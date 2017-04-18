"Freaks are the much needed escape from the humdrum. They are poetry." - Albert Perry

BCTV Schedules For Week of 4/17/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, April 17 2017

Monday, April 17, 2017

12:00 am 1st Wed: Building Monticello

1:25 am At Landmark: John Van Alstine, A Sculptor Journey 3/27/17

2:30 am Frida Kahlo and the Mexican Muralists

3:50 am Hunger Mt.Coop - Crystal Bowl Sound Meditation

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 4/14/17

5:25 am DCC: Unexplained Astronomical Phenomena 3/28/17

7:18 am The Aerial Arborist

7:30 am FTA-It's Time To Speak Up! Protect Our Wildlife

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Keep Talking: Understanding Identity & Transgender Youth

9:35 am Spring 2017: Shark Time News - Ep 3

10:00 am Highlights from Kurt Weill's "Street Scene: Immigrant Lives in NYC" 

10:30 am ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 2

11:00 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Anytime Breakast Sandwiches

11:30 am At Putney: Streetfeet Women: 4/29/16

12:30 pm Vermont Countryside - Role Of Recreational Non-Profits

1:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 4/5/17

2:00 pm Fearless Entrepreneurism: Michael Metz, Cairn Cross and Pamela Polston

3:16 pm Jonas Cain - It's a Magical Life!

5:00 pm FTA-It's Time To Speak Up! Protect Our Wildlife

5:30 pm Renovations at Brooks Memorial Library - Spring 2017

5:45 pm Hempcrete Coming!

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show 4/14/17

6:30 pm ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 2

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Anytime Breakast Sandwiches

8:30 pm MGFA presents: Petria Mitchell 

10:20 pm Hempcrete Coming!

10:30 pm Vermont Countryside - Role Of Recreational Non-Profits

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

12:00 am Bear Pond Books Events - March 21, 2017

1:15 am Prydein in Concert - Enosburg Opera House 3/18/17

3:00 am WKVT: A Call to Action on Civics

4:30 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Anytime Breakast Sandwiches

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/11/17

5:30 am Spotlight On Vermont Issues - Privacy/What Do We Know About

7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 4/16/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:30 am Ep1- Guest JaneMayer Interview 03-30-17

9:00 am Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 6B

10:00 am MGFA presents: Petria Mitchell

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 4/14/17

11:50 am Hempcrete Coming!

12:00 pm Open Studio: Andy's Journey- The Struggles Through ALS

1:00 pm VT Film Essentials Episode #1: The African Queen

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 4/16/17

3:00 pm Martin Luther King 50th - A Time to Break the Silence

4:15 pm At Landmark: John Van Alstine, A Sculptor Journey 3/27/17

5:20 pm Keep Talking: Understanding Identity & Transgender Youth

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/11/17

6:30 pm Hempcrete Coming!

6:40 pm Spring 2017: Shark Time News - Ep 3

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Jonas Cain - It's a Magical Life!

9:45 pm Women's Freedom Center 2017 Sexual Violence Awareness Month Events

10:00 pm Martin Luther King 50th - A Time to Break the Silence

11:15 pm Prydein in Concert - Enosburg Opera House 3/18/17

11:15 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2017

1:00 am Jonas Cain - It's a Magical Life!

2:45 am Martin Luther King 50th - A Time to Break the Silence

4:00 am Horse Pull at Tunbridge World's Fair 9/16/16

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/11/17

5:30 am Vermont Countryside - Role Of Recreational Non-Profits

7:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Women's Freedom Center 2017 Sexual Violence Awareness Month Events

9:15 am Bear Pond Books Events - March 21, 2017

10:30 am First Baptist: Pray & Wrestle with God

11:30 am WKVT: A Call to Action on Civics

12:00 pm Energy Week: 4/13/17

1:00 pm Vote For Vermont - VT Mental Health Crisis

2:00 pm BACC Legislative Breakfast 3/20/17

3:00 pm At Putney: Streetfeet Women: 4/29/16

4:00 pm DCC: Unexplained Astronomical Phenomena 3/28/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/11/17

6:30 pm Renovations at Brooks Memorial Library - Spring 2017

6:45 pm The Aerial Arborist

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Open Studio: Andy's Journey- The Struggles Through ALS

9:00 pm Horse Pull at Tunbridge World's Fair 9/16/16

10:00 pm Wednesday Night Live, Patrick Fitzsimmons

Thursday, April 20, 2017

12:00 am Ethan Allen - Prisoner of War

1:10 am PoemCity 2017 Kickoff Celebration - April 1, 2017

2:30 am Valley Homegrown: Shokazobo

3:30 am Fearless Entrepreneurism: Michael Metz, Cairn Cross and Pamela Polston

4:50 am Hempcrete Coming!

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/11/17

5:25 am Ferrisburgh Children's Theater presents the Snow White Variety Show

7:00 am Open Studio: Andy's Journey- The Struggles Through ALS

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Spring 2017: Shark Time News - Ep 3

9:20 am Ethan Allen - Prisoner of War

10:30 am Slavery and the Underground Railroad in VT and NH

12:00 pm FTA-It's Time To Speak Up! Protect Our Wildlife

12:30 pm Keep Talking: Understanding Identity & Transgender Youth

1:05 pm 1st Wed: Building Monticello

2:30 pm Spotlight On Vermont Issues - Privacy/What Do We Know About

4:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Anytime Breakast Sandwiches

4:30 pm Horse Pull at Tunbridge World's Fair 9/16/16

5:30 pm Women's Freedom Center 2017 Sexual Violence Awareness Month Events

5:50 pm The Aerial Arborist

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/11/17

6:30 pm Spring 2017: Shark Time News - Ep 3

6:50 pm Hempcrete Coming!

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm WKVT: A Call to Action on Civics

9:30 pm MGFA presents: Petria Mitchell

11:20 pm Hempcrete Coming!

11:30 pm 1st Wed: Building Monticello

Friday, April 21, 2017

1:00 am DCC: Unexplained Astronomical Phenomena 3/28/17

2:55 am Wednesday Night Live, Patrick Fitzsimmons

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/11/17

5:25 am At Landmark: John Van Alstine, A Sculptor Journey 3/27/17

6:30 am Renovations at Brooks Memorial Library - Spring 2017

6:45 am Hempcrete Coming!

7:00 am Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 6B

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Jonas Cain - It's a Magical Life!

10:42 am Fearless Entrepreneurism: Michael Metz, Cairn Cross and Pamela Polston

12:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Anytime Breakast Sandwiches

12:30 pm WKVT: A Call to Action on Civics

2:00 pm First Baptist: Pray & Wrestle with God

3:00 pm MGFA presents: Petria Mitchell

4:46 pm Bear Pond Books Events - March 21, 2017

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show 4/14/17

6:30 pm Highlights from Kurt Weill's "Street Scene: Immigrant Lives in NYC"

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm At Putney: Streetfeet Women: 4/29/16

9:00 pm Keep Talking: Understanding Identity & Transgender Youth

9:32 pm BACC Legislative Breakfast 3/20/17

10:30 pm Prydein in Concert - Enosburg Opera House 3/18/17

Saturday, April 22, 2017

12:15 am Valley Homegrown: Shokazobo

1:15 am MGFA presents: Petria Mitchell

3:05 am 1st Wed: Building Monticello

4:30 am VT Film Essentials Episode #1: The African Queen

5:30 am BACC Legislative Breakfast 3/20/17

6:30 am Highlights from Kurt Weill's "Street Scene: Immigrant Lives in NYC"

7:00 am Open Studio: Andy's Journey- The Struggles Through ALS

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am 1st Wed: Building Monticello

10:25 am DCC: Unexplained Astronomical Phenomena 3/28/17

12:20 pm The Aerial Arborist

12:30 pm ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 2

1:00 pm Jonas Cain - It's a Magical Life!

2:45 pm Slavery and the Underground Railroad in VT and NH

4:10 pm Spring 2017: Shark Time News - Ep 3

4:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Anytime Breakast Sandwiches

5:30 pm Renovations at Brooks Memorial Library - Spring 2017

5:45 pm Women's Freedom Center 2017 Sexual Violence Awareness Month Events

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show 4/14/17

6:30 pm GMMT: Friday News Show 4/14/17

7:00 pm MGFA presents: Petria Mitchell

8:50 pm DCC: Unexplained Astronomical Phenomena 3/28/17

10:45 pm Bear Pond Books Events - March 21, 2017

Sunday, April 23, 2017

12:00 am Spotlight On Vermont Issues - Privacy/What Do We Know About

1:30 am Vermont Countryside - Role Of Recreational Non-Profits

3:00 am WKVT: A Call to Action on Civics

4:30 am Jonas Cain - It's a Magical Life!

6:12 am Frida Kahlo and the Mexican Muralists

7:30 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Anytime Breakast Sandwiches

8:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

9:00 am First Baptist: Pray & Wrestle with God

10:00 am Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 6B

10:55 am Keep Talking: Understanding Identity & Transgender Youth

11:27 am Ferrisburgh Children's Theater presents the Snow White Variety Show

1:00 pm At Putney: Streetfeet Women: 4/29/16

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 4/23/17

3:00 pm Horse Pull at Tunbridge World's Fair 9/16/16

4:00 pm Open Studio: Andy's Journey- The Struggles Through ALS

5:30 pm ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 2

6:00 pm BACC Legislative Breakfast 3/20/17

7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 4/23/17

8:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Anytime Breakast Sandwiches

8:30 pm 1st Wed: Building Monticello

9:55 pm At Landmark: John Van Alstine, A Sculptor Journey 3/27/17

11:00 pm BACC Legislative Breakfast 3/20/17 

BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 4/17/17

Monday, April 17, 2017

12:15 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 4/4/17

3:10 am Vermont State House S.122 Flexibility for School Mergers

5:30 am VT State House H.435, H.436 Substance Abuse Recovery Homes

6:00 am Vermont State House Refugee Resettlement Program - 3/31/17

7:00 am Dummerston SB Mtg 4/12/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week: 4/13/17

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 4/14/17

10:30 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 4/3/17

12:15 pm Newfane SB Mtg 4/3/17

1:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 4/5/17

3:55 pm Vernon SB Mtg 4/4/17

5:00 pm Senate Pro Tem. Tim Ashe - Non-Profit Legislation Day 3/23/17

5:30 pm Governor Phil Scott - Non-Profit Legislation Day 3/23/17

6:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 4/3/17

7:00 pm VT PSB Hearing on VT Yankee Sale - 4/6/17 in Vernon

9:35 pm Town Meeting on the Arts with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders

10:55 pm Vernon SB Mtg 4/4/17

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 4/5/17

2:20 am Guilford SB Mtg 4/10/17

3:30 am Jamaica SB Mtg 4/10/17

5:15 am Town Meeting on the Arts with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders

6:30 am Vermont Press Bureau Capital Beat - April 6, 2017

7:15 am Townshend SB Mtg 4/11/17

8:30 am Ep1- Guest JaneMayer Interview 03-30-17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 4/14/17

10:30 am VT PSB Hearing on VT Yankee Sale - 4/6/17 in Vernon

1:05 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 4/4/17

4:00 pm Vernon SB Mtg 4/4/17

5:15 pm Energy Week: 4/13/17

6:15 pm Brattleboro Selectboard Mtg. 4/18/17

9:15 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 4/12/17

10:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 4/12/17

11:15 pm Ep1- Guest JaneMayer Interview 03-30-17

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

12:00 am VT PSB Hearing on VT Yankee Sale - 4/6/17 in Vernon

2:35 am Vermont State House S.122 Flexibility for School Mergers

4:55 am Dummerston SB Mtg 4/12/17

5:40 am Vermont State House - Universal Primary Care - 4/5/17

7:30 am Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 4/5/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/11/17

10:30 am Putney SB Mtg 4/12/17

12:00 pm Energy Week: 4/13/17

1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 4/18/17

4:00 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg 4/11/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 4/17/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro DBR Mtg. 4/17/17

11:00 pm VT State House Special Event Oral Health Care Issues in VT

Thursday, April 20, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 4/18/17

3:00 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 4/3/17

4:00 am Brattleboro PC Mtg 4/3/17

5:30 am Vermont State House Dept. of Labor Data Breach

6:20 am Guilford SB Mtg 4/10/17

7:30 am Brattleboro DBR Mtg. 4/17/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/11/17

11:00 am Energy Week: 4/13/17

12:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 4/17/17

3:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 4/11/17

4:15 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 4/10/17

6:00 pm Energy Week: 4/13/17

7:00 pm Vernon SB Mtg 4/18/17

9:30 pm Guilford SB Mtg 4/10/17

10:40 pm Vermont State House Dept. of Labor Data Breach

11:30 pm VT State House H.435, H.436 Substance Abuse Recovery Homes

Friday, April 21, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro DBR Mtg. 4/17/17

2:30 am Townshend SB Mtg 4/11/17

3:45 am Town Meeting on the Arts with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders

5:00 am Vermont State House - Universal Primary Care - 4/5/17

7:00 am Vermont Press Bureau Capital Beat - April 6, 2017

7:40 am Vermont State House S.122 Flexibility for School Mergers

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/11/17

 

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Vernon SB Mtg 4/18/17

2:00 pm VT PSB Hearing on VT Yankee Sale - 4/6/17 in Vernon

4:45 pm Putney SB Mtg 4/12/17

6:00 pm Town Meeting on the Arts with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders

7:15 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 4/10/17

9:00 pm VT PSB Hearing on VT Yankee Sale - 4/6/17 in Vernon

11:35 pm Vermont State House - Universal Primary Care - 4/5/17

Saturday, April 22, 2017

1:30 am Putney SB Mtg 4/12/17

2:45 am Jamaica SB Mtg 4/10/17

4:28 am Senate Pro Tem. Tim Ashe - Non-Profit Legislation Day 3/23/17

4:50 am Guilford SB Mtg 4/10/17

6:00 am VT State House Special Event Oral Health Care Issues in VT

6:55 am VT PSB Hearing on VT Yankee Sale - 4/6/17 in Vernon

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 4/14/17

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/14/17

11:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 4/18/17

2:00 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg 4/11/17

3:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 4/3/17

4:30 pm Vermont State House S.122 Flexibility for School Mergers

7:00 pm Energy Week: 4/13/17

8:00 pm VT PSB Hearing on VT Yankee Sale - 4/6/17 in Vernon

10:35 pm Townshend SB Mtg 4/11/17

Sunday, April 23, 2017

12:00 am Newfane SB Mtg 4/17/17

2:30 am Vernon SB Mtg 4/18/17

5:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 4/18/17

8:00 am Vermont State House Refugee Resettlement Program - 3/31/17

9:30 am VT State House H.435, H.436 Substance Abuse Recovery Homes

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 4/14/17

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/14/17

11:00 am Energy Week: 4/13/17

12:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 4/12/17

12:45 pm Townshend SB Mtg 4/11/17

2:00 pm Town Meeting on the Arts with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders

3:15 pm VT State House Special Event Oral Health Care Issues in VT

4:10 pm Vermont State House Dept. of Labor Data Breach

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 4/10/17

7:15 pm Putney SB Mtg 4/12/17

8:30 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg 4/11/17

9:30 pm VT State House H.435, H.436 Substance Abuse Recovery Homes

10:00 pm Ep1- Guest JaneMayer Interview 03-30-17

10:30 pm Vermont Press Bureau Capital Beat - April 6, 2017

11:00 pm Vermont State House - Universal Primary Care - 4/5/17 

