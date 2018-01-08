BCTV Schedules Week of 1/8/18

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 1/8/18
Monday, January 8, 2018
1:15 am Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont
2:30 am Vote For Vermont - Politics and Graveyards
3:30 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17
4:40 am Yoga for You - 10-16-17
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am Naked Brattleboro - Ep. 3
6:00 am Brattleboro Places and Words - Conmen, Scoundrels, Rogues: Colorful Characters from Brattleboro's Past
7:15 am Gunsense Vermont - Vigil to Commemorate the 5th Anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting
7:35 am Little Jug - Some Poems for Dad
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Brooks Memorial Library Events - 50th Anniversary Scrapbook
9:35 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2
11:41 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill
11:45 am The Rhema Word - 12/20/17
12:22 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock
12:30 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason
1:23 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap
1:30 pm Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2
2:55 pm Community Opioid Response Talks - Why don’t they just stop? Ways to Think and Talk About Addiction (COR Talk)
4:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 3 - Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson
5:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 13 - Stephen Katz
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Touch a Truck! May 13, 2017 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Tim Allen
8:30 pm Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont
9:45 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Conmen, Scoundrels, Rogues: Colorful Characters from Brattleboro's Past
11:00 pm Bear Pond Books - Bill McKibben
Tuesday, January 9, 2018
12:00 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Resilience in Building by Alex Wilson (2017)
12:35 am The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn
2:40 am Senator Bernie Sanders - December 4, 2017
4:15 am brattlebubble - brattlebubble 2017
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am Here We Are - with guest Tim Allen
6:00 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason
6:54 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill
7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
10:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17
11:09 am Little Jug - Some Poems for Dad
11:30 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2
1:36 pm Yoga for You - 10-2-17
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2
4:21 pm The Rhema Word - 12/20/17
5:00 pm Family Matters - Ep. 5
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 14 - Sampler Show
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17
9:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill
10:00 pm Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency
11:00 pm The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
1:05 am Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2
2:00 am Rotary Cares - Ep 3 - Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson
2:30 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2
4:40 am Gunsense Vermont - Vigil to Commemorate the 5th Anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:29 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Rehab Roadhouse
6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Tim Allen
9:30 am Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options
10:30 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds
11:30 am Community Opioid Response Talks - Why don’t they just stop? Ways to Think and Talk About Addiction (COR Talk)
1:05 pm Yoga for You - 12-18-17
1:30 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason
2:26 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill
2:30 pm Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more (Part II)
3:15 pm The Rhema Word - 12/20/17
3:52 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour
4:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17
5:10 pm Gunsense Vermont - Vigil to Commemorate the 5th Anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting
5:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation
5:52 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17
6:56 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell
8:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - World War I and American Writers
9:45 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Conmen, Scoundrels, Rogues: Colorful Characters from Brattleboro's Past
11:00 pm Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor
Thursday, January 11, 2018
1:08 am Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2
2:30 am Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017
3:45 am Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell
6:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Brooks Memorial Library Events - 50th Anniversary Scrapbook
9:31 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill
9:35 am Yoga for You - 12-18-17
10:00 am Brattleboro Places and Words - Conmen, Scoundrels, Rogues: Colorful Characters from Brattleboro's Past
11:15 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - World War I and American Writers
12:30 pm Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2
1:51 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock
2:00 pm Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2
3:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers
3:30 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17
5:25 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 14 - Sampler Show
8:30 pm Little Jug - Some Poems for Dad
8:52 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock
9:00 pm Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more (Part II)
9:45 pm Naked Brattleboro - Ep. 7
10:20 pm The Rhema Word - 12/20/17
11:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Rehab Roadhouse
Friday, January 12, 2018
12:00 am The FEED - 12-13-17
12:30 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason
1:30 am Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell
2:00 am Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more (Part II)
2:45 am Brooks Memorial Library Events - 50th Anniversary Scrapbook
3:20 am The Rhema Word - 12/20/17
4:00 am Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options
6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Avenue Grocery: The Next Generation
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 14 - Sampler Show
9:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation
9:52 am Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock
10:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17
11:55 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill
12:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers
12:30 pm Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont
1:54 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl
2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds
3:00 pm The FEED - 12-13-17
3:30 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17
4:40 pm Gunsense Vermont - Vigil to Commemorate the 5th Anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting
5:00 pm Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more (Part II)
5:42 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn
10:05 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason
11:00 pm Community Opioid Response Talks - Why don’t they just stop? Ways to Think and Talk About Addiction (COR Talk)
Saturday, January 13, 2018
12:35 am Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2
1:30 am Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor
3:38 am Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2
5:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation
5:22 am Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock
5:30 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17
7:25 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill
7:30 am Family Matters - Ep. 5
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2
11:10 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - World War I and American Writers
12:25 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill
12:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 14 - Sampler Show
1:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers
1:30 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Resilience in Building by Alex Wilson (2017)
2:01 pm Artful Word - Steamroller Print Project
2:30 pm Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency
3:30 pm Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont
4:43 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock
4:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Touch a Truck! May 13, 2017 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm Community Opioid Response Talks - Why don’t they just stop? Ways to Think and Talk About Addiction (COR Talk)
8:35 pm Little Jug - Some Poems for Dad
9:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation
9:24 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl
9:30 pm The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn
11:32 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill
11:35 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - World War I and American Writers
Sunday, January 14, 2018
12:50 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Rehab Roadhouse
1:55 am Bear Pond Books - Bill McKibben
3:00 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2
5:06 am Naked Brattleboro - Ep. 6
5:27 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill
5:30 am Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont
6:43 am Stuck in Vermont - Rhythm of the Rein
6:51 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit
7:00 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds
8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service
9:30 am Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
10:59 am Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2
12:20 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17
1:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation
1:52 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Conmen, Scoundrels, Rogues: Colorful Characters from Brattleboro's Past
4:15 pm Yoga for You - 12-18-17
4:40 pm Gunsense Vermont - Vigil to Commemorate the 5th Anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting
4:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - World War I and American Writers
6:45 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap
7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers
8:30 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Resilience in Building by Alex Wilson (2017)
9:01 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill
9:05 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation
9:30 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason
10:23 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl
10:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 5
11:00 pm Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more (Part II)
11:45 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17
...
BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 1/8/18
Monday, January 8, 2018
2:00 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting - December 13, 2017
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/27/17
12:10 pm Jamaica Town Meeting - Jamaica Special Town Mtg 1/3/18
1:45 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/3/18
2:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/3/18
5:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/2/18
8:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/2/18
9:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 1/3/18
10:45 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/2/18
Tuesday, January 9, 2018
12:35 am VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 1
2:35 am VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 2
5:10 am Landmark College Graduation - Fall 2017 Landmark College Commencement
6:30 am Jamaica Town Meeting - Jamaica Special Town Mtg 1/3/18
8:04 am Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 12/18/17
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 12/19/17
1:15 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/26/17
3:45 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 12/18/17
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:14 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro Selectboard Mtg. 1/9/18
9:45 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/3/18
11:15 pm VT State House Special Event - VW Environmental Funds
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
12:50 am Press Conference - Marijuana Legalization - 12/22/17
6:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/3/18
7:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/3/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/2/18
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/9/18
4:30 pm Chittenden Democrats - Preview of the 2018 Legislative Session
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/8/18
8:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/8/18
11:00 pm VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 1
Thursday, January 11, 2018
1:00 am VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 2
3:35 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 12/18/17
4:45 am VT State House Special Event - VW Environmental Funds
6:20 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/3/18
7:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/2/18
8:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/3/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/8/18
2:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/8/18
5:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/3/18
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
7:00 pm Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/8/18
9:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/9/17
Friday, January 12, 2018
12:00 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting - December 13, 2017
6:00 am Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/8/18
8:30 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 1/3/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/9/17
2:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/3/18
2:40 pm Jamaica Town Meeting - Jamaica Special Town Mtg 1/3/18
4:15 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 12/18/17
5:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18
8:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18
10:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/8/18
Saturday, January 13, 2018
1:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/9/18
4:30 am Putney Central School Board - Putney School Bd Mtg 12/14/17
7:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18
9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18
1:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/8/18
4:00 pm Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/8/18
6:30 pm Chittenden Democrats - Preview of the 2018 Legislative Session
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
8:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/9/18
11:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/3/18
Sunday, January 14, 2018
1:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/3/18
4:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/3/18
5:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18
7:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/2/18
9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
9:30 am Chittenden Democrats - Preview of the 2018 Legislative Session
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/8/18
2:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/9/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/8/18
8:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18
11:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/2/18