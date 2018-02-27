BCTV Schedules Week of 2/26/18

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 2/26/18
Monday, February 26, 2018
12:00 am Into the Issues - Our Opiate Crisis
2:35 am Female Founders Series - Sustainability and Personal Care
4:00 am The FEED
4:30 am Here We Are - Here We Are with guest Carmen Derby
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - What Can You Learn from Horses? 8/17/17
6:07 am Artistree - Benefit Concert for Puerto with The Contenders
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Landmark College Presents - Peter Gould, 'Horse-Drawn Yogurt' 2/12/18
10:07 am Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill: 2017 Tournament
11:30 am Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Saturday
1:00 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Sunday
2:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Acoustic Duo Sharon Leslie & Daniel Kasnitz 2/2/18
3:38 pm Women's March Montpelier - March For Our Future
5:00 pm Here We Are - Here We Are with guest Carmen Derby
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - KidsPLAYce Tour 7/28/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 17 - Jim Matus
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann
8:30 pm Daniel Ellsberg Talk - Daniel Ellsberg: Pentagon Papers - Talk at BUHS
9:45 pm Female Founders Series - Sustainability and Personal Care
11:04 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Discovering New England Stone Walls
Tuesday, February 27, 2018
12:30 am Artistree - Benefit Concert for Puerto with The Contenders
2:22 am UVM Extension - Master Gardener on Beekeeping
4:30 am Songwriter's Notebook - Jerry Johnson
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Alehouse Cheddar Fondue or Sauce
6:00 am The FEED
6:30 am ArtfulWordMcFaddenIrishDance F 01202018
7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 4
10:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18
12:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 17 - Jim Matus
12:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - What Can You Learn from Horses? 8/17/17
1:07 pm The Wellness Series - Ladies First
1:30 pm The FEED
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018
5:03 pm Positively Vermont - Hildene Farm and Museum
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 1)
8:51 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 2)
9:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 12
10:00 pm Vote For VT - Democracy the Vermont Way
11:03 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Weapons of Fraud
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
12:30 am HavanaFairfax001615
1:30 am Osher Lecture Series - Immigration Perils
3:00 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Discovering New England Stone Walls
4:30 am Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:25 am Vote For VT - Democracy the Vermont Way
6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Here We Are - Here We Are with guest Carmen Derby
9:30 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Nepal: Medicine, Misery, and Magic
10:30 am First Baptist Church - Jesus Overcomes Our Fears
11:30 am Daniel Ellsberg Talk - Daniel Ellsberg: Pentagon Papers - Talk at BUHS
12:45 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson
12:50 pm Landmark College Presents - Peter Gould, 'Horse-Drawn Yogurt' 2/12/18
2:00 pm Ethan Allen Homestead Enrichment Program - The Role of Local Militias in the Revolutionary War
2:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson
3:00 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root - 12/22/17 (Part 1)
3:52 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds
4:00 pm Brattleboro Citizens Breakfast - Selectboard Candidates 2/16/18
4:46 pm The Wellness Series - Ladies First
5:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Vermont Housing Possibilities (2017)
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Jeff Potter
8:30 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 3: Todd Menees 2/21/18
10:40 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Acoustic Duo Sharon Leslie & Daniel Kasnitz 2/2/18
11:50 pm Female Founders Series - Sustainability and Personal Care
Thursday, March 1, 2018
1:10 am Bear Pond Books - "Breaking Bread"
1:54 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds
2:00 am Into the Issues - Our Opiate Crisis
4:34 am Positively Vermont - Vermont Rail Action Network
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Family Matters - Ep. 12
6:00 am Brattleboro Citizens Breakfast - Selectboard Candidates 2/16/18
6:46 am Addiction Recovery Channel - Safe Injection Facilities
7:18 am The Wellness Series - Ladies First
7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Jeff Potter
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann
9:30 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 3: Todd Menees 2/21/18
11:40 am Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 1)
12:31 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 2)
1:05 pm Positively Vermont - Vermont Rail Action Network
1:30 pm Root Social Justice Center presents - 4th Anniversary Celebration 9/23/17
2:05 pm Daniel Ellsberg Talk - Daniel Ellsberg: Pentagon Papers - Talk at BUHS
3:20 pm The Wellness Series - Ladies First
3:30 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18
5:24 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Rock That Cradle Joe
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Songwriter's Notebook - Spirit Wing
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson
9:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 17 - Jim Matus
9:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson
10:00 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root - 12/22/17 (Part 1)
10:52 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - There's No Hell in Georgia
10:55 pm Into the Issues - Our Opiate Crisis
Friday, March 2, 2018
1:30 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Weapons of Fraud
2:56 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson
3:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Common Good Vermont - Finance Friday
6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17
7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 4
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Saturday
10:30 am Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Sunday
12:00 pm Nuclear Free Future - The New Nuclear Arms Race
12:25 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - In the Pines
12:30 pm Songwriter's Notebook - Jerry Johnson
1:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Vermont Housing Possibilities (2017)
2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Jesus Overcomes Our Fears
3:00 pm Family Matters - Ep. 12
3:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Jeff Potter
4:00 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 1)
8:51 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 2)
9:30 pm Root Social Justice Center presents - 4th Anniversary Celebration 9/23/17
10:05 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Nepal: Medicine, Misery, and Magic
11:05 pm UVM Extension - Master Gardener on Beekeeping
Saturday, March 3, 2018
1:30 am Artistree - Benefit Concert for Puerto with The Contenders
3:30 am HavanaFairfax001615
4:30 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Discovering New England Stone Walls
6:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Root Social Justice Center presents - 4th Anniversary Celebration 9/23/17
9:35 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Vermont Housing Possibilities (2017)
10:25 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - In the Pines
10:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 17 - Jim Matus
10:57 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson
11:00 am Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018
1:05 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - What Can You Learn from Horses? 8/17/17
1:44 pm Daniel Ellsberg Talk - Daniel Ellsberg: Pentagon Papers - Talk at BUHS
3:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Alehouse Cheddar Fondue or Sauce
3:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Saturday
8:30 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Sunday
10:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 3: Todd Menees 2/21/18
Sunday, March 4, 2018
12:10 am Positively Vermont - Vermont Rail Action Network
12:35 am All Things LGBTQ - News & Senator Debbie Ingram
1:30 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Nepal: Medicine, Misery, and Magic
2:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Alehouse Cheddar Fondue or Sauce
3:00 am HavanaFairfax001615
4:00 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Weapons of Fraud
5:26 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - There's No Hell in Georgia
5:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Alehouse Cheddar Fondue or Sauce
6:00 am Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann
6:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 17 - Jim Matus
7:00 am First Baptist Church - Jesus Overcomes Our Fears
8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service
9:30 am Here We Are - with guest Jeff Potter
10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 4
11:00 am Root Social Justice Center presents - 4th Anniversary Celebration 9/23/17
11:35 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Vermont Housing Possibilities (2017)
12:30 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 1)
1:21 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 2)
1:55 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson
4:30 pm Songwriter's Notebook - Andrew Cohen and Eleanor Ellis
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root - 12/22/17 (Part 1)
6:22 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson
6:25 pm Root Social Justice Center presents - 4th Anniversary Celebration 9/23/17
7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Saturday
9:30 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Sunday
11:00 pm Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018
...
BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 2/26/18
Monday, February 26, 2018
12:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 2/14/18
2:44 am VT State House - S.70 - Childrens Nutritional Requirements
3:00 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 2/21/18
6:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 2/13/18
7:30 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/13/18
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 2/19/18
12:48 pm VT State House - H.730 State Response to Waters in Crisis
3:00 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 2/21/18
6:00 pm Meet the Candidates - Candidates for Brattleboro Selectboard 2/21/18
7:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 2/14/18
8:46 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 2/5/18
10:30 pm VT State House - Fair Impartial Policing & S.281
Tuesday, February 27, 2018
1:36 am VT State House - S.260 - Implement Cleanup of State Waters 2/9/18
4:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 2/14/18
4:40 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 2/5/18
6:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 2/19/18
8:49 am The Wellness Series - Ladies First
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 2/21/18
12:10 pm BUHS School Board - BUHS Annual Mtg 2/13/18
1:30 pm Meet the Candidates - Candidates for Brattleboro Selectboard 2/21/18
3:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/5/18
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 2/13/18
7:30 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 2/21/18
10:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/20/18
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
12:00 am VT State House - S.203 Orders of Non Hospitalization
1:30 am VT State House - H.429 H.726 H746 Alternative Energy Issues
3:00 am VT State House - H. 707 Prevention of Sexual Harassment
5:00 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 2/19/18
7:19 am Press Conference - Poor People's Campaign - 2/5/2018
8:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/20/18
9:30 am Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 2/12/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/19/18
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
1:00 pm BUHS School Board - BUHS Annual Mtg 2/13/18
2:20 pm VT State House - H.730 State Response to Waters in Crisis
4:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 2/12/18
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Bernie Sanders 2018 Essay Contest
7:40 pm VT State House - Implement Cleanup of State Waters
11:00 pm Special Town Meeting With Senator Bernie Sanders & Peter Wittig
Thursday, March 1, 2018
1:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 2/20/18
1:30 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 2/21/18
4:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/20/18
6:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/6/18
6:30 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/13/18
7:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 2/20/18
7:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 2/26/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/5/18
2:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 2/14/18
4:14 pm VT State House - S.70 - Childrens Nutritional Requirements
4:30 pm Meet the Candidates - Candidates for Brattleboro Selectboard 2/21/18
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
7:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 2/26/18
9:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 2/27/18
Friday, March 2, 2018
12:00 am VT State House - S.203 Orders of Non Hospitalization
1:30 am VT State House - H. 707 Prevention of Sexual Harassment
3:30 am VT State House - H.429 H.726 H746 Alternative Energy Issues
5:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 2/26/18
7:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 2/27/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 2/21/18
2:30 pm VT State House - H. 707 Prevention of Sexual Harassment
4:30 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/19/18
6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 2/26/18
8:30 pm Meet the Candidates - Candidates for Brattleboro Selectboard 2/21/18
10:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/5/18
Saturday, March 3, 2018
12:00 am VT State House - H.730 State Response to Waters in Crisis
2:15 am VT State House - Federal Infrastructure Update - 2/1/18
3:00 am Special Town Meeting With Senator Bernie Sanders & Peter Wittig
5:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/13/18
5:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/20/18
7:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 2/28/18
9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 2/28/18
1:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 2/26/18
4:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 2/27/18
6:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/13/18
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
8:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 2/26/18
10:30 pm Meet the Candidates - Candidates for Brattleboro Selectboard 2/21/18
Sunday, March 4, 2018
12:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 2/26/18
2:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 2/19/18
4:49 am The Wellness Series - Ladies First
5:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 2/28/18
7:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/19/18
9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
9:30 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 2/20/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 2/28/18
2:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 2/21/18
3:40 pm BUHS School Board - BUHS Annual Mtg 2/13/18
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 2/28/18
8:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 2/28/18
11:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 2/21/18