BCTV Schedules Week of 5/15/17

By BCTVProg | Mon, May 15 2017

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 5/15/17

Monday, May 15, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro We Can Spring Into Action 2017

3:00 am Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17

4:45 am All About BCTV! (2017 Mini-Doc)

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/12/17

5:30 am You and Your Health - Episode 1

5:55 am Montshire Museum's Day of Science April 2017

7:00 am BACC: Gov Phil Scott - Legislative Luncheon 5/1/17

7:50 am Bill McKibben Speaks in Burlington

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word

9:38 am WWAC: Patrick Murphy - US Interests in Asia 4/7/17

11:00 am Poets Speak: Verandah Porche

11:30 am Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons

12:00 pm Day Kitchen: Cool spelt recipes w/sprial-cut spaghetti veggies

12:25 pm Nuclear Free Future 4/27/2017

1:00 pm Carolina Stories - Down but Not Out

1:58 pm Female Founders Speaker Series: The Arts

3:00 pm Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17

4:50 pm 90th VT All State Music Festival - Marching Band Parade 5/10/17

5:05 pm Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17

5:30 pm Fairy Houses at Brooks Library 4/18/17

5:45 pm All About BCTV! (2017 Mini-Doc)

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show 5/12/17

6:30 pm Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Poets Speak: Verandah Porche

8:30 pm MGFA presents: Josh Bernbaum & Jim Giddings

9:50 pm Noam Chomsky 'Prospects for Survival' at UMass Amherst

11:30 pm Rural Vermont: Groundswell of Community Conversations

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

1:40 am Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17

3:30 am Nuclear Free Future 4/27/2017

4:05 am Vote for Vermont - Ben Kinsley

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/12/17

5:25 am Building for a Gilded Age

6:43 am Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17

7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 5/14/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 7A

10:00 am Rivergarden: Michael Hertz & Bunny Macauley 4/28/17

11:00 am MGFA presents: Josh Bernbaum & Jim Giddings

12:15 pm 90th VT All State Music Festival - Marching Band Parade 5/10/17

12:30 pm Fake News in Perilous Times April 2017

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 5/14/17

3:00 pm Poets Speak: Verandah Porche

3:30 pm Bill McKibben Speaks in Burlington

3:45 pm Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17

5:30 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/9/17

6:30 pm Day Kitchen: Cool spelt recipes w/sprial-cut spaghetti veggies

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm 90th VT All State Music Festival - Marching Band Parade 5/10/17

8:15 pm All About BCTV! (2017 Mini-Doc)

8:30 pm Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17

10:15 pm Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

12:04 am Day Kitchen: Cool spelt recipes w/sprial-cut spaghetti veggies

12:30 am Valley Home Grown: Elephants

1:30 am Rivergarden: Michael Hertz & Bunny Macauley 4/28/17

2:30 am Artistree: Pete's Posse

4:35 am Where the Heart Is | Advanced Care Planning

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/9/17

5:25 am Senior Moments - The Beatles, Class 2

6:30 am No One is Illegal: The Case for Open Borders 4/13/2017

7:25 am Ounce of Prevention - Episode 2

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

10:00 am FTA - From a Vermont's Perspective

10:30 am First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light

12:20 pm Noam Chomsky 'Prospects for Survival' at UMass Amherst

2:00 pm Brattleboro We Can Spring Into Action 2017

5:00 pm Valley Homegrown:Elephants

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/9/17

6:30 pm Fairy Houses at Brooks Library 4/18/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm WWAC: Patrick Murphy - US Interests in Asia 4/7/17

10:30 pm Rivergarden: Michael Hertz & Bunny Macauley 4/28/17

Thursday, May 18, 2017

12:00 am PoemCity Poetry Slam - April 14, 2017

1:51 am Rural Vermont: Groundswell of Community Conversations

4:00 am Female Founders Speaker Series: The Arts

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/9/17

5:30 am Democracy Now! with Amy Goodman and David Goodman

6:55 am Under The Golden Dome 2017 Week 18

7:00 am Building A World Beyond War: What Will It Take?

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17

11:00 am Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons

11:30 am 90th VT All State Music Festival - Marching Band Parade 5/10/17

11:45 am Champlain College 2017 Student Video Showcase

1:30 pm MGFA presents: Josh Bernbaum & Jim Giddings

2:45 pm Senior Moments - The Beatles, Class 2

3:50 pm Bill McKibben Speaks in Burlington

4:00 pm WWAC: Patrick Murphy - US Interests in Asia 4/7/17

5:30 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/9/17

6:30 pm Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Day Kitchen - Cool Spelt Recipes

8:30 pm Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community

11:25 pm Ounce of Prevention - Episode 2

Friday, May 19, 2017

12:00 am WWAC: Patrick Murphy - US Interests in Asia 4/7/17

1:30 am Supporting Native Bees with Gardens and Meadows

3:17 am Champlain College 2017 Student Video Showcase

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/9/17

5:25 am Montshire Museum's Day of Science April 2017

6:30 am Fairy Houses at Brooks Library 4/18/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 7A

9:00 am The Rhema Word

9:40 am Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17

10:00 am FTA - From a Vermont's Perspective

10:30 am Brattleboro We Can Spring Into Action 2017

1:30 pm Poets Speak: Verandah Porche

2:00 pm First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light

3:00 pm Building A World Beyond War: What Will It Take?

3:30 pm Vermont Press Bureau's Capital Beat - April 27, 2017

4:00 pm Champlain College 2017 Student Video Showcase

5:45 pm All About BCTV! (2017 Mini-Doc)

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show 5/12/17

6:30 pm You and Your Health - Lisa Schermerhorn

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Rivergarden: Michael Hertz & Bunny Macauley 4/28/17

9:00 pm Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17

11:00 pm Valley Homegrown: Elephants

Saturday, May 20, 2017

12:00 am Norwich University Writers Symposium Panel Discussion

2:00 am Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17

4:00 am Brattleboro We Can Spring Into Action 2017

7:00 am Bridgewater Community Chorus Concert

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am MGFA presents: Josh Bernbaum & Jim Giddings

10:15 am Noam Chomsky 'Prospects for Survival' at UMass Amherst

12:00 pm Building for a Gilded Age

1:30 pm Democracy Now! with Amy Goodman and David Goodman

3:00 pm Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17

4:50 pm Bill McKibben Speaks in Burlington

5:00 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Fairy Houses at Brooks Library 4/18/17

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show 5/12/17

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/9/17

7:00 pm BACC: Gov Phil Scott - Legislative Luncheon 5/1/17

7:50 pm Noam Chomsky 'Prospects for Survival' at UMass Amherst

9:30 pm Brattleboro We Can Spring Into Action 2017

Sunday, May 21, 2017

12:30 am Artistree: Pete's Posse

2:35 am Where the Heart Is | Advanced Care Planning

3:00 am Fake News in Perilous Times April 2017

4:30 am Champlain College 2017 Student Video Showcase

6:15 am All About BCTV! (2017 Mini-Doc)

6:30 am Poets Speak: Verandah Porche

7:00 am The Rhema Word

7:40 am Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17

9:00 am First Baptist: God's Peacemakers

9:45 am 90th VT All State Music Festival - Marching Band Parade 5/10/17

10:00 am Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 7A

11:00 am Day Kitchen: Cool spelt recipes w/sprial-cut spaghetti veggies

11:30 am Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17

1:15 pm Ounce of Prevention - Episode 2

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 5/21/17

3:00 pm Supporting Native Bees with Gardens and Meadows

4:50 pm All About BCTV! (2017 Mini-Doc)

5:00 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Democracy Now! with Amy Goodman and David Goodman

7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 5/21/17

8:00 pm WWAC: Patrick Murphy - US Interests in Asia 4/7/17

9:30 pm Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17

11:00 pm The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:15 pm Nuclear Free Future 4/27/2017

......

Monday, May 15, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 5/2/17

3:45 am Vermont State House Special Event - People's Climate Rally

6:30 am Dummerston SB Mtg 5/10/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week: 5/11/17

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/12/17

10:30 am Dummerston School Board Mtg 5/9/17

12:10 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 5/1/17

1:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 5/1/17

3:00 pm Brattleboro DRB 4/17/17

5:25 pm Under The Golden Dome 2017 Week 18

6:00 pm Spring 2017 Landmark College Commencement

8:30 pm Unified Basketball St Championship - BUHS vs CVU 5/11/17

9:40 pm Vermont State House Special Event - People's Climate Rally

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

12:30 am Vermont State House - House Chamber - 5/3/17

7:45 am Leland and Gray SchBd Mtg 5/8/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/12/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:50 am Unified Basketball St Championship - BUHS vs CVU 5/11/17

12:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 5/8/17

12:30 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 5/2/17

4:10 pm Vermont State House - S.131 - States Attorneys & Sheriffs

5:00 pm Energy Week: 5/11/17

6:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard Mtg. 5/16/17

9:30 pm Townshend SB Mtg 5/9/17

10:42 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 5/8/17

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

12:00 am Vermont State House - House Chamber - 5/4/17

4:30 am Vermont State House Special Event - People's Climate Rally

7:30 am Spring 2017 Landmark College Commencement

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/9/17

10:30 am Dummerston SB Mtg 5/10/17

12:00 pm Energy Week: 5/11/17

1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 5/16/17

4:30 pm Guilford SB Mtg 5/8/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 5/15/17

8:30 pm WRMUUSD Mtg. 5/15/17

11:00 pm Rights and Democracy - Healthcare for All - 4/20/17

Thursday, May 18, 2017

1:00 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 5/16/17

4:30 am Brattleboro PC Mtg 5/1/17

6:55 am Under The Golden Dome 2017 Week 18

7:30 am Newfane SB Mtg 5/15/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/9/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week: 5/11/17

12:00 pm WRMUUSD Mtg. 5/15/17

2:30 pm Unified Basketball St Championship - BUHS vs CVU 5/11/17

3:40 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 5/8/17

5:00 pm Energy Week: 5/11/17

6:00 pm Brattleboro DRB 5/15/17

8:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 5/16/17

11:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 5/10/17

Friday, May 19, 2017

12:30 am Brattleboro DRB 5/15/17

3:00 am Newfane SB Mtg 5/15/17

5:30 am Rights and Democracy - Healthcare for All - 4/20/17

7:25 am Under The Golden Dome 2017 Week 18

8:00 am Putney SB Mtg 5/10/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/9/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Vernon SB Mtg 5/16/17

2:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 5/9/17

3:30 pm Vermont Press Bureau's Capital Beat - April 27, 2017

4:00 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg 5/9/17

6:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 5/15/17

8:30 pm Leland and Gray SchBd Mtg 5/8/17

9:45 pm Putney SB Mtg 5/10/17

11:45 pm Vermont State House - House Chamber - 5/3/17

Saturday, May 20, 2017

7:00 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 5/15/17

9:30 am BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/12/17

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/9/17

11:00 am Unified Basketball St Championship - BUHS vs CVU 5/11/17

12:15 pm Spring 2017 Landmark College Commencement

3:00 pm Putney SB Mtg 5/10/17

5:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 5/17/17

7:30 pm Energy Week: 5/11/17

8:30 pm Act 46 Open Forum at Westminister School 5/13/17

11:00 pm Vermont State House Special Event - People's Climate Rally

Sunday, May 21, 2017

2:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 5/17/17

4:30 am Putney SB Mtg 5/10/17

6:30 am WRMUUSD Mtg. 5/15/17

9:00 am BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:25 am Under The Golden Dome 2017 Week 18

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/12/17

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/9/17

11:00 am Energy Week: 5/11/17

12:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 5/8/17

1:16 pm Vermont State House - S.130 Education Law Changes

1:58 pm Guilford SB Mtg 5/8/17

2:25 pm Press Conference - Education Fund Savings Proposal - 4/25/17

3:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 5/16/17

6:00 pm Brattleboro DRB 5/15/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 5/17/17

11:00 pm The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast