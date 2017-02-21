"You are only young once, but you can stay immature indefinitely" - Ogden Nash

BCTV Schedules For Week of 2/20/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, February 20 2017

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 2/20/17

Monday, February 20, 2017

12:00 am The Trump Effect: What Sociologists Can Tell Us About the 2016 Elections

1:30 am Howard Coffin - THe Civil War from a Vermonter's Perspective

3:16 am Artful Word: Special Olympics Penguin Plunge

3:45 am At Landmark: John Elder, Climate Change 2/6/17

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

6:52 am That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs

7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry #447

9:55 am FOCUS: Vermonter of the Year - Annette Smith

10:30 am At Landmark: John Elder, Climate Change 2/6/17

11:45 am Vote for Vermont: State House Tour

12:35 pm Artstory: Ep10

1:00 pm Chinese New Year Presentation

3:00 pm The Trump Effect: What Sociologists Can Tell Us About the 2016 Elections

4:30 pm Confronting Racism: Pt 1

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:29 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #10: Brattleboro Zoning Issues

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm MGFA presents: Amy Arbus

9:30 pm Open Studio: Pathways to Promising Careers

10:00 pm 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

12:20 am That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs

12:58 am I Am Vermont Too Reveal and Black Lives Matter Day

1:30 am North Branch Nautre Center: Timber Rattlesnake History

3:00 am Rights and Rites: The Supreme Court Voting and Marriage Equality

4:28 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #10: Brattleboro Zoning Issues

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am Hunger Mtn Coop: Feuling Your Brain for Health

6:30 am TED Talks: Hannah Fry: The Mathematics of Love

7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/19/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am Open Studio: Pathways to Promising Careers

10:30 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Skillet Chicken

10:55 am I Am Vermont Too Reveal and Black Lives Matter Day

11:30 am Putney Food Stories

12:30 pm Aftermath: What the 2016 Election Taught Us

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/19/17

3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

3:13 pm TED Talks: Jia Jang: What I learned fro 100 Days of Rejection

3:30 pm MGFA presents: Amy Arbus

4:50 pm That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs

5:30 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #10: Brattleboro Zoning Issues

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Artstory: Ep10

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Lauret Savoy

8:55 pm Healthy Aging: Staging a Graceful Exit

9:30 pm At Landmark: John Elder, Climate Change 2/6/17

10:45 pm FOCUS: Vermonter of the Year - Annette Smith

11:30 pm The Trump Effect: What Sociologists Can Tell Us About the 2016 Elections

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

1:00 am 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17

3:30 am Aftermath: What the 2016 Election Taught Us

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:40 am MGFA presents: Amy Arbus

7:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Artstory: Ep10

9:30 am All Things LBGTQ: Book Review of "Upstream"

10:30 am First Baptist: Trust Our God, Have Faith!

11:30 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Lauret Savoy

12:30 pm Putney Food Stories

1:30 pm Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

3:00 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 1

4:30 pm The Trump Effect: What Sociologists Can Tell Us About the 2016 Elections

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

9:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Skillet Chicken

10:00 pm Open Studio: Pathways to Promising Careers

10:30 pm Artful Word: Special Olympics Penguin Plunge

11:00 pm Valley Homegrown: Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta

Thursday, February 23, 2017

12:00 am Chinese New Year Presentation

2:00 am Hunger Mtn Coop: Feuling Your Brain for Health

3:00 am Vote for Vermont: State House Tour

4:00 am Confronting Racism: Pt 1

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Valley Homegrown: Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta

6:30 am Artful Word: Special Olympics Penguin Plunge

7:00 am TED Talks: Jia Jang: What I learned fro 100 Days of Rejection

7:25 am Healthy Aging: Staging a Graceful Exit

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Putney Food Stories

10:00 am North Branch Nautre Center: Timber Rattlesnake History

11:22 am That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs

12:00 pm Hunger Mtn Coop: Feuling Your Brain for Health

1:00 pm 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17

3:30 pm Vote for Vermont: State House Tour

4:20 pm TED Talks: Hannah Fry: The Mathematics of Love

4:40 pm At Landmark: John Elder, Climate Change 2/6/17

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:20 pm FOCUS: Vermonter of the Year - Annette Smith

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Putney Food Stories

9:00 pm MGFA presents: Amy Arbus

10:30 pm Aftermath: What the 2016 Election Taught Us

Friday, February 24, 2017

12:00 am 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17

2:30 am Valley Homegrown: Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta

3:30 am Rights and Rites: The Supreme Court Voting and Marriage Equality

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Hunger Mtn Coop: Feuling Your Brain for Health

6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry #447

10:00 am 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17

12:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Skillet Chicken

1:00 pm Hunger Mtn Coop: Feuling Your Brain for Health

2:00 pm First Baptist: Trust Our God, Have Faith!

3:00 pm Chinese New Year Presentation

4:52 pm TED Talks: Hannah Fry: The Mathematics of Love

5:10 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Lauret Savoy

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:25 pm Healthy Aging: Staging a Graceful Exit

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

9:30 pm VT Youth Orchestra - Winter Concert

10:30 pm 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17

Saturday, February 25, 2017

12:50 am Howard Coffin - THe Civil War from a Vermonter's Perspective

2:40 am Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

4:02 am The Trump Effect: What Sociologists Can Tell Us About the 2016 Elections

5:30 am Aftermath: What the 2016 Election Taught Us

7:05 am VT Youth Orchestra - Winter Concert

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Open Studio: Pathways to Promising Careers

9:30 am DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 1

11:00 am At Landmark: John Elder, Climate Change 2/6/17

12:30 pm Confronting Racism: Pt 1

1:30 pm Creative Living Series: Zero Waste Lifestyle

2:22 pm That was the Week that Was: Actress Mamie Duncan-Gibbs

2:58 pm I Am Vermont Too Reveal and Black Lives Matter Day

3:30 pm Putney Food Stories

4:30 pm Artstory: Ep10

5:00 pm Open Studio: Pathways to Promising Careers

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 1

8:28 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #10: Brattleboro Zoning Issues

9:00 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Lauret Savoy

9:50 pm Chinese New Year Presentation

11:42 pm TED Talks: Hannah Fry: The Mathematics of Love

Sunday, February 26, 2017

12:00 am MGFA presents: Amy Arbus

1:30 am Chinese New Year Presentation

3:30 am At Landmark: John Elder, Climate Change 2/6/17

5:00 am All Things LBGTQ: Book Review of "Upstream"

6:00 am Confronting Racism: Pt 1

7:00 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Skillet Chicken

7:30 am Artstory: Ep10

8:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

9:00 am First Baptist: Trust Our God, Have Faith!

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

11:14 am TED Talks: Jia Jang: What I learned fro 100 Days of Rejection

11:30 am I Am Vermont Too Reveal and Black Lives Matter Day

12:05 pm Artstory: Ep10

12:30 pm The Trump Effect: What Sociologists Can Tell Us About the 2016 Elections

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/26/17

3:00 pm Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

4:30 pm Rights and Rites: The Supreme Court Voting and Marriage Equality

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/26/17

8:00 pm At Landmark: John Elder, Climate Change 2/6/17

9:15 pm Healthy Aging: Staging a Graceful Exit

10:00 pm Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17

11:29 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #10: Brattleboro Zoning Issues 

...

BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 2/20/17

Monday, February 20, 2017

12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Proposed Budget Adjustments 2/2/17

5:10 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Enhanced 911

6:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/13/17

7:30 am Act 46 FAQs - WSESU

8:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:20 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg 2/13/17

11:00 am Montpelier: 2/6/17 in Studio - Act 46 Discussion

11:45 am Townshend SB Mtg 2/14/17

1:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 2/6/17

1:52 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 2/13/17

3:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/6/17

5:00 pm Act 46 FAQs - WSESU

5:25 pm Putney SB Mtg 2/8/17

6:30 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 2/15/17

7:50 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg 2/13/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Annual Mtg 2/14/17

9:45 pm Townshend SB Mtg 2/14/17

11:00 pm Press Conference: Legislature Votes on State Educa

11:30 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 7

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

12:00 am Dummerston School Bd Mtg 2/13/17

2:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Proposed Budget Adjustments 2/7/17

7:17 am Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/7/17

7:35 am WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/13/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Dummerston School Bd Mtg 2/13/17

1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/13/17

2:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/17

3:50 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg 2/13/17

4:30 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 7

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:15 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/21/17

9:15 pm Montpelier: 2/6/17 in Studio - Act 46 Discussion

10:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/6/17

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Proposed Budget Adjustments 2/9/17

4:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Verizon and Telecomm

7:30 am Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/14/16

8:30 am Guilford SB Mtg 2/13/17

9:30 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 7

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am Dummerston SB Mtg 2/15/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/21/17

4:40 pm Act 46 FAQs - WSESU

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 2/20/17

8:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 2/21/17

11:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg 2/13/17

11:40 pm Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/7/17

Thursday, February 23, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/21/17

3:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Verizon and Telecomm

5:52 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 7

6:22 am Jamaica SB Mtg 2/13/17

7:30 am Newfane SB Mtg 2/20/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am Act 46 FAQs - WSESU

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Vernon SB Mtg 2/21/17

2:30 pm Guilford SB Mtg 2/13/17

3:30 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/13/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:00 pm Brattleboro SB Candidate Forum 2/23/17

8:00 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 2/22/17

10:30 pm Dummerston School Bd Mtg 2/13/17

Friday, February 24, 2017

1:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Proposed Budget Adjustments 2/2/17

6:10 am Brattleboro High School Bd Annual Mtg 2/14/17

7:30 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 2/22/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

11:30 am Montpelier: 2/6/17 in Studio - Act 46 Discussion

12:15 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Enhanced 911

1:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Annual Mtg 2/14/17

2:15 pm Townshend SB Mtg 2/14/17

3:30 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 2/15/17

5:00 pm Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/14/16

6:00 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/13/17

7:30 pm Montpelier: 2/6/17 in Studio - Act 46 Discussion

8:10 pm Act 46 FAQs - WSESU

8:30 pm Brattleboro SB Candidate Forum

10:30 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/21/17

Saturday, February 25, 2017

1:30 am Brattleboro SB Candidate Forum

3:30 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 2/22/17

6:00 am Vernon SB Mtg 2/21/17

8:30 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg 2/13/17

9:10 am Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/7/17

9:30 am Press Conference: Legislature Votes on State Educa

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Putney SB Mtg 2/22/17

1:30 pm Dummerston School Bd Mtg 2/13/17

4:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 2/20/17

6:30 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 7

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/13/17

9:30 pm Putney SB Mtg 2/22/17

Sunday, February 26, 2017

12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Proposed Budget Adjustments 2/7/17

5:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Economic Opportunity

6:30 am Dummerston SB Mtg 2/15/17

8:00 am Brattleboro SB Candidate Forum

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 2/6/17

1:05 pm Montpelier: 2/6/17 in Studio - Act 46 Discussion

1:45 pm Press Conference: Legislature Votes on State Educa

2:10 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Economic Opportunity

3:40 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 2/15/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 2/13/17

7:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 2/13/17

8:10 pm Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/7/17

8:30 pm Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/14/16

9:30 pm Townshend SB Mtg 2/14/17

10:40 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Annual Mtg 2/14/17 

