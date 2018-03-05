BCTV Schedules Week of 3/5/18

By BCTVProg | Mon, March 05 2018

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 3/5/18

Monday, March 5, 2018

1:03 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Discovering New England Stone Walls

2:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Dennis Willmott & Left Eye Jump

3:30 am Female Founders Series - Sustainability and Personal Care

4:48 am The Wellness Series - Ladies First

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 2/23/18

5:30 am Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root - 12/22/17 (Part 1)

6:22 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds

6:30 am Daniel Ellsberg Talk - Daniel Ellsberg: Pentagon Papers - Talk at BUHS

7:45 am The Wellness Series - Ladies First

7:55 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Rock That Cradle Joe

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Root Social Justice Center presents - 4th Anniversary Celebration 9/23/17

9:35 am All Things LGBTQ - News & Senator Debbie Ingram

10:30 am Common Good Vermont - Finance Friday

11:25 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - In the Pines

11:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 17 - Jim Matus

12:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Jeff Potter

12:30 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Saturday

2:00 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Sunday

3:30 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Weapons of Fraud

5:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Heifer Mishmash

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 2/23/18

6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 1)

8:51 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 2)

9:33 pm Nuclear Free Future - The New Nuclear Arms Race

10:00 pm UVM Extension - Master Gardener on Beekeeping

Tuesday, March 6, 2018

12:06 am Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root - 12/22/17 (Part 1)

1:00 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Nepal: Medicine, Misery, and Magic

2:00 am Artful Word - McFadden Irish Dance

2:30 am The Best Pictures - 2/12/18

3:30 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Weapons of Fraud

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 2/23/18

5:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Alehouse Cheddar Fondue or Sauce

6:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

6:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 17 - Jim Matus

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 5

10:00 am WWAC - Brexit and the European Union 2-16-18

11:54 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds

12:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson

1:30 pm Songwriter's Notebook - Spirit Wing

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Daniel Ellsberg Talk - Daniel Ellsberg: Pentagon Papers - Talk at BUHS

4:15 pm Bear Pond Books - "Breaking Bread"

5:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

6:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Jeff Potter

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18

9:40 pm The Rhema Word - Super Revival, Revelations, Power in Prayer!

10:30 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 1)

11:21 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 2)

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

12:05 am VINS - Black Bears

1:30 am Into the Issues - Our Opiate Crisis

4:04 am Common Good Vermont - Finance Friday

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

5:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Dennis Willmott & Left Eye Jump

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 2/25/18

7:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Jeff Potter

9:30 am Vote For Vermont - Tom Pelham

10:30 am First Baptist Church - Feed 5,000 on 2 Fish & 5 Loaves

11:30 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Big Bands: When Swing Was King

1:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18

2:45 pm Root Social Justice Center presents - I Am Vermont Too

4:55 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds

5:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Vermont Housing Possibilities (2017)

5:50 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Rock That Cradle Joe

5:55 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - In the Pines

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

8:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul

9:00 pm Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

11:00 pm Osher Immigration Perils - Report from the Last Line of Defense

Thursday, March 8, 2018

12:30 am Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018

2:35 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18

4:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

5:30 am The Rhema Word - Super Revival, Revelations, Power in Prayer!

6:15 am Root Social Justice Center presents - 4th Anniversary Celebration 9/23/17

6:50 am Vote For VT - Democracy the Vermont Way

7:52 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

9:30 am Osher Immigration Perils - Report from the Last Line of Defense

11:00 am Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

1:00 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Saturday

2:30 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Sunday

4:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's All About Weatherization Series

5:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

6:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 13

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann

8:30 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Vermont Housing Possibilities (2017)

9:20 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - In the Pines

9:25 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root - 12/22/17 (Part 1)

10:20 pm International Festival: Japanese Dance & Taiko Drumming

11:00 pm The Best Pictures - 2/26/18

11:55 pm Vote For Vermont - Jill Krowinski

Friday, March 9, 2018

1:00 am Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 1)

1:51 am Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 2)

2:33 am Nuclear Free Future - The New Nuclear Arms Race

3:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's All About Weatherization Series

4:00 am VINS - Vermont's Wildlife In a Changing Environment

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Jill Krowinski

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17

6:42 am It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 5

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Daniel Ellsberg Talk - Daniel Ellsberg: Pentagon Papers - Talk at BUHS

10:15 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Rock That Cradle Joe

10:20 am Root Social Justice Center presents - I Am Vermont Too

12:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul

1:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

1:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Feed 5,000 on 2 Fish & 5 Loaves

3:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson

4:30 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Big Bands: When Swing Was King

5:56 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - In the Pines

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 2/23/18

6:30 pm The FEED - 2/28/18

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm WWAC - Brexit and the European Union 2-16-18

9:54 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds

10:00 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Saturday

11:30 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Sunday

Saturday, March 10, 2018

1:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Dennis Willmott & Left Eye Jump

2:00 am The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 73 - Nina's Brew

2:32 am Nuclear Free Future - The New Nuclear Arms Race

3:00 am UVM Extension - Master Gardener on Beekeeping

5:10 am Daniel Ellsberg Talk - Daniel Ellsberg: Pentagon Papers - Talk at BUHS

6:25 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Rock That Cradle Joe

6:30 am Vote For Vermont - Jill Krowinski

7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am WWAC - Brexit and the European Union 2-16-18

11:00 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul

11:30 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18

1:10 pm The Rhema Word - Super Revival, Revelations, Power in Prayer!

1:55 pm Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018

4:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Vermont Housing Possibilities (2017)

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17

5:42 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Heifer Mishmash

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 2/23/18

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

7:00 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root - 12/22/17 (Part 1)

8:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson

9:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's All About Weatherization Series

10:30 pm Root Social Justice Center presents - I Am Vermont Too

Sunday, March 11, 2018

12:40 am Female Founders Series - Sustainability and Personal Care

3:00 am WWAC - Brexit and the European Union 2-16-18

4:55 am Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018

7:00 am First Baptist Church - Feed 5,000 on 2 Fish & 5 Loaves

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 2/25/18

9:30 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 5

11:00 am Root Social Justice Center presents - 4th Anniversary Celebration 9/23/17

11:34 am Nuclear Free Future - The New Nuclear Arms Race

12:00 pm Vote For Vermont - Jill Krowinski

1:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's All About Weatherization Series

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Osher Immigration Perils - Report from the Last Line of Defense

4:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

10:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18

11:40 pm Into the Issues - Our Opiate Crisis

...

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 3/5/18

Monday, March 5, 2018

12:10 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

2:30 am VT State House - H.707 Prevention of Sexual Harassment 2/13/18

4:30 am VT State House - Governor's Suggested FY19 State Budget

5:25 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 2/27/18

6:30 am Meet the Candidates - Candidates for Brattleboro Selectboard 2/21/18

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 2/22/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 2/23/18

10:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

12:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 2/26/18

1:50 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 2/28/18

2:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 2/26/18

3:20 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 2/21/18

4:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/20/18

6:00 pm Meet the Candidates - Candidates for Brattleboro Selectboard 2/21/18

7:30 pm VT State House - S.221 Extreme Risk Protection Orders 2/22/18

8:00 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting - February 21, 2018

Tuesday, March 6, 2018

2:00 am VT State House - H.378 - Artificial Intelligence Commission 2/14/18

3:45 am Vt State House - H.688 - Pollinator Protection 2/15/18

5:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 2/20/18

5:30 am Meet the Candidates - Candidates for Brattleboro Selectboard 2/21/18

7:00 am VT State House - H.707 Prevention of Sexual Harassment 2/13/18

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 2/23/18

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 2/14/18

1:15 pm Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 2/12/18

1:45 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 2/26/18

2:33 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/13/18

3:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

4:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 2/20/18

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 2/22/18

6:14 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro Selectboard Mtg. 3/6/18

9:45 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 2/26/18

11:32 pm VT State House - S.260 - Clean Water Projects 2/20/18

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

1:35 am VT State House - Governor's Suggested FY19 State Budget

2:30 am VT State House - H.429 H.726 H746 Alternative Energy Issues

4:00 am VT State House - H.707 Prevention of Sexual Harassment 2/13/18

6:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 2/26/18

7:00 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 2/21/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

10:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 2/22/18

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/6/18

4:30 pm VT State House - S.221 Extreme Risk Protection Orders 2/22/18

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm 2018 Newfane Town Meeting - 2018 Newfane Town Mtg. 3/6/18

9:00 pm 2018 Vernon Town Meeting - 2018 Vernon Town Mtg Pt 1 3/5/18

Thursday, March 8, 2018

12:30 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting - February 21, 2018

6:30 am Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 2/12/18

7:00 am 2018 Newfane Town Meeting - 2018 Newfane Town Mtg. 3/6/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 2/22/18

12:00 pm 2018 Guilford Town Meeting - 2018 Guilford Town Mtg. 3/6/18

4:00 pm VT State House - H.707 Prevention of Sexual Harassment 2/13/18

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 2/22/18

7:00 pm 2018 Jamaica Town Meeting - 2018 Jamaica Town Meeting 3/6/18

10:00 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 2/21/18

Friday, March 9, 2018

1:00 am 2018 Vernon Town Meeting - 2018 Vernon Town Mtg Pt 1 3/5/18

4:30 am VT State House - S.221 Extreme Risk Protection Orders 2/22/18

5:00 am 2018 Jamaica Town Meeting - 2018 Jamaica Town Meeting 3/6/18

8:00 am VT State House - H.378 - Artificial Intelligence Commission 2/14/18

9:41 am VT State House - S.70 - Childrens Nutritional Requirements

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am 2018 Dummerston Town Meeting - 2018 Dummerston Town Mtg. 3/6/18

4:30 pm 2018 Putney Town Meeting - 2018 Putney Town Mtg. 3/6/18

10:00 pm 2018 Guilford Town Meeting - 2018 Guilford Town Mtg. 3/6/18

Saturday, March 10, 2018

2:00 am 2018 Jamaica Town Meeting - 2018 Jamaica Town Meeting 3/6/18

5:00 am VT State House - Governor's Suggested FY19 State Budget

6:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/6/18

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 2/23/18

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

11:00 am 2018 Townshend Town Meeting - 2018 Townshend Town Mtg. 3/6/18

4:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/5/18

6:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 2/20/18

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 2/22/18

8:00 pm 2018 Vernon Town Meeting - 2018 Vernon Town Mtg Pt 2 3/7/18

Sunday, March 11, 2018

12:00 am 2018 Dummerston Town Meeting - 2018 Dummerston Town Mtg. 3/6/18

6:00 am Press Conference - Gun Safety

6:30 am 2018 Vernon Town Meeting - 2018 Vernon Town Mtg Pt 1 3/5/18

10:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

10:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:30 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/13/18

11:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 2/23/18

11:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 2/22/18

1:00 pm 2018 Vernon Town Meeting - 2018 Vernon Town Mtg Pt 2 3/7/18

5:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 2/26/18

6:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

7:00 pm 2018 Putney Town Meeting - 2018 Putney Town Mtg. 3/6/18