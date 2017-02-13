"Nothing so needs reforming as other people's habits." - Mark Twain

Home » Culture » Media

BCTV Schedules For Week of 2/13/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, February 13 2017

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 2/13/17

Monday, February 13, 2017

12:00 am Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along

2:00 am Chinese New Year Presentation

4:00 am Norwich Bookstore: Cindy Pierce

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:25 am True North Reports: Vermont's Demographic

6:00 am Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17

7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Creative Living Series: Zero Waste Lifestyle

10:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry #447

10:44 am TED Talks: Jia Jang: What I learned fro 100 Days of Rejection

11:00 am Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old

11:14 am Howard Coffin - THe Civil War from a Vermonter's Perspective

1:00 pm Brain Buzz: Hidden Figures in Astronomy

2:00 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People

2:40 pm MGFA presents: Tom Fels

3:30 pm Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives

4:00 pm 1st Wed: How William Carlos Williams changed poetry

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Artstory: Ep10

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 1

9:30 pm Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

10:55 pm MGFA presents: Tom Fels

11:42 pm TED Talks: Hannah Fry: The Mathematics of Love

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

12:00 am 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17

2:20 am Howard Coffin - THe Civil War from a Vermonter's Perspective

4:15 am TED Talks: Hannah Fry: The Mathematics of Love

4:35 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Skillet Chicken

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 1

7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/12/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

9:50 am That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs

10:30 am Vote for VT: Independent Schools

11:30 am Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

1:00 pm Confronting Racism: Pt 1

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/12/17

3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

3:15 pm Chinese New Year Presentation

5:10 pm TED Talks: Hannah Fry: The Mathematics of Love

5:30 pm On Topic - Ep1 - Space Travel

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Skillet Chicken

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm At Landmark: The Power of Myth and the Challeng of Climate Change

9:30 pm 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

12:00 am Confronting Racism: Pt 1

1:00 am Creative Living Series: Zero Waste Lifestyle

2:00 am 1st Wed: How William Carlos Williams changed poetry

3:30 am 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration

4:30 am Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Vote for VT: Independent Schools

6:29 am True North Reports: Vermont's Demographic

7:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #10: Brattleboro Zoning Issues

9:32 am Brain Buzz: Hidden Figures in Astronomy

10:30 am First Baptist: God Grieves with Us

11:30 am The Trump Effect: What Sociologists Can Tell Us About the 2016 Elections

1:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Skillet Chicken

1:30 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 1

3:00 pm Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17

4:30 pm Creative Living Series: Zero Waste Lifestyle

5:20 pm That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:45 pm Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Artstory: Ep10

8:30 pm Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives

9:00 pm 1st Wed: How William Carlos Williams changed poetry

10:30 pm 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration

11:29 pm True North Reports: Vermont's Demographic

Thursday, February 16, 2017

12:00 am Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

1:30 am All Things LBGTQ: Book Review of "Upstream"

2:24 am That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs

3:00 am Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Brain Buzz: Hidden Figures in Astronomy

6:30 am At Landmark: The Power of Myth and the Challeng of Climate Change

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Skillet Chicken

9:30 am DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 1

11:00 am Artstory: Ep10

11:30 am MGFA presents: Tom Fels

12:16 pm Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old

12:30 pm 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17

3:00 pm Howard Coffin - THe Civil War from a Vermonter's Perspective

4:50 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People

5:24 pm That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:25 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #10: Brattleboro Zoning Issues

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17

9:30 pm Chinese New Year Presentation

11:30 pm Chandler Center for the Arts Presents: Amy Goodman & Bill McKibben

Friday, February 17, 2017

1:00 am The Trump Effect: What Sociologists Can Tell Us About the 2016 Elections

2:30 am Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17

4:00 am Norwich Bookstore: Cindy Pierce

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am All Things LBGTQ: Book Review of "Upstream"

6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am On Topic - Ep1 - Space Travel

9:30 am Vote for VT: Independent Schools

10:30 am TED Talks: Jia Jang: What I learned fro 100 Days of Rejection

10:45 am TED Talks: Hannah Fry: The Mathematics of Love

11:05 am Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

12:30 pm 1st Wed: How William Carlos Williams changed poetry

2:00 pm First Baptist: God Grieves with Us

3:00 pm At Landmark: The Power of Myth and the Challeng of Climate Change

4:30 pm The Trump Effect: What Sociologists Can Tell Us About the 2016 Elections

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:25 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17

10:20 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #10: Brattleboro Zoning Issues

11:00 pm Valley Homegrown: John Coster

Saturday, February 18, 2017

12:00 am All Things LBGTQ: Book Review of "Upstream"

1:00 am Valley Homegrown: John Coster

2:00 am Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

3:30 am Chinese New Year Presentation

5:25 am 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17

7:45 am Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17

10:30 am Artstory: Ep10

11:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry #447

11:45 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #10: Brattleboro Zoning Issues

12:20 pm Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives

12:40 pm 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17

3:00 pm At Landmark: The Power of Myth and the Challeng of Climate Change

4:20 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Skillet Chicken

4:50 pm That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

8:30 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 1

10:00 pm 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration

11:00 pm Valley Homegrown: John Coster

Sunday, February 19, 2017

12:00 am 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17

2:30 am Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

4:00 am Valley Homegrown: John Coster

5:00 am Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along

6:55 am TED Talks: Hannah Fry: The Mathematics of Love

7:15 am The Rhema Word Ministry #447

8:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

9:00 am First Baptist: God Grieves with Us

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

11:30 am The Trump Effect: What Sociologists Can Tell Us About the 2016 Elections

1:00 pm Norwich Bookstore: Cindy Pierce

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/19/17

3:00 pm 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration

4:00 pm MGFA presents: Tom Fels

4:50 pm Bernie Sanders Speech at the Women's March on Montpelier

5:00 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People

5:40 pm Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/19/17

8:00 pm Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17

9:30 pm MGFA presents: Tom Fels

10:20 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People

10:55 pm Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old

11:15 pm That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs

BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 2/13/17

Monday, February 13, 2017

12:01 am VT State Board of Education 1/17/17

3:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Enhanced 911 Workgroup

5:20 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Loopholes in VT Sex Abuse Laws

8:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/6/17

12:30 pm Newfane SB Mtg 2/6/17

1:30 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/17/17

3:30 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 2/1/17

4:15 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Working Lands Enterprise Initiative

5:50 pm Act 46 FAQs - WSESU

6:15 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/13/17

9:15 pm Leland and Gray Towns Act46 Study Comm 2/8/16

10:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/17

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Telecommunications Issu

4:36 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Press Briefing FY18 Budget

5:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Judiciary Committee - Mental Health Professionals

8:00 am Brattleboro PC Mtg 2/6/17

9:01 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/13/17

2:00 pm Press Conference - Paid Family & Medical Leave

2:30 pm Putney SB Mtg 2/8/17

3:35 pm Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno

4:00 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 6

4:30 pm Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/7/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 2/1/17

8:12 pm Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/7/17

8:45 pm Act 46 FAQs - WSESU

9:10 pm Putney SB Mtg 2/8/17

10:15 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY 17 Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/27/17

11:30 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 6

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/13/17

3:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY 17 Proposed Budget A

7:15 am Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/17

8:30 am Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/7/17

9:00 am Newfane SB Mtg 2/6/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:20 am Leland and Gray Towns Act46 Study Comm 2/8/16

11:30 am Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 2/8/17

2:05 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 2/6/17

3:10 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Working Lands Enterprise Initiative

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm WCSU Elementary Act 46 Public Info Mtg 2/2/17

7:05 pm Newfane SB Mtg 2/6/17

8:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Annual Mtg 2/14/17

9:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/6/17

11:30 pm Act 46 FAQs - WSESU

Thursday, February 16, 2017

12:00 am VT State Board of Education 1/17/17

3:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Judiciary Committee - Mental Health Professionals

6:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: VT Natioal Guard Briefing

6:58 am Brattleboro PC Mtg 2/6/17

8:00 am Brattleboro High School Bd Annual Mtg 2/14/17

9:30 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 6

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Annual Mtg 2/14/17

1:30 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Judiciary Committee - Mental Health Professionals

4:00 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: State of the Union Essay Contest

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

7:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 2/13/17

9:30 pm Townshend SB Mtg 2/14/17

Friday, February 17, 2017

12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: State of the Union Essay Contest

2:00 am Townshend SB Mtg 2/14/17

4:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Annual Mtg 2/14/17

6:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: VT Natioal Guard Briefing

7:00 am Press Conference - Paid Family & Medical Leave

7:30 am Jamaica SB Mtg 2/13/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

11:30 am Townshend SB Mtg 2/14/17

2:00 pm Leland and Gray Towns Act46 Study Comm 2/8/16

3:10 pm Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/17

4:30 pm Act 46 FAQs - WSESU

5:00 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 6

5:25 pm Putney SB Mtg 2/8/17

6:30 pm Guilford SB Mtg 2/13/17

9:00 pm Leland and Gray SchBd Mtg 2/14/17

11:30 pm Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno

Saturday, February 18, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/13/17

3:00 am Jamaica SB Mtg 2/13/17

5:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: State of the Union Essay Contest

7:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Press Briefing FY18 Budget

8:30 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 6

9:00 am Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno

9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Dummerston SB Mtg 2/15/17

1:30 pm Leland and Gray SchBd Mtg 2/14/17

4:00 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg 2/13/17

6:30 pm Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm Act 46 FAQs - WSESU

8:25 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 2/15/17

10:30 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/13/17

Sunday, February 19, 2017

1:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY 17 Proposed Budget A

5:15 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: State of the Union Essay Contest

7:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/6/17

9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 2/13/17

2:30 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/13/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg 2/13/17

8:30 pm Putney SB Mtg 2/8/17

9:35 pm Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno

10:00 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 2/6/17

11:02 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: VT Natioal Guard Briefing 

