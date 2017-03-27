"A man must consider what a rich realm he abdicates when he becomes a conformist." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont

BCTV Schedules For Week of 3/27/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, March 27 2017

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 3/27/17

Monday, March 27, 2017

12:00 am 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales

1:30 am Artistree Presents: Julian Gerstine

3:05 am North Branch Nature Center: Native Bee Conservation

4:30 am Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:25 am UVM Comm Med School: State of Opioid Abuse in VT

7:00 am Feminist Media Review: Transgender Issues

7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry #449

9:40 am Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2

10:00 am Sunny Lowdown live - West Townshend Country Store

11:40 am At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17

12:30 pm Self-Regulation - Behavior for Special Needs Children

1:30 pm VSA: VT Disability Awareness Training

3:03 pm Bernie in Bratt: Windham Grows Funding Announcement 3/16/17

4:00 pm Emerging: The Artists of Frog Hollow

4:26 pm If you leave me now

4:30 pm Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm 2016 SoVT Dance Fest: Friday Gala - Latchis 7/15/16

10:05 pm Rivergarden: Bad To Be Good 3/13/17

11:00 pm Define Your Business Presence on the Internet

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

12:00 am Bernie in Bratt: Windham Grows Funding Announcement 3/16/17

1:00 am Sunny Lowdown live - West Townshend Country Store

2:40 am At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17

3:30 am Public March to Support Detained Migrant Workers

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am WWAC: Rodney Bent - US International Developement 3/1/17

7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 3/26/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am 2016 SoVT Dance Fest: Friday Gala - Latchis 7/15/16

12:05 pm TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others

12:30 pm The Artful Word: Backstage Pass at the Shelburne Museum

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 3/26/17

3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

3:15 pm Creative Work Solutions: Voc Rehab

4:00 pm 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales

5:30 pm BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Positively VT: Vermont Maple Festival

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm WWAC: Rodney Bent - US International Developement 3/1/17

9:30 pm Sunny Lowdown live - West Townshend Country Store

11:10 pm Howard Coffin - The Civil War Pt3

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

1:00 am Tuesday Night Live: Soule Monde

3:00 am DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 4

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am 2017 High School A Cappella: 2/3/17

7:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Rivergarden: Bad To Be Good 3/13/17

9:52 am Creative Work Solutions: Voc Rehab

10:30 am First Baptist: God Wants to Hear from You!

11:20 am UVM Comm Med School: State of Opioid Abuse in VT

1:00 pm 2017 High School A Cappella: 2/3/17

2:25 pm Howard Coffin - The Civil War Pt3

4:15 pm At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17

5:05 pm Common Good VT: Keeping Your Books in the Cloud

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:25 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:40 pm Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 4

9:50 pm Rally in Support of Migrant Justice detainees

10:40 pm Farming Like We're Here to Stay

11:30 pm All Things LGBTQ: News & Celebrity Gossip

Thursday, March 30, 2017

12:30 am Artistree Presents: Julian Gerstine

2:04 am Howard Coffin - The Civil War Pt3

3:52 am TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others

4:10 am At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Tuesday Night Live: Soule Monde

7:30 am Feminist Media Review: Transgender Issues

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Rally in Support of Migrant Justice detainees

10:00 am DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 4

11:50 am Senior Moments: Tiny House Design

12:30 pm North Branch Nature Center: Native Bee Conservation

2:00 pm 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales

3:30 pm Suds & Science: Disease and Pests

4:30 pm Rally in Support of Migrant Justice detainees

5:30 pm BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Emerging: The Artists of Frog Hollow

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Bernie in Bratt: Windham Grows Funding Announcement 3/16/17

9:00 pm Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17

10:00 pm 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales

11:30 pm Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour

Friday, March 31, 2017

12:00 am Bernie in Bratt: Windham Grows Funding Announcement 3/16/17

1:00 am OLLI: Bob Manning on Georgia O'Keefe

2:30 am North Branch Nature Center: Native Bee Conservation

3:54 am Senior Moments: Tiny House Design

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Suds & Science: Disease and Pests

6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry #449

9:40 am At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17

10:30 am The Artful Word: Backstage Pass at the Shelburne Museum

12:00 pm Rally in Support of Migrant Justice detainees

12:50 pm Senior Moments: Tiny House Design

1:30 pm Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour

2:00 pm First Baptist: God Wants to Hear from You!

3:00 pm NOFA-VT Winter Conference: What to Do with Extra Crops

4:30 pm Public March to Support Detained Migrant Workers

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Feminist Media Review: Transgender Issues

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm 2017 High School A Cappella: 2/3/17

9:30 pm Sunny Lowdown live - West Townshend Country Store

11:10 pm Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17

Saturday, April 1, 2017

12:10 am Valley Homegrown: Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta

1:10 am Tuesday Night Live: Soule Monde

3:10 am TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others

3:30 am All Things LGBTQ: News & Celebrity Gossip

4:30 am UVM Comm Med School: State of Opioid Abuse in VT

6:04 am Bernie in Bratt: Windham Grows Funding Announcement 3/16/17

7:00 am Define Your Business Presence on the Internet

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am 2016 SoVT Dance Fest: Friday Gala - Latchis 7/15/16

11:04 am Emerging: The Artists of Frog Hollow

11:30 am 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales

1:00 pm Rivergarden: Bad To Be Good 3/13/17

2:00 pm 2017 High School A Cappella: 2/3/17

3:30 pm The Artful Word: Backstage Pass at the Shelburne Museum

5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2

7:30 pm Rivergarden: Bad To Be Good 3/13/17

8:30 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 4

10:30 pm Tuesday Night Live: Soule Monde

Sunday, April 2, 2017

12:30 am The Artful Word: Backstage Pass at the Shelburne Museum

2:00 am 2016 SoVT Dance Fest: Friday Gala - Latchis 7/15/16

4:05 am First Wednesdays - Celebrating EB White

5:30 am Suds & Science: Disease and Pests

6:30 am WWAC: Rodney Bent - US International Developement 3/1/17

8:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

9:00 am First Baptist: God Wants to Hear from You!

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass

3:00 pm Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17

4:00 pm Define Your Business Presence on the Internet

5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap

5:30 pm Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass

8:00 pm Bernie in Bratt: Windham Grows Funding Announcement 3/16/17

9:00 pm 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales

10:30 pm North Branch Nature Center: Native Bee Conservation 

BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 3/27/17

Monday, March 27, 2017

12:00 am Townshend SB Mtg 3/15/17

2:45 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY18 State Budget Hearings

6:50 am Vernon SB Mtg 3/21/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am 2017 Brattleboro Representative Town Mtg AM Session

2:30 pm 2017 Brattleboro Representative Town Mtg. PM Session

6:30 pm VT NDCAP - 3/23/17 Mtg

9:35 pm WSESU Act 46 Study Committee 3/23/17

11:30 pm Under the Golden Dome 2017 Week 11

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

12:00 am VT NDCAP - 3/23/17 Mtg

3:02 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Creation of Agency of Digital Services

5:35 am Newfane SB Mtg 3/20/17

7:00 am Leland and Gray School Board Special Mtg 3/22/17

8:40 am Press Conference: Bill H197 - First Responders Benefits

9:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am VT NDCAP - 3/23/17 Mtg

2:15 pm Townshend SB Mtg 3/15/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/20/17

7:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board Special Mtg 3/22/17

8:40 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg. 3/21/17

10:05 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Clean Water Investment Program

11:30 pm Legislative Report: Tax Reform 3/20/17

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

12:00 am 2017 Brattleboro Representative Town Mtg AM Session

4:00 am 2017 Brattleboro Representative Town Mtg. PM Session

8:00 am Under the Golden Dome 2017 Week 11

8:30 am Brattleboro SB Mtg. 3/21/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:25 am Putney Selectboard 3/15/17

11:30 am Legislative Report: Tax Reform 3/20/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 3/15/17

2:30 pm Sen Sanders Town Meeting 3/17/17

3:35 pm Press Conference: Congress' Repeal and Replace of ACA

4:40 pm Press Conference: Bill H197 - First Responders Benefits

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Vernon SB Mtg 3/21/17

7:10 pm Newfane SB Mtg 3/20/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/20/17

9:30 pm Bernie in Bratt: Windham Grows Funding Announcement 3/16/17

10:30 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Mental Health Crisis Response Commission

Thursday, March 30, 2017

12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY18 Budget Testimony

5:00 am Leland and Gray School Board Special Mtg 3/22/17

6:40 am WSESU Act 46 Study Committee 3/23/17

8:30 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Clean Water Investment Program

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 3/6/17

1:45 pm Leland and Gray School Board Special Mtg 3/22/17

3:30 pm Newfane SB Mtg 3/20/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard 3/27/17

8:30 pm Townshend Selectboard 3/28/17

11:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/20/17

Friday, March 31, 2017

12:00 am Legislative Report: Tax Reform 3/20/17

12:32 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY18 State Budget Hearings

4:40 am Newfane SB Mtg 3/20/17

6:00 am Bernie in Bratt: Windham Grows Funding Announcement 3/16/17

7:00 am Under the Golden Dome 2017 Week 11

7:30 am Jamaica Selectboard 3/27/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

11:30 am Townshend Selectboard 3/28/17

2:00 pm VT NDCAP - 3/23/17 Mtg

5:05 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Mental Health Crisis Response Commission

6:30 pm Under the Golden Dome 2017 Week 11

7:00 pm Guilford Selectboard 3/27/17

9:30 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 3/6/17

11:15 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: H145 - Mental HEalth Crisis Response

Saturday, April 1, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg. 3/21/17

1:25 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Creation of Agency of Digital Services

4:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Offenders with Mental Health Issues

5:00 am Brattleboro PC Mtg 3/6/17

6:45 am Press Conference: Bill H197 - First Responders Benefits

7:00 am Dummerston Selectboard 3/29/17

9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am 2017 Brattleboro Representative Town Mtg AM Session

3:00 pm 2017 Brattleboro Representative Town Mtg. PM Sessioni

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard 3/29/17

10:30 pm 2017 VT St House Coverage: Clean Water Investment Program

Sunday, April 2, 2017

12:00 am 2017 Brattleboro Representative Town Mtg AM Session

4:00 am 2017 Brattleboro Representative Town Mtg. PM Session

8:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Mental Health Crisis Response Commission

9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Guilford Selectboard 3/27/17

2:30 pm Dummerston School Board 3/28/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm Putney Selectboard 3/29/17

8:30 pm WSESU Act 46 Study Committee 3/23/17

10:20 pm Leland and Gray School Board Special Mtg 3/22/17 

