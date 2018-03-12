BCTV Schedules Week of 3/12/18

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 3/12/18
Monday, March 12, 2018
2:15 am UVM Extension - Master Gardener on Beekeeping
4:21 am International Festival: Japanese Dance & Taiko Drumming
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18
5:25 am Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018
7:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock
9:30 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson
11:00 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Discovering New England Stone Walls
12:25 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Rock That Cradle Joe
12:30 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18
2:10 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey
2:15 pm The Rhema Word - Super Revival, Revelations, Power in Prayer!
3:00 pm Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)
4:56 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove
5:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18
6:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Weatherization Program
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Winter & Off Grid Utilities for Tiny Houses
8:25 pm Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018
10:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Tom Pelham
11:30 pm VINS - Black Bears
Tuesday, March 13, 2018
12:55 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey
1:00 am The Best Pictures - 2/26/18
1:54 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Rock That Cradle Joe
2:00 am VINS - Vermont's Wildlife In a Changing Environment
3:00 am Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18
5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Jill Krowinski
6:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Weatherization Program
7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 5
10:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18
11:54 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds
12:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Winter & Off Grid Utilities for Tiny Houses
12:30 pm Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons
1:00 pm Vote For Vermont - 2018 Legislative Season Look Ahead
1:56 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 3
5:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Alehouse Cheddar Fondue or Sauce
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Vote For Vermont - 2018 Legislative Season Look Ahead
9:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18
10:40 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - The Brain: How Does It Work, Anyway?
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
12:18 am Root Social Justice Center presents - I Am Vermont Too
2:30 am Moccasin Tracks - Holding Space
3:30 am Vote For Vermont - Jill Krowinski
4:30 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Vote For Vermont - 2018 Legislative Season Look Ahead
6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 3/4/18
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Dennis Willmott & Left Eye Jump
10:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health
10:30 am First Baptist Church - Feed 5,000 on 2 Fish & 5 Loaves
11:30 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1
12:14 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2
12:56 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove
1:00 pm Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)
2:56 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - There's No Hell in Georgia
3:00 pm Vote For Vermont - 2018 Legislative Season Look Ahead
4:00 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18
5:54 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul
8:30 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1
9:14 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2
10:00 pm Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018
Thursday, March 15, 2018
12:05 am UVM Extension - Master Gardener on Beekeeping
2:11 am Female Founders Series - Sustainability and Personal Care
3:30 am Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann
4:00 am All Things LGBTQ - National & International News & Arts
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Big Bands: When Swing Was King
6:56 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey
7:00 am Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons
7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 3
11:00 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Winter & Off Grid Utilities for Tiny Houses
11:22 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - The Brain: How Does It Work, Anyway?
1:00 pm VINS - Vermont's Wildlife In a Changing Environment
2:00 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 3
4:00 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Discovering New England Stone Walls
5:25 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18
9:40 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - In the Pines
9:45 pm The Rhema Word - Super Revival, Revelations, Power in Prayer!
10:30 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1
11:14 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2
Friday, March 16, 2018
12:00 am Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018
2:05 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18
4:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Dennis Willmott & Left Eye Jump
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Vote For Vermont - 2018 Legislative Season Look Ahead
6:26 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove
6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop
7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 5
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul
9:30 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock
10:00 am Root Social Justice Center presents - I Am Vermont Too
12:06 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Winter & Off Grid Utilities for Tiny Houses
12:30 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Nepal: Medicine, Misery, and Magic
1:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Weatherization Program
2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Feed 5,000 on 2 Fish & 5 Loaves
3:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson
4:30 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Big Bands: When Swing Was King
5:56 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18
6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 1
9:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 2
10:00 pm VINS - Black Bears
11:25 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - The Brain: How Does It Work, Anyway?
Saturday, March 17, 2018
1:03 am Positively Vermont - Hildene Farm and Museum
1:30 am Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)
3:27 am The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 73 - Nina's Brew
4:00 am Vote For Vermont - Jill Krowinski
5:00 am Vote For Vermont - Tom Pelham
6:00 am Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 3
11:00 am Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018
1:05 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Winter & Off Grid Utilities for Tiny Houses
1:30 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18
3:09 pm The Wellness Series - Ladies First
3:18 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds
3:22 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey
3:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson
4:57 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18
6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1
7:44 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2
8:26 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - There's No Hell in Georgia
8:30 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - The Brain: How Does It Work, Anyway?
10:10 pm Female Founders Series - Sustainability and Personal Care
11:30 pm Osher Immigration Perils - Report from the Last Line of Defense
Sunday, March 18, 2018
1:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 1
2:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 2
3:00 am Vote For Vermont - Tom Pelham
4:00 am Osher Immigration Perils - Report from the Last Line of Defense
5:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health
6:00 am The FEED - 2/28/18
6:30 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Winter & Off Grid Utilities for Tiny Houses
7:00 am First Baptist Church - Feed 5,000 on 2 Fish & 5 Loaves
8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 3/4/18
9:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul
10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 5
11:00 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1
11:44 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2
12:26 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - There's No Hell in Georgia
12:30 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Weapons of Fraud
1:56 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Vote For Vermont - 2018 Legislative Season Look Ahead
4:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann
4:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons
6:00 pm Vote For Vermont - Jill Krowinski
7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 pm Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)
9:56 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey
10:00 pm Root Social Justice Center presents - I Am Vermont Too
...
BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 3/12/18
Monday, March 12, 2018
3:50 am VT State House - Establishing Extreme Risk Protection Orders 2/23/18
6:00 am VT State House - S.221 Extreme Risk Protection Orders 2/22/18
6:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/19/18
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/8/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18
10:30 am Newfane Town Meeting - 2018 Newfane Town Mtg 3/6/18
1:30 pm Dummerston Town Meeting - 2018 Dummerston Town Mtg 3/6/18
6:18 pm Vt State House - H.688 - Pollinator Protection 2/15/18
7:30 pm Putney Town Meeting - 2018 Putney Town Mtg 3/6/18
11:30 pm Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board Meeting - 2/21/18
Tuesday, March 13, 2018
3:15 am Vermont State House - S.221 Establishing Risk Protection 2/28/18
8:43 am Press Conference - Minimum Wage
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Jamaica Town Meeting - 2018 Jamaica Town Mtg 3/6/18
1:30 pm Guilford Town Meeting - 2018 Guilford Town Mtg 3/6/18
4:00 pm VT State House - 2018 Conservation Report & Water Quality 2/13/18
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/8/18
6:00 pm Townshend Town Meeting - 2018 Townshend Town Mtg 3/6/18
10:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/6/18
11:10 pm VT State House - Implement Cleanup of State Waters - 2/21/18
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
1:20 am VT State House - H.680 - Open Internet in Vermont 2/15/18
2:00 am VT State House - House Committee Government Operations 2/13/18
4:00 am VT State House - Governor's Suggested FY19 State Budget
5:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/5/18
5:45 am VT State House - H.378 - Artificial Intelligence Commission 2/14/18
7:30 am Jamaica Town Meeting - 2018 Jamaica Town Mtg 3/6/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/19/18
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/8/18
1:00 pm Townshend Town Meeting - 2018 Townshend Town Mtg 3/6/18
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/6/18
7:10 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 2/19/18
9:30 pm Dummerston Town Meeting - 2018 Dummerston Town Mtg 3/6/18
Thursday, March 15, 2018
2:18 am Vt State House - H.688 - Pollinator Protection 2/15/18
3:30 am VT State House - House Committee Government Operations 2/13/18
5:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/19/18
7:00 am Newfane Town Meeting - 2018 Newfane Town Mtg 3/6/18
9:51 am VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana Registry 2/23/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/8/18
12:00 pm Vernon Town Meeting - 2018 Vernon Town Mtg 3/5/18
4:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/6/18
5:06 pm VT State House - 2018 Conservation Report & Water Quality 2/13/18
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/8/18
7:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg. 3/12/18
9:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/5/18
10:15 pm Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board Meeting - 2/21/18
Friday, March 16, 2018
2:00 am VT State House - House Committee on Judiciary 2/26/18
5:30 am Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting - Bratt Rep Town Mtg. Info Session 3/14/18
7:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg. 3/12/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am Putney Town Meeting - 2018 Putney Town Mtg 3/6/18
3:30 pm Guilford Town Meeting - 2018 Guilford Town Mtg 3/6/18
6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 3/12/18
8:30 pm Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting - Bratt Rep Town Mtg. Info Session 3/14/18
10:30 pm Vernon Town Meeting - 2018 Vernon Town Mtg 3/5/18
Saturday, March 17, 2018
2:30 am VT State House - House Committee on Judiciary 2/26/18
6:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/5/18
6:51 am VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana Registry 2/23/18
7:00 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 3/14/18
9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 3/14/18
1:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 3/12/18
4:00 pm Newfane Town Meeting - 2018 Newfane Town Mtg 3/6/18
6:51 pm VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana Registry 2/23/18
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/8/18
8:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/14/18
10:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 3/14/18
Sunday, March 18, 2018
1:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg. 3/12/18
3:30 am Press Conference - Proposed Prison Construction Alternatives
4:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 3/14/18
6:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/14/18
9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
9:30 am Press Conference - Proposed Prison Construction Alternatives
9:53 am VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana Registry 2/23/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/8/18
12:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 3/14/18
2:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 3/14/18
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/14/18
8:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 3/14/18
11:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 3/12/18