"Too few people understand a really good sandwich."  - James Beard

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

BCTV Schedules Week of 3/12/18

BCTV Schedules Week of 3/12/18


By BCTVProg | Mon, March 12 2018

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 3/12/18

Monday, March 12, 2018

2:15 am UVM Extension - Master Gardener on Beekeeping

4:21 am International Festival: Japanese Dance & Taiko Drumming

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18

5:25 am Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018

7:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

9:30 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson

11:00 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Discovering New England Stone Walls

12:25 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Rock That Cradle Joe

12:30 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18

2:10 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

2:15 pm The Rhema Word - Super Revival, Revelations, Power in Prayer!

3:00 pm Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

4:56 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove

5:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18

6:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Weatherization Program

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Winter & Off Grid Utilities for Tiny Houses

8:25 pm Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018

10:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Tom Pelham

11:30 pm VINS - Black Bears

Tuesday, March 13, 2018

12:55 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

1:00 am The Best Pictures - 2/26/18

1:54 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Rock That Cradle Joe

2:00 am VINS - Vermont's Wildlife In a Changing Environment

3:00 am Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Jill Krowinski

6:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Weatherization Program

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 5

10:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18

11:54 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds

12:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Winter & Off Grid Utilities for Tiny Houses

12:30 pm Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons

1:00 pm Vote For Vermont - 2018 Legislative Season Look Ahead

1:56 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 3

5:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Alehouse Cheddar Fondue or Sauce

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Vote For Vermont - 2018 Legislative Season Look Ahead

9:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18

10:40 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - The Brain: How Does It Work, Anyway?

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

12:18 am Root Social Justice Center presents - I Am Vermont Too

2:30 am Moccasin Tracks - Holding Space

3:30 am Vote For Vermont - Jill Krowinski

4:30 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - 2018 Legislative Season Look Ahead

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 3/4/18

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Dennis Willmott & Left Eye Jump

10:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

10:30 am First Baptist Church - Feed 5,000 on 2 Fish & 5 Loaves

11:30 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1

12:14 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2

12:56 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove

1:00 pm Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

2:56 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - There's No Hell in Georgia

3:00 pm Vote For Vermont - 2018 Legislative Season Look Ahead

4:00 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18

5:54 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul

8:30 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1

9:14 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2

10:00 pm Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018

Thursday, March 15, 2018

12:05 am UVM Extension - Master Gardener on Beekeeping

2:11 am Female Founders Series - Sustainability and Personal Care

3:30 am Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann

4:00 am All Things LGBTQ - National & International News & Arts

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Big Bands: When Swing Was King

6:56 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

7:00 am Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons

7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 3

11:00 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Winter & Off Grid Utilities for Tiny Houses

11:22 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - The Brain: How Does It Work, Anyway?

1:00 pm VINS - Vermont's Wildlife In a Changing Environment

2:00 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 3

4:00 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Discovering New England Stone Walls

5:25 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18

9:40 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - In the Pines

9:45 pm The Rhema Word - Super Revival, Revelations, Power in Prayer!

10:30 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1

11:14 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2

Friday, March 16, 2018

12:00 am Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018

2:05 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18

4:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Dennis Willmott & Left Eye Jump

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - 2018 Legislative Season Look Ahead

6:26 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 5

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul

9:30 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

10:00 am Root Social Justice Center presents - I Am Vermont Too

12:06 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Winter & Off Grid Utilities for Tiny Houses

12:30 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Nepal: Medicine, Misery, and Magic

1:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Weatherization Program

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Feed 5,000 on 2 Fish & 5 Loaves

3:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson

4:30 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Big Bands: When Swing Was King

5:56 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18

6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 1

9:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 2

10:00 pm VINS - Black Bears

11:25 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - The Brain: How Does It Work, Anyway?

Saturday, March 17, 2018

1:03 am Positively Vermont - Hildene Farm and Museum

1:30 am Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

3:27 am The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 73 - Nina's Brew

4:00 am Vote For Vermont - Jill Krowinski

5:00 am Vote For Vermont - Tom Pelham

6:00 am Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 3

11:00 am Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018

1:05 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Winter & Off Grid Utilities for Tiny Houses

1:30 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18

3:09 pm The Wellness Series - Ladies First

3:18 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds

3:22 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

3:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson

4:57 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1

7:44 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2

8:26 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - There's No Hell in Georgia

8:30 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - The Brain: How Does It Work, Anyway?

10:10 pm Female Founders Series - Sustainability and Personal Care

11:30 pm Osher Immigration Perils - Report from the Last Line of Defense

Sunday, March 18, 2018

1:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 1

2:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 2

3:00 am Vote For Vermont - Tom Pelham

4:00 am Osher Immigration Perils - Report from the Last Line of Defense

5:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

6:00 am The FEED - 2/28/18

6:30 am Tiny House Fest Vermont - Winter & Off Grid Utilities for Tiny Houses

7:00 am First Baptist Church - Feed 5,000 on 2 Fish & 5 Loaves

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 3/4/18

9:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul

10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 5

11:00 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1

11:44 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2

12:26 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - There's No Hell in Georgia

12:30 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Weapons of Fraud

1:56 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Vote For Vermont - 2018 Legislative Season Look Ahead

4:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann

4:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons

6:00 pm Vote For Vermont - Jill Krowinski

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

9:56 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

10:00 pm Root Social Justice Center presents - I Am Vermont Too

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 3/12/18

Monday, March 12, 2018

3:50 am VT State House - Establishing Extreme Risk Protection Orders 2/23/18

6:00 am VT State House - S.221 Extreme Risk Protection Orders 2/22/18

6:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/8/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18

10:30 am Newfane Town Meeting - 2018 Newfane Town Mtg 3/6/18

1:30 pm Dummerston Town Meeting - 2018 Dummerston Town Mtg 3/6/18

6:18 pm Vt State House - H.688 - Pollinator Protection 2/15/18

7:30 pm Putney Town Meeting - 2018 Putney Town Mtg 3/6/18

11:30 pm Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board Meeting - 2/21/18

Tuesday, March 13, 2018

3:15 am Vermont State House - S.221 Establishing Risk Protection 2/28/18

8:43 am Press Conference - Minimum Wage

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Jamaica Town Meeting - 2018 Jamaica Town Mtg 3/6/18

1:30 pm Guilford Town Meeting - 2018 Guilford Town Mtg 3/6/18

4:00 pm VT State House - 2018 Conservation Report & Water Quality 2/13/18

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/8/18

6:00 pm Townshend Town Meeting - 2018 Townshend Town Mtg 3/6/18

10:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/6/18

11:10 pm VT State House - Implement Cleanup of State Waters - 2/21/18

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

1:20 am VT State House - H.680 - Open Internet in Vermont 2/15/18

2:00 am VT State House - House Committee Government Operations 2/13/18

4:00 am VT State House - Governor's Suggested FY19 State Budget

5:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/5/18

5:45 am VT State House - H.378 - Artificial Intelligence Commission 2/14/18

7:30 am Jamaica Town Meeting - 2018 Jamaica Town Mtg 3/6/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/8/18

1:00 pm Townshend Town Meeting - 2018 Townshend Town Mtg 3/6/18

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/6/18

7:10 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

9:30 pm Dummerston Town Meeting - 2018 Dummerston Town Mtg 3/6/18

Thursday, March 15, 2018

2:18 am Vt State House - H.688 - Pollinator Protection 2/15/18

3:30 am VT State House - House Committee Government Operations 2/13/18

5:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

7:00 am Newfane Town Meeting - 2018 Newfane Town Mtg 3/6/18

9:51 am VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana Registry 2/23/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/8/18

12:00 pm Vernon Town Meeting - 2018 Vernon Town Mtg 3/5/18

4:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/6/18

5:06 pm VT State House - 2018 Conservation Report & Water Quality 2/13/18

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/8/18

7:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg. 3/12/18

9:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/5/18

10:15 pm Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board Meeting - 2/21/18

Friday, March 16, 2018

2:00 am VT State House - House Committee on Judiciary 2/26/18

5:30 am Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting - Bratt Rep Town Mtg. Info Session 3/14/18

7:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg. 3/12/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Putney Town Meeting - 2018 Putney Town Mtg 3/6/18

3:30 pm Guilford Town Meeting - 2018 Guilford Town Mtg 3/6/18

6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 3/12/18

8:30 pm Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting - Bratt Rep Town Mtg. Info Session 3/14/18

10:30 pm Vernon Town Meeting - 2018 Vernon Town Mtg 3/5/18

Saturday, March 17, 2018

2:30 am VT State House - House Committee on Judiciary 2/26/18

6:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/5/18

6:51 am VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana Registry 2/23/18

7:00 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 3/14/18

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 3/14/18

1:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 3/12/18

4:00 pm Newfane Town Meeting - 2018 Newfane Town Mtg 3/6/18

6:51 pm VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana Registry 2/23/18

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/8/18

8:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/14/18

10:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 3/14/18

Sunday, March 18, 2018

1:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg. 3/12/18

3:30 am Press Conference - Proposed Prison Construction Alternatives

4:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 3/14/18

6:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/14/18

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Press Conference - Proposed Prison Construction Alternatives

9:53 am VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana Registry 2/23/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/2/18

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/8/18

12:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 3/14/18

2:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 3/14/18

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/14/18

8:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 3/14/18

11:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 3/12/18

