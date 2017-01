BCTV Schedules For Week of 1/9/17

By BCTVProg | Mon, January 09 2017

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 1/9/17

Monday, January 9, 2017

12:00 am At Landmark: Professor Lyrical, 'Rapping with the Professor' 2/8/16

1:30 am Northern Roots 2016

3:30 am Sean Gaskell's Kora Concert

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am New England Cooks: Chef Todd Cassell

6:25 am Mary Baker Eddy: A Life of Discovery 3/11/16

7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:45 am Annette Cappy Retirement Party 12/30/16

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am BCTV 40 Year Anniversary Party & Members Mtg 2016

10:20 am WWAC: Prof. James Galbraith - Inequality 10/13/16

12:00 pm VT Youth Orchestra: Orchestra/Chorus Palooza 2016

1:45 pm In Loving Memory of James Banslaben 11/20/16

3:00 pm Vote for VT: Bringing Water to Kenya

3:30 pm The Folklorist: Episode 14

4:00 pm New England Cooks: Chef Todd Cassell

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:45 pm Annette Cappy Retirement Party 12/30/16

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm NVRH Health and Wellness: E-Cigarettes

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Holiday Seafood Appetizers

8:30 pm MGFA presents: Artist Talk - Jon Gregg

9:48 pm 2016 Strolling of the Heifers

10:30 pm At Landmark: Professor Lyrical, 'Rapping with the Professor' 2/8/16

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

12:00 am 33rd Annual Messiah Sing

1:15 am Emergency Forum Legislative on VT Civil Rights 12/12/16

3:00 am Vote for VT: Bringing Water to Kenya

3:30 am Rock Voices - 1/8/16 Concert

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am Open Studio: aWALKening

6:00 am The Folklorist: Episode 14

6:30 am Vote for VT: Bringing Water to Kenya

7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/8/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

9:55 am Theatre Adventure: Putting on Our Finery 11/11/16

10:30 am Energy Week Extra: The Top Stories of 2016

11:30 am At Landmark: Professor Lyrical, 'Rapping with the Professor' 2/8/16

1:00 pm Senior Moments: Jazz Now & The Last 40 Years

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 1/8/17

3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

3:15 pm 13th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/6/16

5:30 pm BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Holiday Seafood Appetizers

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Theatre Adventure: Putting on Our Finery 11/11/16

8:45 pm Emergency Forum Legislative on VT Civil Rights 12/12/16

10:30 pm Rock Voices - 1/8/16 Concert

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

12:00 am Blanche Moyse 6th Annual Memorial Concert J.S.Bach

1:30 am Energy Week Extra: The Top Stories of 2016

2:30 am Journey East: Mongolian Music and Dance- 10/29/16

4:30 am NVRH Health and Wellness: E-Cigarettes

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am MGFA presents: Artist Talk - Jon Gregg

6:48 am In Loving Memory of James Banslaben 11/20/16

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Senior Moments: Jazz Now & The Last 40 Years

10:00 am Annette Cappy Retirement Party 12/30/16

10:30 am First Baptist: Let Us Share the Good Things We Have

11:30 am MGFA presents: Artist Talk - Jon Gregg

12:48 pm 2016 Strolling of the Heifers

1:30 pm WWAC: Prof. James Galbraith - Inequality 10/13/16

3:10 pm NVRH Health and Wellness: E-Cigarettes

3:30 pm Rock Voices - 1/8/16 Concert

5:00 pm Artist Nov 2016: The Wyld Nightz Band

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:45 pm Annette Cappy Retirement Party 12/30/16

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Energy Week Extra: The Top Stories of 2016

9:00 pm Samirah Evans & Evelyn Harris pay tribute to Etta James & Nina Simone 2/13/16

10:40 pm Sean Gaskell's Kora Concert

Thursday, January 12, 2017

12:00 am 13th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/6/16

2:30 am Northern Roots 2016

4:30 am The Folklorist: Episode 14

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am BarnArts and Artistree: Holiday Cabaret

6:55 am Theatre Adventure: Putting on Our Finery 11/11/16

7:30 am NVRH Health and Wellness: E-Cigarettes

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week Extra: The Top Stories of 2016

10:00 am Vote for VT: Bringing Water to Kenya

10:30 am Open Studio: aWALKening

11:00 am Samirah Evans & Evelyn Harris pay tribute to Etta James & Nina Simone 2/13/16

12:45 pm VT Youth Orchestra: Orchestra/Chorus Palooza 2016

2:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Holiday Seafood Appetizers

3:00 pm Emergency Forum Legislative on VT Civil Rights 12/12/16

4:45 pm Theatre Adventure: Putting on Our Finery 11/11/16

5:30 pm BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Annette Cappy Retirement Party 12/30/16

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm MGFA presents: Artist Talk - Jon Gregg

9:30 pm Journey East: Mongolian Music and Dance- 10/29/16

11:30 pm Open Studio: aWALKening

Friday, January 13, 2017

12:00 am BCTV 40 Year Anniversary Party & Members Mtg 2016

1:20 am Samirah Evans & Evelyn Harris pay tribute to Etta James & Nina Simone 2/13/16

3:00 am Amahl and the Night Visitor

4:00 am Energy Week Extra: The Top Stories of 2016

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:45 am 2016 Strolling of the Heifers

6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am First Wednesdays: America in a New More Dangerous World

11:00 am MGFA presents: Artist Talk - Jon Gregg

12:20 pm WWAC: Prof. James Galbraith - Inequality 10/13/16

2:00 pm First Baptist: Let Us Share the Good Things We Have

3:00 pm Energy Week Extra: The Top Stories of 2016

4:00 pm Emergency Forum Legislative on VT Civil Rights 12/12/16

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Holiday Seafood Appetizers

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Theatre Adventure: Putting on Our Finery 11/11/16

8:35 pm Sean Gaskell's Kora Concert

10:00 pm 33rd Annual Messiah Sing

11:15 pm Journey East: Mongolian Music and Dance- 10/29/16

Saturday, January 14, 2017

1:15 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

1:30 am Rock Voices - 1/8/16 Concert

3:00 am 13th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/6/16

5:12 am 33rd Annual Messiah Sing

6:30 am Tesla PowerWall: Green Mtn Power Pilot Program 10/26/16

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Blanche Moyse 6th Annual Memorial Concert J.S.Bach

10:30 am BCTV 40 Year Anniversary Party & Members Mtg 2016

11:55 am Mary Baker Eddy: A Life of Discovery 3/11/16

1:00 pm Journey East: Mongolian Music and Dance- 10/29/16

3:00 pm New England Cooks: Chef Todd Cassell

4:00 pm Cooking with Zandria: Energy and Food

5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm Annette Cappy Retirement Party 12/30/16

7:14 pm BCTV 40 Year Anniversary Party & Members Mtg 2016

8:30 pm Emergency Forum Legislative on VT Civil Rights 12/12/16

10:15 pm VT Youth Orchestra: Orchestra/Chorus Palooza 2016

Sunday, January 15, 2017

12:00 am Express Fluency: French with Sabrina Janczak Part 1 of 4

2:17 am Express Fluency: French with Sabrina Janczak Part 2 of 4

4:22 am Express Fluency: French with Sabrina Janczak Part 3 of 4

6:28 am Express Fluency: French with Sabrina Janczak Part 4 of 4

8:15 am 2016 Strolling of the Heifers

9:00 am First Baptist: Let Us Share the Good Things We Have

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

11:15 am Emergency Forum Legislative on VT Civil Rights 12/12/16

1:00 pm Artist Nov 2016: The Wyld Nightz Band

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass

3:00 pm Northern Roots 2016

5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass

8:00 pm In Loving Memory of James Banslaben 11/20/16

9:15 pm 13th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/6/16

11:30 pm The Future of Hunting: Ep17

BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 1/9/17

Monday, January 9, 2017

12:00 am Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/20/16

2:35 am VT Fish and Wildlife Board Mtg 12/21/17

7:40 am Sen Sanders - Senate Floor Presentation on Medicare/Medicade/SS Cuts

8:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/3/17

1:20 pm Guilford Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

3:20 pm Jamaica Selectboard Mtg 12/12/16

4:35 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 12/5/16

5:30 pm WSESU Act46 Study Comm 1/4/17

7:00 pm WCSU Elementary Act46 Study Comm 1/5/17

8:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 1/3/17

10:30 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Governor Shumlin's Farewell Speech

11:15 pm Guilford SB Mtg 1/3/17

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/3/17

3:00 am Dummerston SB Mtg 1/4/17

5:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Governor Shumlin's Farewell Speech

6:15 am Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/5/

8:00 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/2/17

8:30 am Montpelier Connection: 12/19/16 in Studio - VT House Preview Pt 2

9:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Putney SB Mtg 1/4/17

1:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/5/

3:05 pm WSESU Act46 Study Comm 1/4/17

4:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

5:30 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/10/17

8:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 1/4/17

10:30 pm VT Fish and Wildlife Board Mtg 12/21/17

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

1:45 am Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 12/20/16

4:30 am Vernon SB Mtg 1/3/17

6:45 am VT Fish and Wildlife Board Mtg 12/21/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am WCSU Elementary Act46 Study Comm 1/5/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/10/17

3:30 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Governor Shumlin's Farewell Speech

4:14 pm Sen Sanders - Senate Floor Presentation on Medicare/Medicade/SS Cuts

4:30 pm Montpelier Connection: 12/19/16 in Studio - VT House Preview Pt 2

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 1/10/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/2/17

9:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 1/4/17

Thursday, January 12, 2017

1:18 am Sen Sanders - Senate Floor Presentation on Medicare/Medicade/SS Cuts

1:35 am Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/10/17

5:55 am Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/5/

7:30 am Townshend SB Mtg 1/10/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Vernon SB Mtg 1/3/17

2:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

3:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 1/4/17

5:15 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Governor Shumlin's Farewell Speech

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

7:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 1/9/17

9:30 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 1/9/17

Friday, January 13, 2017

12:00 am Townshend SB Mtg 1/10/17

2:30 am VT Fish and Wildlife Board Mtg 12/21/17

5:45 am Sen Sanders - Senate Floor Presentation on Medicare/Medicade/SS Cuts

6:00 am Congressman Welch Speaking on VT Law Enforcement

6:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/2/17

7:00 am Montpelier Connection: 12/19/16 in Studio - VT House Preview Pt 2

7:30 am Jamaica SB Mtg 1/9/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

11:30 am Brattleboro PC Mtg 1/9/17

2:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 1/4/17

4:30 pm WSESU Act46 Study Comm 1/4/17

6:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 1/9/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/10/17

11:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

Saturday, January 14, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro PC Mtg 1/9/17

2:30 am WSESU Act46 Study Comm 1/4/17

4:00 am VT Fish and Wildlife Board Mtg 12/21/17

7:15 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Governor Shumlin's Farewell Speech

8:00 am WCSU Elementary Act46 Study Comm 1/5/17

9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Putney SB Mtg 1/11/17

1:30 pm Guilford SB Mtg 1/9/17

4:00 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/12/17

6:30 pm Montpelier Connection: 12/19/16 in Studio - VT House Preview Pt 2

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm Dummerston SchBd Mtg 1/10/17

10:30 pm Sen Sanders - Senate Floor Presentation on Medicare/Medicade/SS Cuts

11:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

Sunday, January 15, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/3/17

3:00 am Putney SB Mtg 1/11/17

5:30 am Guilford SB Mtg 1/9/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

9:00 am Montpelier Connection: 12/19/16 in Studio - VT House Preview Pt 2

9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Dummerston SchBd Mtg 1/10/17

2:30 pm Montpelier Connection: 12/19/16 in Studio - VT House Preview Pt 2

3:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 1/5/

4:40 pm Sen Sanders - Senate Floor Presentation on Medicare/Medicade/SS Cuts

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 1/11/17

8:30 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 1/12/17