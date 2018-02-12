BCTV Schedules Week of 2/12/18

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 2/12/18
Monday, February 12, 2018
12:00 am The Best Pictures - 1-15-18
1:00 am Artistree - Benefit Concert for Puerto with The Contenders
2:52 am UVM Extension - Master Gardener on Beekeeping
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce - BACC Annual Meeting 1/25/18
6:30 am CCENIS 2017 - Spark Speech - Expanding Clean Energy and Efficiency Finance
7:30 am Family Matters - Ep. 10
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Women's March 2018 - In Solidarity with the Womens March: 1/20/18 in Brattleboro
10:00 am Positively Vermont - Hildene Farm and Museum
10:30 am Vote For Vermont - Debate Event - Foothold Traps
11:35 am Positively Vermont - Vermont Rail Action Network
12:00 pm Collegiate A Cappella Concert - 15th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/3/18
1:55 pm Artistree - Althea SullyCole
3:15 pm The Rhema Word - 1/29/18
4:00 pm Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 3 (J-Term 2018)
4:30 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Zoning and Parking (2017)
4:51 pm NOFAVT Real Organic Project Announcement
5:00 pm Fresh Show Films presents - Hot Ticket (comedy short film)
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 16 - Massamba Diop
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm The FEED - 2/7/18
8:30 pm High School A Cappella - 11th Annual Concert (2018)
9:35 pm Larner College of Medicine at UVM - What's Race Got to Do with Medicine?
11:00 pm Wind: A Struggle for the Character of Vermont
Tuesday, February 13, 2018
12:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - My Mother's Moustache
1:30 am Double-talk On Doubleday - How and Why a Civil War General Invented America's Game of Baseball
2:50 am All Things LGBTQ Youth Edition - January 22, 2018
3:30 am Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am The Best Pictures - 1-15-18
6:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 7 - Nurse Practitioners
7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
10:00 am Here We Are - with guest Sheila Linton
10:30 am High School A Cappella - 11th Annual Concert (2018)
11:35 am Positively Vermont - Vermont Rail Action Network
12:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 16 - Massamba Diop
12:27 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson
12:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options
1:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 10
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Spotlight on Issues - First Amendment & Free Speech
4:42 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson
4:45 pm The Rhema Word - 1/29/18
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm The FEED - 2/7/18
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root Part 2
9:00 pm Little Jug - Dad's Request
9:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Sheila Linton
10:00 pm Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce - BACC Annual Meeting 1/25/18
11:00 pm Women's March 2018 - In Solidarity with the Womens March: 1/20/18 in Brattleboro
Wednesday, February 14, 2018
12:00 am Artistree - Jeremiah McLane Trio
1:40 am Yoga for You - Ep 33 - 1-22-18
2:00 am Artistree - Benefit Concert for Puerto with The Contenders
3:52 am NOFAVT Real Organic Project Announcement
4:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - My Mother's Moustache
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 7 - Nurse Practitioners
5:56 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson
6:00 am The FEED - 2/7/18
6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Sheila Linton
9:30 am Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root Part 2
10:30 am First Baptist Church - Love One Person, One Child at a Time
11:30 am High School A Cappella - 11th Annual Concert (2018)
12:35 pm Larner College of Medicine at UVM - What's Race Got to Do with Medicine?
2:00 pm Little Jug - Dad's Request
2:30 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Zoning and Parking (2017)
2:51 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson
2:55 pm Vote For Vermont - Debate Event - Foothold Traps
4:00 pm Windham County's Got Talent - Windham County's Got Talent: 1/25/18 at Latchis
5:49 pm The Wellness Series - Ladies First
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - KidsPLAYce Tour 7/28/17
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Chris Lamb
8:30 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather 2/8/18
10:15 pm The Rhema Word - 1/29/18
11:00 pm Double-talk On Doubleday - How and Why a Civil War General Invented America's Game of Baseball
Thursday, February 15, 2018
12:20 am UVM Extension - Master Gardener on Beekeeping
2:30 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather 2/8/18
4:15 am The Rhema Word - 1/29/18
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Windham County's Got Talent - Windham County's Got Talent: 1/25/18 at Latchis
7:19 am The Wellness Series - Ladies First
7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Chris Lamb
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 7 - Nurse Practitioners
9:26 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson
9:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 16 - Massamba Diop
10:00 am Little Jug - Dad's Request
10:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - My Mother's Moustache
10:30 am High School A Cappella - 11th Annual Concert (2018)
11:35 am Positively Vermont - Vermont Rail Action Network
12:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Events - MLK Day Annual SpeakOUT 2018
1:40 pm Double-talk On Doubleday - How and Why a Civil War General Invented America's Game of Baseball
3:00 pm Fresh Show Films presents - Hot Ticket (comedy short film)
3:27 pm Yoga for You - Ep 33 - 1-22-18
3:45 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather 2/8/18
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 3 (J-Term 2018)
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Wardsboro Benefit Concert - Afternoon of Music to benefit the Cutts Family
10:08 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Zoning and Parking (2017)
10:30 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - My Mother's Moustache
11:30 pm Collegiate A Cappella Concert - 15th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/3/18
Friday, February 16, 2018
1:21 am Artful Word - Vermont International Festival 2017
2:56 am Vote For Vermont - Debate Event - Foothold Traps
4:00 am Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce - BACC Annual Meeting 1/25/18
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Women's March 2018 - In Solidarity with the Womens March: 1/20/18 in Brattleboro
6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Wardsboro Benefit Concert - Afternoon of Music to benefit the Cutts Family
11:07 am UVM Extension - Master Gardener on Beekeeping
1:13 pm Yoga for You - Ep 33 - 1-22-18
1:30 pm SIT presents - Interview with SIT president Sophia Howlett 1/22/18
1:55 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap
2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Love One Person, One Child at a Time
3:00 pm Collegiate A Cappella Concert - 15th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/3/18
4:51 pm NOFAVT Real Organic Project Announcement
5:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Zoning and Parking (2017)
5:21 pm Naked Brattleboro - Ep. 6
5:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Chris Lamb
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 10
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Events - MLK Day Annual SpeakOUT 2018
9:40 pm Yoga for You - Ep 33 - 1-22-18
9:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson
10:00 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root Part 2
11:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather 2/8/18
Saturday, February 17, 2018
12:45 am The Rhema Word - 1/29/18
1:30 am Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis
3:00 am The Best Pictures - 1-15-18
4:00 am Fresh Show Films presents - Hot Ticket (comedy short film)
4:30 am Family Matters - Ep. 10
5:00 am Little Jug - Dad's Request
5:30 am Here We Are - with guest Chris Lamb
6:00 am Windham County's Got Talent - Windham County's Got Talent: 1/25/18 at Latchis
7:49 am NOFAVT Real Organic Project Announcement
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am SIT presents - Interview with SIT president Sophia Howlett 1/22/18
9:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 16 - Massamba Diop
10:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 7 - Nurse Practitioners
10:30 am Collegiate A Cappella Concert - 15th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/3/18
12:21 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson
12:25 pm High School A Cappella - 11th Annual Concert (2018)
1:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Debate Event - Foothold Traps
2:32 pm The Wellness Series - Ladies First
2:45 pm Wardsboro Benefit Concert - Afternoon of Music to benefit the Cutts Family
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root Part 2
8:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Events - MLK Day Annual SpeakOUT 2018
9:40 pm Yoga for You - Ep 33 - 1-22-18
9:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson
10:00 pm Little Jug - Dad's Request
10:30 pm Artistree - Benefit Concert for Puerto with The Contenders
Sunday, February 18, 2018
12:22 am NOFAVT Real Organic Project Announcement
12:30 am Artistree - Jeremiah McLane Trio
2:10 am Larner College of Medicine at UVM - What's Race Got to Do with Medicine?
3:32 am Positively Vermont - Hildene Farm and Museum
4:00 am Osher Lecture Series - Immigration Perils
5:30 am Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 3 (J-Term 2018)
5:55 am Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap
6:00 am Women's March 2018 - In Solidarity with the Womens March: 1/20/18 in Brattleboro
7:00 am First Baptist Church - Love One Person, One Child at a Time
8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service
9:30 am Here We Are - with guest Chris Lamb
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
11:00 am Brooks Memorial Library Events - MLK Day Annual SpeakOUT 2018
12:40 pm Artistree - Althea SullyCole
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - My Mother's Moustache
4:00 pm The FEED - 2/7/18
4:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 7 - Nurse Practitioners
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm SIT presents - Interview with SIT president Sophia Howlett 1/22/18
5:55 pm Vote For Vermont - Debate Event - Foothold Traps
7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 pm Wardsboro Benefit Concert - Afternoon of Music to benefit the Cutts Family
10:07 pm Larner College of Medicine at UVM - What's Race Got to Do with Medicine?
11:30 pm Fresh Show Films presents - Hot Ticket (comedy short film)
...
BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 2/12/18
Monday, February 12, 2018
1:00 am Vermont State House - S.40 Minimum Wage 1/19/18
3:30 am VT State House - S.40 - Minimum Wage - 2/2/18
4:30 am VT State House - Open Meeting Law Public Records Act
7:15 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/18
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/6/18
11:10 am Vermont State House - S.275 - EqualPay
11:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 2/5/18
12:31 pm VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana
2:00 pm Vermont Legislative Hearings - Joint Legislative Committee Hearing on Health Care Part 1
3:14 pm Vermont Legislative Hearings - Joint Legislative Committee Hearing on Health Care Part 2
4:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 2/5/18
6:15 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/5/18
8:20 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD Info Mtg 2/6/18
8:45 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/5/18
10:40 pm VT State House - H.237 - Saliva Testing - 1/31/18
Tuesday, February 13, 2018
2:00 am VT State House - S.260 - Implement Cleanup of State Waters
4:30 am VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana
6:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/18
6:35 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD Info Mtg 2/6/18
7:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/5/18
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/31/18
12:03 pm VT State House - Early Learning Challenge Grant
1:30 pm Vermont Legislative Hearings - Joint Legislative Committee Hearing on Health Care Part 1
2:44 pm Vermont Legislative Hearings - Joint Legislative Committee Hearing on Health Care Part 2
4:00 pm VT State House - S.40 - Minimum Wage - 2/2/18
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/6/18
6:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 2/5/18
8:15 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 2/5/18
9:16 pm Press Conference - Poor People's Campaign 2/5/18
10:00 pm VT State House Special - Public Hearing Firearms Regulation
Wednesday, February 14, 2018
12:00 am VT State House - H.294 - Applicant's Salary History
1:35 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD Info Mtg 2/6/18
2:00 am Vermont State House - S.40 - Minimum Wage 1/30/18
3:30 am VT State House - S.260 - Cleanup State Waters
5:15 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
6:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/31/18
7:35 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/31/18
8:15 am VT State House - S.260 - Cleanup State Waters
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 2/5/18
11:35 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD Info Mtg 2/6/18
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/6/18
1:40 pm Press Conference - Poor People's Campaign 2/5/18
2:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/5/18
4:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/6/18
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 2/12/18
8:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 2/12/18
11:00 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 2/5/18
Thursday, February 15, 2018
12:45 am VT State House - Net Neutrality - January 25, 2018
3:00 am Vermont State House - Farm To Plate - 1/10/18
5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 2/12/18
7:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 2/12/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/18
12:35 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/6/18
1:00 pm VT State House Special Event - Access Primary Health Care
3:30 pm VT State House - S.260 - Implement Cleanup of State Waters
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
7:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 2/13/18
9:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/6/18
10:10 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/5/18
Friday, February 16, 2018
12:15 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 2/5/18
2:00 am VT State House - Review Governors FY2019 Budget Address
3:37 am Vermont State House - S.40 - Minimum Wage 1/31/18
4:46 am Bernie in Bratt - Red Clover Commons Tour 1/26/18
5:00 am Vermont Legislative Hearings - Joint Legislative Committee Hearing on Health Care Part 1
6:14 am Vermont Legislative Hearings - Joint Legislative Committee Hearing on Health Care Part 2
7:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 2/13/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 2/12/18
2:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 2/5/18
3:05 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD Info Mtg 2/6/18
3:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 2/12/18
6:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/13/18
8:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 2/14/18
11:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 2/13/18
Saturday, February 17, 2018
1:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 2/12/18
4:00 am Bernie in Bratt - Red Clover Commons Tour 1/26/18
4:15 am VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana
5:45 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18
7:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 2/14/18
9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/13/18
1:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 2/14/18
4:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/6/18
4:25 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/5/18
6:30 pm Vermont State House - Democrats' Response to Gov's Budget
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
8:00 pm BUHS School Board - BUHS Annual Mtg. 2/13/18
10:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 2/14/18
Sunday, February 18, 2018
1:00 am VT State House - Education Finance System
2:00 am Vermont State House - Clean Water Planning & Implementation
4:30 am VT State House - Open Meeting Law Public Records Act - 2/1/18
6:30 am BUHS School Board - BUHS Annual Mtg. 2/13/18
9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
9:30 am Legislative Report - The 2018 Vermont Legislative Session
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Vermont Legislative Hearings - Joint Legislative Committee Hearing on Health Care Part 1
1:14 pm Vermont Legislative Hearings - Joint Legislative Committee Hearing on Health Care Part 2
2:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 2/14/18
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm BUHS School Board - BUHS Annual Mtg. 2/13/18
8:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 2/14/18
11:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/13/18