BCTV Schedules Week of 3/12/18

By BCTVProg | Mon, March 12 2018

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 3/12/18

Monday, March 12, 2018

2:15 am UVM Extension - Master Gardener on Beekeeping

4:21 am International Festival: Japanese Dance & Taiko Drumming

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18

5:25 am Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018

7:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

9:30 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson

11:00 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Discovering New England Stone Walls

12:25 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Rock That Cradle Joe

12:30 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18

2:10 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

2:15 pm The Rhema Word - Super Revival, Revelations, Power in Prayer!

3:00 pm Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

4:56 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove

5:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18

6:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Weatherization Program

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Winter & Off Grid Utilities for Tiny Houses

8:25 pm Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018

10:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Tom Pelham

11:30 pm VINS - Black Bears

Tuesday, March 13, 2018

12:55 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

1:00 am The Best Pictures - 2/26/18

1:54 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Rock That Cradle Joe

2:00 am VINS - Vermont's Wildlife In a Changing Environment

3:00 am Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Jill Krowinski

6:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Weatherization Program

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 5

10:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18

11:54 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds

12:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Winter & Off Grid Utilities for Tiny Houses

12:30 pm Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons

1:00 pm Vote For Vermont - 2018 Legislative Season Look Ahead

1:56 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 3

5:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Alehouse Cheddar Fondue or Sauce

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Vote For Vermont - 2018 Legislative Season Look Ahead

9:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18

10:40 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - The Brain: How Does It Work, Anyway?

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

12:18 am Root Social Justice Center presents - I Am Vermont Too

2:30 am Moccasin Tracks - Holding Space

3:30 am Vote For Vermont - Jill Krowinski

4:30 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - 2018 Legislative Season Look Ahead

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 3/4/18

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Dennis Willmott & Left Eye Jump

10:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

10:30 am First Baptist Church - Feed 5,000 on 2 Fish & 5 Loaves

11:30 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1

12:14 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2

12:56 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove

1:00 pm Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

2:56 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - There's No Hell in Georgia

3:00 pm Vote For Vermont - 2018 Legislative Season Look Ahead

4:00 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18

5:54 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul

8:30 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1

9:14 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2

10:00 pm Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018

Thursday, March 15, 2018

12:05 am UVM Extension - Master Gardener on Beekeeping

2:11 am Female Founders Series - Sustainability and Personal Care

3:30 am Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann

4:00 am All Things LGBTQ - National & International News & Arts

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Big Bands: When Swing Was King

6:56 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

7:00 am Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons

7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 3

11:00 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Winter & Off Grid Utilities for Tiny Houses

11:22 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - The Brain: How Does It Work, Anyway?

1:00 pm VINS - Vermont's Wildlife In a Changing Environment

2:00 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 3

4:00 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Discovering New England Stone Walls

5:25 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18

9:40 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - In the Pines

9:45 pm The Rhema Word - Super Revival, Revelations, Power in Prayer!

10:30 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1

11:14 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2

Friday, March 16, 2018

12:00 am Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018

2:05 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18

4:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Dennis Willmott & Left Eye Jump

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - 2018 Legislative Season Look Ahead

6:26 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 5

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul

9:30 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

10:00 am Root Social Justice Center presents - I Am Vermont Too

12:06 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Winter & Off Grid Utilities for Tiny Houses

12:30 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Nepal: Medicine, Misery, and Magic

1:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Weatherization Program

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Feed 5,000 on 2 Fish & 5 Loaves

3:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson

4:30 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Big Bands: When Swing Was King

5:56 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18

6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 1

9:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 2

10:00 pm VINS - Black Bears

11:25 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - The Brain: How Does It Work, Anyway?

Saturday, March 17, 2018

1:03 am Positively Vermont - Hildene Farm and Museum

1:30 am Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

3:27 am The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 73 - Nina's Brew

4:00 am Vote For Vermont - Jill Krowinski

5:00 am Vote For Vermont - Tom Pelham

6:00 am Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 3

11:00 am Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018

1:05 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Winter & Off Grid Utilities for Tiny Houses

1:30 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18

3:09 pm The Wellness Series - Ladies First

3:18 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds

3:22 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

3:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson

4:57 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1

7:44 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2

8:26 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - There's No Hell in Georgia

8:30 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - The Brain: How Does It Work, Anyway?

10:10 pm Female Founders Series - Sustainability and Personal Care

11:30 pm Osher Immigration Perils - Report from the Last Line of Defense

Sunday, March 18, 2018

1:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 1

2:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 2

3:00 am Vote For Vermont - Tom Pelham

4:00 am Osher Immigration Perils - Report from the Last Line of Defense

5:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

6:00 am The FEED - 2/28/18

6:30 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Winter & Off Grid Utilities for Tiny Houses

7:00 am First Baptist Church - Feed 5,000 on 2 Fish & 5 Loaves

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 3/4/18

9:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul

10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 5

11:00 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1

11:44 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2

12:26 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - There's No Hell in Georgia

12:30 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Weapons of Fraud

1:56 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Vote For Vermont - 2018 Legislative Season Look Ahead

4:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann

4:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons

6:00 pm Vote For Vermont - Jill Krowinski

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

9:56 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

10:00 pm Root Social Justice Center presents - I Am Vermont Too

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 3/12/18

Monday, March 12, 2018

3:50 am VT State House - Establishing Extreme Risk Protection Orders 2/23/18

6:00 am VT State House - S.221 Extreme Risk Protection Orders 2/22/18

6:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/8/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18

10:30 am Newfane Town Meeting - 2018 Newfane Town Mtg 3/6/18

1:30 pm Dummerston Town Meeting - 2018 Dummerston Town Mtg 3/6/18

6:18 pm Vt State House - H.688 - Pollinator Protection 2/15/18

7:30 pm Putney Town Meeting - 2018 Putney Town Mtg 3/6/18

11:30 pm Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board Meeting - 2/21/18

Tuesday, March 13, 2018

3:15 am Vermont State House - S.221 Establishing Risk Protection 2/28/18

8:43 am Press Conference - Minimum Wage

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Jamaica Town Meeting - 2018 Jamaica Town Mtg 3/6/18

1:30 pm Guilford Town Meeting - 2018 Guilford Town Mtg 3/6/18

4:00 pm VT State House - 2018 Conservation Report & Water Quality 2/13/18

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/8/18

6:00 pm Townshend Town Meeting - 2018 Townshend Town Mtg 3/6/18

10:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/6/18

11:10 pm VT State House - Implement Cleanup of State Waters - 2/21/18

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

1:20 am VT State House - H.680 - Open Internet in Vermont 2/15/18

2:00 am VT State House - House Committee Government Operations 2/13/18

4:00 am VT State House - Governor's Suggested FY19 State Budget

5:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/5/18

5:45 am VT State House - H.378 - Artificial Intelligence Commission 2/14/18

7:30 am Jamaica Town Meeting - 2018 Jamaica Town Mtg 3/6/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/8/18

1:00 pm Townshend Town Meeting - 2018 Townshend Town Mtg 3/6/18

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/6/18

7:10 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

9:30 pm Dummerston Town Meeting - 2018 Dummerston Town Mtg 3/6/18

Thursday, March 15, 2018

2:18 am Vt State House - H.688 - Pollinator Protection 2/15/18

3:30 am VT State House - House Committee Government Operations 2/13/18

5:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

7:00 am Newfane Town Meeting - 2018 Newfane Town Mtg 3/6/18

9:51 am VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana Registry 2/23/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/8/18

12:00 pm Vernon Town Meeting - 2018 Vernon Town Mtg 3/5/18

4:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/6/18

5:06 pm VT State House - 2018 Conservation Report & Water Quality 2/13/18

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/8/18

7:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg. 3/12/18

9:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/5/18

10:15 pm Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board Meeting - 2/21/18

Friday, March 16, 2018

2:00 am VT State House - House Committee on Judiciary 2/26/18

5:30 am Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting - Bratt Rep Town Mtg. Info Session 3/14/18

7:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg. 3/12/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Putney Town Meeting - 2018 Putney Town Mtg 3/6/18

3:30 pm Guilford Town Meeting - 2018 Guilford Town Mtg 3/6/18

6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 3/12/18

8:30 pm Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting - Bratt Rep Town Mtg. Info Session 3/14/18

10:30 pm Vernon Town Meeting - 2018 Vernon Town Mtg 3/5/18

Saturday, March 17, 2018

2:30 am VT State House - House Committee on Judiciary 2/26/18

6:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/5/18

6:51 am VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana Registry 2/23/18

7:00 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 3/14/18

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 3/14/18

1:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 3/12/18

4:00 pm Newfane Town Meeting - 2018 Newfane Town Mtg 3/6/18

6:51 pm VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana Registry 2/23/18

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/8/18

8:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/14/18

10:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 3/14/18

Sunday, March 18, 2018

1:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg. 3/12/18

3:30 am Press Conference - Proposed Prison Construction Alternatives

4:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 3/14/18

6:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/14/18

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Press Conference - Proposed Prison Construction Alternatives

9:53 am VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana Registry 2/23/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/8/18

12:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 3/14/18

2:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 3/14/18

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/14/18

8:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 3/14/18

11:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 3/12/18