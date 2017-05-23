BCTV Schedules Week of 5/22/17

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 5/22/17
Monday, May 22, 2017
12:00 am Rivergarden: Michael Hertz & Bunny Macauley 4/28/17
1:00 am Carolina Stories - Down but Not Out
2:00 am Champlain College 2017 Student Video Showcase
3:43 am Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17
4:00 am Vote for Vermont - Mental Health Policing
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17
5:30 am Storytelling VT: Money
6:45 am 90th VT All State Music Festival - Marching Band Parade 5/10/17
7:00 am You and Your Health: Ep.2 -Lisa Schermerhorn
7:00 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 5/15/17
7:30 am Where the Heart Is | Advanced Care Planning
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am The Rhema Word
9:45 am Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17
11:30 am Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17
1:00 pm Guilford Church Service - 5/14/17
1:25 pm Ounce of Prevention - Episode 2
2:00 pm Carolina Stories - Down but Not Out
3:00 pm Rivergarden: Michael Hertz & Bunny Macauley 4/28/17
4:00 pm Kellogg-Hubbard Library - Meaning of Faith - 5/3/2017
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:45 pm TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17
6:30 pm 90th VT All State Music Festival - Marching Band Parade 5/10/17
6:45 pm TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm MGFA presents: Josh Bernbaum & Jim Giddings
9:15 pm Osher Lecture Series: Japanese Anime Master Hiyao Miyazaki
10:30 pm Video Games: Changing Stories and Changing Behaviors
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
12:00 am Common Good VT: The Data Driven Nonprofit
2:00 am Spotlight on Vermont Issues
3:30 am WWAC: Patrick Murphy - US Interests in Asia 4/7/17
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17
5:30 am Building A World Beyond War: What Will It Take?
6:30 am Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons
7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 5/21/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
10:00 am Day Kitchen: Cool spelt recipes w/ sprial-cut spaghetti veggies
10:30 am Rivergarden: Michael Hertz & Bunny Macauley 4/28/17
11:25 am Champlain College 2017 Student Video Showcase
1:10 pm Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17
1:30 pm Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 5/21/17
3:00 pm MGFA presents: Josh Bernbaum & Jim Giddings
4:15 pm Storytelling VT: Money
5:30 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Where the Heart Is | Advanced Care Planning
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Brattleboro "Take Back the Night" 4/27/17
8:40 pm La Passion de Jeanne D'Arc - Accompagnement Musical de Dan Dewalt
10:10 pm Senior Moments - The Beatles, Class 2
11:15 pm Montshire Museum's Day of Science April 2017
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
12:20 am TED Talks: Laura Galante: How to Exploit Democracy
12:30 am Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17
2:13 am Supporting Native Bees with Gardens and Meadows
4:00 am No One is Illegal: The Case for Open Borders
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Valley Homegrown: Elephants
6:30 am La Passion de Jeanne D'Arc - Accompagnement Musical de Dan Dewalt
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:30 am Guilford Church Weekly Service
10:30 am First Baptist: God's Peacemakers
11:15 am 90th VT All State Music Festival - Marching Band Parade 5/10/17
11:30 am Brattleboro "Take Back the Night" 4/27/17
12:15 pm Carolina Stories - Down but Not Out
1:15 pm TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone
1:30 pm What Is Justice? - VT Buddhist Peace Fellowship
3:30 pm Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17
4:25 pm Under The Golden Dome 2017 Week 18
5:30 pm You and Your Health: Ep.2 -Lisa Schermerhorn
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Trump Theater at Sobo Studio 4/22/17
9:00 pm Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons
9:30 pm Day Kitchen: Cool spelt recipes w/sprial-cut spaghetti veggies
10:00 pm Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17
11:00 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 5/1/17
11:43 pm Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17
Thursday, May 25, 2017
12:00 am Montshire Museum's Day of Science April 2017
1:05 am Champlain College 2017 Student Video Showcase
2:50 am Managing Your Garden with Less Chemicals
4:40 am TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Poem City: VT Poets at Vermont College
6:46 am Osher Lecture Series: Japanese Anime Master Hiyao Miyazaki
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Trump Theater at Sobo Studio 4/22/17
9:52 am The Rhema Word
10:30 am Vote for Vermont - Mental Health Policing
11:30 am Supporting Native Bees with Gardens and Meadows
1:20 pm Ounce of Prevention - Episode 2
1:53 pm WWAC: Patrick Murphy - US Interests in Asia 4/7/17
3:15 pm TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone
3:30 pm Rivergarden: Michael Hertz & Bunny Macauley 4/28/17
4:30 pm Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17
4:50 pm TED Talks: Laura Galante: How to Exploit Democracy
5:00 pm You and Your Health: Ep.2 -Lisa Schermerhorn
5:30 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:40 pm 90th VT All State Music Festival - Marching Band Parade 5/10/17
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Day Kitchen: Cool spelt recipes w/sprial-cut spaghetti veggies
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17
9:50 pm What Is Justice? - VT Buddhist Peace Fellowship
11:40 pm TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone
Friday, May 26, 2017
12:00 am Valley Homegrown: Elephants
1:00 am MGFA presents: Josh Bernbaum & Jim Giddings
2:13 am Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17
2:30 am Fake News in Perilous Times April 2017
4:00 am Building A World Beyond War: What Will It Take?
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Carolina Stories - Down but Not Out
6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:30 am Spring 2017 Landmark College Commencement
6:45 am 90th VT All State Music Festival - Marching Band Parade 5/10/17
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am You and Your Health: Ep.2 -Lisa Schermerhorn
9:30 am Vote for Vermont - Mental Health Policing
10:30 am Video Games: Changing Stories and Changing Behaviors
12:00 pm Managing Your Garden with Less Chemicals
2:00 pm First Baptist: God's Peacemakers
2:45 pm Osher Lecture Series: Japanese Anime Master Hiyao Miyazaki
4:00 pm Trump Theater at Sobo Studio 4/22/17
4:55 pm Senior Moments - The Beatles, Class 2
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm La Passion de Jeanne D'Arc - Accompagnement Musical de Dan Dewalt
9:00 pm Spring 2017 Landmark College Commencement
9:30 pm Rivergarden: Michael Hertz & Bunny Macauley 4/28/17
10:30 pm Valley Homegrown: Elephants
11:30 pm Fake News in Perilous Times April 2017
Saturday, May 27, 2017
1:00 am Common Good VT: The Data Driven Nonprofit
2:50 am Kellogg-Hubbard Library - Meaning of Faith - 5/3/2017
4:06 am WWAC: Patrick Murphy - US Interests in Asia 4/7/17
5:30 am Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17
7:15 am TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone
7:30 am You and Your Health: Ep.2 -Lisa Schermerhorn
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Common Good VT: The Data Driven Nonprofit
11:00 am Carolina Stories - Down but Not Out
12:00 pm La Passion de Jeanne D'Arc - Accompagnement Musical de Dan Dewalt
1:30 pm Brattleboro "Take Back the Night" 4/27/17
2:10 pm Montshire Museum's Day of Science April 2017
3:15 pm TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone
3:30 pm Democracy Now! with Amy Goodman and David Goodman
5:00 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm Trump Theater at Sobo Studio 4/22/17
8:00 pm Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17
9:45 pm Brattleboro "Take Back the Night" 4/27/17
10:30 pm Building A World Beyond War: What Will It Take?
11:30 pm Spotlight on Vermont Issues
Sunday, May 28, 2017
1:00 am La Passion de Jeanne D'Arc - Accompagnement Musical de Dan Dewalt
2:30 am The Role of Artists in the Age of Trump
3:20 am TED Talks: Laura Galante: How to Exploit Democracy
3:30 am Trump Theater at Sobo Studio 4/22/17
4:30 am The US and a Region in Conflict: On Turkey, Syria, Iraq and the Kurds
6:15 am TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone
6:30 am Trump Theater at Sobo Studio 4/22/17
7:30 am Where the Heart Is | Advanced Care Planning
8:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service
9:00 am First Baptist: God's Peacemakers
9:45 am 90th VT All State Music Festival - Marching Band Parade 5/10/17
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
11:00 am Rivergarden: Michael Hertz & Bunny Macauley 4/28/17
12:00 pm WWAC: Patrick Murphy - US Interests in Asia 4/7/17
1:25 pm Ounce of Prevention - Episode 2
2:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church Mass 5/28/17
3:00 pm Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17
5:00 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm Where the Heart Is | Advanced Care Planning
6:00 pm Day Kitchen: Cool spelt recipes w/sprial-cut spaghetti veggies
6:30 pm Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons
7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 5/21/17
8:00 pm MGFA presents: Josh Bernbaum & Jim Giddings
9:13 pm Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17
9:30 pm Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17
11:18 pm 90th VT All State Music Festival - Marching Band Parade 5/10/17
11:35 pm Where the Heart Is | Advanced Care Planning
....
BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 5/22/17
Monday, May 22, 2017
12:00 am Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/5/17
3:40 am Brattleboro SB Mtg. 5/16/17
7:00 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 5/15/17
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17
10:30 am Vernon SB Mtg 5/16/17
12:10 pm Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/11/17
1:00 pm Guilford Church Service - 5/14/17
2:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 5/8/17
3:20 pm Brattleboro DRB 5/15/17
5:00 pm Spring 2017 Landmark College Commencement
7:15 pm Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/12/17
8:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 5/15/17
9:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 5/15/17
10:00 pm Bernie Sanders, Johnson State College 150th Commencement
10:30 pm Vermont Press Bureau Capital Beat - May 12, 2017
11:00 pm Rights and Democracy - Healthcare for All - 4/20/17
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
1:00 am Vermont State House - House Chamber - 5/4/17
5:30 am Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/10/17
8:00 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 5/15/17
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17
10:24 am Newfane SB Mtg 5/15/17
12:30 pm Vermont State House Special Event - People's Climate Rally
3:15 pm Townshend SB Mtg 5/9/17
4:30 pm Bernie Sanders, Johnson State College 150th Commencement
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:00 pm WRMUUSD Mtg. 5/15/17
7:30 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg. 5/16/17
10:45 pm Leland and Gray SchBd Mtg 5/8/17
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
12:00 am VT State Board of Education Meeting: April 18, 2017
6:30 am WRMUUSD Mtg. 5/15/17
7:55 am Dummerston School Board Mtg 5/9/17
9:30 am Vermont Press Bureau Capital Beat - May 12, 2017
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:25 am Brattleboro DRB 5/15/17
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
1:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 5/10/17
2:30 pm Putney SB Mtg 5/10/17
4:25 pm Under The Golden Dome 2017 Week 18
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 5/15/17
7:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 5/15/17
9:15 pm Brattleboro DRB 5/15/17
11:00 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 5/1/17
Thursday, May 25, 2017
1:30 am VT State Board of Education Meeting: April 18, 2017
8:00 am Brattleboro DRB 5/15/17
9:32 am Bernie Sanders, Johnson State College 150th Commencement
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Spring 2017 Landmark College Commencement
2:20 pm Newfane SB Mtg 5/15/17
4:30 pm Vermont Press Bureau Capital Beat - May 12, 2017
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 5/23/17
8:30 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 5/22/17
11:00 pm Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/10/17
Friday, May 26, 2017
1:30 am Brattleboro SB Mtg. 5/16/17
4:45 am Vernon SB Mtg 5/16/17
6:30 am Spring 2017 Landmark College Commencement
8:45 am Leland and Gray SchBd Mtg 5/8/17
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am Townshend SB Mtg 5/23/17
2:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 5/22/17
4:30 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg 5/9/17
6:04 pm Bernie Sanders, Johnson State College 150th Commencement
6:30 pm Guilford SB Mtg 5/22/17
9:00 pm Spring 2017 Landmark College Commencement
11:12 pm Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/11/17
Saturday, May 27, 2017
12:00 am Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/5/17
3:40 am Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/10/17
6:10 am Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/11/17
7:00 am Guilford SB Mtg 5/22/17
9:30 am BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:45 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Putney SB Mtg 5/24/17
1:30 pm Act 46 Open Forum at Westminister School 5/13/17
4:00 pm Vermont Press Bureau Capital Beat - May 12, 2017
4:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 5/15/17
5:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 5/15/17
6:30 pm Bernie Sanders, Johnson State College 150th Commencement
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
8:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 5/24/17
10:30 pm WRMUUSD Mtg. 5/15/17
Sunday, May 28, 2017
12:00 am Vermont State House - House Chamber - 5/3/17
7:15 am Vernon SB Mtg 5/16/17
9:00 am BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:15 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
9:25 am Under The Golden Dome 2017 Week 18
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 5/24/17
2:30 pm The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
3:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 5/15/17
4:30 pm Putney SB Mtg 5/24/17
7:00 pm VT NDCAP - 5/25/17 Mtg
10:30 pm Act 46 Open Forum at Westminister School 5/13/17