Home » Culture » Media

BCTV Schedules Week of 2/12/18


By BCTVProg | Mon, February 12 2018

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 2/12/18

Monday, February 12, 2018

12:00 am The Best Pictures - 1-15-18

1:00 am Artistree - Benefit Concert for Puerto with The Contenders

2:52 am UVM Extension - Master Gardener on Beekeeping

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce - BACC Annual Meeting 1/25/18

6:30 am CCENIS 2017 - Spark Speech - Expanding Clean Energy and Efficiency Finance

7:30 am Family Matters - Ep. 10

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Women's March 2018 - In Solidarity with the Womens March: 1/20/18 in Brattleboro

10:00 am Positively Vermont - Hildene Farm and Museum

10:30 am Vote For Vermont - Debate Event - Foothold Traps

11:35 am Positively Vermont - Vermont Rail Action Network

12:00 pm Collegiate A Cappella Concert - 15th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/3/18

1:55 pm Artistree - Althea SullyCole

3:15 pm The Rhema Word - 1/29/18

4:00 pm Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 3 (J-Term 2018)

4:30 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Zoning and Parking (2017)

4:51 pm NOFAVT Real Organic Project Announcement

5:00 pm Fresh Show Films presents - Hot Ticket (comedy short film)

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 16 - Massamba Diop

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm The FEED - 2/7/18

8:30 pm High School A Cappella - 11th Annual Concert (2018)

9:35 pm Larner College of Medicine at UVM - What's Race Got to Do with Medicine?

11:00 pm Wind: A Struggle for the Character of Vermont

Tuesday, February 13, 2018

12:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - My Mother's Moustache

1:30 am Double-talk On Doubleday - How and Why a Civil War General Invented America's Game of Baseball

2:50 am All Things LGBTQ Youth Edition - January 22, 2018

3:30 am Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am The Best Pictures - 1-15-18

6:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 7 - Nurse Practitioners

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am Here We Are - with guest Sheila Linton

10:30 am High School A Cappella - 11th Annual Concert (2018)

11:35 am Positively Vermont - Vermont Rail Action Network

12:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 16 - Massamba Diop

12:27 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson

12:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Wind & Other Alternative Energy Options

1:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 10

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Spotlight on Issues - First Amendment & Free Speech

4:42 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson

4:45 pm The Rhema Word - 1/29/18

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm The FEED - 2/7/18

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root Part 2

9:00 pm Little Jug - Dad's Request

9:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Sheila Linton

10:00 pm Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce - BACC Annual Meeting 1/25/18

11:00 pm Women's March 2018 - In Solidarity with the Womens March: 1/20/18 in Brattleboro

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

12:00 am Artistree - Jeremiah McLane Trio

1:40 am Yoga for You - Ep 33 - 1-22-18

2:00 am Artistree - Benefit Concert for Puerto with The Contenders

3:52 am NOFAVT Real Organic Project Announcement

4:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - My Mother's Moustache

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 7 - Nurse Practitioners

5:56 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson

6:00 am The FEED - 2/7/18

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Sheila Linton

9:30 am Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root Part 2

10:30 am First Baptist Church - Love One Person, One Child at a Time

11:30 am High School A Cappella - 11th Annual Concert (2018)

12:35 pm Larner College of Medicine at UVM - What's Race Got to Do with Medicine?

2:00 pm Little Jug - Dad's Request

2:30 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Zoning and Parking (2017)

2:51 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson

2:55 pm Vote For Vermont - Debate Event - Foothold Traps

4:00 pm Windham County's Got Talent - Windham County's Got Talent: 1/25/18 at Latchis

5:49 pm The Wellness Series - Ladies First

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - KidsPLAYce Tour 7/28/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Chris Lamb

8:30 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather 2/8/18

10:15 pm The Rhema Word - 1/29/18

11:00 pm Double-talk On Doubleday - How and Why a Civil War General Invented America's Game of Baseball

Thursday, February 15, 2018

12:20 am UVM Extension - Master Gardener on Beekeeping

2:30 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather 2/8/18

4:15 am The Rhema Word - 1/29/18

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Windham County's Got Talent - Windham County's Got Talent: 1/25/18 at Latchis

7:19 am The Wellness Series - Ladies First

7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Chris Lamb

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 7 - Nurse Practitioners

9:26 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson

9:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 16 - Massamba Diop

10:00 am Little Jug - Dad's Request

10:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - My Mother's Moustache

10:30 am High School A Cappella - 11th Annual Concert (2018)

11:35 am Positively Vermont - Vermont Rail Action Network

12:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Events - MLK Day Annual SpeakOUT 2018

1:40 pm Double-talk On Doubleday - How and Why a Civil War General Invented America's Game of Baseball

3:00 pm Fresh Show Films presents - Hot Ticket (comedy short film)

3:27 pm Yoga for You - Ep 33 - 1-22-18

3:45 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather 2/8/18

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 3 (J-Term 2018)

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Wardsboro Benefit Concert - Afternoon of Music to benefit the Cutts Family

10:08 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Zoning and Parking (2017)

10:30 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - My Mother's Moustache

11:30 pm Collegiate A Cappella Concert - 15th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/3/18

Friday, February 16, 2018

1:21 am Artful Word - Vermont International Festival 2017

2:56 am Vote For Vermont - Debate Event - Foothold Traps

4:00 am Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce - BACC Annual Meeting 1/25/18

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Women's March 2018 - In Solidarity with the Womens March: 1/20/18 in Brattleboro

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Wardsboro Benefit Concert - Afternoon of Music to benefit the Cutts Family

11:07 am UVM Extension - Master Gardener on Beekeeping

1:13 pm Yoga for You - Ep 33 - 1-22-18

1:30 pm SIT presents - Interview with SIT president Sophia Howlett 1/22/18

1:55 pm Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Love One Person, One Child at a Time

3:00 pm Collegiate A Cappella Concert - 15th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/3/18

4:51 pm NOFAVT Real Organic Project Announcement

5:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Zoning and Parking (2017)

5:21 pm Naked Brattleboro - Ep. 6

5:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Chris Lamb

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 10

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Events - MLK Day Annual SpeakOUT 2018

9:40 pm Yoga for You - Ep 33 - 1-22-18

9:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson

10:00 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root Part 2

11:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather 2/8/18

Saturday, February 17, 2018

12:45 am The Rhema Word - 1/29/18

1:30 am Artful Word - Burlington City Arts Artist's Talk - Professor John Willis

3:00 am The Best Pictures - 1-15-18

4:00 am Fresh Show Films presents - Hot Ticket (comedy short film)

4:30 am Family Matters - Ep. 10

5:00 am Little Jug - Dad's Request

5:30 am Here We Are - with guest Chris Lamb

6:00 am Windham County's Got Talent - Windham County's Got Talent: 1/25/18 at Latchis

7:49 am NOFAVT Real Organic Project Announcement

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am SIT presents - Interview with SIT president Sophia Howlett 1/22/18

9:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 16 - Massamba Diop

10:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 7 - Nurse Practitioners

10:30 am Collegiate A Cappella Concert - 15th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/3/18

12:21 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson

12:25 pm High School A Cappella - 11th Annual Concert (2018)

1:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Debate Event - Foothold Traps

2:32 pm The Wellness Series - Ladies First

2:45 pm Wardsboro Benefit Concert - Afternoon of Music to benefit the Cutts Family

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root Part 2

8:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Events - MLK Day Annual SpeakOUT 2018

9:40 pm Yoga for You - Ep 33 - 1-22-18

9:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson

10:00 pm Little Jug - Dad's Request

10:30 pm Artistree - Benefit Concert for Puerto with The Contenders

Sunday, February 18, 2018

12:22 am NOFAVT Real Organic Project Announcement

12:30 am Artistree - Jeremiah McLane Trio

2:10 am Larner College of Medicine at UVM - What's Race Got to Do with Medicine?

3:32 am Positively Vermont - Hildene Farm and Museum

4:00 am Osher Lecture Series - Immigration Perils

5:30 am Landmark Broadcasters - Shark Bait News - Ep 3 (J-Term 2018)

5:55 am Biking The Vermont Gaps: Part 2 - Roxbury Gap

6:00 am Women's March 2018 - In Solidarity with the Womens March: 1/20/18 in Brattleboro

7:00 am First Baptist Church - Love One Person, One Child at a Time

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service

9:30 am Here We Are - with guest Chris Lamb

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Brooks Memorial Library Events - MLK Day Annual SpeakOUT 2018

12:40 pm Artistree - Althea SullyCole

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - My Mother's Moustache

4:00 pm The FEED - 2/7/18

4:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 7 - Nurse Practitioners

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm SIT presents - Interview with SIT president Sophia Howlett 1/22/18

5:55 pm Vote For Vermont - Debate Event - Foothold Traps

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Wardsboro Benefit Concert - Afternoon of Music to benefit the Cutts Family

10:07 pm Larner College of Medicine at UVM - What's Race Got to Do with Medicine?

11:30 pm Fresh Show Films presents - Hot Ticket (comedy short film)

 

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 2/12/18

Monday, February 12, 2018

1:00 am Vermont State House - S.40 Minimum Wage 1/19/18

3:30 am VT State House - S.40 - Minimum Wage - 2/2/18

4:30 am VT State House - Open Meeting Law Public Records Act

7:15 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/18

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/6/18

11:10 am Vermont State House - S.275 - EqualPay

11:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 2/5/18

12:31 pm VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana

2:00 pm Vermont Legislative Hearings - Joint Legislative Committee Hearing on Health Care Part 1

3:14 pm Vermont Legislative Hearings - Joint Legislative Committee Hearing on Health Care Part 2

4:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 2/5/18

6:15 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/5/18

8:20 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD Info Mtg 2/6/18

8:45 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/5/18

10:40 pm VT State House - H.237 - Saliva Testing - 1/31/18

Tuesday, February 13, 2018

2:00 am VT State House - S.260 - Implement Cleanup of State Waters

4:30 am VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana

6:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/18

6:35 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD Info Mtg 2/6/18

7:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/5/18

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/31/18

12:03 pm VT State House - Early Learning Challenge Grant

1:30 pm Vermont Legislative Hearings - Joint Legislative Committee Hearing on Health Care Part 1

2:44 pm Vermont Legislative Hearings - Joint Legislative Committee Hearing on Health Care Part 2

4:00 pm VT State House - S.40 - Minimum Wage - 2/2/18

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/6/18

6:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 2/5/18

8:15 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 2/5/18

9:16 pm Press Conference - Poor People's Campaign 2/5/18

10:00 pm VT State House Special - Public Hearing Firearms Regulation

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

12:00 am VT State House - H.294 - Applicant's Salary History

1:35 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD Info Mtg 2/6/18

2:00 am Vermont State House - S.40 - Minimum Wage 1/30/18

3:30 am VT State House - S.260 - Cleanup State Waters

5:15 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

6:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 1/31/18

7:35 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 1/31/18

8:15 am VT State House - S.260 - Cleanup State Waters

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 2/5/18

11:35 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD Info Mtg 2/6/18

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/6/18

1:40 pm Press Conference - Poor People's Campaign 2/5/18

2:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/5/18

4:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/6/18

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 2/12/18

8:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 2/12/18

11:00 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 2/5/18

Thursday, February 15, 2018

12:45 am VT State House - Net Neutrality - January 25, 2018

3:00 am Vermont State House - Farm To Plate - 1/10/18

5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 2/12/18

7:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 2/12/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/18

12:35 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/6/18

1:00 pm VT State House Special Event - Access Primary Health Care

3:30 pm VT State House - S.260 - Implement Cleanup of State Waters

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

7:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 2/13/18

9:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/6/18

10:10 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/5/18

Friday, February 16, 2018

12:15 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 2/5/18

2:00 am VT State House - Review Governors FY2019 Budget Address

3:37 am Vermont State House - S.40 - Minimum Wage 1/31/18

4:46 am Bernie in Bratt - Red Clover Commons Tour 1/26/18

5:00 am Vermont Legislative Hearings - Joint Legislative Committee Hearing on Health Care Part 1

6:14 am Vermont Legislative Hearings - Joint Legislative Committee Hearing on Health Care Part 2

7:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 2/13/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 2/12/18

2:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 2/5/18

3:05 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD Info Mtg 2/6/18

3:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 2/12/18

6:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/13/18

8:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 2/14/18

11:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 2/13/18

Saturday, February 17, 2018

1:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 2/12/18

4:00 am Bernie in Bratt - Red Clover Commons Tour 1/26/18

4:15 am VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana

5:45 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 1/15/18

7:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 2/14/18

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/13/18

1:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 2/14/18

4:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/6/18

4:25 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/5/18

6:30 pm Vermont State House - Democrats' Response to Gov's Budget

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm BUHS School Board - BUHS Annual Mtg. 2/13/18

10:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 2/14/18

Sunday, February 18, 2018

1:00 am VT State House - Education Finance System

2:00 am Vermont State House - Clean Water Planning & Implementation

4:30 am VT State House - Open Meeting Law Public Records Act - 2/1/18

6:30 am BUHS School Board - BUHS Annual Mtg. 2/13/18

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Legislative Report - The 2018 Vermont Legislative Session

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Vermont Legislative Hearings - Joint Legislative Committee Hearing on Health Care Part 1

1:14 pm Vermont Legislative Hearings - Joint Legislative Committee Hearing on Health Care Part 2

2:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 2/14/18

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm BUHS School Board - BUHS Annual Mtg. 2/13/18

8:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 2/14/18

11:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/13/18

