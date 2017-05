BCTV Schedules - Week of 5/1/2017

By BCTVProg | Mon, May 01 2017

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 5/1/17

Monday, May 1, 2017

12:00 am The United States and a Region in Conflict: On Turkey, Syria, Iraq and the Kurds

2:00 am WWAC: Nancy Birdsall - Globalization 3/8/17

3:16 am PoemCity: Reading with Poets - April 8, 2017

4:30 am FTA HeartSong Reiki & HeartSong for Animals Staring

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 4/28/17

5:30 am The Artful Word: Betsayada Machada - Musical Cultural Exchange 1/11/2017

6:45 am The Role of Artists in the Age of Trump

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry #450

9:00 am Energy Week: 4/27/17

9:30 am Episode #2: Singin' in the Rain

10:30 am Open Studio: Fadia Thabet - Women of Courage Award Winner 4/14/17

11:00 am Everyday People

11:30 am The Other Mrs. Adams - AAUW Talk in Bratt 4/13/17

12:30 pm Bear Pond Books - Don't Quit Your Day Job

1:30 pm WWAC: Nancy Birdsall - Globalization 3/8/17

2:48 pm VYC: Spring Choral Concert - Mystical Songs: the Music of the Spirit

3:30 pm 1st Wednesdays: Pulitzer Prize Winning Author David Hakett Fischer

5:00 pm On Topic - 3: Earth, Haunted or Not?

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:45 pm Fossil Fuels vs Bio Electric! BUHS Mini-doc

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show 4/28/17

6:22 pm ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 3

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Open Studio: Fadia Thabet - Women of Courage Award Winner 4/14/17

8:30 pm MGFA presents: David Rohn

9:45 pm Brattleboro We Can Spring Into Action 2017

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

1:00 am Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills

3:00 am All Things LGBTQ - News and Guest Sen. Debbie Ingram

3:59 am Senior Moments - The Beatles

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 4/28/17

5:25 am 1st Wednesdays: Pulitzer Prize Winning Author David Hakett Fischer

6:48 am West Brattleboro Fire Station Open House 4/22/17

7:00 am St Michael's Catholic Church Mass

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am Brattleboro We Can Spring Into Action 2017

10:40 am Fossil Fuels vs Bio Electric! BUHS Mini-doc

1:00 pm 2017 VBCA Senior All Star Basketball - Boys Girls, Div 1 2

1:15 pm ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 3

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass

3:00 pm College in Prison 03/21/2017

4:29 pm Senior Moments - The Beatles

5:30 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:45 pm Fossil Fuels vs Bio Electric! BUHS Mini-doc

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/25/17

6:25 pm Open Studio: Hempfully Green Healing House 4/18/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm At Putney: Rod Payne-Meyer - Garden Design 4/6/17

9:15 pm Vigil for Democracy - April 2017 in Brattleboro

9:15 pm Fossil Fuels vs Bio Electric! BUHS Mini-doc

10:15 pm U.S. Naturalization Ceremony - Putney Grammar School 3/23/17

10:55 pm Valley Homegrown: Mammal Dap

10:56 pm Vermont State House - H.230 Mental Health Treatment 4/20/17

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

12:00 am At Putney: Rod Payne-Meyer - Garden Design 4/6/17

1:15 am Brattleboro We Can Spring Into Action 2017

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/25/17

5:25 am Open Studio: Hempfully Green Healing House 4/18/17

6:00 am Rivergarden: Tina Olsen 'Oldtime Folk Songs' 4/16/17

7:00 am VYC: Spring Choral Concert - Mystical Songs: the Music of the Spirit

7:45 am Social and Environmental Impact Bonds 03/23/2017

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am MGFA presents: David Rohn

10:30 am First Baptist Church Weekly Service

11:30 am U.S. Naturalization Ceremony - Putney Grammar School 3/23/17

12:10 pm The United States and a Region in Conflict: On Turkey, Syria, Iraq and the Kurds

2:00 pm Carolina Stories - Down but Not Out

3:00 pm Noam Chomsky 'Prospects for Survival' at UMass Amherst

4:45 pm At Putney: Rod Payne-Meyer - Garden Design 4/6/17

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/25/17

6:30 pm West Brattleboro Fire Station Open House 4/22/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Rivergarden: Tina Olsen 'Oldtime Folk Songs' 4/16/17

9:00 pm Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills

11:00 pm Wednesday Night Live, Lesley Grant

Thursday, May 4, 2017

1:00 am College in Prison 03/21/2017

2:30 am Labor Today in Vermont - United Steelworkers

3:00 am 1st Wednesdays: Pulitzer Prize Winning Author David Hakett Fischer

4:22 am ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 3

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/25/17

5:25 am Valley Homegrown: Mammal Dap

5:30 am Press Conference Gov. Scott Weekly Update 4/18/17

6:30 am Vigil for Democracy - April 2017 in Brattleboro

7:30 am Labor Today in Vermont - United Steelworkers

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am All Things LGBTQ: News & Celebrity Gossip

10:00 am Bear Pond Books - Don't Quit Your Day Job

10:40 am Fossil Fuels vs Bio Electric! BUHS Mini-doc

11:00 am Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills

1:00 pm WWAC: Nancy Birdsall - Globalization 3/8/17

2:20 pm The Artful Word: Betsayada Machada - Musical Cultural Exchange 1/11/2017

3:30 pm The Role of Artists in the Age of Trump

4:20 pm PoemCity: Nature Poems, Favorite Poems - April 8, 2017

5:30 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/25/17

6:30 pm Poets Speak: Verandah Porche

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 3

8:40 pm Open Studio: Hempfully Green Healing House 4/18/17

9:15 pm West Brattleboro Fire Station Open House 4/22/17

9:30 pm The Other Mrs. Adams - AAUW Talk in Bratt 4/13/17

10:30 pm Fostering Creativity: Rebecca Schwartz and Judy Klima

11:30 pm On Topic - 3: Earth, Haunted or Not?

Friday, May 5, 2017

12:00 am Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills

2:00 am Senior Moments - The Beatles

3:00 am WWAC: Nancy Birdsall - Globalization 3/8/17

4:20 am Open Studio: Hempfully Green Healing House 4/18/17

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/25/17

5:00 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 5/1/17

5:30 am Everyday People: Next Stage Arts

6:00 am Open Studio: Fadia Thabet - Women of Courage Award Winner 4/14/17

6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Poets Speak: Verandah Porche

9:30 am FTA-HeartSong Reiki & HeartSong for Animals Staring Littl

10:00 am Senior Moments - The Beatles

11:00 am The Other Mrs. Adams - AAUW Talk in Bratt 4/13/17

12:00 pm Episode #2: Singin' in the Rain

1:00 pm Labor Today in Vermont - United Steelworkers

1:30 pm Everyday People

2:00 pm First Baptist Church Weekly Service

3:00 pm Open Studio: Hempfully Green Healing House 4/18/17

3:35 pm U.S. Naturalization Ceremony - Putney Grammar School 3/23/17

4:15 pm Social and Environmental Impact Bonds 03/23/2017

4:30 pm Fossil Fuels vs Bio Electric! BUHS Mini-doc

4:45 pm At Putney: Rod Payne-Meyer - Garden Design 4/6/17

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show 4/28/17

6:30 pm Open Studio: Fadia Thabet - Women of Courage Award Winner 4/14/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills

10:00 pm Rivergarden: Tina Olsen 'Oldtime Folk Songs' 4/16/17

11:00 pm Wednesday Night Live, Lesley Grant

Saturday, May 6, 2017

1:00 am Valley Homegrown: Mammal Dap

2:01 am Valley Homegrown: Shokazobo

3:01 am Valley Homegrown: Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta

4:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 5/3/17

4:05 am Ounce of Prevention - Episode 2

4:40 am At Putney: Rod Payne-Meyer - Garden Design 4/6/17

6:00 am 1st Wednesdays: Pulitzer Prize Winning Author David Hakett Fischer

7:22 am ArtStory: Season 2 - Ep 3

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Rivergarden: Tina Olsen 'Oldtime Folk Songs' 4/16/17

9:48 am West Brattleboro Fire Station Open House 4/22/17

10:00 am Vigil for Democracy - April 2017 in Brattleboro

11:00 am WWAC: Nancy Birdsall - Globalization 3/8/17

12:25 pm Open Studio: Hempfully Green Healing House 4/18/17

1:00 pm Bear Pond Books - Don't Quit Your Day Job

2:00 pm On Topic - 3: Earth, Haunted or Not?

2:30 pm Everyday People: Next Stage Arts

3:00 pm Vote For Vermont - VT Government Modernization & Efficiency

4:00 pm Valley Home Grown Feat. Mammal Dap

5:00 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show 4/28/17

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/25/17

7:00 pm Open Studio: Fadia Thabet - Women of Courage Award Winner 4/14/17

7:00 pm Energy Week: 4/27/17

7:30 pm Carolina Stories - Down but Not Out

8:30 pm Noam Chomsky 'Prospects for Survival' at UMass Amherst

10:15 pm MGFA presents: David Rohn

11:30 pm Open Studio: Fadia Thabet - Women of Courage Award Winner 4/14/17

Sunday, May 7, 2017

12:00 am Episode #2: Singin' in the Rain

1:00 am The Role of Artists in the Age of Trump

2:00 am The United States and a Region in Conflict: On Turkey, Syria, Iraq and the Kurds

3:46 am MGFA presents: David Rohn

5:00 am The Artful Word: Betsayada Machada - Musical Cultural Exchange 1/11/2017

6:10 am Rivergarden: Tina Olsen 'Oldtime Folk Songs' 4/16/17

7:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry #450

7:30 am Poets Speak: Verandah Porche

8:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

9:00 am First Baptist Church Weekly Service

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am U.S. Naturalization Ceremony - Putney Grammar School 3/23/17

11:40 am At Putney: Rod Payne-Meyer - Garden Design 4/6/17

1:00 pm Episode #2: Singin' in the Rain

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass

3:00 pm Vigil for Democracy - April 2017 in Brattleboro

4:00 pm Carolina Stories - Down but Not Out

5:00 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:25 pm Open Studio: Hempfully Green Healing House 4/18/17

6:00 pm The Other Mrs. Adams - AAUW Talk in Bratt 4/13/17

6:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 4/25/17

7:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church Mass

8:00 pm Poets Speak: Verandah Porche

8:30 pm WWAC: Nancy Birdsall - Globalization 3/8/17

10:00 pm Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills

12:00 am Vermont State House S.52 PSB Proceedings - 4/12/17

2:25 am VT PSB Hearing on VT Yankee Sale - 4/6/17 in Vernon

5:00 am Townshend SB Mtg 4/25/17

6:10 am Newfane SB Mtg 4/17/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week: 4/27/17

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 4/28/17

10:25 am Jamaica SB Mtg 4/24/17

11:30 am Legislative Wrap-Up 04/17/2017

12:00 pm Vermont State House - H.333 Gender-free Restrooms 4/11/17

1:15 pm Vermont State House - S.16 Medical Marijuana 4/21/17

2:05 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 4/3/17

3:00 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 4/3/17

4:30 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 4/26/17

5:10 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg.4/17/16

5:35 pm April 18, 2017

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

12:05 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg.4/17/16

12:30 am Vermont State House - S.16 Medical Marijuana 4/20/17

3:30 am Vermont State House - S.22 Increased Penalties for Fentanyl

5:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 4/18/17

7:00 am Vermont State House 2018 Farm Budget Bill - 4/20/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 4/28/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:40 am Fossil Fuels vs Bio Electric! BUHS Mini-doc

11:00 am Guilford SB Mtg 4/24/17

12:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg.4/17/16

1:00 pm 2017 VBCA Senior All Star Basketball - Boys Girls, Div 1 2

4:15 pm Under The Golden Dome 2017 - Week 15

5:00 pm Energy Week: 4/27/17

6:15 pm Brattleboro Selectboard Mtg. 5/2/17

9:15 pm Fossil Fuels vs Bio Electric! BUHS Mini-doc

9:30 pm Putney SB Mtg 4/26/17

10:56 pm Vermont State House - H.230 Mental Health Treatment 4/20/17

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

12:00 am Vermont State Board of Education Mtg. - April 18, 2017

6:30 am Brattleboro DRB 4/17/17

8:45 am Townshend SB Mtg 4/25/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/25/17

10:30 am Putney SB Mtg 4/26/17

12:00 pm Energy Week: 4/27/17

1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 5/2/17

4:00 pm Vermont State House - S.16 Medical Marijuana 4/21/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 5/1/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 5/1/17

11:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 4/24/17

Thursday, May 4, 2017

12:30 am Vermont State House - Homelessness - April 13, 2017

2:30 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 5/2/17

5:30 am Press Conference Gov. Scott Weekly Update 4/18/17

6:15 am Under The Golden Dome 2017 Week 16

6:50 am Dummerston SB Mtg 4/26/17

7:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 5/1/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/25/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:40 am Fossil Fuels vs Bio Electric! BUHS Mini-doc

11:00 am Energy Week: 4/27/17

12:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 5/1/17

2:30 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 4/24/17

3:45 pm H.523 & H.492 - Impartial Policing & Racial Justice 4/12/17

5:00 pm Energy Week: 4/27/17

6:00 pm Vernon SB Mtg 5/2/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 5/1/17

Friday, May 5, 2017

12:00 am Newfane SB Mtg 5/1/17

2:30 am Vernon SB Mtg 5/2/17

5:00 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 5/1/17

7:30 am Brattleboro PC Mtg 5/1/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/25/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Vernon SB Mtg 5/2/17

2:00 pm Vermont State House - Homelessness - April 13, 2017

3:45 pm Guilford SB Mtg 4/24/17

5:15 pm 2017 VBCA Senior All Star Basketball - Boys Girls, Div 1 2

8:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 5/3/17

11:00 pm Vermont State House - S.16 Medical Marijuana 4/20/17

Saturday, May 6, 2017

2:00 am Vermont State House 2018 Farm Budget Bill - 4/20/17

4:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 5/3/17

6:30 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 5/2/17

9:30 am BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 4/28/17

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/25/17

11:00 am Guilford SB Mtg 4/24/17

12:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 5/3/17

2:30 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 5/1/17

4:45 pm Brattleboro DRB 4/17/17

7:00 pm Energy Week: 4/27/17

8:00 pm Vermont State Board of Education Mtg. - April 18, 2017

Sunday, May 7, 2017

2:30 am Medication-Assisted Treatment at State Correctional Facilities

5:32 am Vermont State House 2018 Farm Budget Bill - 4/20/17

7:30 am Putney SB Mtg 4/26/17

9:00 am BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:25 am Under The Golden Dome 2017 Week 16

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 4/28/17

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 4/25/17

11:00 am Energy Week: 4/27/17

12:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 5/1/17

2:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 5/2/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 4/25/17

7:08 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 4/26/17

7:48 pm Press Conference Gov. Scott Weekly Update 4/18/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg.4/17/16

8:55 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 4/24/17

10:00 pm Brattleboro DRB 4/17/17