"You do not lead by hitting people over the head. That's assault, not leadership." - Dwight D. Eisenhower

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 42 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Media

BCTV Schedules Week of 3/19/18


By BCTVProg | Mon, March 19 2018

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 3/19/18

Monday, March 19, 2018

12:06 am Magic with Jonas Cane - Jonas Cane - 4000 Years of Magic!

1:30 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18

3:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul

4:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Holding Space

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/9/18

5:30 am Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 15 - Chad Simmons, Leahy

9:40 am Root Social Justice Center presents - I Am Vermont Too

12:00 pm Landmark College Presents - Jamie Sheffield, Neurodiverse Characters in Fiction 3/12/18

1:02 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove

1:05 pm Brattleboro Rally - Fukushima Remembered: Rally in Pliny Park 3/11/18

1:30 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - How Painters See, Susan Abbot

2:45 pm Womens Film Festival - 2018 Coming Attractions

3:00 pm VINS - Vermont's Wildlife In a Changing Environment

4:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - KidsPLAYce Tour 7/28/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/9/18

6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Compulsive Hoarding Disorder

8:35 pm Vermont Youth Orchestra - Winter Concert - Johann Strauss Jr. - The Blue Danube

8:45 pm The Root Feeder - BUHS Walkout for "Enough, End Gun Violence!"

8:50 pm Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm

8:55 pm Driving Behavior is Learned at Home PSA

8:58 pm VT Highway Safety PSA w/ Skunk

9:00 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1

9:44 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2

10:26 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove

10:30 pm Vote for Vermont - Serving Those Who Serve Vermont

11:30 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18

Tuesday, March 20, 2018

1:08 am Womens Film Festival - 2018 Coming Attractions

1:20 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Arkansas Traveler

1:25 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Fishing Creek Blues

1:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 1

2:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 2

3:30 am VINS - Black Bears

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/9/18

5:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Compulsive Hoarding Disorder

6:05 am Womens Film Festival - 2018 Festival Preview

6:56 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Fishing Creek Blues

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 6

10:00 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 3

12:00 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Big Bands: When Swing Was King

1:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 19 - Stefanie Sylla

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Vote for Vermont - VT's Transportation Infrastructure Update

4:00 pm Landmark College Presents - Jamie Sheffield, Neurodiverse Characters in Fiction 3/12/18

5:05 pm Brattleboro Rally - Fukushima Remembered: Rally in Pliny Park 3/11/18

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18

6:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - Are You P.O.S.I.T.I.V.E.?

10:00 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Nepal: Medicine, Misery, and Magic

11:00 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - The Owl - Silent Predator of the Night

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

12:10 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Tennessee Mountain Fox Chase

12:15 am Addiction Recovery Channel - Statewide Drug Use Prevention

12:55 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Fishing Creek Blues

1:00 am The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 73 - Nina's Brew

1:32 am Positively Vermont - Hildene Farm and Museum

2:00 am Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

4:00 am Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 15 - Chad Simmons, Leahy

4:40 am Womens Film Festival - 2018 Coming Attractions

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18

5:30 am Artful Word - Lake and Sea Smoke

6:00 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 3/11/18

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Vote for Vermont - Serving Those Who Serve Vermont

10:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

10:30 am First Baptist Church - Prepare to See the Lord

11:30 am Magic with Jonas Cain - Are You P.O.S.I.T.I.V.E.?

1:30 pm Madeleine Kunin: Women in Leadership

2:30 pm The Incandescent Mind: Virginia Woolf and Our Literary Foremothers

3:25 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Fishing Creek Blues

3:30 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 3

5:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 19 - Stefanie Sylla

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Emilie Kornheiser

8:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Compulsive Hoarding Disorder

9:05 pm Brattleboro Rally - Fukushima Remembered: Rally in Pliny Park 3/11/18

9:30 pm Osher Immigration Perils - Report from the Last Line of Defense

11:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 1

Thursday, March 22, 2018

12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 2

1:00 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - The Brain: How Does It Work, Anyway?

2:38 am Vermont Youth Orchestra - Winter Concert - Johann Strauss Jr. - The Blue Danube

2:48 am Vermont Youth Orchestra - Winter Concert - Nathan Daughtrey - Lost Souls

3:00 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 3

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18

5:30 am Vote for Vermont - VT's Transportation Infrastructure Update

6:30 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Nepal: Medicine, Misery, and Magic

7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Emilie Kornheiser

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Magic with Jonas Cain - Are You P.O.S.I.T.I.V.E.?

10:52 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

10:56 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove

11:00 am Root Social Justice Center presents - I Am Vermont Too

1:05 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Flop Eared Mule

1:11 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

1:15 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18

3:10 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Compulsive Hoarding Disorder

3:45 pm Womens Film Festival - 2018 Coming Attractions

4:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18

6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

10:00 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1

10:44 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2

11:26 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove

11:30 pm Moccasin Tracks - Holding Space

Friday, March 23, 2018

12:30 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Discovering New England Stone Walls

2:00 am Vote For Vermont - 2018 Legislative Season Look Ahead

3:00 am Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18

5:30 am Womens Film Festival - 2018 Festival Preview

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Touch a Truck! May 13, 2017 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 6

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Weatherization Program

9:30 am The Incandescent Mind: Virginia Woolf and Our Literary Foremothers

10:25 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

10:30 am Madeleine Kunin: Women in Leadership

11:30 am Landmark College Presents - Jamie Sheffield, Neurodiverse Characters in Fiction 3/12/18

12:35 pm VINS - Black Bears

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Prepare to See the Lord

3:00 pm Higher Education Matters - 3/8/18

3:30 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1

4:14 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2

5:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 19 - Stefanie Sylla

5:30 pm Brattleboro Rally - Fukushima Remembered: Rally in Pliny Park 3/11/18

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/9/18

6:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Emilie Kornheiser

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Weatherization Program

8:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson

9:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson

10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 1

11:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 2

Saturday, March 24, 2018

12:00 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - The Brain: How Does It Work, Anyway?

1:40 am Womens Film Festival - 2018 Coming Attractions

1:52 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Arkansas Traveler

2:00 am Vote for Vermont - VT's Transportation Infrastructure Update

3:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18

4:54 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Flop Eared Mule

5:00 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1

5:44 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2

6:30 am VINS - Black Bears

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 15 - Chad Simmons, Leahy

9:40 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - The Owl - Silent Predator of the Night

10:50 am Vermont Youth Orchestra - Winter Concert - Nathan Daughtrey - Lost Souls

11:00 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Compulsive Hoarding Disorder

11:35 am Womens Film Festival - 2018 Festival Preview

12:26 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

12:30 pm Vote for Vermont - Serving Those Who Serve Vermont

1:30 pm Osher Immigration Perils - Report from the Last Line of Defense

3:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

3:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 19 - Stefanie Sylla

4:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Emilie Kornheiser

4:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Weatherization Program

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/9/18

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18

6:55 pm Landmark College Presents - Jamie Sheffield, Neurodiverse Characters in Fiction 3/12/18

8:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - Are You P.O.S.I.T.I.V.E.?

10:00 pm Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

Sunday, March 25, 2018

12:00 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Big Bands: When Swing Was King

1:26 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey

1:30 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18

3:24 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Arkansas Traveler

3:30 am Vote For Vermont - Tom Pelham

4:30 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 3

6:30 am Higher Education Matters - 3/8/18

7:00 am First Baptist Church - Prepare to See the Lord

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 3/11/18

9:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 6

11:00 am Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 15 - Chad Simmons, Leahy

11:40 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Compulsive Hoarding Disorder

12:15 pm Addiction Recovery Channel - Statewide Drug Use Prevention

12:55 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Fishing Creek Blues

1:00 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Nepal: Medicine, Misery, and Magic

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Madeleine Kunin: Women in Leadership

4:00 pm Vote for Vermont - VT's Transportation Infrastructure Update

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Artful Word - Lake and Sea Smoke

6:00 pm The Incandescent Mind: Virginia Woolf and Our Literary Foremothers

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Landmark College Presents - Jamie Sheffield, Neurodiverse Characters in Fiction 3/12/18

9:05 pm Brattleboro Rally - Fukushima Remembered: Rally in Pliny Park 3/11/18

9:30 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1

10:14 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2

11:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - Are You P.O.S.I.T.I.V.E.?

 

...

 

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 3/19/18

Monday, March 19, 2018

12:40 am Press Conference - Minimum Wage

1:00 am VT State House - S.192 + S.281 Racism Mitigation - 2/27/18

4:00 am Vermont State House - H.882 Clean Water 2/27/18

5:00 am Newfane Town Meeting - 2018 Newfane Town Mtg 3/6/18

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/15/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/9/18

10:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/14/18

12:30 pm Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting - Brattleboro Pre-Rep Town Mtg Info Session 3/14/18

2:20 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg. 3/12/18

3:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 3/14/18

5:00 pm Vernon Town Meeting - 2018 Vernon Town Mtg 3/5/18

9:00 pm Townshend Town Meeting - 2018 Townshend Town Mtg 3/6/18

Tuesday, March 20, 2018

1:00 am VT State House - S.192 + S.281 Racism Mitigation - 2/27/18

4:00 am Legislative Breakfast with Phil Scott - 3/12/18

5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 3/12/18

6:40 am VT State House - H.819 Marijuana Odor Nuisance Ordinances - 3/1/18

8:42 am Press Conference - Minimum Wage

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/9/18

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 3/14/18

12:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 3/15/18

1:00 pm Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting - Brattleboro Pre-Rep Town Mtg Info Session 3/14/18

2:50 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg. 3/12/18

4:00 pm VT State House - 2018 Conservation Report & Water Quality 2/13/18

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/15/18

6:14 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro Selectboard Mtg. 3/20/18

9:45 pm Jamaica Town Meeting - 2018 Jamaica Town Mtg 3/6/18

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

12:01 am Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board Meeting - 2/21/18

3:45 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg. 3/12/18

5:00 am Dummerston Town Meeting - 2018 Dummerston Town Mtg 3/6/18

9:47 am VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana Registry 2/23/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18

10:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 3/15/18

11:30 am Press Conference - Proposed Prison Construction Alternatives

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/15/18

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/20/18

4:30 pm VT State House - S.221 Extreme Risk Protection Orders 2/22/18

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm VT State House - 2018 Conservation Report & Water Quality 2/13/18

6:53 pm VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana Registry 2/23/18

7:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Info Session 3/21/18

9:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 3/19/18

Thursday, March 22, 2018

12:00 am Putney Town Meeting - 2018 Putney Town Mtg 3/6/18

4:00 am VT State House - S.203 Orders of Non Hospitalization 2/9/18

5:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/14/18

7:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 3/19/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/15/18

12:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 3/12/18

1:40 pm Press Conference - Minimum Wage

2:00 pm VT State House - S.221 Extreme Risk Protection Orders 2/22/18

2:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 3/15/18

3:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 3/14/18

5:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 3/14/18

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/15/18

7:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/19/18

9:30 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB Mtg. 3/19/18

Friday, March 23, 2018

12:00 am VT State House - S.192 + S.281 Racism Mitigation - 2/27/18

3:00 am VT State House - House Committee Government Operations 2/13/18

5:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/19/18

7:30 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB Mtg. 3/19/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Info Session 3/21/18

2:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 3/12/18

3:45 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg. 3/12/18

5:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 3/19/18

7:30 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 3/19/18

10:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/20/18

Saturday, March 24, 2018

1:30 am Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board Meeting - 2/21/18

5:14 am VT State House - S.70 - Childrens Nutritional Requirements

5:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 3/19/18

8:00 am Press Conference - Minimum Wage

8:20 am Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting - Bratt Rep Town Mtg. 3/24/18

4:30 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 3/19/18

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/15/18

8:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 3/20/18

10:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg. 3/19/18

Sunday, March 25, 2018

1:00 am Newfane Town Meeting - 2018 Newfane Town Mtg 3/6/18

4:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg. 3/19/18

6:30 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 3/20/18

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 2/12/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/9/18

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/15/18

12:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 3/19/18

2:30 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Full Board/Executive Committee Mtg. 3/21/18

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/20/18

9:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 3/14/18

10:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/14/18

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Which should Brattleboro have?

Choices