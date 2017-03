BCTV Schedules For Week of 3/6/17

By BCTVProg | Mon, March 06 2017

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 3/6/17

Monday, March 6, 2017

12:00 am Confronting Racism Pt2

3:20 am At Landmark: Tom Wessels, Self-organization 2/20/17

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am Brattleboro Mass Rally at TD Bank 2/22/17

6:20 am Genomic Medicine in VT

7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Pancake Love

9:28 am The Rhema Word Ministry #448

10:00 am Citizens Breakfast: Selectboard Candidates 2/17/17

10:45 am The Battle of Love

10:50 am DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 2

12:30 pm Abbi Mnookin - Pictures & Stories from Standing Rock

2:30 pm UVM Comm Med School: Prostate Cancer Innovation

3:50 pm Brattleboro Mass Rally at TD Bank 2/22/17

4:40 pm NOFAVT - Keynote Address: Vandana Shiva

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:45 pm Spring 2017: Shark Time News - Ep 1

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Tom Morse on Act 46 and School Consolidation - 2017

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm MGFA presents: Michelle Ratté

8:52 pm Harris Hill: 2017 Highlights with Ezlerh Oreste

9:00 pm Citizens Breakfast: Selectboard Candidates 2/17/17

10:00 pm Women's Film Festival 2017 Preview

10:30 pm Valley Homegrown: Palace in Thunderland

11:30 pm Common Good VT: Communications Consulting fo VT Non-Profits

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

12:00 am Abbi Mnookin - Pictures & Stories from Standing Rock

2:00 am Public Forum - Fracked Gas Pipeline

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am Hunger Mtn Coop: Coaching Skills

7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 3/5/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am Citizens Breakfast: Selectboard Candidates 2/17/17

10:45 am Spring 2017: Shark Time News - Ep 1

11:08 am MGFA presents: Michelle Ratté

12:00 pm At Landmark: Tom Wessels, Self-organization 2/20/17

1:10 pm Brattleboro Mass Rally at TD Bank 2/22/17

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 3/5/17

3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

3:12 pm Johnson St College: Dr. Pamela Palmater - Canadian Justice System

4:30 pm Vote for Vermont: Response to Presidential Executive Orders

5:30 pm BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Women's Film Festival 2017 Preview

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Open Studio: Louis Josephson - CEO, Brattleboro Retreat 2/27/17

8:30 pm Daisy Turner's Kin - a VT Humanities Council Event 2/25/17

9:48 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 2

11:30 pm Positively VT: Shelburne Museum

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

12:00 am Haybarn Theater Concert Series: Session Americana Live

2:00 am Hunger Mtn Coop: Coaching Skills

3:30 am Your Life Matters: Expert Advice on Suicide Prevention

4:30 am Tom Morse on Act 46 and School Consolidation - 2017

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Vote for Vermont: Response to Presidential Executive Orders

6:30 am Women's Film Festival 2017 Preview

7:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Daisy Turner's Kin - a VT Humanities Council Event 2/25/17

10:20 am Harris Hill: 2017 Highlights with Ezlerh Oreste

10:30 am First Baptist: Feel God's Love Shine!

11:30 am UVM Comm Med School: Prostate Cancer Innovation

12:50 pm Public Forum - Fracked Gas Pipeline

3:50 pm Senior Moments: Tiny House Design

4:30 pm Open Studio: Louis Josephson - CEO, Brattleboro Retreat 2/27/17

5:00 pm MGFA presents: Michelle Ratté

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Abbi Mnookin - Pictures & Stories from Standing Rock

10:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Pancake Love

Thursday, March 9, 2017

12:30 am Abbi Mnookin - Pictures & Stories from Standing Rock

2:15 am Genomic Medicine in VT

3:30 am A Stone Soup Social

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:23 am Senior Moments: Tiny House Design

6:00 am Brattleboro Mass Rally at TD Bank 2/22/17

6:50 am At Landmark: Tom Wessels, Self-organization 2/20/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am A Stone Soup Social

10:10 am Spring 2017: Shark Time News - Ep 1

10:25 am Vote for Vermont: Response to Presidential Executive Orders

11:22 am STEM in 30: The Fast Lane to Orbit

12:00 pm Positively VT: Shelburne Museum

12:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Pancake Love

1:00 pm Reducing Energy Consumption: Weatherization Event 1/28/17

2:30 pm Women's Film Festival 2017 Preview

3:00 pm Tom Morse on Act 46 and School Consolidation - 2017

3:30 pm Confronting Racism Pt2

5:00 pm Common Good VT: Communications Consulting fo VT Non-Profits

5:30 pm BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Brattleboro Mass Rally at TD Bank 2/22/17

8:50 pm A Stone Soup Social

10:00 pm Haybarn Theater Concert Series: Session Americana Live

Friday, March 10, 2017

12:00 am Johnson St College: Dr. Pamela Palmater - Canadian Justice System

1:20 am DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 2

3:00 am Confronting Racism Pt2

4:24 am STEM in 30: The Fast Lane to Orbit

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry #448

9:35 am Spring 2017: Shark Time News - Ep 1

10:00 am Open Studio: Louis Josephson - CEO, Brattleboro Retreat 2/27/17

12:20 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 2

2:00 pm First Baptist: Feel God's Love Shine!

3:30 pm Genomic Medicine in VT

4:45 pm A Stone Soup Social

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Spring 2017: Shark Time News - Ep 1

6:45 pm Harris Hill: 2017 Highlights with Ezlerh Oreste

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Women's Film Festival 2017 Preview

8:30 pm MGFA presents: Michelle Ratté

9:30 pm Daisy Turner's Kin - a VT Humanities Council Event 2/25/17

10:50 pm Valley Homegrown: Palace in Thunderland

Saturday, March 11, 2017

12:00 am At Landmark: Tom Wessels, Self-organization 2/20/17

1:08 am MGFA presents: Michelle Ratté

2:00 am NOFAVT - Keynote Address: Vandana Shiva

3:00 am Public Forum - Fracked Gas Pipeline

6:00 am UVM Comm Med School: Prostate Cancer Innovation

7:30 am Open Studio: Louis Josephson - CEO, Brattleboro Retreat 2/27/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am STEM in 30: The Fast Lane to Orbit

9:40 am Abbi Mnookin - Pictures & Stories from Standing Rock

11:30 am Johnson St College: Dr. Pamela Palmater - Canadian Justice System

1:00 pm Haybarn Theater Concert Series: Session Americana Live

3:00 pm Daisy Turner's Kin - a VT Humanities Council Event 2/25/17

4:20 pm STEM in 30: The Fast Lane to Orbit

5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:45 pm Spring 2017: Shark Time News - Ep 1

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 2

8:45 pm Abbi Mnookin - Pictures & Stories from Standing Rock

10:30 pm A Stone Soup Social

11:40 pm Reducing Energy Consumption: Weatherization Event 1/28/17

Sunday, March 12, 2017

4:00 am UVM Comm Med School: Prostate Cancer Innovation

5:20 am Genomic Medicine in VT

6:30 am Daisy Turner's Kin - a VT Humanities Council Event 2/25/17

8:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

9:00 am First Baptist: Feel God's Love Shine!

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

11:15 am Your Life Matters: Expert Advice on Suicide Prevention

12:12 pm TED Talks: Hannah Fry: The Mathematics of Love

12:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Pancake Love

12:58 pm The Rhema Word Ministry #448

1:30 pm Open Studio: Louis Josephson - CEO, Brattleboro Retreat 2/27/17

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 3/12/17

5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap

5:30 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Pancake Love

7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 3/12/17

8:00 pm Brattleboro Mass Rally at TD Bank 2/22/17

8:50 pm At Landmark: Tom Wessels, Self-organization 2/20/17

10:00 pm Confronting Racism Pt2

11:24 pm Senior Moments: Tiny House Design

BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 3/6/17

Monday, March 6, 2017

12:02 am Vernon School Board Mtg 2/27/17

1:00 am VT State Board of Education Mtg 2/21/17

5:10 am Townshend SB Mtg 2/28/17

5:55 am WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/27/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:25 am Newfane SB Mtg 2/20/17

11:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Annual Mtg 2/14/17

12:45 pm Townshend SB Mtg 2/28/17

1:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 2/21/17

2:28 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 2/6/17

3:30 pm Gov Scott Press Conference: Executive Initiatives 2/22/17

4:02 pm L&G Towns Act 46 Public Info Mtg 3/1/17

5:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 2/27/17

6:15 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 2/27/17

7:00 pm Brattleboro SB Candidates Forum 2/23/17

9:00 pm VT State Board of Education Mtg 2/21/17

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

1:10 am L&G Towns Act 46 Public Info Mtg 2/20/17

2:00 am VT Fish & Wildlife Board Mtg 2/22/17

6:30 am Montpelier: 2/27/17 in Studio - ft Darah Kehnemuyi

7:00 am Brattleboro SB Candidates Forum 2/23/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am BUHS TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am VT State Board of Education Mtg 2/21/17

3:15 pm Dummerston School Bd Mtg 2/28/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:15 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/7/17

9:15 pm 2017 Vernon Town Mtg Pt 1 3/6/17

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

1:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Proposed Budget Adjustments 2/9/17

5:25 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Vermont Local Government Day

6:00 am Dummerston SB Mtg 3/1/17

7:45 am WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 3/2/17

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 9

10:30 am 2017 Vernon Town Mtg Pt 1 3/6/17

2:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 3/7/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week

6:00 pm 2017 Newfane Town Mtg 3/7/17

9:00 pm 2017 Jamaica Town Mtg 3/7/17

Thursday, March 9, 2017

12:30 am 2017 Vernon Town Mtg Pt 1 3/6/17

4:00 am WCSU Act46 Public Info 2/27/17

6:05 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 2/22/17

7:00 am 2017 Newfane Town Mtg 3/7/17

10:00 am Montpelier: 2/27/17 in Studio - ft Darah Kehnemuyi

10:30 am BUHS TV Thursday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm 2017 Jamaica Town Mtg 3/7/17

3:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/6/17

6:00 pm 2017 Guilford Town Mtg 3/7/17

9:00 pm 2017 Dummerston Town Mtg 3/7/17

Friday, March 10, 2017

12:30 am VT Fish & Wildlife Board Mtg 2/22/17

5:00 am Press Conference: Legislature Votes on State Educa

5:25 am Dummerston School Bd Mtg 2/28/17

7:00 am 2017 Guilford Town Mtg 3/7/17

10:00 am Under the Golden Dome: Week 9

10:30 am 2017 Dummerston Town Mtg 3/7/17

2:00 pm 2017 Vernon Town Mtg Pt 2 3/8/17

5:30 pm 2017 Putney Town Mtg 3/7/2017

10:00 pm 2017 Townshend Town Mtg 3/7/17

Saturday, March 11, 2017

1:30 am VT State Board of Education Mtg 2/21/17

5:40 am Vernon Selectboard 3/6/17

8:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

9:00 am Montpelier: 2/27/17 in Studio - ft Darah Kehnemuyi

9:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:25 am Gov Scott Press Conference: Executive Initiatives 2/22/17

11:00 am 2017 Vernon Town Mtg Pt 1 3/6/17

2:30 pm 2017 Vernon Town Mtg Pt 2 3/8/17

6:00 pm 2017 Townshend Town Mtg 3/7/17

9:30 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 3/6/17

Sunday, March 12, 2017

12:00 am 2017 Putney Town Mtg 3/7/2017

5:30 am Newfane Selectboard 3/6/17

8:00 am Vernon School Board Mtg 2/27/17

9:00 am Dummerston SB Mtg 3/1/17

10:30 am BUHS TV Weekly Recap

11:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

11:30 am Montpelier: 2/27/17 in Studio - ft Darah Kehnemuyi

12:00 pm 2017 Dummerston Town Mtg 3/7/17

3:30 pm 2017 Townshend Town Mtg 3/7/17

7:00 pm Vernon Selectboard 3/6/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/6/17

10:00 pm 2017 Newfane Town Mtg 3/7/17