"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

BCTV Schedules Week of 12/4/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, December 04 2017

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 12/4/17

Monday, December 4, 2017

2:45 am Bookstock - Jean Hanff Korelitz

3:30 am Bear Pond Books - Poets Resist: Voices of Dissent

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17

5:30 am True North Reports TV - The Carbon Tax and the Essex Plan

6:00 am UVM Community Medical School - Politics, Money, & Science: Current Debates in Public Health & Health Policy

7:30 am Artful Word - Biggest Waves on Lake Champlain

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Veterans Events - Veterans Day 2017 at the VFW

10:00 am Landmark College Presents - Eric Bass, Addressing Social Injustice with Puppetry 11/6/17

11:26 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth

11:30 am Osher Lecture Series - Gaudi, Modernista, Barcelona!

12:30 pm Amazon's Stealth Invasion of Vermont

1:53 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap

2:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - The Greatest Magic Trick of All

2:52 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

3:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Susan Osgood

4:00 pm Vote For VT - Holding State Government Accountable

5:00 pm Everyday People - 11-7-17 The Putney Craft Tour

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17

6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues

6:51 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Jim Freedman - Why China is Rebuildinging the Silk Road 11/17/17

9:23 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

9:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 1)

10:20 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

10:30 pm Community Conversation - Resiliency to Recovery

Tuesday, December 5, 2017

12:30 am A "Sweet Symposium" Exploring Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert

4:00 am Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17

5:30 am Brattleboro Places and Words - Introducing the MILES Project on Green Mountain Mornings

5:45 am Addiction Recovery Channel - Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan

6:19 am Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

6:30 am Family Matters - Ep. 1

6:57 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 19C

10:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 3

12:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation

1:53 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Jim Freedman - Why China is Rebuildinging the Silk Road 11/17/17

4:23 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

4:30 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17

6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues

6:51 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017

10:30 pm Bear Pond Books - Poets Resist: Voices of Dissent

11:53 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap

11:56 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth

Wednesday, December 6, 2017

12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Thea Wren Band

12:52 am Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour

1:00 am Veterans Events - Veterans Day 2017 at the VFW

2:00 am Tele-medicine Forums - Green Mountain Care Board meets to learn about Tele-medicine 10/31/17

3:32 am Landmark College Presents - Eric Bass, Addressing Social Injustice with Puppetry 11/6/17

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17

5:30 am Osher Lecture Series - Gaudi, Modernista, Barcelona!

6:23 am Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 11/26/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 1

9:32 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 2

10:01 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth

10:05 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues

10:26 am Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap

10:30 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

11:30 am Tele-medicine Forums - Green Mountain Care Board meets to learn about Tele-medicine 10/31/17

1:01 pm Everyday People - 11-7-17 The Putney Craft Tour

1:30 pm True North Reports TV - The Carbon Tax and the Essex Plan

2:00 pm Veterans Events - Veterans Day 2017 at the VFW

3:00 pm Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017

5:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 11 - Bideew Bou Bess

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17

6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Ron Stahley

8:30 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Jim Freedman - Why China is Rebuildinging the Silk Road 11/17/17

9:53 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

10:00 pm Veterans Events - Veterans Day 2017 at the VFW

11:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation

Thursday, December 7, 2017

12:23 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

12:30 am Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017

3:00 am Community Conversation - Resiliency to Recovery

4:54 am Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap

4:57 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17

5:30 am Vote For VT - Holding State Government Accountable

6:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues

6:51 am Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar

7:00 am Here We Are - with guest Ron Stahley

7:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 11 - Bideew Bou Bess

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am State of Vermont - Strategies to Address Racial Disparities - Public Forum 11/20/17

9:49 am Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

10:00 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)

11:00 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 1)

11:50 am Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour

12:00 pm Artful Word - Biggest Waves on Lake Champlain

12:30 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Jim Freedman - Why China is Rebuildinging the Silk Road 11/17/17

1:56 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap

2:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation

3:23 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

3:30 pm Amazon's Stealth Invasion of Vermont

4:53 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

5:00 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Introducing the MILES Project on Green Mountain Mornings

5:13 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

5:21 pm NakedBratt_Ep06_DisfunctionJnctn_2011_loc.mpg

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17

6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 2 - Sadie Fischesser, Stan Nowakowski

6:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 11 - Bideew Bou Bess

8:30 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 1

9:02 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 2

9:35 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues

10:00 pm Osher Lecture Series - Gaudi, Modernista, Barcelona!

11:00 pm UVM Community Medical School - Politics, Money, & Science: Current Debates in Public Health & Health Policy

Friday, December 8, 2017

12:30 am A "Sweet Symposium" Exploring Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert

4:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Thea Wren Band

4:52 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17

5:30 am Vote For VT - Holding State Government Accountable

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17

6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 19C

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Addiction Recovery Channel - Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan

9:35 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues

10:00 am Tele-medicine Forums - Green Mountain Care Board meets to learn about Tele-medicine 10/31/17

11:35 am Bear Pond Books - Poets Resist: Voices of Dissent

1:00 pm Veterans Events - Veterans Day 2017 at the VFW

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

3:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 3

5:30 pm Artful Word - Biggest Waves on Lake Champlain

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17

6:30 pm True North Reports TV - The Carbon Tax and the Essex Plan

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 1)

8:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar

9:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Ron Stahley

9:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Sydney Lea

10:00 pm State of Vermont - Strategies to Address Racial Disparities - Public Forum 11/20/17

10:49 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

11:00 pm Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017

Saturday, December 9, 2017

1:30 am Veterans Events - Veterans Day 2017 at the VFW

2:30 am Bear Pond Books - Poets Resist: Voices of Dissent

4:00 am Addiction Recovery Channel - Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan

4:35 am Osher Lecture Series - Gaudi, Modernista, Barcelona!

5:30 am True North Reports TV - The Carbon Tax and the Essex Plan

6:00 am Magic with Jonas Cain - The Greatest Magic Trick of All

6:52 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

7:00 am Here We Are - with guest Ron Stahley

7:30 am Family Matters - Ep. 1

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Sydney Lea

9:30 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 3

12:00 pm State of Vermont - Strategies to Address Racial Disparities - Public Forum 11/20/17

12:49 pm Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)

1:00 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Introducing the MILES Project on Green Mountain Mornings

1:15 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Tom Callahan, James Dodson (2017)

2:30 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)

3:30 pm Landmark College Presents - Eric Bass, Addressing Social Injustice with Puppetry 11/6/17

4:56 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17

7:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)

8:00 pm UVM Community Medical School - Politics, Money, & Science: Current Debates in Public Health & Health Policy

9:22 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

9:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 11 - Bideew Bou Bess

10:00 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 1

10:32 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 2

11:05 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation

Sunday, December 10, 2017

12:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Thea Wren Band

1:30 am A "Sweet Symposium" Exploring Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert

5:00 am Artful Word - Biggest Waves on Lake Champlain

5:30 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Jim Freedman - Why China is Rebuildinging the Silk Road 11/17/17

6:53 am Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

7:00 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 11/26/17

9:30 am Rotary Cares - Ep 2 - Sadie Fischesser, Stan Nowakowski

10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 19C

11:00 am Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017

1:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues

1:51 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Community Conversation - Resiliency to Recovery

4:54 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Sydney Lea

6:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Ron Stahley

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 11 - Bideew Bou Bess

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Susan Osgood

8:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth

9:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Thea Wren Band

9:52 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour

10:00 pm Vote For VT - Holding State Government Accountable

11:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation

...

 

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 12/4/17

Monday, December 4, 2017

12:30 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting - November 15, 2017

7:10 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/20/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/30/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17

10:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 11/20/17

12:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/27/17

1:47 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

2:00 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 11/20/17

2:45 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 11/21/17

3:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 11/28/17

4:05 pm Dummerston School Board - Alternatives Subcommittee Mtg 11/16/17

6:00 pm Dummerton Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 11/20/17

6:30 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 11/16/17 Mtg

9:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/27/17

10:10 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17

11:30 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Public Hearing on Equifax Data Breach

Tuesday, December 5, 2017

12:48 am Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

1:00 am VT State House Special - Law Enforcement Issues

5:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 11/20/17

7:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 11/20/17

11:40 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/20/17

12:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/21/17

3:00 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17

4:30 pm Montpelier Connection - Rep Valerie Stuart 11/15/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/30/17

5:59 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

6:14 pm Studio

9:45 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 11/21/17

10:00 pm Dummerton Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 11/20/17

10:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/27/17

Wednesday, December 6, 2017

12:30 am VT State House Special - Law Enforcement Issues

5:00 am The News Project - In Studio - Governor Scott

5:30 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 11/16/17 Mtg

8:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17

10:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/29/17

11:45 am Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/30/17

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/5/17

4:30 pm Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/4/17

8:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/04/17

11:00 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Public Hearing on Equifax Data Breach

Thursday, December 7, 2017

12:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/5/17

4:15 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - Financial Literacy Working Group 11/16/17

5:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/4/17

7:30 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/04/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/30/17

12:00 pm Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters

12:30 pm VT State House Special - Law Enforcement Issues

5:00 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

5:10 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - Financial Literacy Working Group 11/16/17

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/30/17

7:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/4/17

9:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 12/2/17

Friday, December 8, 2017

2:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/4/17

5:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 11/28/17

6:05 am Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity

6:15 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/27/17

7:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/4/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 11/20/17

1:00 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 11/16/17 Mtg

3:30 pm Montpelier Connection - Rep Valerie Stuart 11/15/17

4:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17

6:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/6/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/6/17

11:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/04/17

Saturday, December 9, 2017

1:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/4/17

4:00 am Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters

4:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/6/17

7:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/6/17

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17

11:00 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 11/20/17

11:40 am Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17

1:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/4/17

3:30 pm Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters

4:00 pm Montpelier Connection - Rep Valerie Stuart 11/15/17

4:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/6/17

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/30/17

8:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17

10:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/6/17

Sunday, December 10, 2017

1:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/4/17

3:30 am Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters

4:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/6/17

6:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Montpelier Connection - Rep Valerie Stuart 11/15/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/30/17

12:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/6/17

2:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/27/17

4:20 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 11/20/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/6/17

8:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17

11:00 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting - November 15, 2017

