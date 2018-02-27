"Who can hope to be safe? Who sufficiently cautious? Guard himself as he may, every moment's an ambush." - Horace

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Culture » Media

BCTV Schedules Week of 2/26/18


By BCTVProg | Tue, February 27 2018

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 2/26/18

Monday, February 26, 2018

12:00 am Into the Issues - Our Opiate Crisis

2:35 am Female Founders Series - Sustainability and Personal Care

4:00 am The FEED

4:30 am Here We Are - Here We Are with guest Carmen Derby

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - What Can You Learn from Horses? 8/17/17

6:07 am Artistree - Benefit Concert for Puerto with The Contenders

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Landmark College Presents - Peter Gould, 'Horse-Drawn Yogurt' 2/12/18

10:07 am Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill: 2017 Tournament

11:30 am Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Saturday

1:00 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Sunday

2:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Acoustic Duo Sharon Leslie & Daniel Kasnitz 2/2/18

3:38 pm Women's March Montpelier - March For Our Future

5:00 pm Here We Are - Here We Are with guest Carmen Derby

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - KidsPLAYce Tour 7/28/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 17 - Jim Matus

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann

8:30 pm Daniel Ellsberg Talk - Daniel Ellsberg: Pentagon Papers - Talk at BUHS

9:45 pm Female Founders Series - Sustainability and Personal Care

11:04 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Discovering New England Stone Walls

Tuesday, February 27, 2018

12:30 am Artistree - Benefit Concert for Puerto with The Contenders

2:22 am UVM Extension - Master Gardener on Beekeeping

4:30 am Songwriter's Notebook - Jerry Johnson

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Alehouse Cheddar Fondue or Sauce

6:00 am The FEED

6:30 am ArtfulWordMcFaddenIrishDance F 01202018

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 4

10:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18

12:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 17 - Jim Matus

12:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - What Can You Learn from Horses? 8/17/17

1:07 pm The Wellness Series - Ladies First

1:30 pm The FEED

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018

5:03 pm Positively Vermont - Hildene Farm and Museum

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 1)

8:51 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 2)

9:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 12

10:00 pm Vote For VT - Democracy the Vermont Way

11:03 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Weapons of Fraud

Wednesday, February 28, 2018

12:30 am HavanaFairfax001615

1:30 am Osher Lecture Series - Immigration Perils

3:00 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Discovering New England Stone Walls

4:30 am Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:25 am Vote For VT - Democracy the Vermont Way

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Here We Are - Here We Are with guest Carmen Derby

9:30 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Nepal: Medicine, Misery, and Magic

10:30 am First Baptist Church - Jesus Overcomes Our Fears

11:30 am Daniel Ellsberg Talk - Daniel Ellsberg: Pentagon Papers - Talk at BUHS

12:45 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson

12:50 pm Landmark College Presents - Peter Gould, 'Horse-Drawn Yogurt' 2/12/18

2:00 pm Ethan Allen Homestead Enrichment Program - The Role of Local Militias in the Revolutionary War

2:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson

3:00 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root - 12/22/17 (Part 1)

3:52 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds

4:00 pm Brattleboro Citizens Breakfast - Selectboard Candidates 2/16/18

4:46 pm The Wellness Series - Ladies First

5:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Vermont Housing Possibilities (2017)

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Jeff Potter

8:30 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 3: Todd Menees 2/21/18

10:40 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Acoustic Duo Sharon Leslie & Daniel Kasnitz 2/2/18

11:50 pm Female Founders Series - Sustainability and Personal Care

Thursday, March 1, 2018

1:10 am Bear Pond Books - "Breaking Bread"

1:54 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds

2:00 am Into the Issues - Our Opiate Crisis

4:34 am Positively Vermont - Vermont Rail Action Network

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Family Matters - Ep. 12

6:00 am Brattleboro Citizens Breakfast - Selectboard Candidates 2/16/18

6:46 am Addiction Recovery Channel - Safe Injection Facilities

7:18 am The Wellness Series - Ladies First

7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Jeff Potter

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann

9:30 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 3: Todd Menees 2/21/18

11:40 am Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 1)

12:31 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 2)

1:05 pm Positively Vermont - Vermont Rail Action Network

1:30 pm Root Social Justice Center presents - 4th Anniversary Celebration 9/23/17

2:05 pm Daniel Ellsberg Talk - Daniel Ellsberg: Pentagon Papers - Talk at BUHS

3:20 pm The Wellness Series - Ladies First

3:30 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18

5:24 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Rock That Cradle Joe

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Songwriter's Notebook - Spirit Wing

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson

9:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 17 - Jim Matus

9:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson

10:00 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root - 12/22/17 (Part 1)

10:52 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - There's No Hell in Georgia

10:55 pm Into the Issues - Our Opiate Crisis

Friday, March 2, 2018

1:30 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Weapons of Fraud

2:56 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson

3:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Common Good Vermont - Finance Friday

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 4

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Saturday

10:30 am Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Sunday

12:00 pm Nuclear Free Future - The New Nuclear Arms Race

12:25 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - In the Pines

12:30 pm Songwriter's Notebook - Jerry Johnson

1:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Vermont Housing Possibilities (2017)

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Jesus Overcomes Our Fears

3:00 pm Family Matters - Ep. 12

3:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Jeff Potter

4:00 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 1)

8:51 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 2)

9:30 pm Root Social Justice Center presents - 4th Anniversary Celebration 9/23/17

10:05 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Nepal: Medicine, Misery, and Magic

11:05 pm UVM Extension - Master Gardener on Beekeeping

Saturday, March 3, 2018

1:30 am Artistree - Benefit Concert for Puerto with The Contenders

3:30 am HavanaFairfax001615

4:30 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Discovering New England Stone Walls

6:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Root Social Justice Center presents - 4th Anniversary Celebration 9/23/17

9:35 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Vermont Housing Possibilities (2017)

10:25 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - In the Pines

10:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 17 - Jim Matus

10:57 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson

11:00 am Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018

1:05 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - What Can You Learn from Horses? 8/17/17

1:44 pm Daniel Ellsberg Talk - Daniel Ellsberg: Pentagon Papers - Talk at BUHS

3:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Alehouse Cheddar Fondue or Sauce

3:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Saturday

8:30 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Sunday

10:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 3: Todd Menees 2/21/18

Sunday, March 4, 2018

12:10 am Positively Vermont - Vermont Rail Action Network

12:35 am All Things LGBTQ - News & Senator Debbie Ingram

1:30 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Nepal: Medicine, Misery, and Magic

2:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Alehouse Cheddar Fondue or Sauce

3:00 am HavanaFairfax001615

4:00 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Weapons of Fraud

5:26 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - There's No Hell in Georgia

5:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Alehouse Cheddar Fondue or Sauce

6:00 am Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann

6:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 17 - Jim Matus

7:00 am First Baptist Church - Jesus Overcomes Our Fears

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service

9:30 am Here We Are - with guest Jeff Potter

10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 4

11:00 am Root Social Justice Center presents - 4th Anniversary Celebration 9/23/17

11:35 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Vermont Housing Possibilities (2017)

12:30 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 1)

1:21 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 2)

1:55 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson

4:30 pm Songwriter's Notebook - Andrew Cohen and Eleanor Ellis

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root - 12/22/17 (Part 1)

6:22 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson

6:25 pm Root Social Justice Center presents - 4th Anniversary Celebration 9/23/17

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Saturday

9:30 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Sunday

11:00 pm Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018

 

...

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 2/26/18

Monday, February 26, 2018

12:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 2/14/18

2:44 am VT State House - S.70 - Childrens Nutritional Requirements

3:00 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 2/21/18

6:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 2/13/18

7:30 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/13/18

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

12:48 pm VT State House - H.730 State Response to Waters in Crisis

3:00 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 2/21/18

6:00 pm Meet the Candidates - Candidates for Brattleboro Selectboard 2/21/18

7:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 2/14/18

8:46 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 2/5/18

10:30 pm VT State House - Fair Impartial Policing & S.281

Tuesday, February 27, 2018

1:36 am VT State House - S.260 - Implement Cleanup of State Waters 2/9/18

4:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 2/14/18

4:40 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC 2/5/18

6:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

8:49 am The Wellness Series - Ladies First

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 2/21/18

12:10 pm BUHS School Board - BUHS Annual Mtg 2/13/18

1:30 pm Meet the Candidates - Candidates for Brattleboro Selectboard 2/21/18

3:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/5/18

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 2/13/18

7:30 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 2/21/18

10:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/20/18

Wednesday, February 28, 2018

12:00 am VT State House - S.203 Orders of Non Hospitalization

1:30 am VT State House - H.429 H.726 H746 Alternative Energy Issues

3:00 am VT State House - H. 707 Prevention of Sexual Harassment

5:00 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

7:19 am Press Conference - Poor People's Campaign - 2/5/2018

8:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/20/18

9:30 am Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 2/12/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm BUHS School Board - BUHS Annual Mtg 2/13/18

2:20 pm VT State House - H.730 State Response to Waters in Crisis

4:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 2/12/18

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Bernie Sanders 2018 Essay Contest

7:40 pm VT State House - Implement Cleanup of State Waters

11:00 pm Special Town Meeting With Senator Bernie Sanders & Peter Wittig

Thursday, March 1, 2018

1:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 2/20/18

1:30 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 2/21/18

4:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/20/18

6:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/6/18

6:30 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/13/18

7:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 2/20/18

7:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 2/26/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/5/18

2:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 2/14/18

4:14 pm VT State House - S.70 - Childrens Nutritional Requirements

4:30 pm Meet the Candidates - Candidates for Brattleboro Selectboard 2/21/18

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

7:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 2/26/18

9:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 2/27/18

Friday, March 2, 2018

12:00 am VT State House - S.203 Orders of Non Hospitalization

1:30 am VT State House - H. 707 Prevention of Sexual Harassment

3:30 am VT State House - H.429 H.726 H746 Alternative Energy Issues

5:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 2/26/18

7:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 2/27/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 2/21/18

2:30 pm VT State House - H. 707 Prevention of Sexual Harassment

4:30 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 2/26/18

8:30 pm Meet the Candidates - Candidates for Brattleboro Selectboard 2/21/18

10:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/5/18

Saturday, March 3, 2018

12:00 am VT State House - H.730 State Response to Waters in Crisis

2:15 am VT State House - Federal Infrastructure Update - 2/1/18

3:00 am Special Town Meeting With Senator Bernie Sanders & Peter Wittig

5:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/13/18

5:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/20/18

7:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 2/28/18

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 2/28/18

1:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 2/26/18

4:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 2/27/18

6:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/13/18

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 2/26/18

10:30 pm Meet the Candidates - Candidates for Brattleboro Selectboard 2/21/18

Sunday, March 4, 2018

12:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 2/26/18

2:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

4:49 am The Wellness Series - Ladies First

5:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 2/28/18

7:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 2/20/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 2/28/18

2:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 2/21/18

3:40 pm BUHS School Board - BUHS Annual Mtg 2/13/18

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 2/28/18

8:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 2/28/18

11:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 2/21/18

