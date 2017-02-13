BCTV Schedules For Week of 2/13/17

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 2/13/17
Monday, February 13, 2017
12:00 am Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along
2:00 am Chinese New Year Presentation
4:00 am Norwich Bookstore: Cindy Pierce
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:25 am True North Reports: Vermont's Demographic
6:00 am Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17
7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Creative Living Series: Zero Waste Lifestyle
10:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry #447
10:44 am TED Talks: Jia Jang: What I learned fro 100 Days of Rejection
11:00 am Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old
11:14 am Howard Coffin - THe Civil War from a Vermonter's Perspective
1:00 pm Brain Buzz: Hidden Figures in Astronomy
2:00 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People
2:40 pm MGFA presents: Tom Fels
3:30 pm Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives
4:00 pm 1st Wed: How William Carlos Williams changed poetry
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Artstory: Ep10
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 1
9:30 pm Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
10:55 pm MGFA presents: Tom Fels
11:42 pm TED Talks: Hannah Fry: The Mathematics of Love
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
12:00 am 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17
2:20 am Howard Coffin - THe Civil War from a Vermonter's Perspective
4:15 am TED Talks: Hannah Fry: The Mathematics of Love
4:35 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Skillet Chicken
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 1
7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/12/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
9:50 am That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs
10:30 am Vote for VT: Independent Schools
11:30 am Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
1:00 pm Confronting Racism: Pt 1
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/12/17
3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
3:15 pm Chinese New Year Presentation
5:10 pm TED Talks: Hannah Fry: The Mathematics of Love
5:30 pm On Topic - Ep1 - Space Travel
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Skillet Chicken
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm At Landmark: The Power of Myth and the Challeng of Climate Change
9:30 pm 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
12:00 am Confronting Racism: Pt 1
1:00 am Creative Living Series: Zero Waste Lifestyle
2:00 am 1st Wed: How William Carlos Williams changed poetry
3:30 am 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration
4:30 am Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Vote for VT: Independent Schools
6:29 am True North Reports: Vermont's Demographic
7:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #10: Brattleboro Zoning Issues
9:32 am Brain Buzz: Hidden Figures in Astronomy
10:30 am First Baptist: God Grieves with Us
11:30 am The Trump Effect: What Sociologists Can Tell Us About the 2016 Elections
1:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Skillet Chicken
1:30 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 1
3:00 pm Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17
4:30 pm Creative Living Series: Zero Waste Lifestyle
5:20 pm That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:45 pm Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Artstory: Ep10
8:30 pm Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives
9:00 pm 1st Wed: How William Carlos Williams changed poetry
10:30 pm 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration
11:29 pm True North Reports: Vermont's Demographic
Thursday, February 16, 2017
12:00 am Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
1:30 am All Things LBGTQ: Book Review of "Upstream"
2:24 am That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs
3:00 am Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Brain Buzz: Hidden Figures in Astronomy
6:30 am At Landmark: The Power of Myth and the Challeng of Climate Change
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Skillet Chicken
9:30 am DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 1
11:00 am Artstory: Ep10
11:30 am MGFA presents: Tom Fels
12:16 pm Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old
12:30 pm 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17
3:00 pm Howard Coffin - THe Civil War from a Vermonter's Perspective
4:50 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People
5:24 pm That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:25 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #10: Brattleboro Zoning Issues
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17
9:30 pm Chinese New Year Presentation
11:30 pm Chandler Center for the Arts Presents: Amy Goodman & Bill McKibben
Friday, February 17, 2017
1:00 am The Trump Effect: What Sociologists Can Tell Us About the 2016 Elections
2:30 am Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17
4:00 am Norwich Bookstore: Cindy Pierce
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am All Things LBGTQ: Book Review of "Upstream"
6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am On Topic - Ep1 - Space Travel
9:30 am Vote for VT: Independent Schools
10:30 am TED Talks: Jia Jang: What I learned fro 100 Days of Rejection
10:45 am TED Talks: Hannah Fry: The Mathematics of Love
11:05 am Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
12:30 pm 1st Wed: How William Carlos Williams changed poetry
2:00 pm First Baptist: God Grieves with Us
3:00 pm At Landmark: The Power of Myth and the Challeng of Climate Change
4:30 pm The Trump Effect: What Sociologists Can Tell Us About the 2016 Elections
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:25 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17
10:20 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #10: Brattleboro Zoning Issues
11:00 pm Valley Homegrown: John Coster
Saturday, February 18, 2017
12:00 am All Things LBGTQ: Book Review of "Upstream"
1:00 am Valley Homegrown: John Coster
2:00 am Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
3:30 am Chinese New Year Presentation
5:25 am 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17
7:45 am Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17
10:30 am Artstory: Ep10
11:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry #447
11:45 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #10: Brattleboro Zoning Issues
12:20 pm Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives
12:40 pm 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17
3:00 pm At Landmark: The Power of Myth and the Challeng of Climate Change
4:20 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Skillet Chicken
4:50 pm That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
8:30 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 1
10:00 pm 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration
11:00 pm Valley Homegrown: John Coster
Sunday, February 19, 2017
12:00 am 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17
2:30 am Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
4:00 am Valley Homegrown: John Coster
5:00 am Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along
6:55 am TED Talks: Hannah Fry: The Mathematics of Love
7:15 am The Rhema Word Ministry #447
8:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service
9:00 am First Baptist: God Grieves with Us
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
11:30 am The Trump Effect: What Sociologists Can Tell Us About the 2016 Elections
1:00 pm Norwich Bookstore: Cindy Pierce
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/19/17
3:00 pm 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration
4:00 pm MGFA presents: Tom Fels
4:50 pm Bernie Sanders Speech at the Women's March on Montpelier
5:00 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People
5:40 pm Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/19/17
8:00 pm Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17
9:30 pm MGFA presents: Tom Fels
10:20 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People
10:55 pm Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old
11:15 pm That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs
BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 2/13/17
Monday, February 13, 2017
12:01 am VT State Board of Education 1/17/17
3:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Enhanced 911 Workgroup
5:20 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Loopholes in VT Sex Abuse Laws
8:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/6/17
12:30 pm Newfane SB Mtg 2/6/17
1:30 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/17/17
3:30 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 2/1/17
4:15 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Working Lands Enterprise Initiative
5:50 pm Act 46 FAQs - WSESU
6:15 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/13/17
9:15 pm Leland and Gray Towns Act46 Study Comm 2/8/16
10:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/17
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Telecommunications Issu
4:36 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Press Briefing FY18 Budget
5:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Judiciary Committee - Mental Health Professionals
8:00 am Brattleboro PC Mtg 2/6/17
9:01 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/13/17
2:00 pm Press Conference - Paid Family & Medical Leave
2:30 pm Putney SB Mtg 2/8/17
3:35 pm Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno
4:00 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 6
4:30 pm Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/7/17
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 2/1/17
8:12 pm Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/7/17
8:45 pm Act 46 FAQs - WSESU
9:10 pm Putney SB Mtg 2/8/17
10:15 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY 17 Proposed Budget Adjustments 1/27/17
11:30 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 6
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/13/17
3:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY 17 Proposed Budget A
7:15 am Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/17
8:30 am Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/7/17
9:00 am Newfane SB Mtg 2/6/17
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:20 am Leland and Gray Towns Act46 Study Comm 2/8/16
11:30 am Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
1:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 2/8/17
2:05 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 2/6/17
3:10 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Working Lands Enterprise Initiative
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
6:00 pm WCSU Elementary Act 46 Public Info Mtg 2/2/17
7:05 pm Newfane SB Mtg 2/6/17
8:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Annual Mtg 2/14/17
9:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/6/17
11:30 pm Act 46 FAQs - WSESU
Thursday, February 16, 2017
12:00 am VT State Board of Education 1/17/17
3:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Judiciary Committee - Mental Health Professionals
6:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: VT Natioal Guard Briefing
6:58 am Brattleboro PC Mtg 2/6/17
8:00 am Brattleboro High School Bd Annual Mtg 2/14/17
9:30 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 6
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Annual Mtg 2/14/17
1:30 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Judiciary Committee - Mental Health Professionals
4:00 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: State of the Union Essay Contest
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
7:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 2/13/17
9:30 pm Townshend SB Mtg 2/14/17
Friday, February 17, 2017
12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: State of the Union Essay Contest
2:00 am Townshend SB Mtg 2/14/17
4:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Annual Mtg 2/14/17
6:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: VT Natioal Guard Briefing
7:00 am Press Conference - Paid Family & Medical Leave
7:30 am Jamaica SB Mtg 2/13/17
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
11:30 am Townshend SB Mtg 2/14/17
2:00 pm Leland and Gray Towns Act46 Study Comm 2/8/16
3:10 pm Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/17
4:30 pm Act 46 FAQs - WSESU
5:00 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 6
5:25 pm Putney SB Mtg 2/8/17
6:30 pm Guilford SB Mtg 2/13/17
9:00 pm Leland and Gray SchBd Mtg 2/14/17
11:30 pm Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno
Saturday, February 18, 2017
12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/13/17
3:00 am Jamaica SB Mtg 2/13/17
5:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: State of the Union Essay Contest
7:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Press Briefing FY18 Budget
8:30 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 6
9:00 am Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno
9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Dummerston SB Mtg 2/15/17
1:30 pm Leland and Gray SchBd Mtg 2/14/17
4:00 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg 2/13/17
6:30 pm Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
8:00 pm Act 46 FAQs - WSESU
8:25 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 2/15/17
10:30 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/13/17
Sunday, February 19, 2017
1:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY 17 Proposed Budget A
5:15 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: State of the Union Essay Contest
7:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/6/17
9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 2/13/17
2:30 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/13/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
6:00 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg 2/13/17
8:30 pm Putney SB Mtg 2/8/17
9:35 pm Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno
10:00 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 2/6/17
11:02 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: VT Natioal Guard Briefing