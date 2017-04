BCTV Schedules For Week of 4/24/17

By BCTVProg | Tue, April 25 2017

Monday, April 24, 2017

12:00 am Ethan Allen - Prisoner of War

1:10 am MGFA presents: Petria Mitchell

3:00 am Prydein in Concert - Enosburg Opera House 3/18/17

4:45 am Common Good Vermont: Environmental Impact Bonds

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am Episode #2: Singin' in the Rain

6:30 am WWAC: Nancy Birdsall - Globalization 3/8/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Fearless Entrepreneurism: Michael Metz, Cairn Cross and Pamela Polston

10:16 am Martin Luther King 50th - A Time to Break the Silence

11:30 am Open Studio: Andy's Journey- The Struggles Through ALS

12:30 pm Jonas Cain - It's a Magical Life!

2:15 pm Women's Freedom Center 2017 Sexual Violence Awareness Month Events

2:30 pm Ethan Allen - Prisoner of War

3:45 pm Prydein in Concert - Enosburg Opera House 3/18/17

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 2

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Open Studio: Fadia Thabet - Women of Courage Award Winner 4/14/17

8:30 pm MGFA presents: Petria Mitchell

10:16 pm Jonas Cain - It's a Magical Life!

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

12:00 am Wednesday Night Live, Patrick Fitzsimmons

2:00 am Bear Pond Books Events - March 21, 2017

3:15 am Martin Luther King 50th - A Time to Break the Silence

4:30 am Every Day People: Maria Basescu of Next Stage Arts

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am Highlights from Kurt Weill's "Street Scene: Immigrant Lives in NYC"

6:00 am Horse Pull at Tunbridge World's Fair 9/16/16

7:00 am St Michael's Catholic Church Mass 4/23/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am Spring 2017: Shark Time News - Ep 3

10:20 am Hempcrete Coming!

10:30 am MGFA presents: Petria Mitchell

12:20 pm PoemCity: Nature Poems, Favorite Poems - April 8, 2017

1:30 pm Every Day People: Maria Basescu of Next Stage Arts

2:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church Mass 4/23/17

3:00 pm Vote For Vermont - VT Government Modernization & Efficiency

3:54 pm Betsayada Machada - Musical Cultural Exchange 1/11/17

5:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Anytime Breakast Sandwiches

5:00 pm Energy Week: 4/20/17

5:30 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:40 pm Hempcrete Coming!

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Open Studio: Fadia Thabet - Women of Courage Award Winner 4/14/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Women's Freedom Center 2017 Sexual Violence Awareness Month Events

8:15 pm WWAC: Nancy Birdsall - Globalization 3/8/17

9:35 pm Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills

11:35 pm Common Good Vermont: Environmental Impact Bonds

11:50 pm Hempcrete Coming!

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

12:00 am Senior Moments - Medicare & You: Navigating Medicare Maze

1:40 am WWAC: Nancy Birdsall - Globalization 3/8/17

3:00 am Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - VT Government Modernization & Efficiency

6:30 am Guilford Church Service - Easter Sunday 4/16/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Other Mrs. Adams - AAUW Talk in Bratt 4/13/17

10:00 am ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 2

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am First Baptist Church Weekly Service

11:30 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Anytime Breakast Sandwiches

12:00 pm Open Studio: Andy's Journey- The Struggles Through ALS

1:00 pm Highlights from Kurt Weill's "Street Scene: Immigrant Lives in NYC"

1:30 pm Valley Homegrown: Shokazobo

2:30 pm PoemCity: Reading with Poets - April 8, 2017

3:42 pm Fearless Entrepreneurism: Michael Metz, Cairn Cross and Pamela Polston

5:00 pm Horse Pull at Tunbridge World's Fair 9/16/16

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:25 pm Spring 2017: Shark Time News - Ep 3

6:45 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm The Other Mrs. Adams - AAUW Talk in Bratt 4/13/17

9:00 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Anytime Breakast Sandwiches

9:30 pm Open Studio: Andy's Journey- The Struggles Through ALS

10:30 pm Martin Luther King 50th - A Time to Break the Silence

11:45 pm Women's Freedom Center 2017 Sexual Violence Awareness Month Events

Thursday, April 27, 2017

12:00 am Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills

2:00 am Valley Homegrown: Shokazobo

3:00 am Jonas Cain - It's a Magical Life!

4:45 am Women's Freedom Center 2017 Sexual Violence Awareness Month Events

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Ethan Allen - Prisoner of War

6:40 am WWAC: Nancy Birdsall - Globalization 3/8/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Spring 2017: Shark Time News - Ep 3

9:20 am Hempcrete Coming!

9:30 am Betsayada Machada - Musical Cultural Exchange 1/11/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:40 am Fearless Entrepreneurism: Michael Metz, Cairn Cross and Pamela Polston

12:00 pm Jonas Cain - It's a Magical Life!

1:42 pm MGFA presents: Petria Mitchell

3:30 pm Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills

5:30 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Open Studio: Fadia Thabet - Women of Courage Award Winner 4/14/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Horse Pull at Tunbridge World's Fair 9/16/16

9:00 pm MGFA presents: Petria Mitchell

10:50 pm Hempcrete Coming!

11:00 pm Bear Pond Books: A Working Writers Work Shop

Friday, April 28, 2017

12:00 am All Things LGBTQ - News and Guest Sen. Debbie Ingram

1:00 am Senior Moments - Medicare & You: Navigating Medicare Maze

2:40 am Common Good Vermont: Environmental Impact Bonds

3:00 am Fostering Creativity: Rebecca Schwartz and Judy Klima

4:00 am Horse Pull at Tunbridge World's Fair 9/16/16

4:30 am Under The Golden Dome 2017 - Week 15

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Open Studio: Andy's Journey- The Struggles Through ALS

6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:45 am Press Conference Gov. Scott Weekly Update 4/18/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Horse Pull at Tunbridge World's Fair 9/16/16

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:00 am Women's Freedom Center 2017 Sexual Violence Awareness Month Events

10:20 am Senior Moments - Medicare & You: Navigating Medicare Maze

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

12:00 pm Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills

2:00 pm First Baptist Church Weekly Service

3:00 pm WWAC: Nancy Birdsall - Globalization 3/8/17

4:30 pm PoemCity 2017 Kickoff Celebration - April 1, 2017

5:50 pm Hempcrete Coming!

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 2

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Noam Chomsky 'Prospects for Survival' at UMass Amherst

9:45 pm Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills

Saturday, April 29, 2017

12:00 am Wednesday Night Live, Patrick Fitzsimmons

2:00 am Wednesday Night Live, Lesley Grant

4:00 am Valley Homegrown: Shokazobo

5:00 am Prydein in Concert - Enosburg Opera House 3/18/17

6:45 am Bear Pond Books Events - March 21, 2017

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Day Kitchen with Donna: Anytime Breakast Sandwiches

9:30 am ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 2

10:00 am Noam Chomsky 'Prospects for Survival' at UMass Amherst

11:45 am MGFA presents: Petria Mitchell

1:35 pm Spring 2017: Shark Time News - Ep 3

2:00 pm On Topic - 3: Earth, Haunted or Not?

2:30 pm Prydein in Concert - Enosburg Opera House 3/18/17

4:15 pm Hempcrete Coming!

4:30 pm Every Day People: Maria Basescu of Next Stage Arts

5:00 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm Jonas Cain - It's a Magical Life!

8:45 pm Women's Freedom Center 2017 Sexual Violence Awareness Month Events

9:00 pm Open Studio: Andy's Journey- The Struggles Through ALS

10:00 pm Episode #2: Singin' in the Rain

11:00 pm Betsayada Machada - Musical Cultural Exchange 1/11/17

Sunday, April 30, 2017

12:10 am Ethan Allen - Prisoner of War

1:30 am The Other Mrs. Adams - AAUW Talk in Bratt 4/13/17

2:30 am Vote For Vermont - VT Government Modernization & Efficiency

3:30 am Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills

5:30 am Jonas Cain - It's a Magical Life!

7:15 am Women's Freedom Center 2017 Sexual Violence Awareness Month Events

7:30 am Guilford Church Service - Easter Sunday 4/16/17

9:00 am First Baptist Church Weekly Service

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am On Topic - 3: Earth, Haunted or Not?

11:30 am PoemCity: Reading with Poets - April 8, 2017

12:45 pm Common Good Vermont: Environmental Impact Bonds

1:00 pm Open Studio: Fadia Thabet - Women of Courage Award Winner 4/14/17

1:30 pm The Day Kitchen with Donna: Anytime Breakast Sandwiches

2:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church Mass 4/30/17

3:00 pm Noam Chomsky 'Prospects for Survival' at UMass Amherst

4:40 pm Spring 2017: Shark Time News - Ep 3

5:00 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm The Other Mrs. Adams - AAUW Talk in Bratt 4/13/17

6:30 pm Every Day People: Maria Basescu of Next Stage Arts

7:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church Mass 4/30/17

8:00 pm MGFA presents: Petria Mitchell

9:50 pm Hempcrete Coming!

10:00 pm Horse Pull at Tunbridge World's Fair 9/16/16

11:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - News and Guest Sen. Debbie Ingram

.....

Monday, April 24, 2017

1:00 am Vermont State House S.52 PSB Proceedings - 4/12/17

3:30 am Jamaica SB Mtg 4/10/17

5:15 am Guilford SB Mtg 4/10/17

6:25 am Vernon SB Mtg 4/18/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week: 4/20/17

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Town Meeting on the Arts with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders

11:45 am Brattleboro DRB 4/17/17

2:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 4/10/17

3:15 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 4/10/17

5:00 pm Under The Golden Dome 2017 - Week 15

5:26 pm VT State House Special Event - Youth Rally on Climate

6:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg.4/17/16

6:55 pm Brattleboro DRB 4/17/17

9:10 pm Newfane SB Mtg 4/17/17

11:00 pm Vermont State House - Homelessness - April 13, 2017

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

1:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 4/18/17

3:00 am Vermont State House S.52 PSB Proceedings - 4/12/17

5:30 am Press Conference - Overdose Awareness - 4/13/17

6:25 am VT PSB Hearing on VT Yankee Sale - 4/6/17 in Vernon

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:01 am GMMT_generic

10:30 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg.4/17/16

11:30 am VT State House H.435, H.436 Substance Abuse Recovery Homes

12:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 4/17/17

1:48 pm Press Conference Gov. Scott Weekly Update 4/18/17

2:30 pm Townshend SB Mtg 4/11/17

3:45 pm Vermont State House - H.333 Gender-free Restrooms 4/11/17

5:00 pm Energy Week: 4/20/17

6:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 4/18/17

7:55 pm Vernon SB Mtg 4/18/17

9:30 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 4/12/17

10:25 pm Sen Sanders Town Meeting 3/17/17

11:30 pm Under The Golden Dome 2017 - Week 15

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

12:00 am Vermont State House - Homelessness - April 13, 2017

1:55 am VT PSB Hearing on VT Yankee Sale - 4/6/17 in Vernon

4:30 am Brattleboro DRB 4/17/17

6:45 am Vermont State House - H.333 Gender-free Restrooms 4/11/17

8:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 4/18/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:01 am GMMT_generic

10:30 am Vermont State House - S.22 Increased Penalties for Fentanyl

12:00 pm Energy Week: 4/20/17

1:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 4/12/17

1:45 pm Putney SB Mtg 4/12/17

3:00 pm Vermont State House FY2018 Gov's Proposed Budget Adjustments

4:30 pm Vermont Press Bureau Capital Beat - Lottery/Liquor Merger

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm VT PSB Hearing on VT Yankee Sale - 4/6/17 in Vernon

8:35 pm Press Conference Gov. Scott Weekly Update 4/18/17

9:20 pm Vermont State House S.52 PSB Proceedings - 4/12/17

11:40 pm Brattleboro DRB 4/17/17

Thursday, April 27, 2017

2:00 am Press Conference - Future Liquor/Lottery Merger

2:30 am Vernon SB Mtg 4/18/17

4:10 am Town Meeting on the Arts with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders

5:30 am Vermont State House - Universal Primary Care - 4/5/17

7:25 am VT State House Special Event - Youth Rally on Climate

8:30 am Vermont State House - S.22 Increased Penalties for Fentanyl

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:01 am GMMT_generic

10:30 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week: 4/20/17

12:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg.4/17/16

12:25 pm Vernon SB Mtg 4/18/17

2:00 pm Vermont State House FY2018 Gov's Proposed Budget Adjustments

3:30 pm Press Conference - Overdose Awareness - 4/13/17

4:30 pm Press Conference - Future Liquor/Lottery Merger

5:00 pm Energy Week: 4/20/17

6:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 4/24/17

8:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 4/25/17

10:30 pm Vermont State House FY2018 Gov's Proposed Budget Adjustments

Friday, April 28, 2017

12:00 am Vermont State House - S.22 Increased Penalties for Fentanyl

1:30 am Newfane SB Mtg 4/17/17

3:18 am Vermont State House - H.333 Gender-free Restrooms 4/11/17

4:30 am Under The Golden Dome 2017 - Week 15

5:00 am Vermont State House - Homelessness - April 13, 2017

6:45 am Press Conference Gov. Scott Weekly Update 4/18/17

7:30 am Townshend SB Mtg 4/25/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:01 am GMMT_generic

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Jamaica SB Mtg 4/24/17

2:00 pm VT State House Special Event - Youth Rally on Climate

3:10 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 4/18/17

5:00 pm Vermont State House - S.22 Increased Penalties for Fentanyl

6:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg.4/17/16

7:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 4/24/17

9:30 pm Vermont State House S.52 PSB Proceedings - 4/12/17

Saturday, April 29, 2017

12:00 am Jamaica SB Mtg 4/24/17

2:30 am Townshend SB Mtg 4/25/17

5:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 4/18/17

7:00 am Guilford SB Mtg 4/24/17

9:30 am BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:01 am GMMT_generic

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Putney SB Mtg 4/26/17

1:30 pm Townshend SB Mtg 4/25/17

4:00 pm Under The Golden Dome 2017 - Week 15

4:30 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 4/24/17

7:00 pm Energy Week: 4/20/17

8:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 4/26/17

10:30 pm Vermont State House - H.333 Gender-free Restrooms 4/11/17

Sunday, April 30, 2017

12:00 am Guilford SB Mtg 4/24/17

2:30 am Vermont State House S.52 PSB Proceedings - 4/12/17

4:55 am VT State House Special Event - Youth Rally on Climate

6:00 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg.4/17/16

6:30 am Dummerston SB Mtg 4/26/17

9:00 am BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Press Conference - Future Liquor/Lottery Merger

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week: 4/20/17

12:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 4/24/17

2:30 pm Brattleboro DRB 4/17/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 4/26/17

8:30 pm Newfane SB Mtg 4/17/17

10:25 pm Vernon SB Mtg 4/18/17