"It's easy to mingle when one is bilingual." - Grotke's French Club T-Shirt

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

BCTV Schedules Week of 5/29/17


By BCTVProg | Tue, May 30 2017

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 5/29/17

Monday, May 29, 2017

12:00 am Common Good VT: The Data Driven Nonprofit

1:50 am TED Talks: Laura Galante: How to Exploit Democracy

2:00 am What Is Justice? - VT Buddhist Peace Fellowship

3:48 am Osher Lecture Series: Japanese Anime Master Hiyao Miyazaki

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17

5:30 am BHS Oral History: Bob Tortellani - Vietnam Vet

6:18 am 2016 Memorial Day Observance in Brattleboro

7:18 am Open Studio: 2017 Slow Living Summit

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am La Passion de Jeanne D'Arc - Accompagnement Musical de Dan Dewalt

10:30 am BHS Oral History: Bill Fleming - Vietnam Vet

11:10 am BHS Oral History: David Rohn - Vietnam Vet

12:05 pm Ounce of Prevention - Episode 4

12:30 pm Day Kitchen with Donna: Bunuelos

1:00 pm Civil War Memorial Day in Brattleboro: Howard Coffin

1:45 pm BHS Oral History: Bill Fleming - Vietnam Vet

2:30 pm BHS Oral History: Bob Tortellani - Vietnam Vet

3:15 pm TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone

3:30 pm Remembering Vietnam: Brattleboro's Fallen Sons

4:30 pm Open Studio: 2017 Strolling of the Heifers

5:30 pm Touch a Truck! May 13, 2017 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17

6:30 pm Day Kitchen with Donna: Bunuelos

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Open Studio: 2017 Slow Living Summit

8:45 pm MGFA presents: Jackie Abrams & Karen Kamenetzky

9:45 pm Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Wilmington, VT

11:25 pm Civil War Memorial Day in Brattleboro: Howard Coffin

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

12:10 am TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone

12:30 am La Passion de Jeanne D'Arc - Accompagnement Musical de Dan Dewalt

2:00 am Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17

3:45 am DCC: Lessons from the Long Trail - Deborah Lee Luskin 5/4/17

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17

5:25 am Open Studio: 2017 Slow Living Summit

6:10 am Open Studio: 2017 Strolling of the Heifers

7:00 am St Michael's Catholic Church Mass 5/28/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 8B

10:00 am MGFA presents: Jackie Abrams & Karen Kamenetzky

11:00 am Senior Moments: The Beatles - Class 4

12:05 pm Open Studio: 2017 Slow Living Summit

12:46 pm Marlboro Declares Civil Rights for All

12:55 pm Take Back the Night in Brattleboro 4/27/17

1:30 pm 2017 Williamsville Talent Show

4:00 pm Springfield Community Chorus: 50th Anniversary Concert

5:10 pm Open Studio: 2017 Strolling of the Heifers

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17

6:30 pm Ounce of Prevention - Episode 4

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Poets Speak: Dede Cummings

8:40 pm Rock Voices - 4/29/17 Concert

10:20 pm 2017 Williamsville Talent Show

 

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

 

12:50 am Springfield Community Chorus: 50th Anniversary Concert

2:00 am Rock Voices - 4/29/17 Concert

3:40 am Poem City: VT Poets at Vermont College

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17

5:30 am SVCOA Today - Older Americans Month

6:00 am Vote for Vermont - DMV

7:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Poets Speak: Dede Cummings

9:45 am Open Studio: 2017 Slow Living Summit

10:30 am First Baptist: God's Peacemakers

11:15 am Marlboro Declares Civil Rights for All

11:30 am Rock Voices - 4/29/17 Concert

1:10 pm Trump Theater at Sobo Studio 4/22/17

2:00 pm La Passion de Jeanne D'Arc - Accompagnement Musical de Dan Dewalt

3:30 pm Women's March Huddle - Intersectionality Panel

5:20 pm TED Talks: Laura Galante: How to Exploit Democracy

5:30 pm SVCOA Today - Older Americans Month

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17

6:30 pm Touch a Truck! May 13, 2017 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm DCC: Lessons from the Long Trail - Deborah Lee Luskin 5/4/17

9:10 pm Open Studio: 2017 Strolling of the Heifers

10:00 pm Poets Speak: Dede Cummings

10:40 pm Take Back the Night in Brattleboro 4/27/17

11:15 pm Poem City: VT Poets at Vermont College

 

Thursday, June 1, 2017

 

12:40 am Managing Your Garden with Less Chemicals

2:30 am Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17

4:20 am Poets Speak: Dede Cummings

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17

5:30 am Spotlight on Vermont Issues

7:00 am TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone

7:15 am Open Studio: 2017 Slow Living Summit

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Rock Voices - 4/29/17 Concert

10:40 am Trump Theater at Sobo Studio 4/22/17

11:30 am Osher Lecture Series: Japanese Anime Master Hiyao Miyazaki

12:45 pm What Is Justice? - VT Buddhist Peace Fellowship

2:35 pm Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17

4:30 pm TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone

4:45 pm Open Studio: 2017 Slow Living Summit

5:30 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17

6:30 pm Day Kitchen with Donna: Bunuelos

6:54 pm Marlboro Declares Civil Rights for All

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm La Passion de Jeanne D'Arc - Accompagnement Musical de Dan Dewalt

9:30 pm DCC: Lessons from the Long Trail - Deborah Lee Luskin 5/4/17

10:35 pm Women's March Huddle - Intersectionality Panel

 

Friday, June 2, 2017

 

12:30 am Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17

2:13 am Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17

2:30 am Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17

4:30 am You and Your Health: Ep.2 -Lisa Schermerhorn

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17

5:30 am Open Studio: 2017 Strolling of the Heifers

6:20 am TED Talks: Laura Galante: How to Exploit Democracy

6:30 am Touch a Truck! May 13, 2017 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

6:45 am 90th VT All State Music Festival - Marching Band Parade 5/10/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 8B

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am 2017 Williamsville Talent Show

11:30 am Take Back the Night in Brattleboro 4/27/17

12:05 pm Springfield Community Chorus: 50th Anniversary Concert

1:12 pm Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17

1:30 pm SVCOA Today - Older Americans Month

2:00 pm First Baptist: God's Peacemakers

3:00 pm DCC: Lessons from the Long Trail - Deborah Lee Luskin 5/4/17

4:05 pm Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17

6:30 pm You and Your Health: Ep.2 -Lisa Schermerhorn

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Open Studio: 2017 Strolling of the Heifers

8:50 pm Marlboro Declares Civil Rights for All

9:00 pm 2017 Williamsville Talent Show

11:30 pm Bernie Sanders, Johnson State College 150th Commencement

Saturday, June 3, 2017

12:00 am Valley Homegrown: Elephants

1:00 am Cuban Bridge Ep64: Red Clover Jazz Trio

2:00 am Rock Voices - 4/29/17 Concert

3:40 am Springfield Community Chorus: 50th Anniversary Concert

5:00 am Spotlight on Vermont Issues

6:30 am DCC: Lessons from the Long Trail - Deborah Lee Luskin 5/4/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Poets Speak: Dede Cummings

9:45 am 2017 Strolling of the Heifers Parade

11:00 am MGFA presents: Jackie Abrams & Karen Kamenetzky

12:00 pm Voices Live: Opiates in Our Community 4/4/17

1:55 pm Surprising History of Common Garden Vegetables

3:00 pm Managing Your Garden with Less Chemicals

4:48 pm TED Talks: Laura Galante: How to Exploit Democracy

5:00 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Touch a Truck! May 13, 2017 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17

7:00 pm 2017 Strolling of the Heifers Parade 6/3/17

8:00 pm Rock Voices - 4/29/17 Concert

9:00 pm WRMUUSD Mtg. 5/15/17

9:40 pm MGFA presents: Jackie Abrams & Karen Kamenetzky

10:45 pm TED Talks: Aala El-Khani: What it's Like to be a Parent in a War Zone

11:00 pm Moccasin Tracks - Alnobak Wearing Our Heritage

Sunday, June 4, 2017

12:00 am Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17

2:00 am Common Good VT: The Data Driven Nonprofit

4:00 am First Wednesdays April 2017

5:25 am Senior Moments: The Beatles - Class 4

6:30 am Surprising History of Common Garden Vegetables

7:35 am Day Kitchen with Donna: Bunuelos

8:00 am Guilford Church Weekly Service

9:00 am First Baptist: God's Peacemakers

10:00 am Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 8B

11:00 am 2017 Strolling of the Heifers Parade 6/3/17

12:00 pm MGFA presents: Jackie Abrams & Karen Kamenetzky

1:00 pm Vote for Vermont - DMV

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 6/4/17

3:00 pm Rivergarden: Michael Hertz & Bunny Macauley 4/28/17

3:55 pm DCC: Lessons from the Long Trail - Deborah Lee Luskin 5/4/17

5:00 pm BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Poets Speak: Dede Cummings

6:10 pm Bradley House Groundbreaking Ceremony 5/1/17

6:30 pm You and Your Health: Ep.2 -Lisa Schermerhorn

7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 6/4/17

8:00 pm Trump Theater at Sobo Studio 4/22/17

8:55 pm Take Back the Night in Brattleboro 4/27/17

9:30 pm Poets Speak: Dede Cummings

10:15 pm Nuclear Waste - From VT Yankee to Texas 5/6/17

....

BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 5/29/17

Monday, May 29, 2017

12:00 am VT State House - H.476 Treatment Programming in Correctional Facilities 4/19/17

2:00 am VT State House - S.16 Medical Marijuana Registry 4/19/17

3:30 am Jamaica SB Mtg 5/22/17

5:45 am Spring 2017 Landmark College Commencement

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week: 5/25/17

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17

10:30 am Act 46 Open Forum at Westminister School 5/13/17

11:00 am Press Conference - Gov. Scott Marijuana Legislation Veto

11:35 am Press Conference - Marijuana Opposition 5/18/17

12:30 pm Brattleboro DRB 5/15/17

2:05 pm WRMUUSD Mtg. 5/15/17

3:30 pm Vernon SB Mtg 5/16/17

5:15 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 5/22/17

7:30 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: May 16, 2017

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

12:30 am Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/5/17

4:15 am Brattleboro SB Mtg. 5/16/17

7:30 am Peter Welch Press Conference - Net Neutrality

8:00 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 5/15/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17

10:30 am Dummerston School Board Mtg 5/23/17

12:30 pm Newfane SB Mtg 5/15/17

2:36 pm Townshend SB Mtg 5/23/17

4:30 pm Peter Welch Press Conference - Net Neutrality

5:00 pm Energy Week: 5/25/17

6:00 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg 5/23/17

8:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 5/22/17

8:36 pm Peter Welch Press Conference - Net Neutrality

9:00 pm Act 46 Open Forum at Westminister School 5/13/17

9:30 pm Putney SB Mtg 5/24/17

11:30 pm Press Conference - Gov. Scott Weekly Update 5/19/17

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

12:00 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: May 16, 2017

5:00 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 5/15/17

6:00 am Leland and Gray SchBd Mtg 5/8/17

7:08 am WRMUUSD Mtg. 5/15/17

8:30 am Dummerston SB Mtg 5/24/17

9:38 am Peter Welch Press Conference - Net Neutrality

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17

10:30 am WSESU Act46 Study Comm5/24/17

11:26 am Press Conference - Gov. Scott Marijuana Legislation Veto

12:00 pm Energy Week: 5/25/17

1:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 5/22/17

1:45 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 5/16/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm WSESU Act46 Study Comm5/24/17

7:00 pm Newfane SB Mtg 5/15/17

9:06 pm Peter Welch Press Conference - Net Neutrality

9:30 pm Townshend SB Mtg 5/23/17

11:25 pm Press Conference - Gov. Scott Marijuana Legislation Veto

Thursday, June 1, 2017

12:00 am Vermont State House - House Chamber - 5/3/17

7:20 am Guilford SB Mtg 5/22/17

8:00 am Putney SB Mtg 5/24/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week: 5/25/17

12:00 pm Spring 2017 Landmark College Commencement

2:15 pm Brattleboro DRB 5/15/17

3:50 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 5/24/17

5:00 pm Act 46 Open Forum at Westminister School 5/13/17

5:30 pm Press Conference - Gov. Scott Weekly Update 5/19/17

6:00 pm Energy Week: 5/25/17

7:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 5/15/17

8:00 pm WSESU Act46 Study Comm5/24/17

9:00 pm Vernon SB Mtg 5/16/17

10:45 pm Leland and Gray SchBd Mtg 5/8/17

Friday, June 2, 2017

12:00 am Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/5/17

3:36 am Peter Welch Press Conference - Net Neutrality

4:00 am Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/10/17

6:30 am Brattleboro PC Mtg 5/1/17

9:00 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 5/15/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Bernie Sanders, Johnson State College 150th Commencement

12:00 pm Vernon SB Mtg 5/16/17

1:50 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 5/24/17

3:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 5/23/17

5:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 5/22/17

7:30 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg 5/23/17

9:30 pm Putney SB Mtg 5/24/17

11:30 pm Bernie Sanders, Johnson State College 150th Commencement

Saturday, June 3, 2017

12:00 am Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/10/17

2:30 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Mtg. 5/15/17

3:30 am Vernon SB Mtg 5/16/17

5:30 am Putney SB Mtg 5/24/17

7:30 am Vermont State House - Orders of the Day - 5/11/17

8:30 am Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 5/15/17

9:30 am BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17

11:00 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: May 16, 2017

4:00 pm Spring 2017 Landmark College Commencement

6:12 pm Press Conference - Marijuana Opposition 5/18/17

7:00 pm Energy Week: 5/25/17

8:00 pm Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 5/15/17

9:00 pm WRMUUSD Mtg. 5/15/17

10:25 pm Brattleboro DRB 5/15/17

Sunday, June 4, 2017

12:00 am Vermont State House - House Chamber - 5/3/17

7:25 am Brattleboro DRB 5/15/17

9:00 am BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:25 am Press Conference - Gov. Scott Marijuana Legislation Veto

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show 5/19/17

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show 5/23/17

11:00 am Energy Week: 5/25/17

12:00 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg 5/23/17

2:00 pm WSESU Act46 Study Comm5/24/17

3:00 pm Townshend SB Mtg 5/23/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg 5/23/17

8:00 pm Dummerston SB Mtg 5/24/17

9:10 pm Guilford SB Mtg 5/22/17

9:45 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 5/22/17 

