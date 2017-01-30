BCTV Schedules For Week of 1/30/17

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 1/30/17
Monday, January 30, 2017
12:00 am Standing Rock Report at the Peace and Justice Center
2:05 am Spotlight on VT Issues: VT Health Care
3:30 am Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am MLK Civil Rights Panel: A Vision for Civil Rights in VT
7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
7:45 am #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry # 446
9:45 am MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel
11:30 am Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls
12:15 pm Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel
1:00 pm Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16
2:30 pm For the Animals: Everyone has a Tail to Tell
3:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt2)
3:25 pm A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5
4:00 pm Women's March on Montpelier Interviews
4:22 pm Bernie Sanders Speech at the Women's March on Montpelier
4:30 pm Valley Homegrown: Worms
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:45 pm #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm ArtStory: Ep 9
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration
9:00 pm MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel
10:42 pm Chandler Center for the Arts Presents: Amy Goodman & Bill McKibben
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
12:00 am Women's March on Montpelier 1/21/17
2:20 am Walt Whitman and the Civil War
4:00 am All Things LGBTQ - Reps Brian Cina & Diana Gonzalez
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:25 am Art & Activism: The Poetry Show
6:00 am Vote for VT: Independent Contractors
7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/29/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
10:00 am Women's March on Montpelier 1/21/17
12:20 pm Bernie Sanders Speech at the Women's March on Montpelier
12:30 pm Norwich Bookstore: Cindy Pierce
1:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt2)
1:54 pm #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/29/17
3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
3:15 pm Dr Martin Luther King Remeberance in Burlington 1/15/17
4:30 pm Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference - Pt 2
5:30 pm Common Good VT: Open Data - VT Department of Health
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:22 pm Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along
10:00 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #9: Taking the Plunge
10:27 pm Walt Whitman and the Civil War
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
12:05 am Dr Martin Luther King Remeberance in Burlington 1/15/17
1:30 am Valley Homegrown: Worms
2:30 am Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16
4:00 am GGE: Ep 9 - Making Sustainable Social Enterprises
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:12 am Chandler Center for the Arts Presents: Amy Goodman & Bill McKibben
6:30 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #9: Taking the Plunge
7:00 am 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:10 am Suds and Science: Citizen Science Project
10:30 am First Baptist: I Have Peace in My Soul
11:30 am Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along
1:30 pm First Wednesdays: The Voyage of the St Louis
2:55 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People
3:30 pm Standing Rock Report at the Peace and Justice Center
5:35 pm TED Talks: Adam Galinsky - How to speak up for yourself
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:45 pm #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People
8:35 pm More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016
11:00 pm Valley Homegrown: Worms
Thursday, February 2, 2017
12:00 am More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016
2:20 am Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls
3:00 am MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel
4:45 am Bernie Sanders Speech at the Women's March on Montpelier
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am First Wednesdays: The Voyage of the St Louis
7:00 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt2)
7:30 am ArtStory: Ep 9
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Standing Rock Report at the Peace and Justice Center
11:05 am #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17
11:12 am TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others
11:30 am Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends
1:00 pm More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016
3:16 pm Women's March on Montpelier Interviews
3:45 pm Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel
4:30 pm Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm ArtStory: Ep 9
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt2)
8:30 pm GGE: Ep 9 - Making Sustainable Social Enterprises
9:20 pm Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls
10:00 pm MLK Civil Rights Panel: A Vision for Civil Rights in VT
Friday, February 3, 2017
12:00 am Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel
12:45 am MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel
2:30 am MLK Civil Rights Panel: A Vision for Civil Rights in VT
4:30 am For the Animals: Everyone has a Tail to Tell
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration
6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am GGE: Ep 9 - Making Sustainable Social Enterprises
10:00 am MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel
11:45 am Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel
12:30 pm Guns in Our Community - Panel Discussion 10/6/16
2:00 pm First Baptist: I Have Peace in My Soul
3:00 pm Chandler Center for the Arts Presents: Amy Goodman & Bill McKibben
4:25 pm A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5
5:00 pm GGE: Ep 9 - Making Sustainable Social Enterprises
5:50 pm #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #9: Taking the Plunge
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends
9:30 pm Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along
11:30 pm Chandler Center for the Arts Presents: Amy Goodman & Bill McKibben
Saturday, February 4, 2017
12:50 am More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016
3:08 am Spotlight on VT Issues: VT Health Care
4:30 am Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People
5:05 am Standing Rock Report at the Peace and Justice Center
7:15 am Matin Luther King Jr Celebration: My Brother's Keeper - Youth Panel
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016
11:25 am Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People
12:00 pm Women's March on Montpelier 1/21/17
2:20 pm Bernie Sanders Speech at the Women's March on Montpelier
2:30 pm Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls
3:15 pm Dr Martin Luther King Remeberance in Burlington 1/15/17
4:30 pm Common Good VT: Open Data - VT Department of Health
5:00 pm Women's March on Montpelier Interviews
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt2)
7:30 pm MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel
9:15 pm Dr Martin Luther King Remeberance in Burlington 1/15/17
10:30 pm All Things LGBTQ - Reps Brian Cina & Diana Gonzalez
11:26 pm A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5
Sunday, February 5, 2017
12:00 am Women's March on Montpelier 1/21/17
2:30 am Suds and Science: Citizen Science Project
4:00 am Vote for VT: Independent Contractors
5:00 am Wonders of Astronomy: The Dangers of Asteroids
5:55 am Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People
6:30 am Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends
8:00 am 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration
9:00 am First Baptist: I Have Peace in My Soul
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
11:30 am Norwich Bookstore: Cindy Pierce
12:30 pm Ensemble Amphion - Jesse Lepkoff and friends
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/5/17
3:00 pm MGFA presents: David & Michelle Holzapfel
4:45 pm A Conversation on Democracy: Episode 5
5:20 pm Healthy Aging: Reducing Your Risk of Falls
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:45 pm #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17
7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/5/17
8:00 pm Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along
10:00 pm More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016
....
BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 1/30/17
Monday, January 30, 2017
12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Education Funding
2:55 am Vernon SB Mtg 1/19/17
5:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/18/
7:30 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 1/23/17
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Guilford SB Mtg 1/23/17
12:05 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Recommendations for Health Connect
1:30 pm L&G Towns Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/25/17
2:45 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Budget Adjustments 1/17/17
5:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 1/23/17
5:40 pm Governor's Budget Address 1/24/17
6:30 pm Democratic Response to the Governor's FY2018 Budget Address "
7:00 pm BACC Annual Mtg 1/26/17
8:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/18/
10:30 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 1/18/17
11:36 pm L&G Towns Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/25/17
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
12:50 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Budget Adjustments 1/12/17
6:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Road Map to End Homelessness
8:00 am Putney SB Mtg 1/25/17
9:00 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 4
9:30 am VT Press Bureau's Capital Beat 1/19/17
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am WSESU Act 46 Study Committee 1/25/16
12:30 pm Public Access Prevailes in Comcast CPG Renewal
1:00 pm WCSU Elementary Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/23/17
2:30 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Recommendations for Health Connect
4:00 pm Legislative Report: Beginning the New Legislative Session
4:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
5:30 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/31/17
7:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17
7:40 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 1/23/17
9:00 pm WSESU Act 46 Study Committee 1/25/16
10:55 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Agriculture Committee -
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
1:00 am VT State Board of Education 1/17/17
4:15 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Budget Adjustments 1/17/17
6:30 am Governor's Budget Address 1/24/17
7:20 am Democratic Response to the Governor's FY2018 Budget Address "
7:40 am BACC Annual Mtg 1/26/17
8:30 am L&G Towns Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/25/17
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:15 am WCSU Elementary Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/19/17
11:32 am Public Access Prevailes in Comcast CPG Renewal
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/31/17
2:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/18/
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
6:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 1/30/17
8:30 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 1/23/17
9:15 pm Guilford SB Mtg 1/23/17
11:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 1/25/17
Thursday, February 2, 2017
12:00 am Governor's Budget Address 1/24/17
1:00 am Democratic Response to the Governor's FY2018 Budget Address "
1:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Budget Adjustments 1/13/17
4:48 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Budget Adjustments 1/12/17
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 4
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 1/30/17
2:30 pm BACC Annual Mtg 1/26/17
3:20 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 1/23/17
4:30 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Recommendations for Health Connect
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
7:00 pm VT NDCAP - 1/26/17 Mtg
10:05 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 1/23/17
11:15 pm Legislative Report: Beginning the New Legislative Session
Friday, February 3, 2017
12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Road Map to End Homelessness
2:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Recommendations for Health Connect
3:30 am Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/31/17
5:00 am L&G Towns Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/25/17
6:30 am WSESU Act 46 Study Committee 1/25/16
8:29 am Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17
9:00 am Legislative Report: Beginning the New Legislative Session
9:30 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 4
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
11:30 am WCSU Elementary Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/23/17
12:55 pm Guilford SB Mtg 1/23/17
2:30 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Road Map to End Homelessness
4:17 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Budget Adjustments 1/17/17
6:30 pm Public Access Prevailes in Comcast CPG Renewal
7:00 pm Legislative Report: Beginning the New Legislative Session
7:30 pm WCSU Elementary Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/23/17
8:46 pm VT State Board of Education 1/17/17
Saturday, February 4, 2017
12:00 am Newfane SB Mtg 1/30/17
2:30 am Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/31/17
4:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Budget Adjustments 1/12/17
9:10 am Governor's Budget Address 1/24/17
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:55 am Vernon SB Mtg 1/19/17
1:00 pm WSESU Act 46 Study Committee 1/25/16
3:00 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/31/17
4:30 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 2/1/17
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
8:00 pm VT NDCAP - 1/26/17 Mtg
11:10 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Budget Adjustments 1/17/17
Sunday, February 5, 2017
1:30 am VT State Board of Education 1/17/17
4:45 am VT NDCAP - 1/26/17 Mtg
7:50 am Jamaica SB Mtg 1/23/17
8:30 am Putney SB Mtg 1/25/17
9:30 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 4
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm VT NDCAP - 1/26/17 Mtg
3:05 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Road Map to End Homelessness
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
6:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 2/1/17
8:30 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 2/1/17
11:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17
11:31 pm VT Press Bureau's Capital Beat 1/19/17