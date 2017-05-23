BCTV Schedules Week of 5/22/17

By BCTVProg | Mon, May 22 2017

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 5/22/17

Monday, May 22, 2017

12:00 am Rivergarden: Michael Hertz & Bunny Macauley 4/28/17

1:00 am Carolina Stories - Down but Not Out

2:00 am Champlain College 2017 Student Video Showcase

3:43 am Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17

4:00 am Vote for Vermont - Mental Health Policing

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17

5:30 am Storytelling VT: Money

6:45 am 90th VT All State Music Festival - Marching Band Parade 5/10/17

7:00 am You and Your Health: Ep.2 -Lisa Schermerhorn

7:00 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 5/15/17

7:30 am Where the Heart Is | Advanced Care Planning

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word

9:45 am Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17

11:30 am Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17

1:00 pm Guilford Church Service - 5/14/17

1:25 pm Ounce of Prevention - Episode 2

2:00 pm Carolina Stories - Down but Not Out

3:00 pm Rivergarden: Michael Hertz & Bunny Macauley 4/28/17

4:00 pm Kellogg-Hubbard Library - Meaning of Faith - 5/3/2017

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:45 pm TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17

6:30 pm 90th VT All State Music Festival - Marching Band Parade 5/10/17

6:45 pm TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm MGFA presents: Josh Bernbaum & Jim Giddings

9:15 pm Osher Lecture Series: Japanese Anime Master Hiyao Miyazaki

10:30 pm Video Games: Changing Stories and Changing Behaviors

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

12:00 am Common Good VT: The Data Driven Nonprofit

2:00 am Spotlight on Vermont Issues

3:30 am WWAC: Patrick Murphy - US Interests in Asia 4/7/17

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17

5:30 am Building A World Beyond War: What Will It Take?

6:30 am Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons

7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 5/21/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am Day Kitchen: Cool spelt recipes w/ sprial-cut spaghetti veggies

10:30 am Rivergarden: Michael Hertz & Bunny Macauley 4/28/17

11:25 am Champlain College 2017 Student Video Showcase

1:10 pm Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17

1:30 pm Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 5/21/17

3:00 pm MGFA presents: Josh Bernbaum & Jim Giddings

4:15 pm Storytelling VT: Money

5:30 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Where the Heart Is | Advanced Care Planning

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Brattleboro "Take Back the Night" 4/27/17

8:40 pm La Passion de Jeanne D'Arc - Accompagnement Musical de Dan Dewalt

10:10 pm Senior Moments - The Beatles, Class 2

11:15 pm Montshire Museum's Day of Science April 2017

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

12:20 am TED Talks: Laura Galante: How to Exploit Democracy

12:30 am Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17

2:13 am Supporting Native Bees with Gardens and Meadows

4:00 am No One is Illegal: The Case for Open Borders

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Valley Homegrown: Elephants

6:30 am La Passion de Jeanne D'Arc - Accompagnement Musical de Dan Dewalt

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:30 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

10:30 am First Baptist: God's Peacemakers

11:15 am 90th VT All State Music Festival - Marching Band Parade 5/10/17

11:30 am Brattleboro "Take Back the Night" 4/27/17

12:15 pm Carolina Stories - Down but Not Out

1:15 pm TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone

1:30 pm What Is Justice? - VT Buddhist Peace Fellowship

3:30 pm Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17

4:25 pm Under The Golden Dome 2017 Week 18

5:30 pm You and Your Health: Ep.2 -Lisa Schermerhorn

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Trump Theater at Sobo Studio 4/22/17

9:00 pm Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons

9:30 pm Day Kitchen: Cool spelt recipes w/sprial-cut spaghetti veggies

10:00 pm Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17

11:00 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 5/1/17

11:43 pm Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17

Thursday, May 25, 2017

12:00 am Montshire Museum's Day of Science April 2017

1:05 am Champlain College 2017 Student Video Showcase

2:50 am Managing Your Garden with Less Chemicals

4:40 am TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Poem City: VT Poets at Vermont College

6:46 am Osher Lecture Series: Japanese Anime Master Hiyao Miyazaki

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Trump Theater at Sobo Studio 4/22/17

9:52 am The Rhema Word

10:30 am Vote for Vermont - Mental Health Policing

11:30 am Supporting Native Bees with Gardens and Meadows

1:20 pm Ounce of Prevention - Episode 2

1:53 pm WWAC: Patrick Murphy - US Interests in Asia 4/7/17

3:15 pm TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone

3:30 pm Rivergarden: Michael Hertz & Bunny Macauley 4/28/17

4:30 pm Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17

4:50 pm TED Talks: Laura Galante: How to Exploit Democracy

5:00 pm You and Your Health: Ep.2 -Lisa Schermerhorn

5:30 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:40 pm 90th VT All State Music Festival - Marching Band Parade 5/10/17

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Day Kitchen: Cool spelt recipes w/sprial-cut spaghetti veggies

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17

9:50 pm What Is Justice? - VT Buddhist Peace Fellowship

11:40 pm TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone

Friday, May 26, 2017

12:00 am Valley Homegrown: Elephants

1:00 am MGFA presents: Josh Bernbaum & Jim Giddings

2:13 am Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17

2:30 am Fake News in Perilous Times April 2017

4:00 am Building A World Beyond War: What Will It Take?

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Carolina Stories - Down but Not Out

6:30 am Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:30 am Spring 2017 Landmark College Commencement

6:45 am 90th VT All State Music Festival - Marching Band Parade 5/10/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am You and Your Health: Ep.2 -Lisa Schermerhorn

9:30 am Vote for Vermont - Mental Health Policing

10:30 am Video Games: Changing Stories and Changing Behaviors

12:00 pm Managing Your Garden with Less Chemicals

2:00 pm First Baptist: God's Peacemakers

2:45 pm Osher Lecture Series: Japanese Anime Master Hiyao Miyazaki

4:00 pm Trump Theater at Sobo Studio 4/22/17

4:55 pm Senior Moments - The Beatles, Class 2

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm La Passion de Jeanne D'Arc - Accompagnement Musical de Dan Dewalt

9:00 pm Spring 2017 Landmark College Commencement

9:30 pm Rivergarden: Michael Hertz & Bunny Macauley 4/28/17

10:30 pm Valley Homegrown: Elephants

11:30 pm Fake News in Perilous Times April 2017

Saturday, May 27, 2017

1:00 am Common Good VT: The Data Driven Nonprofit

2:50 am Kellogg-Hubbard Library - Meaning of Faith - 5/3/2017

4:06 am WWAC: Patrick Murphy - US Interests in Asia 4/7/17

5:30 am Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17

7:15 am TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone

7:30 am You and Your Health: Ep.2 -Lisa Schermerhorn

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Common Good VT: The Data Driven Nonprofit

11:00 am Carolina Stories - Down but Not Out

12:00 pm La Passion de Jeanne D'Arc - Accompagnement Musical de Dan Dewalt

1:30 pm Brattleboro "Take Back the Night" 4/27/17

2:10 pm Montshire Museum's Day of Science April 2017

3:15 pm TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone

3:30 pm Democracy Now! with Amy Goodman and David Goodman

5:00 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm Trump Theater at Sobo Studio 4/22/17

8:00 pm Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17

9:45 pm Brattleboro "Take Back the Night" 4/27/17

10:30 pm Building A World Beyond War: What Will It Take?

11:30 pm Spotlight on Vermont Issues

Sunday, May 28, 2017

1:00 am La Passion de Jeanne D'Arc - Accompagnement Musical de Dan Dewalt

2:30 am The Role of Artists in the Age of Trump

3:20 am TED Talks: Laura Galante: How to Exploit Democracy

3:30 am Trump Theater at Sobo Studio 4/22/17

4:30 am The US and a Region in Conflict: On Turkey, Syria, Iraq and the Kurds

6:15 am TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone

6:30 am Trump Theater at Sobo Studio 4/22/17

7:30 am Where the Heart Is | Advanced Care Planning

8:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

9:00 am First Baptist: God's Peacemakers

9:45 am 90th VT All State Music Festival - Marching Band Parade 5/10/17

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Rivergarden: Michael Hertz & Bunny Macauley 4/28/17

12:00 pm WWAC: Patrick Murphy - US Interests in Asia 4/7/17

1:25 pm Ounce of Prevention - Episode 2

2:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church Mass 5/28/17

3:00 pm Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17

5:00 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Where the Heart Is | Advanced Care Planning

6:00 pm Day Kitchen: Cool spelt recipes w/sprial-cut spaghetti veggies

6:30 pm Family Matters: Ep 14 - Chad Simmons

7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 5/21/17

8:00 pm MGFA presents: Josh Bernbaum & Jim Giddings

9:13 pm Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17

9:30 pm Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17

11:18 pm 90th VT All State Music Festival - Marching Band Parade 5/10/17

11:35 pm Where the Heart Is | Advanced Care Planning

....

BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 5/22/17

Monday, May 22, 2017

12:00 am Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/5/17

3:40 am Brattleboro SB Mtg. 5/16/17

7:00 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 5/15/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17

10:30 am Vernon SB Mtg 5/16/17

12:10 pm Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/11/17

1:00 pm Guilford Church Service - 5/14/17

2:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 5/8/17

3:20 pm Brattleboro DRB 5/15/17

5:00 pm Spring 2017 Landmark College Commencement

7:15 pm Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/12/17

8:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 5/15/17

9:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 5/15/17

10:00 pm Bernie Sanders, Johnson State College 150th Commencement

10:30 pm Vermont Press Bureau Capital Beat - May 12, 2017

11:00 pm Rights and Democracy - Healthcare for All - 4/20/17

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

1:00 am Vermont State House - House Chamber - 5/4/17

5:30 am Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/10/17

8:00 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 5/15/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17

10:24 am Newfane SB Mtg 5/15/17

12:30 pm Vermont State House Special Event - People's Climate Rally

3:15 pm Townshend SB Mtg 5/9/17

4:30 pm Bernie Sanders, Johnson State College 150th Commencement

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:00 pm WRMUUSD Mtg. 5/15/17

7:30 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg. 5/16/17

10:45 pm Leland and Gray SchBd Mtg 5/8/17

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

12:00 am VT State Board of Education Meeting: April 18, 2017

6:30 am WRMUUSD Mtg. 5/15/17

7:55 am Dummerston School Board Mtg 5/9/17

9:30 am Vermont Press Bureau Capital Beat - May 12, 2017

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:25 am Brattleboro DRB 5/15/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 5/10/17

2:30 pm Putney SB Mtg 5/10/17

4:25 pm Under The Golden Dome 2017 Week 18

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 5/15/17

7:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 5/15/17

9:15 pm Brattleboro DRB 5/15/17

11:00 pm Brattleboro PC Mtg 5/1/17

Thursday, May 25, 2017

1:30 am VT State Board of Education Meeting: April 18, 2017

8:00 am Brattleboro DRB 5/15/17

9:32 am Bernie Sanders, Johnson State College 150th Commencement

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Spring 2017 Landmark College Commencement

2:20 pm Newfane SB Mtg 5/15/17

4:30 pm Vermont Press Bureau Capital Beat - May 12, 2017

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 5/23/17

8:30 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 5/22/17

11:00 pm Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/10/17

Friday, May 26, 2017

1:30 am Brattleboro SB Mtg. 5/16/17

4:45 am Vernon SB Mtg 5/16/17

6:30 am Spring 2017 Landmark College Commencement

8:45 am Leland and Gray SchBd Mtg 5/8/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Townshend SB Mtg 5/23/17

2:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 5/22/17

4:30 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg 5/9/17

6:04 pm Bernie Sanders, Johnson State College 150th Commencement

6:30 pm Guilford SB Mtg 5/22/17

9:00 pm Spring 2017 Landmark College Commencement

11:12 pm Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/11/17

Saturday, May 27, 2017

12:00 am Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/5/17

3:40 am Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/10/17

6:10 am Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/11/17

7:00 am Guilford SB Mtg 5/22/17

9:30 am BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Putney SB Mtg 5/24/17

1:30 pm Act 46 Open Forum at Westminister School 5/13/17

4:00 pm Vermont Press Bureau Capital Beat - May 12, 2017

4:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 5/15/17

5:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 5/15/17

6:30 pm Bernie Sanders, Johnson State College 150th Commencement

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 5/24/17

10:30 pm WRMUUSD Mtg. 5/15/17

Sunday, May 28, 2017

12:00 am Vermont State House - House Chamber - 5/3/17

7:15 am Vernon SB Mtg 5/16/17

9:00 am BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:25 am Under The Golden Dome 2017 Week 18

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 5/24/17

2:30 pm The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

3:30 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 5/15/17

4:30 pm Putney SB Mtg 5/24/17

7:00 pm VT NDCAP - 5/25/17 Mtg

10:30 pm Act 46 Open Forum at Westminister School 5/13/17