BCTV Schedules For Week of 2/20/17

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 2/20/17
Monday, February 20, 2017
12:00 am The Trump Effect: What Sociologists Can Tell Us About the 2016 Elections
1:30 am Howard Coffin - THe Civil War from a Vermonter's Perspective
3:16 am Artful Word: Special Olympics Penguin Plunge
3:45 am At Landmark: John Elder, Climate Change 2/6/17
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
6:52 am That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs
7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry #447
9:55 am FOCUS: Vermonter of the Year - Annette Smith
10:30 am At Landmark: John Elder, Climate Change 2/6/17
11:45 am Vote for Vermont: State House Tour
12:35 pm Artstory: Ep10
1:00 pm Chinese New Year Presentation
3:00 pm The Trump Effect: What Sociologists Can Tell Us About the 2016 Elections
4:30 pm Confronting Racism: Pt 1
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:29 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #10: Brattleboro Zoning Issues
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm MGFA presents: Amy Arbus
9:30 pm Open Studio: Pathways to Promising Careers
10:00 pm 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
12:20 am That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs
12:58 am I Am Vermont Too Reveal and Black Lives Matter Day
1:30 am North Branch Nautre Center: Timber Rattlesnake History
3:00 am Rights and Rites: The Supreme Court Voting and Marriage Equality
4:28 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #10: Brattleboro Zoning Issues
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am Hunger Mtn Coop: Feuling Your Brain for Health
6:30 am TED Talks: Hannah Fry: The Mathematics of Love
7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/19/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
10:00 am Open Studio: Pathways to Promising Careers
10:30 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Skillet Chicken
10:55 am I Am Vermont Too Reveal and Black Lives Matter Day
11:30 am Putney Food Stories
12:30 pm Aftermath: What the 2016 Election Taught Us
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/19/17
3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
3:13 pm TED Talks: Jia Jang: What I learned fro 100 Days of Rejection
3:30 pm MGFA presents: Amy Arbus
4:50 pm That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs
5:30 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #10: Brattleboro Zoning Issues
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Artstory: Ep10
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Lauret Savoy
8:55 pm Healthy Aging: Staging a Graceful Exit
9:30 pm At Landmark: John Elder, Climate Change 2/6/17
10:45 pm FOCUS: Vermonter of the Year - Annette Smith
11:30 pm The Trump Effect: What Sociologists Can Tell Us About the 2016 Elections
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
1:00 am 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17
3:30 am Aftermath: What the 2016 Election Taught Us
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:40 am MGFA presents: Amy Arbus
7:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Artstory: Ep10
9:30 am All Things LBGTQ: Book Review of "Upstream"
10:30 am First Baptist: Trust Our God, Have Faith!
11:30 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Lauret Savoy
12:30 pm Putney Food Stories
1:30 pm Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
3:00 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 1
4:30 pm The Trump Effect: What Sociologists Can Tell Us About the 2016 Elections
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
9:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Skillet Chicken
10:00 pm Open Studio: Pathways to Promising Careers
10:30 pm Artful Word: Special Olympics Penguin Plunge
11:00 pm Valley Homegrown: Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta
Thursday, February 23, 2017
12:00 am Chinese New Year Presentation
2:00 am Hunger Mtn Coop: Feuling Your Brain for Health
3:00 am Vote for Vermont: State House Tour
4:00 am Confronting Racism: Pt 1
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Valley Homegrown: Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta
6:30 am Artful Word: Special Olympics Penguin Plunge
7:00 am TED Talks: Jia Jang: What I learned fro 100 Days of Rejection
7:25 am Healthy Aging: Staging a Graceful Exit
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Putney Food Stories
10:00 am North Branch Nautre Center: Timber Rattlesnake History
11:22 am That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs
12:00 pm Hunger Mtn Coop: Feuling Your Brain for Health
1:00 pm 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17
3:30 pm Vote for Vermont: State House Tour
4:20 pm TED Talks: Hannah Fry: The Mathematics of Love
4:40 pm At Landmark: John Elder, Climate Change 2/6/17
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:20 pm FOCUS: Vermonter of the Year - Annette Smith
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Putney Food Stories
9:00 pm MGFA presents: Amy Arbus
10:30 pm Aftermath: What the 2016 Election Taught Us
Friday, February 24, 2017
12:00 am 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17
2:30 am Valley Homegrown: Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta
3:30 am Rights and Rites: The Supreme Court Voting and Marriage Equality
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Hunger Mtn Coop: Feuling Your Brain for Health
6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry #447
10:00 am 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17
12:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Skillet Chicken
1:00 pm Hunger Mtn Coop: Feuling Your Brain for Health
2:00 pm First Baptist: Trust Our God, Have Faith!
3:00 pm Chinese New Year Presentation
4:52 pm TED Talks: Hannah Fry: The Mathematics of Love
5:10 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Lauret Savoy
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:25 pm Healthy Aging: Staging a Graceful Exit
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
9:30 pm VT Youth Orchestra - Winter Concert
10:30 pm 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17
Saturday, February 25, 2017
12:50 am Howard Coffin - THe Civil War from a Vermonter's Perspective
2:40 am Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
4:02 am The Trump Effect: What Sociologists Can Tell Us About the 2016 Elections
5:30 am Aftermath: What the 2016 Election Taught Us
7:05 am VT Youth Orchestra - Winter Concert
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Open Studio: Pathways to Promising Careers
9:30 am DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 1
11:00 am At Landmark: John Elder, Climate Change 2/6/17
12:30 pm Confronting Racism: Pt 1
1:30 pm Creative Living Series: Zero Waste Lifestyle
2:22 pm That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs
2:58 pm I Am Vermont Too Reveal and Black Lives Matter Day
3:30 pm Putney Food Stories
4:30 pm Artstory: Ep10
5:00 pm Open Studio: Pathways to Promising Careers
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 1
8:28 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #10: Brattleboro Zoning Issues
9:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Lauret Savoy
9:50 pm Chinese New Year Presentation
11:42 pm TED Talks: Hannah Fry: The Mathematics of Love
Sunday, February 26, 2017
12:00 am MGFA presents: Amy Arbus
1:30 am Chinese New Year Presentation
3:30 am At Landmark: John Elder, Climate Change 2/6/17
5:00 am All Things LBGTQ: Book Review of "Upstream"
6:00 am Confronting Racism: Pt 1
7:00 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Skillet Chicken
7:30 am Artstory: Ep10
8:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service
9:00 am First Baptist: Trust Our God, Have Faith!
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
11:14 am TED Talks: Jia Jang: What I learned fro 100 Days of Rejection
11:30 am I Am Vermont Too Reveal and Black Lives Matter Day
12:05 pm Artstory: Ep10
12:30 pm The Trump Effect: What Sociologists Can Tell Us About the 2016 Elections
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/26/17
3:00 pm Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
4:30 pm Rights and Rites: The Supreme Court Voting and Marriage Equality
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/26/17
8:00 pm At Landmark: John Elder, Climate Change 2/6/17
9:15 pm Healthy Aging: Staging a Graceful Exit
10:00 pm Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17
11:29 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #10: Brattleboro Zoning Issues
...
BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 2/20/17
Monday, February 20, 2017
12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Proposed Budget Adjustments 2/2/17
5:10 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Enhanced 911
6:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/13/17
7:30 am Act 46 FAQs - WSESU
8:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:20 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg 2/13/17
11:00 am Montpelier: 2/6/17 in Studio - Act 46 Discussion
11:45 am Townshend SB Mtg 2/14/17
1:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 2/6/17
1:52 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 2/13/17
3:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/6/17
5:00 pm Act 46 FAQs - WSESU
5:25 pm Putney SB Mtg 2/8/17
6:30 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 2/15/17
7:50 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg 2/13/17
8:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Annual Mtg 2/14/17
9:45 pm Townshend SB Mtg 2/14/17
11:00 pm Press Conference: Legislature Votes on State Educa
11:30 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 7
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
12:00 am Dummerston School Bd Mtg 2/13/17
2:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Proposed Budget Adjustments 2/7/17
7:17 am Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/7/17
7:35 am WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/13/17
9:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Dummerston School Bd Mtg 2/13/17
1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/13/17
2:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/17
3:50 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg 2/13/17
4:30 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 7
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:15 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/21/17
9:15 pm Montpelier: 2/6/17 in Studio - Act 46 Discussion
10:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/6/17
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Proposed Budget Adjustments 2/9/17
4:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Verizon and Telecomm
7:30 am Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/14/16
8:30 am Guilford SB Mtg 2/13/17
9:30 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 7
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am Dummerston SB Mtg 2/15/17
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/21/17
4:40 pm Act 46 FAQs - WSESU
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
6:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 2/20/17
8:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 2/21/17
11:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg 2/13/17
11:40 pm Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/7/17
Thursday, February 23, 2017
12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/21/17
3:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Verizon and Telecomm
5:52 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 7
6:22 am Jamaica SB Mtg 2/13/17
7:30 am Newfane SB Mtg 2/20/17
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am Act 46 FAQs - WSESU
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Vernon SB Mtg 2/21/17
2:30 pm Guilford SB Mtg 2/13/17
3:30 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/13/17
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:00 pm Brattleboro SB Candidate Forum 2/23/17
8:00 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 2/22/17
10:30 pm Dummerston School Bd Mtg 2/13/17
Friday, February 24, 2017
1:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Proposed Budget Adjustments 2/2/17
6:10 am Brattleboro High School Bd Annual Mtg 2/14/17
7:30 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 2/22/17
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
11:30 am Montpelier: 2/6/17 in Studio - Act 46 Discussion
12:15 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Enhanced 911
1:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Annual Mtg 2/14/17
2:15 pm Townshend SB Mtg 2/14/17
3:30 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 2/15/17
5:00 pm Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/14/16
6:00 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/13/17
7:30 pm Montpelier: 2/6/17 in Studio - Act 46 Discussion
8:10 pm Act 46 FAQs - WSESU
8:30 pm Brattleboro SB Candidate Forum
10:30 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/21/17
Saturday, February 25, 2017
1:30 am Brattleboro SB Candidate Forum
3:30 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 2/22/17
6:00 am Vernon SB Mtg 2/21/17
8:30 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg 2/13/17
9:10 am Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/7/17
9:30 am Press Conference: Legislature Votes on State Educa
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Putney SB Mtg 2/22/17
1:30 pm Dummerston School Bd Mtg 2/13/17
4:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 2/20/17
6:30 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 7
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
8:00 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/13/17
9:30 pm Putney SB Mtg 2/22/17
Sunday, February 26, 2017
12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Proposed Budget Adjustments 2/7/17
5:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Economic Opportunity
6:30 am Dummerston SB Mtg 2/15/17
8:00 am Brattleboro SB Candidate Forum
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 2/6/17
1:05 pm Montpelier: 2/6/17 in Studio - Act 46 Discussion
1:45 pm Press Conference: Legislature Votes on State Educa
2:10 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Economic Opportunity
3:40 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 2/15/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
6:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 2/13/17
7:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 2/13/17
8:10 pm Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/7/17
8:30 pm Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/14/16
9:30 pm Townshend SB Mtg 2/14/17
10:40 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Annual Mtg 2/14/17