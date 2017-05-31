BCTV Schedules Week of 5/29/17

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 5/29/17
Monday, May 29, 2017
12:00 am Common Good VT: The Data Driven Nonprofit
1:50 am TED Talks: Laura Galante: How to Exploit Democracy
2:00 am What Is Justice? - VT Buddhist Peace Fellowship
3:48 am Osher Lecture Series: Japanese Anime Master Hiyao Miyazaki
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17
5:30 am BHS Oral History: Bob Tortellani - Vietnam Vet
6:18 am 2016 Memorial Day Observance in Brattleboro
7:18 am Open Studio: 2017 Slow Living Summit
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am La Passion de Jeanne D'Arc - Accompagnement Musical de Dan Dewalt
10:30 am BHS Oral History: Bill Fleming - Vietnam Vet
11:10 am BHS Oral History: David Rohn - Vietnam Vet
12:05 pm Ounce of Prevention - Episode 4
12:30 pm Day Kitchen with Donna: Bunuelos
1:00 pm Civil War Memorial Day in Brattleboro: Howard Coffin
1:45 pm BHS Oral History: Bill Fleming - Vietnam Vet
2:30 pm BHS Oral History: Bob Tortellani - Vietnam Vet
3:15 pm TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone
3:30 pm Remembering Vietnam: Brattleboro's Fallen Sons
4:30 pm Open Studio: 2017 Strolling of the Heifers
5:30 pm Touch a Truck! May 13, 2017 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17
6:30 pm Day Kitchen with Donna: Bunuelos
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Open Studio: 2017 Slow Living Summit
8:45 pm MGFA presents: Jackie Abrams & Karen Kamenetzky
9:45 pm Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Wilmington, VT
11:25 pm Civil War Memorial Day in Brattleboro: Howard Coffin
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
12:10 am TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone
12:30 am La Passion de Jeanne D'Arc - Accompagnement Musical de Dan Dewalt
2:00 am Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17
3:45 am DCC: Lessons from the Long Trail - Deborah Lee Luskin 5/4/17
5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17
5:25 am Open Studio: 2017 Slow Living Summit
6:10 am Open Studio: 2017 Strolling of the Heifers
7:00 am St Michael's Catholic Church Mass 5/28/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 8B
10:00 am MGFA presents: Jackie Abrams & Karen Kamenetzky
11:00 am Senior Moments: The Beatles - Class 4
12:05 pm Open Studio: 2017 Slow Living Summit
12:46 pm Marlboro Declares Civil Rights for All
12:55 pm Take Back the Night in Brattleboro 4/27/17
1:30 pm 2017 Williamsville Talent Show
4:00 pm Springfield Community Chorus: 50th Anniversary Concert
5:10 pm Open Studio: 2017 Strolling of the Heifers
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17
6:30 pm Ounce of Prevention - Episode 4
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Poets Speak: Dede Cummings
8:40 pm Rock Voices - 4/29/17 Concert
10:20 pm 2017 Williamsville Talent Show
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
12:50 am Springfield Community Chorus: 50th Anniversary Concert
2:00 am Rock Voices - 4/29/17 Concert
3:40 am Poem City: VT Poets at Vermont College
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17
5:30 am SVCOA Today - Older Americans Month
6:00 am Vote for Vermont - DMV
7:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Poets Speak: Dede Cummings
9:45 am Open Studio: 2017 Slow Living Summit
10:30 am First Baptist: God's Peacemakers
11:15 am Marlboro Declares Civil Rights for All
11:30 am Rock Voices - 4/29/17 Concert
1:10 pm Trump Theater at Sobo Studio 4/22/17
2:00 pm La Passion de Jeanne D'Arc - Accompagnement Musical de Dan Dewalt
3:30 pm Women's March Huddle - Intersectionality Panel
5:20 pm TED Talks: Laura Galante: How to Exploit Democracy
5:30 pm SVCOA Today - Older Americans Month
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17
6:30 pm Touch a Truck! May 13, 2017 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm DCC: Lessons from the Long Trail - Deborah Lee Luskin 5/4/17
9:10 pm Open Studio: 2017 Strolling of the Heifers
10:00 pm Poets Speak: Dede Cummings
10:40 pm Take Back the Night in Brattleboro 4/27/17
11:15 pm Poem City: VT Poets at Vermont College
Thursday, June 1, 2017
12:40 am Managing Your Garden with Less Chemicals
2:30 am Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17
4:20 am Poets Speak: Dede Cummings
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17
5:30 am Spotlight on Vermont Issues
7:00 am TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone
7:15 am Open Studio: 2017 Slow Living Summit
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Rock Voices - 4/29/17 Concert
10:40 am Trump Theater at Sobo Studio 4/22/17
11:30 am Osher Lecture Series: Japanese Anime Master Hiyao Miyazaki
12:45 pm What Is Justice? - VT Buddhist Peace Fellowship
2:35 pm Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17
4:30 pm TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone
4:45 pm Open Studio: 2017 Slow Living Summit
5:30 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17
6:30 pm Day Kitchen with Donna: Bunuelos
6:54 pm Marlboro Declares Civil Rights for All
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm La Passion de Jeanne D'Arc - Accompagnement Musical de Dan Dewalt
9:30 pm DCC: Lessons from the Long Trail - Deborah Lee Luskin 5/4/17
10:35 pm Women's March Huddle - Intersectionality Panel
Friday, June 2, 2017
12:30 am Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17
2:13 am Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17
2:30 am Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17
4:30 am You and Your Health: Ep.2 -Lisa Schermerhorn
5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17
5:30 am Open Studio: 2017 Strolling of the Heifers
6:20 am TED Talks: Laura Galante: How to Exploit Democracy
6:30 am Touch a Truck! May 13, 2017 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
6:45 am 90th VT All State Music Festival - Marching Band Parade 5/10/17
7:00 am Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 8B
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am 2017 Williamsville Talent Show
11:30 am Take Back the Night in Brattleboro 4/27/17
12:05 pm Springfield Community Chorus: 50th Anniversary Concert
1:12 pm Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17
1:30 pm SVCOA Today - Older Americans Month
2:00 pm First Baptist: God's Peacemakers
3:00 pm DCC: Lessons from the Long Trail - Deborah Lee Luskin 5/4/17
4:05 pm Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17
6:30 pm You and Your Health: Ep.2 -Lisa Schermerhorn
7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Open Studio: 2017 Strolling of the Heifers
8:50 pm Marlboro Declares Civil Rights for All
9:00 pm 2017 Williamsville Talent Show
11:30 pm Bernie Sanders, Johnson State College 150th Commencement
Saturday, June 3, 2017
12:00 am Valley Homegrown: Elephants
1:00 am Cuban Bridge Ep64: Red Clover Jazz Trio
2:00 am Rock Voices - 4/29/17 Concert
3:40 am Springfield Community Chorus: 50th Anniversary Concert
5:00 am Spotlight on Vermont Issues
6:30 am DCC: Lessons from the Long Trail - Deborah Lee Luskin 5/4/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Poets Speak: Dede Cummings
9:45 am 2017 Strolling of the Heifers Parade
11:00 am MGFA presents: Jackie Abrams & Karen Kamenetzky
12:00 pm Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17
1:55 pm Surprising History of Common Garden Vegetables
3:00 pm Managing Your Garden with Less Chemicals
4:48 pm TED Talks: Laura Galante: How to Exploit Democracy
5:00 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm Touch a Truck! May 13, 2017 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17
6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17
7:00 pm 2017 Strolling of the Heifers Parade 6/3/17
8:00 pm Rock Voices - 4/29/17 Concert
9:00 pm WRMUUSD Mtg. 5/15/17
9:40 pm MGFA presents: Jackie Abrams & Karen Kamenetzky
10:45 pm TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone
11:00 pm Moccasin Tracks - Alnobak Wearing Our Heritage
Sunday, June 4, 2017
12:00 am Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17
2:00 am Common Good VT: The Data Driven Nonprofit
4:00 am First Wednesdays April 2017
5:25 am Senior Moments: The Beatles - Class 4
6:30 am Surprising History of Common Garden Vegetables
7:35 am Day Kitchen with Donna: Bunuelos
8:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service
9:00 am First Baptist: God's Peacemakers
10:00 am Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 8B
11:00 am 2017 Strolling of the Heifers Parade 6/3/17
12:00 pm MGFA presents: Jackie Abrams & Karen Kamenetzky
1:00 pm Vote for Vermont - DMV
2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 6/4/17
3:00 pm Rivergarden: Michael Hertz & Bunny Macauley 4/28/17
3:55 pm DCC: Lessons from the Long Trail - Deborah Lee Luskin 5/4/17
5:00 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm Poets Speak: Dede Cummings
6:10 pm Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17
6:30 pm You and Your Health: Ep.2 -Lisa Schermerhorn
7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 6/4/17
8:00 pm Trump Theater at Sobo Studio 4/22/17
8:55 pm Take Back the Night in Brattleboro 4/27/17
9:30 pm Poets Speak: Dede Cummings
10:15 pm Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17
BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 5/29/17
Monday, May 29, 2017
12:00 am VT State House - H.476 Treatment Programming in Correctional Facilities 4/19/17
2:00 am VT State House - S.16 Medical Marijuana Registry 4/19/17
3:30 am Jamaica SB Mtg 5/22/17
5:45 am Spring 2017 Landmark College Commencement
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week: 5/25/17
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17
10:30 am Act 46 Open Forum at Westminister School 5/13/17
11:00 am Press Conference - Gov. Scott Marijuana Legislation Veto
11:35 am Press Conference - Marijuana Opposition 5/18/17
12:30 pm Brattleboro DRB 5/15/17
2:05 pm WRMUUSD Mtg. 5/15/17
3:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 5/16/17
5:15 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 5/22/17
7:30 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: May 16, 2017
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
12:30 am Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/5/17
4:15 am Brattleboro SB Mtg. 5/16/17
7:30 am Peter Welch Press Conference - Net Neutrality
8:00 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 5/15/17
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17
10:30 am Dummerston School Board Mtg 5/23/17
12:30 pm Newfane SB Mtg 5/15/17
2:36 pm Townshend SB Mtg 5/23/17
4:30 pm Peter Welch Press Conference - Net Neutrality
5:00 pm Energy Week: 5/25/17
6:00 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg 5/23/17
8:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 5/22/17
8:36 pm Peter Welch Press Conference - Net Neutrality
9:00 pm Act 46 Open Forum at Westminister School 5/13/17
9:30 pm Putney SB Mtg 5/24/17
11:30 pm Press Conference - Gov. Scott Weekly Update 5/19/17
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
12:00 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: May 16, 2017
5:00 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 5/15/17
6:00 am Leland and Gray SchBd Mtg 5/8/17
7:08 am WRMUUSD Mtg. 5/15/17
8:30 am Dummerston SB Mtg 5/24/17
9:38 am Peter Welch Press Conference - Net Neutrality
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17
10:30 am WSESU Act46 Study Comm5/24/17
11:26 am Press Conference - Gov. Scott Marijuana Legislation Veto
12:00 pm Energy Week: 5/25/17
1:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 5/22/17
1:45 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 5/16/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm WSESU Act46 Study Comm5/24/17
7:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 5/15/17
9:06 pm Peter Welch Press Conference - Net Neutrality
9:30 pm Townshend SB Mtg 5/23/17
11:25 pm Press Conference - Gov. Scott Marijuana Legislation Veto
Thursday, June 1, 2017
12:00 am Vermont State House - House Chamber - 5/3/17
7:20 am Guilford SB Mtg 5/22/17
8:00 am Putney SB Mtg 5/24/17
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17
10:30 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week: 5/25/17
12:00 pm Spring 2017 Landmark College Commencement
2:15 pm Brattleboro DRB 5/15/17
3:50 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 5/24/17
5:00 pm Act 46 Open Forum at Westminister School 5/13/17
5:30 pm Press Conference - Gov. Scott Weekly Update 5/19/17
6:00 pm Energy Week: 5/25/17
7:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 5/15/17
8:00 pm WSESU Act46 Study Comm5/24/17
9:00 pm Vernon SB Mtg 5/16/17
10:45 pm Leland and Gray SchBd Mtg 5/8/17
Friday, June 2, 2017
12:00 am Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/5/17
3:36 am Peter Welch Press Conference - Net Neutrality
4:00 am Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/10/17
6:30 am Brattleboro PC Mtg 5/1/17
9:00 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 5/15/17
10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am Bernie Sanders, Johnson State College 150th Commencement
12:00 pm Vernon SB Mtg 5/16/17
1:50 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 5/24/17
3:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 5/23/17
5:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 5/22/17
7:30 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg 5/23/17
9:30 pm Putney SB Mtg 5/24/17
11:30 pm Bernie Sanders, Johnson State College 150th Commencement
Saturday, June 3, 2017
12:00 am Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/10/17
2:30 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 5/15/17
3:30 am Vernon SB Mtg 5/16/17
5:30 am Putney SB Mtg 5/24/17
7:30 am Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/11/17
8:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 5/15/17
9:30 am BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:45 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17
11:00 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: May 16, 2017
4:00 pm Spring 2017 Landmark College Commencement
6:12 pm Press Conference - Marijuana Opposition 5/18/17
7:00 pm Energy Week: 5/25/17
8:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 5/15/17
9:00 pm WRMUUSD Mtg. 5/15/17
10:25 pm Brattleboro DRB 5/15/17
Sunday, June 4, 2017
12:00 am Vermont State House - House Chamber - 5/3/17
7:25 am Brattleboro DRB 5/15/17
9:00 am BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:15 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
9:25 am Press Conference - Gov. Scott Marijuana Legislation Veto
10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17
10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17
11:00 am Energy Week: 5/25/17
12:00 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg 5/23/17
2:00 pm WSESU Act46 Study Comm5/24/17
3:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 5/23/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg 5/23/17
8:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 5/24/17
9:10 pm Guilford SB Mtg 5/22/17
9:45 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 5/22/17