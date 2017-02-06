"Nothing so needs reforming as other people's habits." - Mark Twain

Home » Culture » Media

BCTV Schedules For Week of 2/6/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, February 06 2017

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 2/6/17

Monday, February 6, 2017

12:20 am Chandler Center for the Arts Presents: Amy Goodman & Bill McKibben

2:00 am 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration

3:00 am Suds and Science: Citizen Science Project

4:20 am Bernie Sanders Speech at the Women's March on Montpelier

4:30 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #9: Taking the Plunge

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:20 am #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17

5:30 am Norwich Bookstore: Cindy Pierce

6:30 am Wonders of Astronomy: The Dangers of Asteroids

7:20 am Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old

7:35 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives

9:20 am VWC: Health Care Stories

9:55 am Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People

10:30 am Common Good VT: Open Data - VT Department of Health

11:00 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt2)

11:30 am First Wednesdays: The Voyage of the St Louis

1:00 pm BACC Annual Mtg 1/26/17

2:00 pm 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration

3:00 pm Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference - Pt 2

4:00 pm Vote for VT: Independent Schools

5:00 pm Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm ArtStory: Ep 9

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm MGFA presents: Tom Fels

8:50 pm #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17

9:00 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People

9:35 pm BACC Annual Mtg 1/26/17

10:25 pm Walt Whitman and the Civil War

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

12:00 am Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along

2:00 am More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016

4:20 am VWC: Health Care Stories

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am 1st Wed: How William Carlos Williams changed poetry

7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/5/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am MGFA presents: Tom Fels

10:50 am Women's March on Montpelier 1/21/17

1:10 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 2/5/17

3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

3:30 pm Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along

5:30 pm Common Good VT: Open Data - VT Department of Health

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Women's March on Montpelier Interviews

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

9:30 pm More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016

11:50 pm Bernie Sanders Speech at the Women's March on Montpelier

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

12:00 am Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

1:30 am First Wednesdays: The Voyage of the St Louis

3:00 am All Things LGBTQ - Reps Brian Cina & Diana Gonzalez

4:00 am Valley Homegrown: John Coster

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:25 am Walt Whitman and the Civil War

7:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference - Pt 2

10:00 am Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old

10:30 am First Baptist: God Grieves with Us

11:30 am Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

1:00 pm ArtStory: Ep 9

1:30 pm Norwich Bookstore: Cindy Pierce

2:30 pm Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives

2:50 pm Bernie Sanders Speech at the Women's March on Montpelier

3:00 pm Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17

4:30 pm 1st Wed: How William Carlos Williams changed poetry

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:45 pm Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17

10:15 pm Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old

10:30 pm Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along

Thursday, February 9, 2017

12:30 am Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17

2:00 am 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration

3:00 am Valley Homegrown: John Coster

4:00 am BACC Annual Mtg 1/26/17

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:20 am 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17

7:35 am Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Chandler Center for the Arts Presents: Amy Goodman & Bill McKibben

10:30 am 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration

11:30 am 2016 Tiny House Fest #10: Brattleboro Zoning Issues

12:00 pm 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17

2:30 pm Chandler Center for the Arts Presents: Amy Goodman & Bill McKibben

3:50 pm Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old

4:10 pm Suds and Science: Citizen Science Project

5:30 pm On Topic - Ep1 - Space Travel

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt2)

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm 1st Wed: How William Carlos Williams changed poetry

9:30 pm 2016 Tiny House Fest #9: Taking the Plunge

10:00 pm Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17

11:30 pm VWC: Health Care Stories

Friday, February 10, 2017

12:05 am Women's March on Montpelier 1/21/17

2:25 am Women's March on Montpelier Interviews

3:00 am Norwich Bookstore: Cindy Pierce

4:00 am All Things LGBTQ - Reps Brian Cina & Diana Gonzalez

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Moccasin Tracks: Affirming Traditions Conference - Pt 2

6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17

10:30 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Smoothies (pt2)

11:00 am 1st Wed: How William Carlos Williams changed poetry

12:30 pm Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

2:00 pm First Baptist: God Grieves with Us

3:00 pm Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along

5:00 pm Vote for VT: Independent Schools

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:25 pm VWC: Health Care Stories

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along

9:55 pm MGFA presents: Tom Fels

10:40 pm Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives

11:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - Reps Brian Cina & Diana Gonzalez

Saturday, February 11, 2017

12:00 am Valley Homegrown: John Coster

1:00 am Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along

3:00 am Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

4:30 am 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17

6:45 am Wonders of Astronomy: The Dangers of Asteroids

7:35 am Inspiring Hope: How HCRS Changes People's Lives

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Voices Live! Homelessness Forum 2/2/17

10:30 am VWC: Health Care Stories

11:05 am True North Reports: Vermont's Demographic

11:40 am More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016

2:00 pm Suds and Science: Citizen Science Project

3:20 pm #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17

3:30 pm Chandler Center for the Arts Presents: Amy Goodman & Bill McKibben

4:50 pm VWC: Health Care Stories

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:45 pm Healthy Aging: Feeling Good Never Grows Old

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm 14th Annual A Cappella Concert 2/4/17

9:15 pm Rock Voices - 1/14/17 Concert

10:45 pm Valley Homegrown: Worms

11:45 pm Bernie Sanders Speech at the Women's March on Montpelier

Sunday, February 12, 2017

12:00 am Women's March on Montpelier 1/21/17

2:30 am Women's March on Montpelier Interviews

3:00 am Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Spectacular Sing-Along

5:00 am Chandler Center for the Arts Presents: Amy Goodman & Bill McKibben

6:25 am Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People

7:00 am 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration

8:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

9:00 am First Baptist: God Grieves with Us

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

11:15 am Women's March on Montpelier 1/21/17

1:33 pm Women's March on Montpelier Interviews

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass

3:00 pm More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016

5:20 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:50 pm #WomensMarch Solidarity Vigil 1/21/17

7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass

8:00 pm 10th Annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Celebration

9:00 pm More Horse Pulls - Guilford Fair 2016

11:20 pm Keep Talking: Reasoning with Unreasonable People 

....

BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 2/6/17

Monday, February 6, 2017

12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Telecommunications Issu

4:36 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Road Map to End Homelessness

6:25 am Guilford SB Mtg 1/23/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:25 am WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/2/17

11:30 am Brattleboro PC & DRB Joint Mtg 1/9/17

12:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 1/2/17

1:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 1/30/17

3:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 1/19/17

5:35 pm Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno

6:00 pm Leland and Gray Special Budget Mtg 1/31/17

6:45 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/31/17

7:00 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/2/17

8:05 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Press Briefing FY18 Budget

9:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 1/30/17

11:30 pm WSESU Act 46 Study Committee 1/25/16

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

1:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Clean Water Report - Enhanced 911 Board

4:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Loopholes in VT Sex Abuse Laws

6:40 am Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 2/1/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno

11:00 am Dummerston SB Mtg 2/1/17

12:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 1/17/17

2:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 1/23/17

3:15 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/31/17

3:30 pm L&G Towns Act 46 Public Info Mtg 1/31/17

4:30 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 5

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:15 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/7/16

9:15 pm Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/17

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Road Map to End Homelessness

2:00 am VT State Board of Education 1/17/17

5:15 am WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/2/17

6:25 am Public Access Prevailes in Comcast CPG Renewal

6:55 am VT NDCAP - 1/26/17 Mtg

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17

11:05 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 5

11:35 am Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/7/17

4:00 pm Governor's Budget Address 1/24/17

4:50 pm Democratic Response to the Governor's FY2018 Budget Address "

5:10 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:15 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/31/17

6:30 pm Newfane SB Mtg 2/6/17

9:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 1/23/17

10:10 pm WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/2/17

11:15 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 2/1/17

Thursday, February 9, 2017

12:30 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/7/17

3:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Enhanced 911 Workgroup

5:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Press Briefing FY18 Budget

6:30 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 5

7:00 am Newfane SB Mtg 2/6/17

9:30 am Public Access Prevailes in Comcast CPG Renewal

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/17

2:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 2/1/17

4:45 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 1/23/17

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

7:00 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 2/6/17

9:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/6/17

Friday, February 10, 2017

12:00 am VT State Board of Education 1/17/17

3:15 am Governor's Budget Address 1/24/17

4:05 am Democratic Response to the Governor's FY2018 Budget Address "

4:30 am Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno

5:00 am Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/17

7:30 am Brattleboro PC Mtg 2/6/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

11:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/6/17

2:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 1/23/17

3:35 pm Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno

4:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 1/25/17

5:00 pm Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/31/17

5:20 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 1/23/17

6:00 pm Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/7/17

8:30 pm Montpelier: 1/31/17 Webcast - ft Rep Toleno

8:55 pm VT NDCAP - 1/26/17 Mtg

Saturday, February 11, 2017

12:00 am Newfane SB Mtg 2/6/17

2:30 am Brattleboro PC Mtg 2/6/17

5:00 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/6/17

7:30 am Putney SB Mtg 2/8/17

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Leland and Gray Annual Mtg 2/7/17

1:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 2/6/17

4:00 pm Under the Golden Dome: Week 5

4:30 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Clean Water Report - Enhanced 911 Board

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 2/8/17

10:30 pm Leland and Gray Act 46 Info Mtg 2/8/17

Sunday, February 12, 2017

1:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/7/17

4:00 am Vernon SB Mtg 2/6/17

6:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Press Briefing FY18 Budget

7:30 am Leland and Gray Act 46 Info Mtg 2/8/17

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 1/23/17

12:40 pm VT NDCAP - 1/26/17 Mtg

3:45 pm Governor's Budget Address 1/24/17

4:40 pm Democratic Response to the Governor's FY2018 Budget Address "

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 2/1/17

6:45 pm Townshend SB Mtg 1/24/17

7:25 pm Guilford SB Mtg 1/23/17

9:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 2/1/17

11:15 pm Governor's Budget Address 1/24/17 

