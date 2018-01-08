BCTV Schedules Week of 1/8/18

By BCTVProg | Mon, January 08 2018

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 1/8/18

Monday, January 8, 2018

1:15 am Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont

2:30 am Vote For Vermont - Politics and Graveyards

3:30 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17

4:40 am Yoga for You - 10-16-17

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am Naked Brattleboro - Ep. 3

6:00 am Brattleboro Places and Words - Conmen, Scoundrels, Rogues: Colorful Characters from Brattleboro's Past

7:15 am Gunsense Vermont - Vigil to Commemorate the 5th Anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting

7:35 am Little Jug - Some Poems for Dad

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Brooks Memorial Library Events - 50th Anniversary Scrapbook

9:35 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2

11:41 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill

11:45 am The Rhema Word - 12/20/17

12:22 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock

12:30 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason

1:23 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap

1:30 pm Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2

2:55 pm Community Opioid Response Talks - Why don’t they just stop? Ways to Think and Talk About Addiction (COR Talk)

4:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 3 - Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson

5:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 13 - Stephen Katz

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Touch a Truck! May 13, 2017 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Tim Allen

8:30 pm Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont

9:45 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Conmen, Scoundrels, Rogues: Colorful Characters from Brattleboro's Past

11:00 pm Bear Pond Books - Bill McKibben

Tuesday, January 9, 2018

12:00 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Resilience in Building by Alex Wilson (2017)

12:35 am The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn

2:40 am Senator Bernie Sanders - December 4, 2017

4:15 am brattlebubble - brattlebubble 2017

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am Here We Are - with guest Tim Allen

6:00 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason

6:54 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17

11:09 am Little Jug - Some Poems for Dad

11:30 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2

1:36 pm Yoga for You - 10-2-17

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2

4:21 pm The Rhema Word - 12/20/17

5:00 pm Family Matters - Ep. 5

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 14 - Sampler Show

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17

9:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill

10:00 pm Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency

11:00 pm The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

1:05 am Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2

2:00 am Rotary Cares - Ep 3 - Jenifer Ambler, Tristam Johnson

2:30 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2

4:40 am Gunsense Vermont - Vigil to Commemorate the 5th Anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:29 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Rehab Roadhouse

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Tim Allen

9:30 am Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options

10:30 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

11:30 am Community Opioid Response Talks - Why don’t they just stop? Ways to Think and Talk About Addiction (COR Talk)

1:05 pm Yoga for You - 12-18-17

1:30 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason

2:26 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill

2:30 pm Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more (Part II)

3:15 pm The Rhema Word - 12/20/17

3:52 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour

4:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17

5:10 pm Gunsense Vermont - Vigil to Commemorate the 5th Anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting

5:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation

5:52 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17

6:56 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell

8:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - World War I and American Writers

9:45 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Conmen, Scoundrels, Rogues: Colorful Characters from Brattleboro's Past

11:00 pm Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor

Thursday, January 11, 2018

1:08 am Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2

2:30 am Bernie Sanders at Castleton College Fair October 14, 2017

3:45 am Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell

6:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Brooks Memorial Library Events - 50th Anniversary Scrapbook

9:31 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill

9:35 am Yoga for You - 12-18-17

10:00 am Brattleboro Places and Words - Conmen, Scoundrels, Rogues: Colorful Characters from Brattleboro's Past

11:15 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - World War I and American Writers

12:30 pm Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2

1:51 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock

2:00 pm Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2

3:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers

3:30 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17

5:25 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 14 - Sampler Show

8:30 pm Little Jug - Some Poems for Dad

8:52 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock

9:00 pm Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more (Part II)

9:45 pm Naked Brattleboro - Ep. 7

10:20 pm The Rhema Word - 12/20/17

11:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Rehab Roadhouse

Friday, January 12, 2018

12:00 am The FEED - 12-13-17

12:30 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason

1:30 am Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell

2:00 am Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more (Part II)

2:45 am Brooks Memorial Library Events - 50th Anniversary Scrapbook

3:20 am The Rhema Word - 12/20/17

4:00 am Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Avenue Grocery: The Next Generation

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 14 - Sampler Show

9:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation

9:52 am Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock

10:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17

11:55 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill

12:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers

12:30 pm Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont

1:54 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

3:00 pm The FEED - 12-13-17

3:30 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17

4:40 pm Gunsense Vermont - Vigil to Commemorate the 5th Anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting

5:00 pm Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more (Part II)

5:42 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn

10:05 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason

11:00 pm Community Opioid Response Talks - Why don’t they just stop? Ways to Think and Talk About Addiction (COR Talk)

Saturday, January 13, 2018

12:35 am Moccasin Tracks - Saratoga Native American Festival Part 2

1:30 am Blanche Moyse Chorale Concerts - Mass in B minor

3:38 am Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2

5:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation

5:22 am Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock

5:30 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Friday Gala - Latchis 7/14/17

7:25 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill

7:30 am Family Matters - Ep. 5

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2

11:10 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - World War I and American Writers

12:25 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill

12:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 14 - Sampler Show

1:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers

1:30 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Resilience in Building by Alex Wilson (2017)

2:01 pm Artful Word - Steamroller Print Project

2:30 pm Vote For Vermont - AG. Dept. Farm Service Agency

3:30 pm Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont

4:43 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock

4:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Lakeview Cemetery Tour

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Touch a Truck! May 13, 2017 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm Community Opioid Response Talks - Why don’t they just stop? Ways to Think and Talk About Addiction (COR Talk)

8:35 pm Little Jug - Some Poems for Dad

9:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation

9:24 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

9:30 pm The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 71 - Rebecca Padula and Aaron Flinn

11:32 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill

11:35 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - World War I and American Writers

Sunday, January 14, 2018

12:50 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Rehab Roadhouse

1:55 am Bear Pond Books - Bill McKibben

3:00 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 2

5:06 am Naked Brattleboro - Ep. 6

5:27 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill

5:30 am Female Founders - Building a Global Brand in Vermont

6:43 am Stuck in Vermont - Rhythm of the Rein

6:51 am Stuck in Vermont - The Big Sit

7:00 am First Baptist Church - Be Wheat, Not Weeds

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service

9:30 am Here We Are - with guests Paul & Susan Dedell

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:59 am Vermont Recovery Network - Recovery Coaching at Your VRN Center, Part 2

12:20 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17

1:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation

1:52 pm Ski Bum Chronicles - Hiking to Castlerock

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Brattleboro Places and Words - Conmen, Scoundrels, Rogues: Colorful Characters from Brattleboro's Past

4:15 pm Yoga for You - 12-18-17

4:40 pm Gunsense Vermont - Vigil to Commemorate the 5th Anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting

4:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - World War I and American Writers

6:45 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Happy New Year Appetizers

8:30 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Resilience in Building by Alex Wilson (2017)

9:01 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Sometimes' by David Budbill

9:05 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 6 - Fall Prevention & In-patient Rehabilitation

9:30 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents Emily Mason

10:23 pm Stuck in Vermont - The Orange Owl

10:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 5

11:00 pm Avant Garde Music Radio Show - Blood and Sunflower, Dub Perpetual, OSABA and more (Part II)

11:45 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Birds at Our Feeders 12/5/17

...

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 1/8/18

Monday, January 8, 2018

2:00 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting - December 13, 2017

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 12/27/17

12:10 pm Jamaica Town Meeting - Jamaica Special Town Mtg 1/3/18

1:45 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/3/18

2:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/3/18

5:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/2/18

8:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/2/18

9:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 1/3/18

10:45 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/2/18

Tuesday, January 9, 2018

12:35 am VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 1

2:35 am VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 2

5:10 am Landmark College Graduation - Fall 2017 Landmark College Commencement

6:30 am Jamaica Town Meeting - Jamaica Special Town Mtg 1/3/18

8:04 am Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 12/18/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 12/19/17

1:15 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 12/26/17

3:45 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 12/18/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:14 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro Selectboard Mtg. 1/9/18

9:45 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/3/18

11:15 pm VT State House Special Event - VW Environmental Funds

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

12:50 am Press Conference - Marijuana Legalization - 12/22/17

6:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/3/18

7:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/3/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/2/18

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/9/18

4:30 pm Chittenden Democrats - Preview of the 2018 Legislative Session

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/8/18

8:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/8/18

11:00 pm VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 1

Thursday, January 11, 2018

1:00 am VT State House Special Event - Act 250 Next 50 Years Pt. 2

3:35 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 12/18/17

4:45 am VT State House Special Event - VW Environmental Funds

6:20 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/3/18

7:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/2/18

8:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/3/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/8/18

2:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/8/18

5:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/3/18

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

7:00 pm Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/8/18

9:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/9/17

Friday, January 12, 2018

12:00 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting - December 13, 2017

6:00 am Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/8/18

8:30 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 1/3/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/9/17

2:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/3/18

2:40 pm Jamaica Town Meeting - Jamaica Special Town Mtg 1/3/18

4:15 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 12/18/17

5:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18

8:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18

10:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/8/18

Saturday, January 13, 2018

1:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/9/18

4:30 am Putney Central School Board - Putney School Bd Mtg 12/14/17

7:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18

1:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 1/8/18

4:00 pm Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/8/18

6:30 pm Chittenden Democrats - Preview of the 2018 Legislative Session

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/9/18

11:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/3/18

Sunday, January 14, 2018

1:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 1/3/18

4:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 1/3/18

5:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 1/9/18

7:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 1/2/18

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Chittenden Democrats - Preview of the 2018 Legislative Session

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/8/18

2:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 1/9/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Jamaica Selecboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 1/8/18

8:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 1/9/18

11:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 1/2/18