BCTV Schedules Week of 3/19/18

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 3/19/18
Monday, March 19, 2018
12:06 am Magic with Jonas Cane - Jonas Cane - 4000 Years of Magic!
1:30 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18
3:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul
4:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Holding Space
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/9/18
5:30 am Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)
7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 15 - Chad Simmons, Leahy
9:40 am Root Social Justice Center presents - I Am Vermont Too
12:00 pm Landmark College Presents - Jamie Sheffield, Neurodiverse Characters in Fiction 3/12/18
1:02 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove
1:05 pm Brattleboro Rally - Fukushima Remembered: Rally in Pliny Park 3/11/18
1:30 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - How Painters See, Susan Abbot
2:45 pm Womens Film Festival - 2018 Coming Attractions
3:00 pm VINS - Vermont's Wildlife In a Changing Environment
4:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - KidsPLAYce Tour 7/28/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/9/18
6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Compulsive Hoarding Disorder
8:35 pm Vermont Youth Orchestra - Winter Concert - Johann Strauss Jr. - The Blue Danube
8:45 pm The Root Feeder - BUHS Walkout for "Enough, End Gun Violence!"
8:50 pm Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm
8:55 pm Driving Behavior is Learned at Home PSA
8:58 pm VT Highway Safety PSA w/ Skunk
9:00 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1
9:44 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2
10:26 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove
10:30 pm Vote for Vermont - Serving Those Who Serve Vermont
11:30 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18
Tuesday, March 20, 2018
1:08 am Womens Film Festival - 2018 Coming Attractions
1:20 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Arkansas Traveler
1:25 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Fishing Creek Blues
1:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 1
2:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 2
3:30 am VINS - Black Bears
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/9/18
5:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Compulsive Hoarding Disorder
6:05 am Womens Film Festival - 2018 Festival Preview
6:56 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Fishing Creek Blues
7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 6
10:00 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 3
12:00 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Big Bands: When Swing Was King
1:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 19 - Stefanie Sylla
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Vote for Vermont - VT's Transportation Infrastructure Update
4:00 pm Landmark College Presents - Jamie Sheffield, Neurodiverse Characters in Fiction 3/12/18
5:05 pm Brattleboro Rally - Fukushima Remembered: Rally in Pliny Park 3/11/18
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18
6:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - Are You P.O.S.I.T.I.V.E.?
10:00 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Nepal: Medicine, Misery, and Magic
11:00 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - The Owl - Silent Predator of the Night
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
12:10 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Tennessee Mountain Fox Chase
12:15 am Addiction Recovery Channel - Statewide Drug Use Prevention
12:55 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Fishing Creek Blues
1:00 am The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 73 - Nina's Brew
1:32 am Positively Vermont - Hildene Farm and Museum
2:00 am Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)
4:00 am Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 15 - Chad Simmons, Leahy
4:40 am Womens Film Festival - 2018 Coming Attractions
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18
5:30 am Artful Word - Lake and Sea Smoke
6:00 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock
6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 3/11/18
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Vote for Vermont - Serving Those Who Serve Vermont
10:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health
10:30 am First Baptist Church - Prepare to See the Lord
11:30 am Magic with Jonas Cain - Are You P.O.S.I.T.I.V.E.?
1:30 pm Madeleine Kunin: Women in Leadership
2:30 pm The Incandescent Mind: Virginia Woolf and Our Literary Foremothers
3:25 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Fishing Creek Blues
3:30 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 3
5:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 19 - Stefanie Sylla
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18
6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Emilie Kornheiser
8:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Compulsive Hoarding Disorder
9:05 pm Brattleboro Rally - Fukushima Remembered: Rally in Pliny Park 3/11/18
9:30 pm Osher Immigration Perils - Report from the Last Line of Defense
11:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 1
Thursday, March 22, 2018
12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 2
1:00 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - The Brain: How Does It Work, Anyway?
2:38 am Vermont Youth Orchestra - Winter Concert - Johann Strauss Jr. - The Blue Danube
2:48 am Vermont Youth Orchestra - Winter Concert - Nathan Daughtrey - Lost Souls
3:00 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 3
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18
5:30 am Vote for Vermont - VT's Transportation Infrastructure Update
6:30 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Nepal: Medicine, Misery, and Magic
7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Emilie Kornheiser
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Magic with Jonas Cain - Are You P.O.S.I.T.I.V.E.?
10:52 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey
10:56 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove
11:00 am Root Social Justice Center presents - I Am Vermont Too
1:05 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Flop Eared Mule
1:11 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey
1:15 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18
3:10 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Compulsive Hoarding Disorder
3:45 pm Womens Film Festival - 2018 Coming Attractions
4:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18
6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)
10:00 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1
10:44 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2
11:26 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - I'm Gonna Walk You Into the Ash Grove
11:30 pm Moccasin Tracks - Holding Space
Friday, March 23, 2018
12:30 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Discovering New England Stone Walls
2:00 am Vote For Vermont - 2018 Legislative Season Look Ahead
3:00 am Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18
5:30 am Womens Film Festival - 2018 Festival Preview
6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Touch a Truck! May 13, 2017 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 6
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Weatherization Program
9:30 am The Incandescent Mind: Virginia Woolf and Our Literary Foremothers
10:25 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey
10:30 am Madeleine Kunin: Women in Leadership
11:30 am Landmark College Presents - Jamie Sheffield, Neurodiverse Characters in Fiction 3/12/18
12:35 pm VINS - Black Bears
2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Prepare to See the Lord
3:00 pm Higher Education Matters - 3/8/18
3:30 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1
4:14 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2
5:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 19 - Stefanie Sylla
5:30 pm Brattleboro Rally - Fukushima Remembered: Rally in Pliny Park 3/11/18
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/9/18
6:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Emilie Kornheiser
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Weatherization Program
8:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson
9:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Enchanters of Addison County' by Major Jackson
10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 1
11:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Rock and Blues Compilation Pt. 2
Saturday, March 24, 2018
12:00 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - The Brain: How Does It Work, Anyway?
1:40 am Womens Film Festival - 2018 Coming Attractions
1:52 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Arkansas Traveler
2:00 am Vote for Vermont - VT's Transportation Infrastructure Update
3:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18
4:54 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Flop Eared Mule
5:00 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1
5:44 am 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2
6:30 am VINS - Black Bears
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 15 - Chad Simmons, Leahy
9:40 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - The Owl - Silent Predator of the Night
10:50 am Vermont Youth Orchestra - Winter Concert - Nathan Daughtrey - Lost Souls
11:00 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Compulsive Hoarding Disorder
11:35 am Womens Film Festival - 2018 Festival Preview
12:26 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey
12:30 pm Vote for Vermont - Serving Those Who Serve Vermont
1:30 pm Osher Immigration Perils - Report from the Last Line of Defense
3:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health
3:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 19 - Stefanie Sylla
4:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Emilie Kornheiser
4:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's Weatherization Program
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/9/18
6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18
6:55 pm Landmark College Presents - Jamie Sheffield, Neurodiverse Characters in Fiction 3/12/18
8:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - Are You P.O.S.I.T.I.V.E.?
10:00 pm Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)
Sunday, March 25, 2018
12:00 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Big Bands: When Swing Was King
1:26 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Surviving Bulls' by Leland Kinsey
1:30 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18
3:24 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Arkansas Traveler
3:30 am Vote For Vermont - Tom Pelham
4:30 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 3
6:30 am Higher Education Matters - 3/8/18
7:00 am First Baptist Church - Prepare to See the Lord
8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 3/11/18
9:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health
10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 6
11:00 am Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 15 - Chad Simmons, Leahy
11:40 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Compulsive Hoarding Disorder
12:15 pm Addiction Recovery Channel - Statewide Drug Use Prevention
12:55 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Fishing Creek Blues
1:00 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Nepal: Medicine, Misery, and Magic
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Madeleine Kunin: Women in Leadership
4:00 pm Vote for Vermont - VT's Transportation Infrastructure Update
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm Artful Word - Lake and Sea Smoke
6:00 pm The Incandescent Mind: Virginia Woolf and Our Literary Foremothers
7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 pm Landmark College Presents - Jamie Sheffield, Neurodiverse Characters in Fiction 3/12/18
9:05 pm Brattleboro Rally - Fukushima Remembered: Rally in Pliny Park 3/11/18
9:30 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 1
10:14 pm 5 Mics Songwriter Series - December 8, 2017 Part 2
11:00 pm Magic with Jonas Cain - Are You P.O.S.I.T.I.V.E.?
...
BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 3/19/18
Monday, March 19, 2018
12:40 am Press Conference - Minimum Wage
1:00 am VT State House - S.192 + S.281 Racism Mitigation - 2/27/18
4:00 am Vermont State House - H.882 Clean Water 2/27/18
5:00 am Newfane Town Meeting - 2018 Newfane Town Mtg 3/6/18
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/15/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/9/18
10:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/14/18
12:30 pm Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting - Brattleboro Pre-Rep Town Mtg Info Session 3/14/18
2:20 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg. 3/12/18
3:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 3/14/18
5:00 pm Vernon Town Meeting - 2018 Vernon Town Mtg 3/5/18
9:00 pm Townshend Town Meeting - 2018 Townshend Town Mtg 3/6/18
Tuesday, March 20, 2018
1:00 am VT State House - S.192 + S.281 Racism Mitigation - 2/27/18
4:00 am Legislative Breakfast with Phil Scott - 3/12/18
5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 3/12/18
6:40 am VT State House - H.819 Marijuana Odor Nuisance Ordinances - 3/1/18
8:42 am Press Conference - Minimum Wage
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/9/18
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 3/14/18
12:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 3/15/18
1:00 pm Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting - Brattleboro Pre-Rep Town Mtg Info Session 3/14/18
2:50 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg. 3/12/18
4:00 pm VT State House - 2018 Conservation Report & Water Quality 2/13/18
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/15/18
6:14 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro Selectboard Mtg. 3/20/18
9:45 pm Jamaica Town Meeting - 2018 Jamaica Town Mtg 3/6/18
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
12:01 am Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board Meeting - 2/21/18
3:45 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg. 3/12/18
5:00 am Dummerston Town Meeting - 2018 Dummerston Town Mtg 3/6/18
9:47 am VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana Registry 2/23/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18
10:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 3/15/18
11:30 am Press Conference - Proposed Prison Construction Alternatives
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/15/18
1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/20/18
4:30 pm VT State House - S.221 Extreme Risk Protection Orders 2/22/18
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm VT State House - 2018 Conservation Report & Water Quality 2/13/18
6:53 pm VT State House - S.216 - Medical Marijuana Registry 2/23/18
7:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Info Session 3/21/18
9:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 3/19/18
Thursday, March 22, 2018
12:00 am Putney Town Meeting - 2018 Putney Town Mtg 3/6/18
4:00 am VT State House - S.203 Orders of Non Hospitalization 2/9/18
5:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/14/18
7:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 3/19/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/15/18
12:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 3/12/18
1:40 pm Press Conference - Minimum Wage
2:00 pm VT State House - S.221 Extreme Risk Protection Orders 2/22/18
2:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 3/15/18
3:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 3/14/18
5:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 3/14/18
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/15/18
7:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/19/18
9:30 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB Mtg. 3/19/18
Friday, March 23, 2018
12:00 am VT State House - S.192 + S.281 Racism Mitigation - 2/27/18
3:00 am VT State House - House Committee Government Operations 2/13/18
5:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/19/18
7:30 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB Mtg. 3/19/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Info Session 3/21/18
2:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 3/12/18
3:45 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg. 3/12/18
5:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 3/19/18
7:30 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 3/19/18
10:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/20/18
Saturday, March 24, 2018
1:30 am Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board Meeting - 2/21/18
5:14 am VT State House - S.70 - Childrens Nutritional Requirements
5:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 3/19/18
8:00 am Press Conference - Minimum Wage
8:20 am Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting - Bratt Rep Town Mtg. 3/24/18
4:30 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 3/19/18
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/15/18
8:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 3/20/18
10:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg. 3/19/18
Sunday, March 25, 2018
1:00 am Newfane Town Meeting - 2018 Newfane Town Mtg 3/6/18
4:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg. 3/19/18
6:30 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 3/20/18
9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
9:30 am Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 2/12/18
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 3/9/18
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 3/6/18
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 3/15/18
12:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 3/19/18
2:30 pm Windham Central Supervisory Union - WCSU Full Board/Executive Committee Mtg. 3/21/18
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/20/18
9:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 3/14/18
10:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/14/18