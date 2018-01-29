BCTV Schedules Week of 1/29/18

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 1/29/18
Monday, January 29, 2018
12:02 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
12:05 am An Evening with Former Governor Howard Dean
1:19 am Spotlight on Issues - First Amendment & Free Speech
3:00 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part I (2017)
3:58 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part II (2017)
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/19/18
5:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Heartless
6:30 am Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 2 (J-Term 2018)
9:30 am Exploring Climate Change in VT - Brian Tokar
10:42 am Artistree - Althea SullyCole
12:00 pm Family Matters - Ep. 8
12:30 pm For The Animals - Love Always
1:00 pm CCENIS 2017 - Spark Speech - Expanding Clean Energy and Efficiency Finance
2:00 pm Positively Vermont - Hildene Farm and Museum
2:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Hempfully Green 8/17/17
3:30 pm Artist a la Mode - BMC & Northern Roots Festival (2014)
4:30 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Rebooting the Bike in VT (2017)
5:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Peter Elwell
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Kids Teach Kids to Cook 1/23/18
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro Goes Fourth Curbside 7/4/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/19/18
6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 15 - Jed Blume
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - Positive Words
9:05 pm Artful Word - Vermont International Festival 2017
10:40 pm Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 2 (J-Term 2018)
11:00 pm The Best Pictures - 1-15-18
11:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
Tuesday, January 30, 2018
12:00 am Panel Discussion on Sex Offenders
1:00 am Larner College of Medicine at UVM - What's Race Got to Do with Medicine?
2:22 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit
2:30 am Digital Civic Underground
4:16 am Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute
4:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 15 - Jed Blume
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/19/18
5:30 am Family Matters - Ep. 8
6:00 am Vote For Vermont - Vermont Labor Issues
7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
10:00 am Positively Vermont - Vermont Rail Action Network
10:23 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
10:30 am Here We Are - with guest Peter Elwell
11:00 am Childhood Trauma - How Childhood Trauma Affects Lifelong Health
12:30 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap
12:35 pm For the Animals - Time to Snip
1:00 pm Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 2 (J-Term 2018)
1:19 pm Nuclear Free Future - 1/4/18
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis
4:30 pm Higher Education Matters - January 2018
5:00 pm SIT presents - Interview with SIT president Sophia Howlett 1/22/18
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:36 pm Yoga for You - Ep 33 - 1-22-18
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18
6:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Peter Elwell
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce - BACC Annual Meeting 1/25/18
10:30 pm Artistree - Althea SullyCole
11:50 pm Larner College of Medicine at UVM - What's Race Got to Do with Medicine?
Wednesday, January 31, 2018
1:15 am Artful Word - Vermont International Festival 2017
2:50 am Artful Word - Vermont International Festival 2017
4:25 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
4:30 am Naked Brattleboro - Ep. 4
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18
5:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Hempfully Green 8/17/17
6:30 am SIT presents - Interview with SIT president Sophia Howlett 1/22/18
7:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 1/21/18
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Positively Vermont - Hildene Farm and Museum
9:30 am Panel Discussion on Sex Offenders
10:30 am First Baptist Church - Trust in God's Love
11:30 am Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce - BACC Annual Meeting 1/25/18
2:00 pm Spotlight on Issues - First Amendment & Free Speech
3:40 pm Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 2 (J-Term 2018)
4:00 pm CCENIS 2017 - Spark Speech - Expanding Clean Energy and Efficiency Finance
5:00 pm Women's March 2018 - In Solidarity with the Womens March: 1/20/18 in Brattleboro
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18
6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Kids Teach Kids to Cook 1/23/18
6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Annie Quest
8:30 pm Windham County's Got Talent - Windham County's Got Talent: 1/25/18 at Latchis
10:30 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Heartless
11:30 pm Artistree - Althea SullyCole
Thursday, February 1, 2018
12:47 am Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute
1:00 am Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce - BACC Annual Meeting 1/25/18
3:30 am Higher Education Matters - January 2018
4:00 am The Best Pictures - 1-15-18
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18
5:30 am Artistree - Althea SullyCole
6:47 am Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute
7:00 am Artist a la Mode - BMC & Northern Roots Festival (2014)
7:56 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Hempfully Green 8/17/17
10:00 am Windham County's Got Talent - Windham County's Got Talent: 1/25/18 at Latchis
12:00 pm Family Matters - Ep. 8
12:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 15 - Jed Blume
1:00 pm Women's March 2018 - In Solidarity with the Womens March: 1/20/18 in Brattleboro
2:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Annie Quest
2:30 pm Higher Education Matters - January 2018
3:00 pm Larner College of Medicine at UVM - What's Race Got to Do with Medicine?
4:25 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - Positive Words
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18
6:30 pm For The Animals - Love Always
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Naked Brattleboro - Ep. 4
8:30 pm Childhood Trauma - How Childhood Trauma Affects Lifelong Health
10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Heartless
11:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Hempfully Green 8/17/17
Friday, February 2, 2018
12:00 am Windham County's Got Talent - Windham County's Got Talent: 1/25/18 at Latchis
2:00 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part I (2017)
2:58 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part II (2017)
4:00 am Vote For Vermont - Vermont Labor Issues
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18
5:30 am Artist a la Mode - BMC & Northern Roots Festival (2014)
6:26 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Kids Teach Kids to Cook 1/23/18
6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Heifer Mishmash
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Exploring Climate Change in VT - Brian Tokar
10:15 am Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Twelfth Night (2017)
11:05 am Yoga for You - Ep 33 - 1-22-18
11:25 am Nuclear Free Future - 1/4/18
12:00 pm Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 2 (J-Term 2018)
12:30 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Rebooting the Bike in VT (2017)
1:00 pm Panel Discussion on Sex Offenders
1:55 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap
2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Trust in God's Love
3:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Hempfully Green 8/17/17
4:00 pm For the Animals - Time to Snip
4:30 pm Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/19/18
6:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 8
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Women's March 2018 - In Solidarity with the Womens March: 1/20/18 in Brattleboro
9:00 pm Spotlight on Issues - First Amendment & Free Speech
10:39 pm Yoga for You - Ep 33 - 1-22-18
10:54 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
11:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 15 - Jed Blume
11:30 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Heartless
Saturday, February 3, 2018
12:30 am Artistree - Althea SullyCole
1:47 am Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute
2:00 am Martin Luther King Remembrance 2018
3:30 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17
5:30 am The FEED - 1-10-18
5:57 am Nuclear Free Future - 1/4/18
6:30 am Larner College of Medicine at UVM - What's Race Got to Do with Medicine?
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce - BACC Annual Meeting 1/25/18
11:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 15 - Jed Blume
12:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 4 - Jonathan Springer
12:30 pm CCENIS 2017 - Spark Speech - Expanding Clean Energy and Efficiency Finance
1:30 pm Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis
3:00 pm Windham County's Got Talent - Windham County's Got Talent: 1/25/18 at Latchis
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Kids Teach Kids to Cook 1/23/18
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/19/18
6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18
7:00 pm SIT presents - Interview with SIT president Sophia Howlett 1/22/18
7:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Annie Quest
8:00 pm Women's March 2018 - In Solidarity with the Womens March: 1/20/18 in Brattleboro
9:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 4 - Jonathan Springer
9:30 pm For The Animals - Love Always
10:00 pm Higher Education Matters - January 2018
10:30 pm The Best Pictures - 1-15-18
11:30 pm Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce - BACC Annual Meeting 1/25/18
Sunday, February 4, 2018
2:00 am Digital Civic Underground
3:46 am An Evening with Former Governor Howard Dean
5:00 am Higher Education Matters - January 2018
5:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Hempfully Green 8/17/17
6:30 am Rotary Cares - Ep 4 - Jonathan Springer
7:00 am First Baptist Church - Trust in God's Love
8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 1/21/18
9:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
11:00 am Exploring Climate Change in VT - Brian Tokar
12:11 pm Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute
12:30 pm WhatYouCanDoAboutClimateChange F 12122017
1:54 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - Positive Words
4:02 pm The Best Pictures - 1-15-18
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 2 (J-Term 2018)
5:49 pm For the Animals - Time to Snip
6:12 pm Yoga for You - Ep 33 - 1-22-18
6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 4 - Jonathan Springer
6:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 pm Windham County's Got Talent - Windham County's Got Talent: 1/25/18 at Latchis
10:00 pm Women's March 2018 - In Solidarity with the Womens March: 1/20/18 in Brattleboro
11:00 pm Artist a la Mode - BMC & Northern Roots Festival (2014)
11:56 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy
...
BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 1/29/18
Monday, January 29, 2018
2:25 am Vermont State House - S.271 Electric Vehicles
3:32 am Vermont State House - Minimum Wage Study Update
6:15 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 1/3/18
7:30 am Vermont State House - FY2018 Proposed Budget Adjustments
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/25/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/19/18
10:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/23/18
11:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/17/18
12:25 pm Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/22/18
1:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/22/18
2:45 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
4:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/18
5:46 pm Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute
6:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18
8:15 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18
10:45 pm Vermont State House - Clean Water Planning & Implementation
Tuesday, January 30, 2018
1:10 am Vermont State House - Minimum Wage Study Update
3:55 am Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/22/18
4:30 am Vermont State House - S.271 Electric Vehicles
5:40 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/17/18
6:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/17/18
8:52 am Vermont State House - Systemic Racism Mitigation
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/19/18
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am VT State House - S.216 Marijuana Infused Product Testing
12:00 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
1:15 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/22/18
3:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18
4:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/17/18
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/25/18
5:59 pm Vermont State House - S.275 - Equal Pay 1/16/18
6:14 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro Selectboard Mtg. 1/30/18
9:45 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
11:35 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/17
Wednesday, January 31, 2018
1:52 am Vermont State House - Wage Standards Presentations
4:30 am Press Conference - Cannabis Reform - 1/9/18
5:10 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
7:00 am Vermont State House - Farm To Plate - 1/10/18
9:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/17/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18
10:30 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18
11:30 am Vermont State House - FY2018 Proposed Budget Adjustments
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/25/18
1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/30/18
4:30 pm Legislative Report - The 2018 Vermont Legislative Session
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18
8:30 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
9:45 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/17
Thursday, February 1, 2018
12:05 am Vermont State House - S.271 Electric Vehicles
1:11 am Press Conference - Criminal Justice Reform
2:00 am Vermont State House - Health Care Affordability
3:17 am Vermont State House - Climate Change & Health Care
4:30 am Vermont State House - FY2018 Proposed Budget Adjustments
5:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/17
7:17 am Press Conference - Criminal Justice Reform
8:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/18
9:46 am Vermont State House - Systemic Racism Mitigation
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/25/18
12:00 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
1:15 pm Vermont State House - Climate Change & Health Care
2:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/23/17
3:42 pm Vermont State House - Health Care Affordability
5:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/25/18
7:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Info Mtg 1/30/18
9:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18
Friday, February 2, 2018
12:00 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting - January 17, 2018
6:43 am Vermont State House - S.275 - EqualPay
7:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Info Mtg 1/30/18
9:30 am Vermont State House - FY2018 Proposed Budget Adjustments
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18
1:45 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
3:00 pm Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/22/18
3:35 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/22/18
5:15 pm Press Conference - Vermont's Recreation Economy 1/18/18
6:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/31/18
8:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/31/18
11:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/17
Saturday, February 3, 2018
1:20 am Vermont State House - Clean Water Planning & Implementation
3:45 am Vermont State House - Climate Change & Health Care
5:00 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/31/18
7:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/23/17
8:45 am Press Conference - Vermont's Recreation Economy 1/18/18
9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/19/18
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18
11:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/31/18
1:30 pm Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/22/18
2:05 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/22/18
3:45 pm Vermont State House - S.275 - EqualPay
4:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Info Mtg 1/30/18
6:30 pm Legislative Report - The 2018 Vermont Legislative Session
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/25/18
8:00 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting - January 17, 2018
Sunday, February 4, 2018
2:45 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
4:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/17/18
5:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/23/17
6:12 am Vermont State House - S.275 - EqualPay
6:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18
9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
9:30 am Legislative Report - The 2018 Vermont Legislative Session
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/19/18
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/25/18
12:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/31/18
2:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/31/18
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18
7:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/17
9:20 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/18
11:10 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18