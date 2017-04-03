BCTV Schedules For Week of 4/3/17

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 4/3/17
Monday, April 3, 2017
12:00 am 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales
1:30 am Artistree Presents: Julian Gerstine
3:05 am North Branch Nature Center: Native Bee Conservation
4:30 am Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:25 am UVM Comm Med School: State of Opioid Abuse in VT
7:00 am Feminist Media Review: Transgender Issues
7:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry #449
9:40 am Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2
10:00 am Sunny Lowdown live - West Townshend Country Store
11:40 am At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17
12:30 pm Self-Regulation - Behavior for Special Needs Children
1:30 pm VSA: VT Disability Awareness Training
3:03 pm Bernie in Bratt: Windham Grows Funding Announcement 3/16/17
4:00 pm Emerging: The Artists of Frog Hollow
4:26 pm If you leave me now
4:30 pm Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm 2016 SoVT Dance Fest: Friday Gala - Latchis 7/15/16
10:05 pm Rivergarden: Bad To Be Good 3/13/17
11:00 pm Define Your Business Presence on the Internet
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
12:00 am Bernie in Bratt: Windham Grows Funding Announcement 3/16/17
1:00 am Sunny Lowdown live - West Townshend Country Store
2:40 am At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17
3:30 am Public March to Support Detained Migrant Workers
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am WWAC: Rodney Bent - US International Developement 3/1/17
7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 4/2/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
10:00 am 2016 SoVT Dance Fest: Friday Gala - Latchis 7/15/16
12:05 pm TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others
12:30 pm The Artful Word: Backstage Pass at the Shelburne Museum
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 4/2/17
3:00 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
3:15 pm Creative Work Solutions: Voc Rehab
4:00 pm 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales
5:30 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Positively VT: Vermont Maple Festival
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm WWAC: Rodney Bent - US International Developement 3/1/17
9:30 pm Sunny Lowdown live - West Townshend Country Store
11:10 pm Howard Coffin - The Civil War Pt3
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
1:00 am Tuesday Night Live: Soule Monde
3:00 am DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 4
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am 2017 High School A Cappella: 2/3/17
7:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Rivergarden: Bad To Be Good 3/13/17
9:52 am Creative Work Solutions: Voc Rehab
10:30 am First Baptist: God Wants to Hear from You!
11:20 am UVM Comm Med School: State of Opioid Abuse in VT
1:00 pm 2017 High School A Cappella: 2/3/17
2:25 pm Howard Coffin - The Civil War Pt3
4:15 pm At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17
5:05 pm Common Good VT: Keeping Your Books in the Cloud
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:25 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:40 pm Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 4
9:50 pm Rally in Support of Migrant Justice detainees
10:40 pm Farming Like We're Here to Stay
11:30 pm All Things LGBTQ: News & Celebrity Gossip
Thursday, April 6, 2017
12:30 am Artistree Presents: Julian Gerstine
2:04 am Howard Coffin - The Civil War Pt3
3:52 am TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others
4:10 am At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Tuesday Night Live: Soule Monde
7:30 am Feminist Media Review: Transgender Issues
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Rally in Support of Migrant Justice detainees
10:00 am DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 4
11:50 am Senior Moments: Tiny House Design
12:30 pm North Branch Nature Center: Native Bee Conservation
2:00 pm 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales
3:30 pm Suds & Science: Disease and Pests
4:30 pm Rally in Support of Migrant Justice detainees
5:30 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Emerging: The Artists of Frog Hollow
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Bernie in Bratt: Windham Grows Funding Announcement 3/16/17
9:00 pm Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17
10:00 pm 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales
11:30 pm Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour
Friday, April 7, 2017
12:00 am Bernie in Bratt: Windham Grows Funding Announcement 3/16/17
1:00 am OLLI: Bob Manning on Georgia O'Keefe
2:30 am North Branch Nature Center: Native Bee Conservation
3:54 am Senior Moments: Tiny House Design
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Suds & Science: Disease and Pests
6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry #449
9:40 am At Landmark: Jean Cherouny, Art & Emotion 3/6/17
10:30 am The Artful Word: Backstage Pass at the Shelburne Museum
12:00 pm Rally in Support of Migrant Justice detainees
12:50 pm Senior Moments: Tiny House Design
1:30 pm Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour
2:00 pm First Baptist: God Wants to Hear from You!
3:00 pm NOFA-VT Winter Conference: What to Do with Extra Crops
4:30 pm Public March to Support Detained Migrant Workers
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Feminist Media Review: Transgender Issues
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm 2017 High School A Cappella: 2/3/17
9:30 pm Sunny Lowdown live - West Townshend Country Store
11:10 pm Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17
Saturday, April 8, 2017
12:10 am Valley Homegrown: Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta
1:10 am Tuesday Night Live: Soule Monde
3:10 am TED Talks: Elizabeth Lesser - Say Your Truths and Seek Them in Others
3:30 am All Things LGBTQ: News & Celebrity Gossip
4:30 am UVM Comm Med School: State of Opioid Abuse in VT
6:04 am Bernie in Bratt: Windham Grows Funding Announcement 3/16/17
7:00 am Define Your Business Presence on the Internet
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am 2016 SoVT Dance Fest: Friday Gala - Latchis 7/15/16
11:04 am Emerging: The Artists of Frog Hollow
11:30 am 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales
1:00 pm Rivergarden: Bad To Be Good 3/13/17
2:00 pm 2017 High School A Cappella: 2/3/17
3:30 pm The Artful Word: Backstage Pass at the Shelburne Museum
5:00 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm Spring 2017: Landshark News - Ep 2
7:30 pm Rivergarden: Bad To Be Good 3/13/17
8:30 pm DCC: Windham County- Past, Present & Future Pt 4
10:30 pm Tuesday Night Live: Soule Monde
Sunday, April 9, 2017
12:30 am The Artful Word: Backstage Pass at the Shelburne Museum
2:00 am 2016 SoVT Dance Fest: Friday Gala - Latchis 7/15/16
4:05 am First Wednesdays - Celebrating EB White
5:30 am Suds & Science: Disease and Pests
6:30 am WWAC: Rodney Bent - US International Developement 3/1/17
8:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service
9:00 am First Baptist: God Wants to Hear from You!
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
11:00 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass
3:00 pm Haley Jane & The Bone Factory live- 1/21/17
4:00 pm Define Your Business Presence on the Internet
5:00 pm BUHS TV Weekly Recap
5:30 pm Brattleboro Food Co-op Store Tour
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass
8:00 pm Bernie in Bratt: Windham Grows Funding Announcement 3/16/17
9:00 pm 1st Wed: Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales
10:30 pm North Branch Nature Center: Native Bee Conservation
....
BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 4/3/17
Monday, April 3, 2017
12:00 am Townshend SB Mtg 3/15/17
2:45 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY18 State Budget Hearings
6:50 am Vernon SB Mtg 3/21/17
8:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Putney Selectboard 3/29/17
1:00 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 3/6/17
2:45 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 3/20/17
3:40 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 2/22/17
4:45 pm Newfane SB Mtg 3/20/17
6:15 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 3/20/16
6:37 pm VT NDCAP - 3/23/17 Mtg
9:40 pm WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 3/23/17
11:30 pm Under the Golden Dome 2017 Week 11
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
12:00 am VT NDCAP - 3/23/17 Mtg
3:02 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: Creation of Agency of Digital Services
5:35 am Newfane SB Mtg 3/20/17
7:00 am Leland and Gray School Bd Special Mtg - Radon 3/22/17
8:40 am Press Conference: Bill H197 - First Responders Benefits
9:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:55 am VT NDCAP - 3/23/17 Mtg
2:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 3/20/16
2:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 3/21/17
3:40 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg. 3/21/17
5:05 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:00 pm Brattleboro SB Organizational Mtg 4/4/17
6:15 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 4/4/17
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
12:00 am 2017 Brattleboro Rep Town Mtg - AM Session 3/25/17
3:40 am 2017 Brattleboro Rep Town Mtg - PM Session 3/25/17
7:00 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 3/20/16
7:30 am Dummerston Selectboard 3/29/17
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:25 am Press Conference: Congress' Repeal and Replace of ACA
11:30 am Legislative Report: Tax Reform 3/20/17
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 4/4/17
4:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 3/27/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
6:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 4/3/17
8:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 4/4/17
11:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 3/27/17
Thursday, April 6, 2017
12:00 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY18 Budget Testimony
5:15 am Jamaica SB Mtg 3/27/17
5:50 am Leland and Gray School Bd Special Mtg - Radon 3/22/17
7:30 am Vernon SB Mtg 4/4/17
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 4/3/17
2:30 pm Dummerston School Board 3/28/17
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:00 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 4/3/17
8:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 4/3/17
11:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
Friday, April 7, 2017
12:00 am Legislative Report: Tax Reform 3/20/17
12:32 am 2017 VT St House Coverage: FY18 State Budget Hearings
4:40 am Newfane SB Mtg 3/20/17
6:00 am Bernie in Bratt: Windham Grows Funding Announcement 3/16/17
7:00 am Under the Golden Dome 2017 Week 11
7:30 am Jamaica SB Mtg 3/27/17
8:02 am Guilford SB Mtg 3/27/17
9:00 am The David Pakman Show- From This Week
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 4/3/17
1:00 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 4/3/17
3:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 4/4/17
6:00 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 4/3/17
8:30 pm Townshend Selectboard 3/28/17
11:00 pm Governor Scott's Weekly Update
11:35 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 3/20/16
Saturday, April 8, 2017
12:00 am VT NDCAP - 3/23/17 Mtg
3:05 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 4/4/17
6:30 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 4/3/17
9:00 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 3/20/16
9:30 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
9:45 am BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am 2017 Brattleboro Rep Town Mtg - AM Session 3/25/17
2:37 pm 2017 Brattleboro Rep Town Mtg - PM Session 3/25/17
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
7:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 4/5/17
9:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard 3/29/17
Sunday, April 9, 2017
12:00 am 2017 Brattleboro Rep Town Mtg - AM Session 3/25/17
3:37 am 2017 Brattleboro Rep Town Mtg - PM Session 3/25/17
6:50 am Jamaica SB Mtg 3/27/17
7:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 4/5/17
9:30 am BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:45 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 3/20/16
12:25 pm Guilford Selectboard 3/27/17
1:30 pm Putney Selectboard 3/29/17
4:00 pm The David Pakman Show- From This Week
5:00 pm VT NDCAP - 3/23/17 Mtg
8:05 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 3/20/16
8:30 pm WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 3/23/17
10:20 pm Leland and Gray School Bd Special Mtg - Radon 3/22/17