10:30 pm All Things LGBTQ: Criminal Justice Reform

11:30 pm For the Animals: Everyone has a Tail to Tell

Thursday, January 26, 2017

12:00 am First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present

1:15 am Green Mtn. Vets for Peace - Episode 158

2:20 am A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5

3:00 am Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference Pt.1

4:00 am All Things LGBTQ: Criminal Justice Reform

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions

6:30 am Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel

9:45 am Wonders of Astronomy: You are Related to Your Favorite Star

10:30 am Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

11:55 am Cooking with Zandria: Farming in VT

12:48 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16

1:14 pm TED Talks: Adam Galinsky - How to speak up for yourself

1:30 pm MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel

3:12 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt1)

3:35 pm MLK Civil Rights Panel: A Vision for Civil Rights in VT

5:30 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:20 pm Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt1)

8:30 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016

9:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout

10:00 pm A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5

10:35 pm Spotlight on VT Issues: VT Health Care

Friday, January 27, 2017

12:00 am Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel

1:00 am Spotlight on VT Issues: VT Health Care

2:30 am Valley Homegrown: Worms

3:30 am Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Vote for VT: Independent Contractors

6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout

10:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry # 446

10:35 am Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

12:00 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016

12:30 pm First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present

1:43 pm TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others

2:00 pm First Baptist: With God's Love We Will Survive

3:00 pm Cooking with Zandria: Farming in VT

3:55 pm Green Mtn. Vets for Peace - Episode 158

5:00 pm Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt1)

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends

9:30 pm Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls

10:10 pm TED Talks: Adam Galinsky - How to speak up for yourself

10:30 pm Senior Moments: Jazz Now & The Last 40 Years

11:30 pm Valley Homegrown: Worms

Saturday, January 28, 2017

12:30 am All Things LGBTQ: Criminal Justice Reform

1:30 am MLK Civil Rights Panel: A Vision for Civil Rights in VT

3:25 am Standing Rock Report at the Peace and Justice Center

5:30 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt1)

5:55 am Standing Rock Report at the Peace and Justice Center

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016

9:30 am Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16

10:00 am GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business

10:55 am A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5

11:30 am Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends

1:00 pm Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls

1:40 pm Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel

2:30 pm Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference Pt.1

3:30 pm Open Studio: Stone Soup Social - Jan 2016

4:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout

5:00 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions

8:00 pm MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel

9:42 pm TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others

10:00 pm GGE: Ep 9 - Making Sustainable Social Enterprises

11:00 pm Windham County Sheriff Office Grant Check Presentation 12/8/16

11:25 pm A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5

Sunday, January 29, 2017

12:00 am First Wednesdays: Elizabeth Morrison - Zen Past and Present

1:30 am Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

3:00 am Goddard Haybarn Theater - Author Dinaw Mengestu

4:30 am Green Mtn. Vets for Peace - Episode 158

5:45 am MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel

7:30 am Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls

8:15 am Wonders of Astronomy: You are Related to Your Favorite Star

9:00 am First Baptist: With God's Love We Will Survive

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

11:15 am Dr Martin Luther King Remeberance in Burlington 1/15/17

12:30 pm Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16

1:00 pm All Things LGBTQ: Criminal Justice Reform

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/29/17

3:00 pm GGE: Masterclass - How To Invest in a Local VT Business

4:00 pm MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel

5:42 pm TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/29/17

8:00 pm Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

9:30 pm Town Clerk Annette Cappy Retires After 28 Years of Service! 12/29/16

10:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Bill Littlefield, Glenn Stout

11:00 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #8: Housing Needs & Creative Solutions

...

BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 1/23/17

Monday, January 23, 2017

12:00 am VT State Board of Education 1/17/17

3:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY17 Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/10/17

7:30 am Dummerston SB Mtg 1/18/17

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Gov Scott Press Conference: 3 Executive Orders to the Executive Branch

11:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Education Funding

2:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 1/9/17

2:45 pm Guilford SB Mtg 1/9/17

3:20 pm Newfane Selectboard Mtg 12/19/16

4:56 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 3

5:30 pm VT Press Bureau's Capital Beat 1/12/17

6:00 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 1/18/17

7:15 pm Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/17

9:30 pm WCSU Elementary Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/12/17

10:55 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Current Use Dept of Taxes

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY17 Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/10/17

4:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY17 Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/11/17

7:00 am Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/10/17

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:25 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 3

11:00 am VT State Board of Education 1/17/17

2:25 pm Gov Scott Press Conference 1/13/17

2:55 pm Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/17/17

8:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/18/

10:30 pm Townshend SB Mtg 1/10/17

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Agriculture Committee -

1:01 am Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/18/

4:00 am Dummerston SchBd Mtg 1/10/17

6:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY17 Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/10/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:20 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 1/18/17

11:30 am VT Press Bureau's Capital Beat 1/12/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 1/4/17

3:20 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 1/18/17

4:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/2/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17

8:30 pm Newfane SB Mtg 1/23/17

11:00 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 3

11:32 pm Gov Scott Press Conference: 3 Executive Orders to the Executive Branch

Thursday, January 26, 2017

12:00 am VT State Board of Education 1/17/17

3:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Education Funding

6:25 am WCSU Elementary Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/12/17

7:46 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 3

8:20 am WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/19/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:20 am Gov Scott Press Conference: Building Bright Futures

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 1/10/17

2:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 1/18/17

3:30 pm Gov Scott Press Conference: 3 Executive Orders to the Executive Branch

4:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/17/17

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

7:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 1/23/17

9:30 pm VT Press Bureau's Capital Beat 1/12/17

10:00 pm VT State Board of Education 1/17/17

Friday, January 27, 2017

1:15 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Agriculture Committee -

2:30 am Newfane SB Mtg 1/23/17

5:00 am Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/17

7:05 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY17 Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/11/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

11:30 am Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17

2:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 1/23/17

4:30 pm Gov Scott Press Conference 1/13/17

5:00 pm VT Press Bureau's Capital Beat 1/12/17

5:28 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 3

6:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 1/23/17

8:30 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/19/17

10:10 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/18/

Saturday, January 28, 2017

12:40 am Jamaica SB Mtg 1/23/17

3:10 am Sen Sanders - Senate Floor Presentation on Medicare/Medicade/SS Cuts

3:30 am Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17

6:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Agriculture Committee -

7:00 am Guilford SB Mtg 1/23/17

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Putney SB Mtg 1/25/17

1:30 pm Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17

4:00 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Education Funding

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 1/18/17

9:25 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/23/17

Sunday, January 29, 2017

12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY17 Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/10/17

4:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY17 Governor's Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/11/17

7:00 am VT Press Bureau's Capital Beat 1/12/17

7:30 am WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/23/17

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 1/23/17

2:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/18/

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 1/25/17

8:30 pm VT State Board of Education 1/17/17