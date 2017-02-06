BCTV Schedules For Week of 2/6/17

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 2/6/17
Monday, February 6, 2017
12:20 am Chandler Center for the Arts Presents: Amy Goodman & Bill McKibben
2:00 am 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration
3:00 am Suds and Science: Citizen Science Project
4:20 am Bernie Sanders Speech at the Women's March on Montpelier
4:30 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #9: Taking the Plunge
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:20 am #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17
5:30 am Norwich Bookstore: Cindy Pierce
6:30 am Wonders of Astronomy: The Dangers of Asteroids
7:20 am Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old
7:35 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives
9:20 am VWC: Health Care Stories
9:55 am Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People
10:30 am Common Good VT: Open Data - VT Department of Health
11:00 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt2)
11:30 am First Wednesdays: The Voyage of the St Louis
1:00 pm BACC Annual Mtg 1/26/17
2:00 pm 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration
3:00 pm Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference - Pt 2
4:00 pm Vote for VT: Independent Schools
5:00 pm Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm ArtStory: Ep 9
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm MGFA presents: Tom Fels
8:50 pm #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17
9:00 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People
9:35 pm BACC Annual Mtg 1/26/17
10:25 pm Walt Whitman and the Civil War
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
12:00 am Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along
2:00 am More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016
4:20 am VWC: Health Care Stories
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am 1st Wed: How William Carlos Williams changed poetry
7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/5/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
10:00 am MGFA presents: Tom Fels
10:50 am Women's March on Montpelier 1/21/17
1:10 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/5/17
3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
3:30 pm Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along
5:30 pm Common Good VT: Open Data - VT Department of Health
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Women's March on Montpelier Interviews
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
9:30 pm More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016
11:50 pm Bernie Sanders Speech at the Women's March on Montpelier
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
12:00 am Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
1:30 am First Wednesdays: The Voyage of the St Louis
3:00 am All Things LGBTQ - Reps Brian Cina & Diana Gonzalez
4:00 am Valley Homegrown: John Coster
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:25 am Walt Whitman and the Civil War
7:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference - Pt 2
10:00 am Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old
10:30 am First Baptist: God Grieves with Us
11:30 am Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
1:00 pm ArtStory: Ep 9
1:30 pm Norwich Bookstore: Cindy Pierce
2:30 pm Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives
2:50 pm Bernie Sanders Speech at the Women's March on Montpelier
3:00 pm Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17
4:30 pm 1st Wed: How William Carlos Williams changed poetry
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:45 pm Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17
10:15 pm Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old
10:30 pm Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along
Thursday, February 9, 2017
12:30 am Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17
2:00 am 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration
3:00 am Valley Homegrown: John Coster
4:00 am BACC Annual Mtg 1/26/17
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:20 am 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17
7:35 am Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Chandler Center for the Arts Presents: Amy Goodman & Bill McKibben
10:30 am 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration
11:30 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #10: Brattleboro Zoning Issues
12:00 pm 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17
2:30 pm Chandler Center for the Arts Presents: Amy Goodman & Bill McKibben
3:50 pm Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old
4:10 pm Suds and Science: Citizen Science Project
5:30 pm On Topic - Ep1 - Space Travel
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt2)
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm 1st Wed: How William Carlos Williams changed poetry
9:30 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #9: Taking the Plunge
10:00 pm Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17
11:30 pm VWC: Health Care Stories
Friday, February 10, 2017
12:05 am Women's March on Montpelier 1/21/17
2:25 am Women's March on Montpelier Interviews
3:00 am Norwich Bookstore: Cindy Pierce
4:00 am All Things LGBTQ - Reps Brian Cina & Diana Gonzalez
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference - Pt 2
6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17
10:30 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt2)
11:00 am 1st Wed: How William Carlos Williams changed poetry
12:30 pm Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
2:00 pm First Baptist: God Grieves with Us
3:00 pm Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along
5:00 pm Vote for VT: Independent Schools
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:25 pm VWC: Health Care Stories
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along
9:55 pm MGFA presents: Tom Fels
10:40 pm Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives
11:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - Reps Brian Cina & Diana Gonzalez
Saturday, February 11, 2017
12:00 am Valley Homegrown: John Coster
1:00 am Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along
3:00 am Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
4:30 am 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17
6:45 am Wonders of Astronomy: The Dangers of Asteroids
7:35 am Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17
10:30 am VWC: Health Care Stories
11:05 am True North Reports: Vermont's Demographic
11:40 am More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016
2:00 pm Suds and Science: Citizen Science Project
3:20 pm #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17
3:30 pm Chandler Center for the Arts Presents: Amy Goodman & Bill McKibben
4:50 pm VWC: Health Care Stories
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:45 pm Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17
9:15 pm Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert
10:45 pm Valley Homegrown: Worms
11:45 pm Bernie Sanders Speech at the Women's March on Montpelier
Sunday, February 12, 2017
12:00 am Women's March on Montpelier 1/21/17
2:30 am Women's March on Montpelier Interviews
3:00 am Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along
5:00 am Chandler Center for the Arts Presents: Amy Goodman & Bill McKibben
6:25 am Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People
7:00 am 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration
8:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service
9:00 am First Baptist: God Grieves with Us
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
11:15 am Women's March on Montpelier 1/21/17
1:33 pm Women's March on Montpelier Interviews
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass
3:00 pm More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016
5:20 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:50 pm #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17
7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass
8:00 pm 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration
9:00 pm More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016
11:20 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People
BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 2/6/17
Monday, February 6, 2017
12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Telecommunications Issu
4:36 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Road Map to End Homelessness
6:25 am Guilford SB Mtg 1/23/17
8:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:25 am WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/2/17
11:30 am Brattleboro PC & DRB Joint Mtg 1/9/17
12:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/2/17
1:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 1/30/17
3:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 1/19/17
5:35 pm Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno
6:00 pm Leland and Gray Special Budget Mtg 1/31/17
6:45 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/31/17
7:00 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/2/17
8:05 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Press Briefing FY18 Budget
9:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 1/30/17
11:30 pm WSESU Act 46 Study Committee 1/25/16
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
1:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Clean Water Report - Enhanced 911 Board
4:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Loopholes in VT Sex Abuse Laws
6:40 am Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 2/1/17
9:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno
11:00 am Dummerston SB Mtg 2/1/17
12:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/17/17
2:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 1/23/17
3:15 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/31/17
3:30 pm L&G Towns Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/31/17
4:30 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 5
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:15 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/7/16
9:15 pm Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/17
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Road Map to End Homelessness
2:00 am VT State Board of Education 1/17/17
5:15 am WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/2/17
6:25 am Public Access Prevailes in Comcast CPG Renewal
6:55 am VT NDCAP - 1/26/17 Mtg
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17
11:05 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 5
11:35 am Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/7/17
4:00 pm Governor's Budget Address 1/24/17
4:50 pm Democratic Response to the Governor's FY2018 Budget Address "
5:10 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
6:15 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/31/17
6:30 pm Newfane SB Mtg 2/6/17
9:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 1/23/17
10:10 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/2/17
11:15 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 2/1/17
Thursday, February 9, 2017
12:30 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/7/17
3:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Enhanced 911 Workgroup
5:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Press Briefing FY18 Budget
6:30 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 5
7:00 am Newfane SB Mtg 2/6/17
9:30 am Public Access Prevailes in Comcast CPG Renewal
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/17
2:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 2/1/17
4:45 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 1/23/17
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
7:00 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 2/6/17
9:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/6/17
Friday, February 10, 2017
12:00 am VT State Board of Education 1/17/17
3:15 am Governor's Budget Address 1/24/17
4:05 am Democratic Response to the Governor's FY2018 Budget Address "
4:30 am Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno
5:00 am Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/17
7:30 am Brattleboro PC Mtg 2/6/17
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
11:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/6/17
2:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 1/23/17
3:35 pm Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno
4:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 1/25/17
5:00 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/31/17
5:20 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 1/23/17
6:00 pm Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/7/17
8:30 pm Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno
8:55 pm VT NDCAP - 1/26/17 Mtg
Saturday, February 11, 2017
12:00 am Newfane SB Mtg 2/6/17
2:30 am Brattleboro PC Mtg 2/6/17
5:00 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/6/17
7:30 am Putney SB Mtg 2/8/17
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/7/17
1:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/6/17
4:00 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 5
4:30 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Clean Water Report - Enhanced 911 Board
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
8:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 2/8/17
10:30 pm Leland and Gray Act 46 Info Mtg 2/8/17
Sunday, February 12, 2017
1:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/7/17
4:00 am Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/17
6:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Press Briefing FY18 Budget
7:30 am Leland and Gray Act 46 Info Mtg 2/8/17
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 1/23/17
12:40 pm VT NDCAP - 1/26/17 Mtg
3:45 pm Governor's Budget Address 1/24/17
4:40 pm Democratic Response to the Governor's FY2018 Budget Address "
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
6:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 2/1/17
6:45 pm Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17
7:25 pm Guilford SB Mtg 1/23/17
9:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 2/1/17
11:15 pm Governor's Budget Address 1/24/17