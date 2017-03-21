BCTV Schedules For Week of 3/20/17

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 3/20/17
Monday, March 20, 2017
12:00 am Hunger Mtn Coop: Winter Blues? Need a Lift?
1:45 am Sustainability Academy: International Fair 2/9/17
3:00 am WWAC: Rodney Bent - US International Developement 3/1/17
4:22 am ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 1
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:20 am Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour
5:45 am DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 3
7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry #449
9:40 am At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17
10:30 am Life of the Party: Chili Hot Sauce
11:00 am WWAC: Rodney Bent - US International Developement 3/1/17
12:25 pm Artistree Presents: Julian Gerstine
2:00 pm Burlington City Market: Vermont Culinary Traditions
5:00 pm Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:45 pm I-91 Bridge Tour! 3/4/17
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:25 pm ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 1
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Open Studio: Windham Orchestra/Bratt Senior Meals
8:30 pm Rivergarden: Bad To Be Good 3/13/17
9:30 pm Ethan Allen - Prisoner of War
10:40 pm OLLI: Bob Manning on Georgia O'Keefe
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
12:00 am Artistree Presents: Julian Gerstine
1:34 am Vote for Vermont: Response to Presidential Executive Orders
4:10 am At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:20 am Hunger Mtn Coop: Winter Blues? Need a Lift?
7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 3/19/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
9:42 am Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2
10:00 am Open Studio: Windham Orchestra/Bratt Senior Meals
10:30 am Rivergarden: Bad To Be Good 3/13/17
11:30 am OLLI: Bob Manning on Georgia O'Keefe
1:00 pm Define Your Business Presence on the Internet
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 3/19/17
3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
3:20 pm VSA: VT Disability Awareness Training
5:00 pm Common Good VT: Consciousness and Social Policy 2/23/17
5:30 pm BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Open Studio: Windham Orchestra/Bratt Senior Meals
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17
9:00 pm Bernie Sanders at Latchis: Funding Announcement 3/16/17
10:30 pm Howard Coffin - The Civil War Pt3
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
12:25 am VSA: VT Disability Awareness Training
2:00 am Female Founders Series: Design and Manufacturing
3:00 am Life of the Party: Chili Hot Sauce
3:30 am 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:25 am UVM Comm Med School: State of Opioid Abuse in VT
7:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Bernie Sanders at Latchis: Funding Announcement 3/16/17
10:30 am First Baptist: God Grieves with Us
11:30 am Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17
12:30 pm North Branch Nature Center: Native Bee Conservation
2:00 pm 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales
3:30 pm Bernie Sanders at Latchis: Funding Announcement 3/16/17
5:00 pm Open Studio: Windham Orchestra/Bratt Senior Meals
5:30 pm Emerging: The Artists of Frog Hollow
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:20 pm Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2
6:40 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:55 pm I-91 Bridge Tour! 3/4/17
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour
8:25 pm 2017 High School A Cappella: 2/3/17
10:00 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 3
Thursday, March 23, 2017
12:00 am Memes Saved from Extinction
1:30 am Valley Homegrown: Palace in Thunderland
2:30 am Bernie Sanders at Latchis: Funding Announcement 3/16/17
4:00 am Define Your Business Presence on the Internet
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:20 am Exploring Human Origins Opening: What Does It Mean to be Human
7:30 am Open Studio: Windham Orchestra/Bratt Senior Meals
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am A Celebration of Black History 2/26/17
10:25 am ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 1
11:00 am 2017 High School A Cappella: 2/3/17
12:35 pm Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2
1:00 pm The Artful Word: Backstage Pass at the Shelburne Museum
2:30 pm At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17
3:25 pm UVM Comm Med School: State of Opioid Abuse in VT
5:00 pm Life of the Party: Chili Hot Sauce
5:30 pm BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Sunny Lowdown live - West Townshend Country Store
9:40 pm Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2
10:00 pm WWAC: Rodney Bent - US International Developement 3/1/17
11:23 pm Hunger Mtn Coop: Winter Blues? Need a Lift?
Friday, March 24, 2017
1:00 am Sustainability Academy: International Fair 2/9/17
2:15 am Howard Coffin - The Civil War Pt3
4:02 am Self-Regulation - Behavior for Special Needs Children
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:20 am Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17
6:20 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:35 am Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Sunny Lowdown live - West Townshend Country Store
10:50 am The Rhema Word Ministry #449
11:30 am Female Founders Series: Design and Manufacturing
12:30 pm 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales
2:00 pm First Baptist: Trust Our God, Have Faith!
3:00 pm Burlington City Market: Vermont Culinary Traditions
4:25 pm 2017 High School A Cappella: 2/3/17
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:20 pm ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 1
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Rivergarden: Bad To Be Good 3/13/17
9:00 pm Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17
10:00 pm 2017 High School A Cappella: 2/3/17
11:35 pm Valley Homegrown: Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta
Saturday, March 25, 2017
12:35 am WWAC: Rodney Bent - US International Developement 3/1/17
2:00 am Artistree Presents: Julian Gerstine
3:35 am At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17
4:30 am 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales
6:00 am Common Good VT: Consciousness and Social Policy 2/23/17
6:30 am North Branch Nature Center: Native Bee Conservation
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Memes Saved from Extinction
10:30 am Howard Coffin - The Civil War Pt3
12:20 pm Ethan Allen - Prisoner of War
1:30 pm Sunny Lowdown live - West Townshend Country Store
3:15 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 3
5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17
7:50 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 3
9:35 pm WWAC: Rodney Bent - US International Developement 3/1/17
11:00 pm Female Founders Series: Design and Manufacturing
Sunday, March 26, 2017
12:00 am The Artful Word: Backstage Pass at the Shelburne Museum
1:30 am VSA: VT Disability Awareness Training
3:05 am A Celebration of Black History 2/26/17
4:25 am DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 3
6:10 am Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2
6:30 am 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales
8:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service
9:00 am First Baptist: Trust Our God, Have Faith!
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
1:00 pm Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 3/26/17
3:00 pm Define Your Business Presence on the Internet
4:00 pm Self-Regulation - Behavior for Special Needs Children
5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap
5:30 pm Common Good VT: Consciousness and Social Policy 2/23/17
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 3/26/17
8:00 pm Bernie Sanders at Latchis: Funding Announcement 3/16/17
9:00 pm ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 1
9:30 pm Sunny Lowdown live - West Townshend Country Store
11:10 pm At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17
...
Monday, March 20, 2017
12:00 am 2017 Dummerston Town Mtg 3/7/17
6:15 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/6/17
8:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Jamaica Selectboard 3/13/17
11:12 am Press Conference: Bill H197 - First Responders Benefits
11:25 am Putney Selectboard 3/15/17
12:30 pm Newfane Selectboard 3/6/17
1:25 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Creation of Agency of Digital Services
4:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/1/17
5:30 pm Sen Leahy Previews Trump Budget Concerns 3/3/17
6:25 pm Guilford Selectboard 3/13/17
8:00 pm Brattleboro Rep Town Info Mtg 3/15/17
9:20 pm 2017 Vernon Town Mtg Pt 1 3/6/17
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
12:35 am 2017 Putney Town Mtg 3/7/2017
6:15 am Townshend SB Mtg 3/15/17
9:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Dummerston Selectboard 3/15/17
12:30 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/7/17
1:35 pm Brattleboro Rep Town Info Mtg 3/15/17
3:00 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Offenders with Mental Health Issues
4:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard 3/13/17
4:45 pm Press Conference: Bill H197 - First Responders Benefits
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:00 pm Sen Bernie Sanders' Reaction to the CBO Projection on the Repeal of ACA
6:15 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/21/17
9:15 pm Vernon Selectboard 3/6/17
11:45 pm 2017 Townshend Town Mtg 3/7/17
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
4:05 am 2017 Newfane Town Mtg 3/7/17
6:15 am Brattleboro PC Mtg 3/6/17
7:57 am Guilford Selectboard 3/13/17
9:30 am Under the Golden Dome 2017: Week 10
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:20 am Sen Bernie Sanders' Reaction to the CBO Projection on the Repeal of ACA
10:30 am Brattleboro Rep Town Info Mtg 3/15/17
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg. 3/21/17
4:00 pm Under the Golden Dome 2017: Week 10
4:30 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
5:30 pm Newfane Selectboard 3/20/17
8:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 3/15/17
10:45 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Mental Health Crisis Response Commission
Thursday, March 23, 2017
12:15 am VT State Board of Education Mtg 2/21/17
4:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: H163 & H181 - Affordable Housing
6:25 am Press Conference: Congress' Repeal and Replace of ACA
7:30 am Vernon Selectboard 3/20/17
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Newfane Selectboard 3/20/17
2:30 pm Guilford Selectboard 3/13/17
4:15 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: H163 & H181 - Affordable Housing
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
7:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/22/17
9:30 pm Brattleboro Rep Town Info Mtg 3/15/17
10:50 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Mental Health Professionals Duty to Warn
Friday, March 24, 2017
12:00 am 2017 Guilford Town Mtg 3/7/17
3:45 am Jamaica Selectboard 3/13/17
4:30 am Townshend SB Mtg 3/15/17
7:15 am Press Conference: Bill H197 - First Responders Benefits
7:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/22/17
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
11:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/20/17
2:00 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Creation of Agency of Digital Services
4:35 pm Putney Selectboard 3/15/17
6:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard 3/15/17
7:30 pm Brattleboro Rep Town Info Mtg 3/15/17
8:50 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/22/17
11:20 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: H145 - Mental HEalth Crisis Response
Saturday, March 25, 2017
12:00 am VT State Board of Education Mtg 2/21/17
4:10 am Brattleboro Rep Town Info Mtg 3/15/17
5:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/22/17
8:15 am 2017 Brattleboro Representative Town Mtg 3/25/17
4:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/20/17
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
8:00 pm Putney Selectboard 3/15/17
9:05 pm Jamaica Selectboard 3/13/17
9:48 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 3/6/17
11:30 pm Under the Golden Dome 2017: Week 10
Sunday, March 26, 2017
12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg. 3/21/17
3:00 am Vernon Selectboard 3/20/17
5:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Clean Water Investment Program
7:00 am Newfane Selectboard 3/20/17
9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:50 am Sen Bernie Sanders' Reaction to the CBO Projection on the Repeal of ACA
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
1:00 pm Vernon Selectboard 3/20/17
3:30 pm Under the Golden Dome 2017: Week 10
4:00 pm 2017 Brattleboro Representative Town Mtg. AM Session
8:00 pm 2017 Brattleboro Representative Town Mtg. PM Sessoin