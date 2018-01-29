BCTV Schedules Week of 1/29/18

By BCTVProg | Mon, January 29 2018

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 1/29/18

Monday, January 29, 2018

12:02 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

12:05 am An Evening with Former Governor Howard Dean

1:19 am Spotlight on Issues - First Amendment & Free Speech

3:00 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part I (2017)

3:58 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part II (2017)

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/19/18

5:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Heartless

6:30 am Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 2 (J-Term 2018)

9:30 am Exploring Climate Change in VT - Brian Tokar

10:42 am Artistree - Althea SullyCole

12:00 pm Family Matters - Ep. 8

12:30 pm For The Animals - Love Always

1:00 pm CCENIS 2017 - Spark Speech - Expanding Clean Energy and Efficiency Finance

2:00 pm Positively Vermont - Hildene Farm and Museum

2:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Hempfully Green 8/17/17

3:30 pm Artist a la Mode - BMC & Northern Roots Festival (2014)

4:30 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Rebooting the Bike in VT (2017)

5:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Peter Elwell

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Kids Teach Kids to Cook 1/23/18

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro Goes Fourth Curbside 7/4/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/19/18

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 15 - Jed Blume

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - Positive Words

9:05 pm Artful Word - Vermont International Festival 2017

10:40 pm Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 2 (J-Term 2018)

11:00 pm The Best Pictures - 1-15-18

11:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

12:00 am Panel Discussion on Sex Offenders

1:00 am Larner College of Medicine at UVM - What's Race Got to Do with Medicine?

2:22 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

2:30 am Digital Civic Underground

4:16 am Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute

4:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 15 - Jed Blume

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/19/18

5:30 am Family Matters - Ep. 8

6:00 am Vote For Vermont - Vermont Labor Issues

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am Positively Vermont - Vermont Rail Action Network

10:23 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

10:30 am Here We Are - with guest Peter Elwell

11:00 am Childhood Trauma - How Childhood Trauma Affects Lifelong Health

12:30 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap

12:35 pm For the Animals - Time to Snip

1:00 pm Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 2 (J-Term 2018)

1:19 pm Nuclear Free Future - 1/4/18

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis

4:30 pm Higher Education Matters - January 2018

5:00 pm SIT presents - Interview with SIT president Sophia Howlett 1/22/18

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:36 pm Yoga for You - Ep 33 - 1-22-18

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18

6:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Peter Elwell

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce - BACC Annual Meeting 1/25/18

10:30 pm Artistree - Althea SullyCole

11:50 pm Larner College of Medicine at UVM - What's Race Got to Do with Medicine?

Wednesday, January 31, 2018

1:15 am Artful Word - Vermont International Festival 2017

2:50 am Artful Word - Vermont International Festival 2017

4:25 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

4:30 am Naked Brattleboro - Ep. 4

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18

5:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Hempfully Green 8/17/17

6:30 am SIT presents - Interview with SIT president Sophia Howlett 1/22/18

7:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 1/21/18

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Positively Vermont - Hildene Farm and Museum

9:30 am Panel Discussion on Sex Offenders

10:30 am First Baptist Church - Trust in God's Love

11:30 am Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce - BACC Annual Meeting 1/25/18

2:00 pm Spotlight on Issues - First Amendment & Free Speech

3:40 pm Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 2 (J-Term 2018)

4:00 pm CCENIS 2017 - Spark Speech - Expanding Clean Energy and Efficiency Finance

5:00 pm Women's March 2018 - In Solidarity with the Womens March: 1/20/18 in Brattleboro

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Kids Teach Kids to Cook 1/23/18

6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Annie Quest

8:30 pm Windham County's Got Talent - Windham County's Got Talent: 1/25/18 at Latchis

10:30 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Heartless

11:30 pm Artistree - Althea SullyCole

Thursday, February 1, 2018

12:47 am Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute

1:00 am Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce - BACC Annual Meeting 1/25/18

3:30 am Higher Education Matters - January 2018

4:00 am The Best Pictures - 1-15-18

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18

5:30 am Artistree - Althea SullyCole

6:47 am Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute

7:00 am Artist a la Mode - BMC & Northern Roots Festival (2014)

7:56 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Hempfully Green 8/17/17

10:00 am Windham County's Got Talent - Windham County's Got Talent: 1/25/18 at Latchis

12:00 pm Family Matters - Ep. 8

12:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 15 - Jed Blume

1:00 pm Women's March 2018 - In Solidarity with the Womens March: 1/20/18 in Brattleboro

2:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Annie Quest

2:30 pm Higher Education Matters - January 2018

3:00 pm Larner College of Medicine at UVM - What's Race Got to Do with Medicine?

4:25 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - Positive Words

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18

6:30 pm For The Animals - Love Always

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Naked Brattleboro - Ep. 4

8:30 pm Childhood Trauma - How Childhood Trauma Affects Lifelong Health

10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Heartless

11:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Hempfully Green 8/17/17

Friday, February 2, 2018

12:00 am Windham County's Got Talent - Windham County's Got Talent: 1/25/18 at Latchis

2:00 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part I (2017)

2:58 am Vermont Theatre Company - A Christmas Carol - Part II (2017)

4:00 am Vote For Vermont - Vermont Labor Issues

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18

5:30 am Artist a la Mode - BMC & Northern Roots Festival (2014)

6:26 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Kids Teach Kids to Cook 1/23/18

6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Heifer Mishmash

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Exploring Climate Change in VT - Brian Tokar

10:15 am Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Twelfth Night (2017)

11:05 am Yoga for You - Ep 33 - 1-22-18

11:25 am Nuclear Free Future - 1/4/18

12:00 pm Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 2 (J-Term 2018)

12:30 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Rebooting the Bike in VT (2017)

1:00 pm Panel Discussion on Sex Offenders

1:55 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Trust in God's Love

3:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Hempfully Green 8/17/17

4:00 pm For the Animals - Time to Snip

4:30 pm Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/19/18

6:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 8

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Women's March 2018 - In Solidarity with the Womens March: 1/20/18 in Brattleboro

9:00 pm Spotlight on Issues - First Amendment & Free Speech

10:39 pm Yoga for You - Ep 33 - 1-22-18

10:54 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

11:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 15 - Jed Blume

11:30 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Heartless

Saturday, February 3, 2018

12:30 am Artistree - Althea SullyCole

1:47 am Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute

2:00 am Martin Luther King Remembrance 2018

3:30 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17

5:30 am The FEED - 1-10-18

5:57 am Nuclear Free Future - 1/4/18

6:30 am Larner College of Medicine at UVM - What's Race Got to Do with Medicine?

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce - BACC Annual Meeting 1/25/18

11:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 15 - Jed Blume

12:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 4 - Jonathan Springer

12:30 pm CCENIS 2017 - Spark Speech - Expanding Clean Energy and Efficiency Finance

1:30 pm Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis

3:00 pm Windham County's Got Talent - Windham County's Got Talent: 1/25/18 at Latchis

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Kids Teach Kids to Cook 1/23/18

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/19/18

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18

7:00 pm SIT presents - Interview with SIT president Sophia Howlett 1/22/18

7:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Annie Quest

8:00 pm Women's March 2018 - In Solidarity with the Womens March: 1/20/18 in Brattleboro

9:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 4 - Jonathan Springer

9:30 pm For The Animals - Love Always

10:00 pm Higher Education Matters - January 2018

10:30 pm The Best Pictures - 1-15-18

11:30 pm Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce - BACC Annual Meeting 1/25/18

Sunday, February 4, 2018

2:00 am Digital Civic Underground

3:46 am An Evening with Former Governor Howard Dean

5:00 am Higher Education Matters - January 2018

5:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Hempfully Green 8/17/17

6:30 am Rotary Cares - Ep 4 - Jonathan Springer

7:00 am First Baptist Church - Trust in God's Love

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 1/21/18

9:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Exploring Climate Change in VT - Brian Tokar

12:11 pm Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute

12:30 pm WhatYouCanDoAboutClimateChange F 12122017

1:54 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - Positive Words

4:02 pm The Best Pictures - 1-15-18

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 2 (J-Term 2018)

5:49 pm For the Animals - Time to Snip

6:12 pm Yoga for You - Ep 33 - 1-22-18

6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 4 - Jonathan Springer

6:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Windham County's Got Talent - Windham County's Got Talent: 1/25/18 at Latchis

10:00 pm Women's March 2018 - In Solidarity with the Womens March: 1/20/18 in Brattleboro

11:00 pm Artist a la Mode - BMC & Northern Roots Festival (2014)

11:56 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Four Corners, Vermont' by Stephen Sandy

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 1/29/18

Monday, January 29, 2018

2:25 am Vermont State House - S.271 Electric Vehicles

3:32 am Vermont State House - Minimum Wage Study Update

6:15 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 1/3/18

7:30 am Vermont State House - FY2018 Proposed Budget Adjustments

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/25/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/19/18

10:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/23/18

11:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/17/18

12:25 pm Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/22/18

1:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/22/18

2:45 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

4:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/18

5:46 pm Common Good Vermont - A Legislative Update with the Public Assets Institute

6:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18

8:15 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18

10:45 pm Vermont State House - Clean Water Planning & Implementation

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

1:10 am Vermont State House - Minimum Wage Study Update

3:55 am Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/22/18

4:30 am Vermont State House - S.271 Electric Vehicles

5:40 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/17/18

6:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/17/18

8:52 am Vermont State House - Systemic Racism Mitigation

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/19/18

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am VT State House - S.216 Marijuana Infused Product Testing

12:00 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

1:15 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/22/18

3:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18

4:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/17/18

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/25/18

5:59 pm Vermont State House - S.275 - Equal Pay 1/16/18

6:14 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro Selectboard Mtg. 1/30/18

9:45 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

11:35 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/17

Wednesday, January 31, 2018

1:52 am Vermont State House - Wage Standards Presentations

4:30 am Press Conference - Cannabis Reform - 1/9/18

5:10 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

7:00 am Vermont State House - Farm To Plate - 1/10/18

9:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/17/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18

10:30 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18

11:30 am Vermont State House - FY2018 Proposed Budget Adjustments

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/25/18

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/30/18

4:30 pm Legislative Report - The 2018 Vermont Legislative Session

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18

8:30 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

9:45 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/17

Thursday, February 1, 2018

12:05 am Vermont State House - S.271 Electric Vehicles

1:11 am Press Conference - Criminal Justice Reform

2:00 am Vermont State House - Health Care Affordability

3:17 am Vermont State House - Climate Change & Health Care

4:30 am Vermont State House - FY2018 Proposed Budget Adjustments

5:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/17

7:17 am Press Conference - Criminal Justice Reform

8:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/18

9:46 am Vermont State House - Systemic Racism Mitigation

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/25/18

12:00 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

1:15 pm Vermont State House - Climate Change & Health Care

2:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/23/17

3:42 pm Vermont State House - Health Care Affordability

5:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/25/18

7:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Info Mtg 1/30/18

9:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18

Friday, February 2, 2018

12:00 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting - January 17, 2018

6:43 am Vermont State House - S.275 - EqualPay

7:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Info Mtg 1/30/18

9:30 am Vermont State House - FY2018 Proposed Budget Adjustments

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18

1:45 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

3:00 pm Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/22/18

3:35 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/22/18

5:15 pm Press Conference - Vermont's Recreation Economy 1/18/18

6:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/31/18

8:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/31/18

11:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/17

Saturday, February 3, 2018

1:20 am Vermont State House - Clean Water Planning & Implementation

3:45 am Vermont State House - Climate Change & Health Care

5:00 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/31/18

7:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/23/17

8:45 am Press Conference - Vermont's Recreation Economy 1/18/18

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/19/18

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18

11:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/31/18

1:30 pm Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/22/18

2:05 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/22/18

3:45 pm Vermont State House - S.275 - EqualPay

4:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Info Mtg 1/30/18

6:30 pm Legislative Report - The 2018 Vermont Legislative Session

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/25/18

8:00 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting - January 17, 2018

Sunday, February 4, 2018

2:45 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

4:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/17/18

5:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/23/17

6:12 am Vermont State House - S.275 - EqualPay

6:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Legislative Report - The 2018 Vermont Legislative Session

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 1/19/18

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 1/23/18

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 1/25/18

12:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/31/18

2:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/31/18

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18

7:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Special Mtg 1/10/17

9:20 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/17/18

11:10 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/17/18