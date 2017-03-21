"Now every field is clothed with grass, and every tree with leaves; now the woods put forth their blossoms, and the year assumes its gay attire." - Virgil

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Media

BCTV Schedules For Week of 3/20/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, March 20 2017

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 3/20/17

Monday, March 20, 2017

12:00 am Hunger Mtn Coop: Winter Blues? Need a Lift?

1:45 am Sustainability Academy: International Fair 2/9/17

3:00 am WWAC: Rodney Bent - US International Developement 3/1/17

4:22 am ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 1

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:20 am Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour

5:45 am DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 3

7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry #449

9:40 am At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17

10:30 am Life of the Party: Chili Hot Sauce

11:00 am WWAC: Rodney Bent - US International Developement 3/1/17

12:25 pm Artistree Presents: Julian Gerstine

2:00 pm Burlington City Market: Vermont Culinary Traditions

5:00 pm Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:45 pm I-91 Bridge Tour! 3/4/17

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:25 pm ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 1

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Open Studio: Windham Orchestra/Bratt Senior Meals

8:30 pm Rivergarden: Bad To Be Good 3/13/17

9:30 pm Ethan Allen - Prisoner of War

10:40 pm OLLI: Bob Manning on Georgia O'Keefe

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

12:00 am Artistree Presents: Julian Gerstine

1:34 am Vote for Vermont: Response to Presidential Executive Orders

4:10 am At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:20 am Hunger Mtn Coop: Winter Blues? Need a Lift?

7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 3/19/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

9:42 am Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2

10:00 am Open Studio: Windham Orchestra/Bratt Senior Meals

10:30 am Rivergarden: Bad To Be Good 3/13/17

11:30 am OLLI: Bob Manning on Georgia O'Keefe

1:00 pm Define Your Business Presence on the Internet

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 3/19/17

3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

3:20 pm VSA: VT Disability Awareness Training

5:00 pm Common Good VT: Consciousness and Social Policy 2/23/17

5:30 pm BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Open Studio: Windham Orchestra/Bratt Senior Meals

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17

9:00 pm Bernie Sanders at Latchis: Funding Announcement 3/16/17

10:30 pm Howard Coffin - The Civil War Pt3

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

12:25 am VSA: VT Disability Awareness Training

2:00 am Female Founders Series: Design and Manufacturing

3:00 am Life of the Party: Chili Hot Sauce

3:30 am 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:25 am UVM Comm Med School: State of Opioid Abuse in VT

7:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Bernie Sanders at Latchis: Funding Announcement 3/16/17

10:30 am First Baptist: God Grieves with Us

11:30 am Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17

12:30 pm North Branch Nature Center: Native Bee Conservation

2:00 pm 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales

3:30 pm Bernie Sanders at Latchis: Funding Announcement 3/16/17

5:00 pm Open Studio: Windham Orchestra/Bratt Senior Meals

5:30 pm Emerging: The Artists of Frog Hollow

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:20 pm Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2

6:40 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:55 pm I-91 Bridge Tour! 3/4/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour

8:25 pm 2017 High School A Cappella: 2/3/17

10:00 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 3

Thursday, March 23, 2017

12:00 am Memes Saved from Extinction

1:30 am Valley Homegrown: Palace in Thunderland

2:30 am Bernie Sanders at Latchis: Funding Announcement 3/16/17

4:00 am Define Your Business Presence on the Internet

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:20 am Exploring Human Origins Opening: What Does It Mean to be Human

7:30 am Open Studio: Windham Orchestra/Bratt Senior Meals

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am A Celebration of Black History 2/26/17

10:25 am ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 1

11:00 am 2017 High School A Cappella: 2/3/17

12:35 pm Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2

1:00 pm The Artful Word: Backstage Pass at the Shelburne Museum

2:30 pm At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17

3:25 pm UVM Comm Med School: State of Opioid Abuse in VT

5:00 pm Life of the Party: Chili Hot Sauce

5:30 pm BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Sunny Lowdown live - West Townshend Country Store

9:40 pm Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2

10:00 pm WWAC: Rodney Bent - US International Developement 3/1/17

11:23 pm Hunger Mtn Coop: Winter Blues? Need a Lift?

Friday, March 24, 2017

1:00 am Sustainability Academy: International Fair 2/9/17

2:15 am Howard Coffin - The Civil War Pt3

4:02 am Self-Regulation - Behavior for Special Needs Children

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:20 am Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17

6:20 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:35 am Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Sunny Lowdown live - West Townshend Country Store

10:50 am The Rhema Word Ministry #449

11:30 am Female Founders Series: Design and Manufacturing

12:30 pm 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales

2:00 pm First Baptist: Trust Our God, Have Faith!

3:00 pm Burlington City Market: Vermont Culinary Traditions

4:25 pm 2017 High School A Cappella: 2/3/17

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:20 pm ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 1

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Rivergarden: Bad To Be Good 3/13/17

9:00 pm Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17

10:00 pm 2017 High School A Cappella: 2/3/17

11:35 pm Valley Homegrown: Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta

Saturday, March 25, 2017

12:35 am WWAC: Rodney Bent - US International Developement 3/1/17

2:00 am Artistree Presents: Julian Gerstine

3:35 am At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17

4:30 am 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales

6:00 am Common Good VT: Consciousness and Social Policy 2/23/17

6:30 am North Branch Nature Center: Native Bee Conservation

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Memes Saved from Extinction

10:30 am Howard Coffin - The Civil War Pt3

12:20 pm Ethan Allen - Prisoner of War

1:30 pm Sunny Lowdown live - West Townshend Country Store

3:15 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 3

5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17

7:50 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 3

9:35 pm WWAC: Rodney Bent - US International Developement 3/1/17

11:00 pm Female Founders Series: Design and Manufacturing

Sunday, March 26, 2017

12:00 am The Artful Word: Backstage Pass at the Shelburne Museum

1:30 am VSA: VT Disability Awareness Training

3:05 am A Celebration of Black History 2/26/17

4:25 am DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 3

6:10 am Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2

6:30 am 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales

8:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

9:00 am First Baptist: Trust Our God, Have Faith!

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

1:00 pm Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 3/26/17

3:00 pm Define Your Business Presence on the Internet

4:00 pm Self-Regulation - Behavior for Special Needs Children

5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap

5:30 pm Common Good VT: Consciousness and Social Policy 2/23/17

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 3/26/17

8:00 pm Bernie Sanders at Latchis: Funding Announcement 3/16/17

9:00 pm ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 1

9:30 pm Sunny Lowdown live - West Townshend Country Store

11:10 pm At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17

...

 

Monday, March 20, 2017

12:00 am 2017 Dummerston Town Mtg 3/7/17

6:15 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/6/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Jamaica Selectboard 3/13/17

11:12 am Press Conference: Bill H197 - First Responders Benefits

11:25 am Putney Selectboard 3/15/17

12:30 pm Newfane Selectboard 3/6/17

1:25 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Creation of Agency of Digital Services

4:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/1/17

5:30 pm Sen Leahy Previews Trump Budget Concerns 3/3/17

6:25 pm Guilford Selectboard 3/13/17

8:00 pm Brattleboro Rep Town Info Mtg 3/15/17

9:20 pm 2017 Vernon Town Mtg Pt 1 3/6/17

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

12:35 am 2017 Putney Town Mtg 3/7/2017

6:15 am Townshend SB Mtg 3/15/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Dummerston Selectboard 3/15/17

12:30 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/7/17

1:35 pm Brattleboro Rep Town Info Mtg 3/15/17

3:00 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Offenders with Mental Health Issues

4:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard 3/13/17

4:45 pm Press Conference: Bill H197 - First Responders Benefits

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:00 pm Sen Bernie Sanders' Reaction to the CBO Projection on the Repeal of ACA

6:15 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/21/17

9:15 pm Vernon Selectboard 3/6/17

11:45 pm 2017 Townshend Town Mtg 3/7/17

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

4:05 am 2017 Newfane Town Mtg 3/7/17

6:15 am Brattleboro PC Mtg 3/6/17

7:57 am Guilford Selectboard 3/13/17

9:30 am Under the Golden Dome 2017: Week 10

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:20 am Sen Bernie Sanders' Reaction to the CBO Projection on the Repeal of ACA

10:30 am Brattleboro Rep Town Info Mtg 3/15/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg. 3/21/17

4:00 pm Under the Golden Dome 2017: Week 10

4:30 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

5:30 pm Newfane Selectboard 3/20/17

8:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 3/15/17

10:45 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Mental Health Crisis Response Commission

Thursday, March 23, 2017

12:15 am VT State Board of Education Mtg 2/21/17

4:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: H163 & H181 - Affordable Housing

6:25 am Press Conference: Congress' Repeal and Replace of ACA

7:30 am Vernon Selectboard 3/20/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Newfane Selectboard 3/20/17

2:30 pm Guilford Selectboard 3/13/17

4:15 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: H163 & H181 - Affordable Housing

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

7:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/22/17

9:30 pm Brattleboro Rep Town Info Mtg 3/15/17

10:50 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Mental Health Professionals Duty to Warn

Friday, March 24, 2017

12:00 am 2017 Guilford Town Mtg 3/7/17

3:45 am Jamaica Selectboard 3/13/17

4:30 am Townshend SB Mtg 3/15/17

7:15 am Press Conference: Bill H197 - First Responders Benefits

7:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/22/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

11:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/20/17

2:00 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Creation of Agency of Digital Services

4:35 pm Putney Selectboard 3/15/17

6:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard 3/15/17

7:30 pm Brattleboro Rep Town Info Mtg 3/15/17

8:50 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/22/17

11:20 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: H145 - Mental HEalth Crisis Response

Saturday, March 25, 2017

12:00 am VT State Board of Education Mtg 2/21/17

4:10 am Brattleboro Rep Town Info Mtg 3/15/17

5:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/22/17

8:15 am 2017 Brattleboro Representative Town Mtg 3/25/17

4:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/20/17

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm Putney Selectboard 3/15/17

9:05 pm Jamaica Selectboard 3/13/17

9:48 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 3/6/17

11:30 pm Under the Golden Dome 2017: Week 10

Sunday, March 26, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg. 3/21/17

3:00 am Vernon Selectboard 3/20/17

5:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Clean Water Investment Program

7:00 am Newfane Selectboard 3/20/17

9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:50 am Sen Bernie Sanders' Reaction to the CBO Projection on the Repeal of ACA

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

1:00 pm Vernon Selectboard 3/20/17

3:30 pm Under the Golden Dome 2017: Week 10

4:00 pm 2017 Brattleboro Representative Town Mtg. AM Session

8:00 pm 2017 Brattleboro Representative Town Mtg. PM Sessoin 

»

Upcoming Events

Tue, Mar 21

Wed, Mar 22

Thu, Mar 23

Fri, Mar 24

Sat, Mar 25

more

iBrattleboro Poll

Regarding Representative Town Meeting in 2017,

Choices