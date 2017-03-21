BCTV Schedules For Week of 3/20/17

By BCTVProg | Mon, March 20 2017

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 3/20/17

Monday, March 20, 2017

12:00 am Hunger Mtn Coop: Winter Blues? Need a Lift?

1:45 am Sustainability Academy: International Fair 2/9/17

3:00 am WWAC: Rodney Bent - US International Developement 3/1/17

4:22 am ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 1

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:20 am Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour

5:45 am DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 3

7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry #449

9:40 am At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17

10:30 am Life of the Party: Chili Hot Sauce

11:00 am WWAC: Rodney Bent - US International Developement 3/1/17

12:25 pm Artistree Presents: Julian Gerstine

2:00 pm Burlington City Market: Vermont Culinary Traditions

5:00 pm Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:45 pm I-91 Bridge Tour! 3/4/17

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:25 pm ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 1

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Open Studio: Windham Orchestra/Bratt Senior Meals

8:30 pm Rivergarden: Bad To Be Good 3/13/17

9:30 pm Ethan Allen - Prisoner of War

10:40 pm OLLI: Bob Manning on Georgia O'Keefe

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

12:00 am Artistree Presents: Julian Gerstine

1:34 am Vote for Vermont: Response to Presidential Executive Orders

4:10 am At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:20 am Hunger Mtn Coop: Winter Blues? Need a Lift?

7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 3/19/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

9:42 am Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2

10:00 am Open Studio: Windham Orchestra/Bratt Senior Meals

10:30 am Rivergarden: Bad To Be Good 3/13/17

11:30 am OLLI: Bob Manning on Georgia O'Keefe

1:00 pm Define Your Business Presence on the Internet

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 3/19/17

3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

3:20 pm VSA: VT Disability Awareness Training

5:00 pm Common Good VT: Consciousness and Social Policy 2/23/17

5:30 pm BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Open Studio: Windham Orchestra/Bratt Senior Meals

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17

9:00 pm Bernie Sanders at Latchis: Funding Announcement 3/16/17

10:30 pm Howard Coffin - The Civil War Pt3

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

12:25 am VSA: VT Disability Awareness Training

2:00 am Female Founders Series: Design and Manufacturing

3:00 am Life of the Party: Chili Hot Sauce

3:30 am 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:25 am UVM Comm Med School: State of Opioid Abuse in VT

7:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Bernie Sanders at Latchis: Funding Announcement 3/16/17

10:30 am First Baptist: God Grieves with Us

11:30 am Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17

12:30 pm North Branch Nature Center: Native Bee Conservation

2:00 pm 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales

3:30 pm Bernie Sanders at Latchis: Funding Announcement 3/16/17

5:00 pm Open Studio: Windham Orchestra/Bratt Senior Meals

5:30 pm Emerging: The Artists of Frog Hollow

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:20 pm Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2

6:40 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:55 pm I-91 Bridge Tour! 3/4/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour

8:25 pm 2017 High School A Cappella: 2/3/17

10:00 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 3

Thursday, March 23, 2017

12:00 am Memes Saved from Extinction

1:30 am Valley Homegrown: Palace in Thunderland

2:30 am Bernie Sanders at Latchis: Funding Announcement 3/16/17

4:00 am Define Your Business Presence on the Internet

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:20 am Exploring Human Origins Opening: What Does It Mean to be Human

7:30 am Open Studio: Windham Orchestra/Bratt Senior Meals

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am A Celebration of Black History 2/26/17

10:25 am ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 1

11:00 am 2017 High School A Cappella: 2/3/17

12:35 pm Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2

1:00 pm The Artful Word: Backstage Pass at the Shelburne Museum

2:30 pm At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17

3:25 pm UVM Comm Med School: State of Opioid Abuse in VT

5:00 pm Life of the Party: Chili Hot Sauce

5:30 pm BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Sunny Lowdown live - West Townshend Country Store

9:40 pm Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2

10:00 pm WWAC: Rodney Bent - US International Developement 3/1/17

11:23 pm Hunger Mtn Coop: Winter Blues? Need a Lift?

Friday, March 24, 2017

1:00 am Sustainability Academy: International Fair 2/9/17

2:15 am Howard Coffin - The Civil War Pt3

4:02 am Self-Regulation - Behavior for Special Needs Children

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:20 am Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17

6:20 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:35 am Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Sunny Lowdown live - West Townshend Country Store

10:50 am The Rhema Word Ministry #449

11:30 am Female Founders Series: Design and Manufacturing

12:30 pm 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales

2:00 pm First Baptist: Trust Our God, Have Faith!

3:00 pm Burlington City Market: Vermont Culinary Traditions

4:25 pm 2017 High School A Cappella: 2/3/17

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:20 pm ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 1

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Rivergarden: Bad To Be Good 3/13/17

9:00 pm Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17

10:00 pm 2017 High School A Cappella: 2/3/17

11:35 pm Valley Homegrown: Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta

Saturday, March 25, 2017

12:35 am WWAC: Rodney Bent - US International Developement 3/1/17

2:00 am Artistree Presents: Julian Gerstine

3:35 am At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17

4:30 am 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales

6:00 am Common Good VT: Consciousness and Social Policy 2/23/17

6:30 am North Branch Nature Center: Native Bee Conservation

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Memes Saved from Extinction

10:30 am Howard Coffin - The Civil War Pt3

12:20 pm Ethan Allen - Prisoner of War

1:30 pm Sunny Lowdown live - West Townshend Country Store

3:15 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 3

5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17

7:50 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 3

9:35 pm WWAC: Rodney Bent - US International Developement 3/1/17

11:00 pm Female Founders Series: Design and Manufacturing

Sunday, March 26, 2017

12:00 am The Artful Word: Backstage Pass at the Shelburne Museum

1:30 am VSA: VT Disability Awareness Training

3:05 am A Celebration of Black History 2/26/17

4:25 am DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 3

6:10 am Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2

6:30 am 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales

8:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

9:00 am First Baptist: Trust Our God, Have Faith!

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

1:00 pm Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 3/26/17

3:00 pm Define Your Business Presence on the Internet

4:00 pm Self-Regulation - Behavior for Special Needs Children

5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap

5:30 pm Common Good VT: Consciousness and Social Policy 2/23/17

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 3/26/17

8:00 pm Bernie Sanders at Latchis: Funding Announcement 3/16/17

9:00 pm ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 1

9:30 pm Sunny Lowdown live - West Townshend Country Store

11:10 pm At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17

Monday, March 20, 2017

12:00 am 2017 Dummerston Town Mtg 3/7/17

6:15 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/6/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Jamaica Selectboard 3/13/17

11:12 am Press Conference: Bill H197 - First Responders Benefits

11:25 am Putney Selectboard 3/15/17

12:30 pm Newfane Selectboard 3/6/17

1:25 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Creation of Agency of Digital Services

4:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/1/17

5:30 pm Sen Leahy Previews Trump Budget Concerns 3/3/17

6:25 pm Guilford Selectboard 3/13/17

8:00 pm Brattleboro Rep Town Info Mtg 3/15/17

9:20 pm 2017 Vernon Town Mtg Pt 1 3/6/17

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

12:35 am 2017 Putney Town Mtg 3/7/2017

6:15 am Townshend SB Mtg 3/15/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Dummerston Selectboard 3/15/17

12:30 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/7/17

1:35 pm Brattleboro Rep Town Info Mtg 3/15/17

3:00 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Offenders with Mental Health Issues

4:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard 3/13/17

4:45 pm Press Conference: Bill H197 - First Responders Benefits

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:00 pm Sen Bernie Sanders' Reaction to the CBO Projection on the Repeal of ACA

6:15 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/21/17

9:15 pm Vernon Selectboard 3/6/17

11:45 pm 2017 Townshend Town Mtg 3/7/17

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

4:05 am 2017 Newfane Town Mtg 3/7/17

6:15 am Brattleboro PC Mtg 3/6/17

7:57 am Guilford Selectboard 3/13/17

9:30 am Under the Golden Dome 2017: Week 10

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:20 am Sen Bernie Sanders' Reaction to the CBO Projection on the Repeal of ACA

10:30 am Brattleboro Rep Town Info Mtg 3/15/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg. 3/21/17

4:00 pm Under the Golden Dome 2017: Week 10

4:30 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

5:30 pm Newfane Selectboard 3/20/17

8:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 3/15/17

10:45 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Mental Health Crisis Response Commission

Thursday, March 23, 2017

12:15 am VT State Board of Education Mtg 2/21/17

4:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: H163 & H181 - Affordable Housing

6:25 am Press Conference: Congress' Repeal and Replace of ACA

7:30 am Vernon Selectboard 3/20/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Newfane Selectboard 3/20/17

2:30 pm Guilford Selectboard 3/13/17

4:15 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: H163 & H181 - Affordable Housing

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

7:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/22/17

9:30 pm Brattleboro Rep Town Info Mtg 3/15/17

10:50 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Mental Health Professionals Duty to Warn

Friday, March 24, 2017

12:00 am 2017 Guilford Town Mtg 3/7/17

3:45 am Jamaica Selectboard 3/13/17

4:30 am Townshend SB Mtg 3/15/17

7:15 am Press Conference: Bill H197 - First Responders Benefits

7:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/22/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

11:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/20/17

2:00 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Creation of Agency of Digital Services

4:35 pm Putney Selectboard 3/15/17

6:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard 3/15/17

7:30 pm Brattleboro Rep Town Info Mtg 3/15/17

8:50 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/22/17

11:20 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: H145 - Mental HEalth Crisis Response

Saturday, March 25, 2017

12:00 am VT State Board of Education Mtg 2/21/17

4:10 am Brattleboro Rep Town Info Mtg 3/15/17

5:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 3/22/17

8:15 am 2017 Brattleboro Representative Town Mtg 3/25/17

4:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/20/17

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm Putney Selectboard 3/15/17

9:05 pm Jamaica Selectboard 3/13/17

9:48 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 3/6/17

11:30 pm Under the Golden Dome 2017: Week 10

Sunday, March 26, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg. 3/21/17

3:00 am Vernon Selectboard 3/20/17

5:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Clean Water Investment Program

7:00 am Newfane Selectboard 3/20/17

9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:50 am Sen Bernie Sanders' Reaction to the CBO Projection on the Repeal of ACA

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

1:00 pm Vernon Selectboard 3/20/17

3:30 pm Under the Golden Dome 2017: Week 10

4:00 pm 2017 Brattleboro Representative Town Mtg. AM Session

8:00 pm 2017 Brattleboro Representative Town Mtg. PM Sessoin