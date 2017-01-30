"You do not lead by hitting people over the head. That's assault, not leadership." - Dwight D. Eisenhower

BCTV Schedules For Week of 1/30/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, January 30 2017

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 1/30/17

Monday, January 30, 2017

12:00 am Standing Rock Report at the Peace and Justice Center

2:05 am Spotlight on VT Issues: VT Health Care

3:30 am Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am MLK Civil Rights Panel: A Vision for Civil Rights in VT

7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:45 am #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry # 446

9:45 am MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel

11:30 am Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls

12:15 pm Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel

1:00 pm Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

2:30 pm For the Animals: Everyone has a Tail to Tell

3:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt2)

3:25 pm A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5

4:00 pm Women's March on Montpelier Interviews

4:22 pm Bernie Sanders Speech at the Women's March on Montpelier

4:30 pm Valley Homegrown: Worms

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:45 pm #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm ArtStory: Ep 9

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration

9:00 pm MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel

10:42 pm Chandler Center for the Arts Presents: Amy Goodman & Bill McKibben

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

12:00 am Women's March on Montpelier 1/21/17

2:20 am Walt Whitman and the Civil War

4:00 am All Things LGBTQ - Reps Brian Cina & Diana Gonzalez

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:25 am Art & Activism: The Poetry Show

6:00 am Vote for VT: Independent Contractors

7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/29/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am Women's March on Montpelier 1/21/17

12:20 pm Bernie Sanders Speech at the Women's March on Montpelier

12:30 pm Norwich Bookstore: Cindy Pierce

1:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt2)

1:54 pm #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/29/17

3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

3:15 pm Dr Martin Luther King Remeberance in Burlington 1/15/17

4:30 pm Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference - Pt 2

5:30 pm Common Good VT: Open Data - VT Department of Health

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:22 pm Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along

10:00 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #9: Taking the Plunge

10:27 pm Walt Whitman and the Civil War

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

12:05 am Dr Martin Luther King Remeberance in Burlington 1/15/17

1:30 am Valley Homegrown: Worms

2:30 am Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

4:00 am GGE: Ep 9 - Making Sustainable Social Enterprises

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:12 am Chandler Center for the Arts Presents: Amy Goodman & Bill McKibben

6:30 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #9: Taking the Plunge

7:00 am 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:10 am Suds and Science: Citizen Science Project

10:30 am First Baptist: I Have Peace in My Soul

11:30 am Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along

1:30 pm First Wednesdays: The Voyage of the St Louis

2:55 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People

3:30 pm Standing Rock Report at the Peace and Justice Center

5:35 pm TED Talks: Adam Galinsky - How to speak up for yourself

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:45 pm #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People

8:35 pm More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016

11:00 pm Valley Homegrown: Worms

Thursday, February 2, 2017

12:00 am More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016

2:20 am Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls

3:00 am MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel

4:45 am Bernie Sanders Speech at the Women's March on Montpelier

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am First Wednesdays: The Voyage of the St Louis

7:00 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt2)

7:30 am ArtStory: Ep 9

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Standing Rock Report at the Peace and Justice Center

11:05 am #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17

11:12 am TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others

11:30 am Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends

1:00 pm More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016

3:16 pm Women's March on Montpelier Interviews

3:45 pm Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel

4:30 pm Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm ArtStory: Ep 9

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt2)

8:30 pm GGE: Ep 9 - Making Sustainable Social Enterprises

9:20 pm Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls

10:00 pm MLK Civil Rights Panel: A Vision for Civil Rights in VT

Friday, February 3, 2017

12:00 am Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel

12:45 am MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel

2:30 am MLK Civil Rights Panel: A Vision for Civil Rights in VT

4:30 am For the Animals: Everyone has a Tail to Tell

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration

6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am GGE: Ep 9 - Making Sustainable Social Enterprises

10:00 am MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel

11:45 am Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel

12:30 pm Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16

2:00 pm First Baptist: I Have Peace in My Soul

3:00 pm Chandler Center for the Arts Presents: Amy Goodman & Bill McKibben

4:25 pm A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5

5:00 pm GGE: Ep 9 - Making Sustainable Social Enterprises

5:50 pm #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #9: Taking the Plunge

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends

9:30 pm Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along

11:30 pm Chandler Center for the Arts Presents: Amy Goodman & Bill McKibben

Saturday, February 4, 2017

12:50 am More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016

3:08 am Spotlight on VT Issues: VT Health Care

4:30 am Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People

5:05 am Standing Rock Report at the Peace and Justice Center

7:15 am Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016

11:25 am Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People

12:00 pm Women's March on Montpelier 1/21/17

2:20 pm Bernie Sanders Speech at the Women's March on Montpelier

2:30 pm Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls

3:15 pm Dr Martin Luther King Remeberance in Burlington 1/15/17

4:30 pm Common Good VT: Open Data - VT Department of Health

5:00 pm Women's March on Montpelier Interviews

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt2)

7:30 pm MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel

9:15 pm Dr Martin Luther King Remeberance in Burlington 1/15/17

10:30 pm All Things LGBTQ - Reps Brian Cina & Diana Gonzalez

11:26 pm A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5

Sunday, February 5, 2017

12:00 am Women's March on Montpelier 1/21/17

2:30 am Suds and Science: Citizen Science Project

4:00 am Vote for VT: Independent Contractors

5:00 am Wonders of Astronomy: The Dangers of Asteroids

5:55 am Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People

6:30 am Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends

8:00 am 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration

9:00 am First Baptist: I Have Peace in My Soul

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

11:30 am Norwich Bookstore: Cindy Pierce

12:30 pm Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/5/17

3:00 pm MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel

4:45 pm A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5

5:20 pm Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:45 pm #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17

7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/5/17

8:00 pm Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along

10:00 pm More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016 

BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 1/30/17

Monday, January 30, 2017

12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Education Funding

2:55 am Vernon SB Mtg 1/19/17

5:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/18/

7:30 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 1/23/17

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Guilford SB Mtg 1/23/17

12:05 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Recommendations for Health Connect

1:30 pm L&G Towns Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/25/17

2:45 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Budget Adjustments 1/17/17

5:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 1/23/17

5:40 pm Governor's Budget Address 1/24/17

6:30 pm Democratic Response to the Governor's FY2018 Budget Address "

7:00 pm BACC Annual Mtg 1/26/17

8:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/18/

10:30 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 1/18/17

11:36 pm L&G Towns Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/25/17

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

12:50 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Budget Adjustments 1/12/17

6:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Road Map to End Homelessness

8:00 am Putney SB Mtg 1/25/17

9:00 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 4

9:30 am VT Press Bureau's Capital Beat 1/19/17

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am WSESU Act 46 Study Committee 1/25/16

12:30 pm Public Access Prevailes in Comcast CPG Renewal

1:00 pm WCSU Elementary Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/23/17

2:30 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Recommendations for Health Connect

4:00 pm Legislative Report: Beginning the New Legislative Session

4:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

5:30 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/31/17

7:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17

7:40 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 1/23/17

9:00 pm WSESU Act 46 Study Committee 1/25/16

10:55 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Agriculture Committee -

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

1:00 am VT State Board of Education 1/17/17

4:15 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Budget Adjustments 1/17/17

6:30 am Governor's Budget Address 1/24/17

7:20 am Democratic Response to the Governor's FY2018 Budget Address "

7:40 am BACC Annual Mtg 1/26/17

8:30 am L&G Towns Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/25/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:15 am WCSU Elementary Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/19/17

11:32 am Public Access Prevailes in Comcast CPG Renewal

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/31/17

2:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/18/

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 1/30/17

8:30 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 1/23/17

9:15 pm Guilford SB Mtg 1/23/17

11:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 1/25/17

Thursday, February 2, 2017

12:00 am Governor's Budget Address 1/24/17

1:00 am Democratic Response to the Governor's FY2018 Budget Address "

1:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Budget Adjustments 1/13/17

4:48 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Budget Adjustments 1/12/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 4

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 1/30/17

2:30 pm BACC Annual Mtg 1/26/17

3:20 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 1/23/17

4:30 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Recommendations for Health Connect

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

7:00 pm VT NDCAP - 1/26/17 Mtg

10:05 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 1/23/17

11:15 pm Legislative Report: Beginning the New Legislative Session

Friday, February 3, 2017

12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Road Map to End Homelessness

2:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Recommendations for Health Connect

3:30 am Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/31/17

5:00 am L&G Towns Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/25/17

6:30 am WSESU Act 46 Study Committee 1/25/16

8:29 am Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17

9:00 am Legislative Report: Beginning the New Legislative Session

9:30 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 4

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

11:30 am WCSU Elementary Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/23/17

12:55 pm Guilford SB Mtg 1/23/17

2:30 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Road Map to End Homelessness

4:17 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Budget Adjustments 1/17/17

6:30 pm Public Access Prevailes in Comcast CPG Renewal

7:00 pm Legislative Report: Beginning the New Legislative Session

7:30 pm WCSU Elementary Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/23/17

8:46 pm VT State Board of Education 1/17/17

Saturday, February 4, 2017

12:00 am Newfane SB Mtg 1/30/17

2:30 am Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/31/17

4:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Budget Adjustments 1/12/17

9:10 am Governor's Budget Address 1/24/17

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:55 am Vernon SB Mtg 1/19/17

1:00 pm WSESU Act 46 Study Committee 1/25/16

3:00 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/31/17

4:30 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 2/1/17

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm VT NDCAP - 1/26/17 Mtg

11:10 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Budget Adjustments 1/17/17

Sunday, February 5, 2017

1:30 am VT State Board of Education 1/17/17

4:45 am VT NDCAP - 1/26/17 Mtg

7:50 am Jamaica SB Mtg 1/23/17

8:30 am Putney SB Mtg 1/25/17

9:30 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 4

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm VT NDCAP - 1/26/17 Mtg

3:05 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Road Map to End Homelessness

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 2/1/17

8:30 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 2/1/17

11:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17

11:31 pm VT Press Bureau's Capital Beat 1/19/17 

