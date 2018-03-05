"Too few people understand a really good sandwich."  - James Beard

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Culture » Media

BCTV Schedules Week of 3/5/18


By BCTVProg | Mon, March 05 2018

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 3/5/18

Monday, March 5, 2018

1:03 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Discovering New England Stone Walls

2:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Dennis Willmott & Left Eye Jump

3:30 am Female Founders Series - Sustainability and Personal Care

4:48 am The Wellness Series - Ladies First

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 2/23/18

5:30 am Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root - 12/22/17 (Part 1)

6:22 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds

6:30 am Daniel Ellsberg Talk - Daniel Ellsberg: Pentagon Papers - Talk at BUHS

7:45 am The Wellness Series - Ladies First

7:55 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Rock That Cradle Joe

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Root Social Justice Center presents - 4th Anniversary Celebration 9/23/17

9:35 am All Things LGBTQ - News & Senator Debbie Ingram

10:30 am Common Good Vermont - Finance Friday

11:25 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - In the Pines

11:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 17 - Jim Matus

12:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Jeff Potter

12:30 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Saturday

2:00 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Sunday

3:30 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Weapons of Fraud

5:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Heifer Mishmash

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 2/23/18

6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 1)

8:51 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 2)

9:33 pm Nuclear Free Future - The New Nuclear Arms Race

10:00 pm UVM Extension - Master Gardener on Beekeeping

Tuesday, March 6, 2018

12:06 am Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root - 12/22/17 (Part 1)

1:00 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Nepal: Medicine, Misery, and Magic

2:00 am Artful Word - McFadden Irish Dance

2:30 am The Best Pictures - 2/12/18

3:30 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Weapons of Fraud

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 2/23/18

5:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Alehouse Cheddar Fondue or Sauce

6:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

6:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 17 - Jim Matus

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 5

10:00 am WWAC - Brexit and the European Union 2-16-18

11:54 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds

12:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson

1:30 pm Songwriter's Notebook - Spirit Wing

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Daniel Ellsberg Talk - Daniel Ellsberg: Pentagon Papers - Talk at BUHS

4:15 pm Bear Pond Books - "Breaking Bread"

5:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

6:30 pm Here We Are - with guest Jeff Potter

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18

9:40 pm The Rhema Word - Super Revival, Revelations, Power in Prayer!

10:30 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 1)

11:21 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 2)

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

12:05 am VINS - Black Bears

1:30 am Into the Issues - Our Opiate Crisis

4:04 am Common Good Vermont - Finance Friday

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

5:30 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Dennis Willmott & Left Eye Jump

6:30 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 2/25/18

7:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Jeff Potter

9:30 am Vote For Vermont - Tom Pelham

10:30 am First Baptist Church - Feed 5,000 on 2 Fish & 5 Loaves

11:30 am Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Big Bands: When Swing Was King

1:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18

2:45 pm Root Social Justice Center presents - I Am Vermont Too

4:55 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds

5:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Vermont Housing Possibilities (2017)

5:50 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Rock That Cradle Joe

5:55 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - In the Pines

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

8:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul

9:00 pm Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

11:00 pm Osher Immigration Perils - Report from the Last Line of Defense

Thursday, March 8, 2018

12:30 am Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018

2:35 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Edward Cameron - Brexit and the European Union 2/16/18

4:30 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

5:30 am The Rhema Word - Super Revival, Revelations, Power in Prayer!

6:15 am Root Social Justice Center presents - 4th Anniversary Celebration 9/23/17

6:50 am Vote For VT - Democracy the Vermont Way

7:52 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

9:30 am Osher Immigration Perils - Report from the Last Line of Defense

11:00 am Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

1:00 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Saturday

2:30 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Sunday

4:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's All About Weatherization Series

5:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

6:30 pm Family Matters - Ep. 13

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann

8:30 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Vermont Housing Possibilities (2017)

9:20 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - In the Pines

9:25 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root - 12/22/17 (Part 1)

10:20 pm International Festival: Japanese Dance & Taiko Drumming

11:00 pm The Best Pictures - 2/26/18

11:55 pm Vote For Vermont - Jill Krowinski

Friday, March 9, 2018

1:00 am Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 1)

1:51 am Daryl McElveen Presents - Blood & Sunflower with OSABA at the Root (Pt 2)

2:33 am Nuclear Free Future - The New Nuclear Arms Race

3:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's All About Weatherization Series

4:00 am VINS - Vermont's Wildlife In a Changing Environment

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - Jill Krowinski

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17

6:42 am It Happens in Brattleboro - The Brewery at the Whetstone Station 1/6/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 5

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Daniel Ellsberg Talk - Daniel Ellsberg: Pentagon Papers - Talk at BUHS

10:15 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Rock That Cradle Joe

10:20 am Root Social Justice Center presents - I Am Vermont Too

12:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul

1:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

1:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Feed 5,000 on 2 Fish & 5 Loaves

3:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson

4:30 pm Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Big Bands: When Swing Was King

5:56 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - In the Pines

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 2/23/18

6:30 pm The FEED - 2/28/18

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm WWAC - Brexit and the European Union 2-16-18

9:54 pm John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Jack of Diamonds

10:00 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Saturday

11:30 pm Harris Hill Ski Jumping - Harris Hill 2018 - Sunday

Saturday, March 10, 2018

1:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Dennis Willmott & Left Eye Jump

2:00 am The Cuban Bridge - Ep. 73 - Nina's Brew

2:32 am Nuclear Free Future - The New Nuclear Arms Race

3:00 am UVM Extension - Master Gardener on Beekeeping

5:10 am Daniel Ellsberg Talk - Daniel Ellsberg: Pentagon Papers - Talk at BUHS

6:25 am John Specker - Fiddle Songs - Rock That Cradle Joe

6:30 am Vote For Vermont - Jill Krowinski

7:30 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am WWAC - Brexit and the European Union 2-16-18

11:00 am The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul

11:30 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18

1:10 pm The Rhema Word - Super Revival, Revelations, Power in Prayer!

1:55 pm Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018

4:00 pm Tiny House Fest Vermont - Vermont Housing Possibilities (2017)

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - Brooks Memorial Library 6/27/17

5:42 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Heifer Mishmash

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 2/23/18

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

7:00 pm Daryl McElveen Presents - Blues at the Root - 12/22/17 (Part 1)

8:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - The Legacy of Rachel Carson

9:30 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's All About Weatherization Series

10:30 pm Root Social Justice Center presents - I Am Vermont Too

Sunday, March 11, 2018

12:40 am Female Founders Series - Sustainability and Personal Care

3:00 am WWAC - Brexit and the European Union 2-16-18

4:55 am Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival - Northern Roots 2018

7:00 am First Baptist Church - Feed 5,000 on 2 Fish & 5 Loaves

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 2/25/18

9:30 am Here We Are - with guest Roger Haydock

10:00 am Calvary Chapel Maple Valley - Calvary Chapel: Acts, Chp 5

11:00 am Root Social Justice Center presents - 4th Anniversary Celebration 9/23/17

11:34 am Nuclear Free Future - The New Nuclear Arms Race

12:00 pm Vote For Vermont - Jill Krowinski

1:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: SEON's All About Weatherization Series

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Osher Immigration Perils - Report from the Last Line of Defense

4:30 pm Rotary Cares - Ep 5 - Dart Everett, Phil Steckler & Dennis McMann

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 8 - Men's Health

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Ep 18 - Eshagh Shaoul

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Winter Carnival - Queen’s Pageant (2018)

10:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: Focus on Weather Pt 4: Tom Rogers 2/28/18

11:40 pm Into the Issues - Our Opiate Crisis

 

...

 

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 3/5/18

Monday, March 5, 2018

12:10 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

2:30 am VT State House - H.707 Prevention of Sexual Harassment 2/13/18

4:30 am VT State House - Governor's Suggested FY19 State Budget

5:25 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 2/27/18

6:30 am Meet the Candidates - Candidates for Brattleboro Selectboard 2/21/18

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 2/22/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 2/23/18

10:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

12:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 2/26/18

1:50 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 2/28/18

2:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 2/26/18

3:20 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 2/21/18

4:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 2/20/18

6:00 pm Meet the Candidates - Candidates for Brattleboro Selectboard 2/21/18

7:30 pm VT State House - S.221 Extreme Risk Protection Orders 2/22/18

8:00 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting - February 21, 2018

Tuesday, March 6, 2018

2:00 am VT State House - H.378 - Artificial Intelligence Commission 2/14/18

3:45 am Vt State House - H.688 - Pollinator Protection 2/15/18

5:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 2/20/18

5:30 am Meet the Candidates - Candidates for Brattleboro Selectboard 2/21/18

7:00 am VT State House - H.707 Prevention of Sexual Harassment 2/13/18

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 2/23/18

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 2/14/18

1:15 pm Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 2/12/18

1:45 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 2/26/18

2:33 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/13/18

3:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

4:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 2/20/18

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 2/22/18

6:14 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro Selectboard Mtg. 3/6/18

9:45 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 2/26/18

11:32 pm VT State House - S.260 - Clean Water Projects 2/20/18

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

1:35 am VT State House - Governor's Suggested FY19 State Budget

2:30 am VT State House - H.429 H.726 H746 Alternative Energy Issues

4:00 am VT State House - H.707 Prevention of Sexual Harassment 2/13/18

6:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 2/26/18

7:00 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 2/21/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

10:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 2/19/18

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 2/22/18

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/6/18

4:30 pm VT State House - S.221 Extreme Risk Protection Orders 2/22/18

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm 2018 Newfane Town Meeting - 2018 Newfane Town Mtg. 3/6/18

9:00 pm 2018 Vernon Town Meeting - 2018 Vernon Town Mtg Pt 1 3/5/18

Thursday, March 8, 2018

12:30 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting - February 21, 2018

6:30 am Brattleboro Housing Authority Board - Brattleboro Housing Partnership Mtg 2/12/18

7:00 am 2018 Newfane Town Meeting - 2018 Newfane Town Mtg. 3/6/18

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 2/22/18

12:00 pm 2018 Guilford Town Meeting - 2018 Guilford Town Mtg. 3/6/18

4:00 pm VT State House - H.707 Prevention of Sexual Harassment 2/13/18

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 2/22/18

7:00 pm 2018 Jamaica Town Meeting - 2018 Jamaica Town Meeting 3/6/18

10:00 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 2/21/18

Friday, March 9, 2018

1:00 am 2018 Vernon Town Meeting - 2018 Vernon Town Mtg Pt 1 3/5/18

4:30 am VT State House - S.221 Extreme Risk Protection Orders 2/22/18

5:00 am 2018 Jamaica Town Meeting - 2018 Jamaica Town Meeting 3/6/18

8:00 am VT State House - H.378 - Artificial Intelligence Commission 2/14/18

9:41 am VT State House - S.70 - Childrens Nutritional Requirements

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am 2018 Dummerston Town Meeting - 2018 Dummerston Town Mtg. 3/6/18

4:30 pm 2018 Putney Town Meeting - 2018 Putney Town Mtg. 3/6/18

10:00 pm 2018 Guilford Town Meeting - 2018 Guilford Town Mtg. 3/6/18

Saturday, March 10, 2018

2:00 am 2018 Jamaica Town Meeting - 2018 Jamaica Town Meeting 3/6/18

5:00 am VT State House - Governor's Suggested FY19 State Budget

6:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/6/18

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 2/23/18

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

11:00 am 2018 Townshend Town Meeting - 2018 Townshend Town Mtg. 3/6/18

4:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/5/18

6:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 2/20/18

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 2/22/18

8:00 pm 2018 Vernon Town Meeting - 2018 Vernon Town Mtg Pt 2 3/7/18

Sunday, March 11, 2018

12:00 am 2018 Dummerston Town Meeting - 2018 Dummerston Town Mtg. 3/6/18

6:00 am Press Conference - Gun Safety

6:30 am 2018 Vernon Town Meeting - 2018 Vernon Town Mtg Pt 1 3/5/18

10:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

10:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:30 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 2/13/18

11:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 2/23/18

11:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 2/27/18

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 2/22/18

1:00 pm 2018 Vernon Town Meeting - 2018 Vernon Town Mtg Pt 2 3/7/18

5:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 2/26/18

6:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

7:00 pm 2018 Putney Town Meeting - 2018 Putney Town Mtg. 3/6/18

»

