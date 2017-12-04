BCTV Schedules Week of 12/4/17

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 12/4/17
Monday, December 4, 2017
2:45 am Bookstock - Jean Hanff Korelitz
3:30 am Bear Pond Books - Poets Resist: Voices of Dissent
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17
5:30 am True North Reports TV - The Carbon Tax and the Essex Plan
6:00 am UVM Community Medical School - Politics, Money, & Science: Current Debates in Public Health & Health Policy
7:30 am Artful Word - Biggest Waves on Lake Champlain
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Veterans Events - Veterans Day 2017 at the VFW
10:00 am Landmark College Presents - Eric Bass, Addressing Social Injustice with Puppetry 11/6/17
11:26 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth
11:30 am Osher Lecture Series - Gaudi, Modernista, Barcelona!
12:30 pm Amazon's Stealth Invasion of Vermont
1:53 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap
2:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - The Greatest Magic Trick of All
2:52 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit
3:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Susan Osgood
4:00 pm Vote For VT - Holding State Government Accountable
5:00 pm Everyday People - 11-7-17 The Putney Craft Tour
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17
6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues
6:51 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Jim Freedman - Why China is Rebuildinging the Silk Road 11/17/17
9:23 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit
9:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 1)
10:20 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity
10:30 pm Community Conversation - Resiliency to Recovery
Tuesday, December 5, 2017
12:30 am A "Sweet Symposium" Exploring Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert
4:00 am Vote For Vermont - Substance Abuse in Vermont
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17
5:30 am Brattleboro Places and Words - Introducing the MILES Project on Green Mountain Mornings
5:45 am Addiction Recovery Channel - Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan
6:19 am Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity
6:30 am Family Matters - Ep. 1
6:57 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth
7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 19C
10:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 3
12:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation
1:53 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Jim Freedman - Why China is Rebuildinging the Silk Road 11/17/17
4:23 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit
4:30 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17
6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues
6:51 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017
10:30 pm Bear Pond Books - Poets Resist: Voices of Dissent
11:53 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap
11:56 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Thea Wren Band
12:52 am Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour
1:00 am Veterans Events - Veterans Day 2017 at the VFW
2:00 am Tele-medicine Forums - Green Mountain Care Board meets to learn about Tele-medicine 10/31/17
3:32 am Landmark College Presents - Eric Bass, Addressing Social Injustice with Puppetry 11/6/17
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17
5:30 am Osher Lecture Series - Gaudi, Modernista, Barcelona!
6:23 am Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl
6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 11/26/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 1
9:32 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 2
10:01 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth
10:05 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues
10:26 am Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap
10:30 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds
11:30 am Tele-medicine Forums - Green Mountain Care Board meets to learn about Tele-medicine 10/31/17
1:01 pm Everyday People - 11-7-17 The Putney Craft Tour
1:30 pm True North Reports TV - The Carbon Tax and the Essex Plan
2:00 pm Veterans Events - Veterans Day 2017 at the VFW
3:00 pm Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017
5:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 11 - Bideew Bou Bess
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17
6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17
6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Ron Stahley
8:30 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Jim Freedman - Why China is Rebuildinging the Silk Road 11/17/17
9:53 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl
10:00 pm Veterans Events - Veterans Day 2017 at the VFW
11:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation
Thursday, December 7, 2017
12:23 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit
12:30 am Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017
3:00 am Community Conversation - Resiliency to Recovery
4:54 am Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap
4:57 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17
5:30 am Vote For VT - Holding State Government Accountable
6:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues
6:51 am Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar
7:00 am Here We Are - with guest Ron Stahley
7:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 11 - Bideew Bou Bess
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am State of Vermont - Strategies to Address Racial Disparities - Public Forum 11/20/17
9:49 am Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity
10:00 am Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)
11:00 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 1)
11:50 am Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour
12:00 pm Artful Word - Biggest Waves on Lake Champlain
12:30 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Jim Freedman - Why China is Rebuildinging the Silk Road 11/17/17
1:56 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap
2:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation
3:23 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit
3:30 pm Amazon's Stealth Invasion of Vermont
4:53 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl
5:00 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Introducing the MILES Project on Green Mountain Mornings
5:13 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity
5:21 pm NakedBratt_Ep06_DisfunctionJnctn_2011_loc.mpg
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17
6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 2 - Sadie Fischesser, Stan Nowakowski
6:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 11 - Bideew Bou Bess
8:30 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 1
9:02 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 2
9:35 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues
10:00 pm Osher Lecture Series - Gaudi, Modernista, Barcelona!
11:00 pm UVM Community Medical School - Politics, Money, & Science: Current Debates in Public Health & Health Policy
Friday, December 8, 2017
12:30 am A "Sweet Symposium" Exploring Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert
4:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Thea Wren Band
4:52 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17
5:30 am Vote For VT - Holding State Government Accountable
6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17
6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17
7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 19C
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Addiction Recovery Channel - Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan
9:35 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues
10:00 am Tele-medicine Forums - Green Mountain Care Board meets to learn about Tele-medicine 10/31/17
11:35 am Bear Pond Books - Poets Resist: Voices of Dissent
1:00 pm Veterans Events - Veterans Day 2017 at the VFW
2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds
3:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 3
5:30 pm Artful Word - Biggest Waves on Lake Champlain
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17
6:30 pm True North Reports TV - The Carbon Tax and the Essex Plan
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Democracy Forum with Kurt Daims 11/15/17 (Pt 1)
8:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Above the Radar
9:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Ron Stahley
9:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Sydney Lea
10:00 pm State of Vermont - Strategies to Address Racial Disparities - Public Forum 11/20/17
10:49 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity
11:00 pm Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017
Saturday, December 9, 2017
1:30 am Veterans Events - Veterans Day 2017 at the VFW
2:30 am Bear Pond Books - Poets Resist: Voices of Dissent
4:00 am Addiction Recovery Channel - Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan
4:35 am Osher Lecture Series - Gaudi, Modernista, Barcelona!
5:30 am True North Reports TV - The Carbon Tax and the Essex Plan
6:00 am Magic with Jonas Cain - The Greatest Magic Trick of All
6:52 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit
7:00 am Here We Are - with guest Ron Stahley
7:30 am Family Matters - Ep. 1
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Sydney Lea
9:30 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Grant Boulanger Part 3
12:00 pm State of Vermont - Strategies to Address Racial Disparities - Public Forum 11/20/17
12:49 pm Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video) - Highjinks - Deep Seize (Music Video)
1:00 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Introducing the MILES Project on Green Mountain Mornings
1:15 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Tom Callahan, James Dodson (2017)
2:30 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)
3:30 pm Landmark College Presents - Eric Bass, Addressing Social Injustice with Puppetry 11/6/17
4:56 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17
6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17
7:00 pm Brattleboro Literary Festival - Stephen Kiernan, Robert Madrygin (2017)
8:00 pm UVM Community Medical School - Politics, Money, & Science: Current Debates in Public Health & Health Policy
9:22 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit
9:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 11 - Bideew Bou Bess
10:00 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 1
10:32 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - 5 Mics Songwriter Series July 22, 2017 Set 2
11:05 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation
Sunday, December 10, 2017
12:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Thea Wren Band
1:30 am A "Sweet Symposium" Exploring Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert
5:00 am Artful Word - Biggest Waves on Lake Champlain
5:30 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Jim Freedman - Why China is Rebuildinging the Silk Road 11/17/17
6:53 am Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl
7:00 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds
8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 11/26/17
9:30 am Rotary Cares - Ep 2 - Sadie Fischesser, Stan Nowakowski
10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 19C
11:00 am Youth Services Battle of the Bands - BYS Battle of the Bands 2017
1:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 5 - Healthy Holiday Eating and the Winter Blues
1:51 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Community Conversation - Resiliency to Recovery
4:54 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Sydney Lea
6:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Ron Stahley
6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 11 - Bideew Bou Bess
7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Susan Osgood
8:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Cows at Night' by Hayden Carruth
9:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Thea Wren Band
9:52 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour
10:00 pm Vote For VT - Holding State Government Accountable
11:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Luther and the Reformation
...
BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 12/4/17
Monday, December 4, 2017
12:30 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting - November 15, 2017
7:10 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/20/17
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/30/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17
10:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 11/20/17
12:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/27/17
1:47 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity
2:00 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 11/20/17
2:45 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 11/21/17
3:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 11/28/17
4:05 pm Dummerston School Board - Alternatives Subcommittee Mtg 11/16/17
6:00 pm Dummerton Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 11/20/17
6:30 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 11/16/17 Mtg
9:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/27/17
10:10 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17
11:30 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Public Hearing on Equifax Data Breach
Tuesday, December 5, 2017
12:48 am Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity
1:00 am VT State House Special - Law Enforcement Issues
5:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 11/20/17
7:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 11/20/17
11:40 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 11/20/17
12:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 11/21/17
3:00 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17
4:30 pm Montpelier Connection - Rep Valerie Stuart 11/15/17
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/30/17
5:59 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity
6:14 pm Studio
9:45 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 11/21/17
10:00 pm Dummerton Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 11/20/17
10:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/27/17
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
12:30 am VT State House Special - Law Enforcement Issues
5:00 am The News Project - In Studio - Governor Scott
5:30 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 11/16/17 Mtg
8:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17
10:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 11/29/17
11:45 am Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/30/17
1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/5/17
4:30 pm Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/4/17
8:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/04/17
11:00 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Public Hearing on Equifax Data Breach
Thursday, December 7, 2017
12:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 12/5/17
4:15 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - Financial Literacy Working Group 11/16/17
5:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/4/17
7:30 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/04/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/30/17
12:00 pm Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters
12:30 pm VT State House Special - Law Enforcement Issues
5:00 pm Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity
5:10 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - Financial Literacy Working Group 11/16/17
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/30/17
7:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/4/17
9:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 12/2/17
Friday, December 8, 2017
2:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/4/17
5:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 11/28/17
6:05 am Better Business Bureau PSA - Protect Your Identity
6:15 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 11/27/17
7:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/4/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 11/20/17
1:00 pm VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 11/16/17 Mtg
3:30 pm Montpelier Connection - Rep Valerie Stuart 11/15/17
4:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 11/7/17
6:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/6/17
8:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/6/17
11:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 12/04/17
Saturday, December 9, 2017
1:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/4/17
4:00 am Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters
4:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/6/17
7:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/6/17
9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17
11:00 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 11/20/17
11:40 am Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Executive Committee Mtg 11/15/17
1:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 12/4/17
3:30 pm Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters
4:00 pm Montpelier Connection - Rep Valerie Stuart 11/15/17
4:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/6/17
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/30/17
8:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17
10:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 12/6/17
Sunday, December 10, 2017
1:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 12/4/17
3:30 am Legislative Report - Vermont Conservation Voters
4:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/6/17
6:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17
9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
9:30 am Montpelier Connection - Rep Valerie Stuart 11/15/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/14/17
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 11/28/17
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 11/30/17
12:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 12/6/17
2:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 11/27/17
4:20 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 11/20/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 12/6/17
8:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 12/6/17
11:00 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting - November 15, 2017