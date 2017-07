BCTV Schedules Week of 7/10/17

By BCTVProg | Mon, July 10 2017

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 7/10/17

Monday, July 10, 2017

12:00 am BCTV Archive: Reading Frederick Douglass Speech of July 5, 1852

1:30 am Lets Talk About Lyme Disease

3:48 am Bridgewater Historical Society: Tales of the 10th Mtn Division

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am MGFA Presents: Torin Porter

6:15 am WKVT: A Call to Action on Teen Suicide

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word

9:30 am 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Nancy Marie Brown

11:00 am Bridgewater Historical Society: Tales of the 10th Mtn Division

12:15 pm Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1

12:30 pm Brattleboro 4th of July Parade

1:00 pm Senior Moments - The Beatles, Class 6

2:00 pm Authors at Aldrich: Angela Palm

3:00 pm BCTV Archive: Reading Frederick Douglass Speech of July 5, 1852

4:30 pm Valley Homegrown: Reverend Dan & The Dirty Catechism

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - BML 6/27/17

5:45 pm Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm BCTV Summer Video Camp - Profiles of the Paranormal

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm World Fusion Show - Tony Vacca

8:30 pm MGFA Presents: Torin Porter

9:15 pm TED Talks: Michael Patrick Lynch: See Past Your Own Perspective and Find Truth

9:30 pm WWAC: Frame by Frame - 3/25/16

Tuesday, July 11, 2017

12:00 am Common Good VT: Finance Friday - Audit Time

1:00 am Parkinson's Performance Troupe - "Mime Over Matter!"

2:10 am Solidarity March - LGBTQ Community

4:10 am TED Talks: Carina Morillo: To Understand Autism, Don't Look Away

4:20 am TED Talks: Triona McGrath - How Pollution is Changing the Ocean's History

4:30 am Day Kitchen Demos with Donna: Couscous w/ Ras el Hanout

5:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

5:22 am Woodstock Historical Society: Opium Eaters - The Epidemic in 10th Century

6:30 am Winston Prouty's Family Matters: Ep.17 - Margaret Atkinson

7:00 am St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 7/9/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel Weekly Service

10:00 am WWAC: Frame by Frame - 3/25/16

12:30 pm VT Film Essentials: Alfred Hitchcock

1:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos with Donna: Couscous w/ Ras el Hanout

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 7/9/17

3:00 pm Lets Talk About Lyme Disease

5:30 pm Introduction to Clinical Hypnosis

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Brattleboro 4th of July Parade

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm 2016 SoVT Dance Fest: Sunday Gala - Stone Church 7/17/16

9:00 pm July 4th Fireworks, Music and more in 3D!

10:45 pm Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1

11:00 pm Cuban Bridge: Havana Fairfax Connection - Ninety Miles

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

12:00 am The Enthusiast: Ep 2 - Digital Dance Music

12:15 am July 4th Fireworks, Music and more in 3D!

2:00 am WWAC: Frame by Frame - 3/25/16

4:30 am Extempo - Blue Barn - June 17, 2017

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Senior Moments - The Beatles, Class 6

6:30 am Introduction to Clinical Hypnosis

7:00 am Guilford Community Church Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Bridgewater Historical Society: Tales of the 10th Mtn Division

10:15 am Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1

10:30 am First Baptist Church: Live Again!

11:30 am Solidarity March - LGBTQ Community

2:30 pm MGFA Presents: Torin Porter

3:15 pm TED Talks: Michael Patrick Lynch: See Past Your Own Perspective and Find Truth

3:30 pm Cuban Bridge: Havana Fairfax Connection - Ninety Miles

4:30 pm Extempo - Blue Barn - June 17, 2017

5:00 pm World Fusion Show - Tony Vacca

5:30 pm BCTV Summer Video Camp - Profiles of the Paranormal

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Jerry Carbone - Touring the Sorrento Peninsula 1/28/17

9:15 pm WKVT: A Call to Action on Teen Suicide

11:00 pm Valley Homegrown: Reverend Dan & The Dirty Catechism

Thursday, July 13, 2017

12:00 am VT Film Essentials: Alfred Hitchcock

1:00 am Common Good VT: Finance Friday - Audit Time

2:00 am Lets Talk About Lyme Disease

4:30 am For The Animals: Speak Up fo Otters Now

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Authors at Aldrich: Angela Palm

6:30 am Spotlight: Sacha Pfeiffer

7:50 am TED Talks: Carina Morillo: To Understand Autism, Don't Look Away

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Lets Talk About Lyme Disease

11:20 am Jerry Carbone - Touring the Sorrento Peninsula 1/28/17

12:30 pm July 4th Fireworks, Music and more in 3D!

2:15 pm 2016 Bratt Lit Fest: Nancy Marie Brown

3:21 pm The Enthusiast: Ep 2 - Digital Dance Music

3:30 pm BCTV Archive: Reading Frederick Douglass Speech of July 5, 1852

5:00 pm Senior Moments - The Beatles, Class 6

6:30 pm BCTV Summer Video Camp - Profiles of the Paranormal

6:00 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Winston Prouty's Family Matters: Ep.17 - Margaret Atkinson

8:30 pm WWAC: Frame by Frame - 3/25/16

11:00 pm Solidarity March - LGBTQ Community

Friday, July 14, 2017

1:00 am BCTV Archive: Reading Frederick Douglass Speech of July 5, 1852

2:30 am July 4th Fireworks, Music and more in 3D!

4:15 am Migrant Justice Center: March for Milk with Dignity

5:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:24 am Woodstock Historical Society: Opium Eaters - The Epidemic in 10th Century

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - BML 6/27/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word

9:45 am Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1

10:00 am MGFA Presents: Torin Porter

10:42 am Lets Talk About Lyme Disease

1:00 pm Cuban Bridge: Havana Fairfax Connection - Ninety Miles

2:00 pm First Baptist: Live Again!

3:00 pm Parkinson's Performance Troupe - "Mime Over Matter!"

4:15 pm Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1

4:30 pm Winston Prouty's Family Matters: Ep.17 - Margaret Atkinson

5:00 pm VT Film Essentials: Alfred Hitchcock

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Extempo - Blue Barn - June 17, 2017

7:00 pm Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:20 pm The Enthusiast: Ep 2 - Digital Dance Music

8:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos with Donna: Couscous w/ Ras el Hanout

9:00 pm World Fusion Show - Tony Vacca

9:30 pm Jerry Carbone - Touring the Sorrento Peninsula 1/28/17

10:40 pm TED Talks: Michael Patrick Lynch: See Past Your Own Perspective and Find Truth

11:00 pm Cuban Bridge: Havana Fairfax Connection - Ninety Miles

Saturday, July 15, 2017

12:00 am The Enthusiast: Ep 2 - Digital Dance Music

12:30 am Valley Homegrown Woman's Songwriter Collective

1:30 am Valley Homegrown: Reverend Dan & The Dirty Catechism

3:00 am Valley Homegrown: Abe Loomis

4:00 am Solidarity March - LGBTQ Community

6:00 am WKVT: A Call to Action on Teen Suicide

7:40 am TED Talks: Michael Patrick Lynch: See Past Your Own Perspective and Find Truth

8:00 am Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Jerry Carbone - Touring the Sorrento Peninsula 1/28/17

10:10 am Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1

10:30 am 2016 SoVT Dance Fest: Sunday Gala - Stone Church 7/17/16

1:30 pm WWAC: Frame by Frame - 3/25/16

3:30 pm WKVT: A Call to Action on Teen Suicide

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - The Marble Run - BML 6/27/17

6:00 pm GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm 2016 SoVT Dance Fest: Sunday Gala - Stone Church 7/17/16

8:00 pm Jerry Carbone - Touring the Sorrento Peninsula 1/28/17

9:00 pm MGFA Presents: Torin Porter

10:00 pm Lets Talk About Lyme Disease

Sunday, July 16, 2017

12:30 am Senior Moments - The Beatles, Class 6

1:30 am VT Film Essentials: Alfred Hitchcock

2:30 am Spotlight: Sacha Pfeiffer

4:00 am July 4th Fireworks, Music and more in 3D!

5:45 am Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1

6:00 am Solidarity March - LGBTQ Community

8:00 am Guilford Community Church Service

9:00 am First Baptist: Live Again!

10:00 am Calvary Chapel Weekly Service

11:00 am MGFA Presents: Torin Porter

11:45 am Bridgewater Historical Society: Tales of the 10th Mtn Division

1:00 pm Authors at Aldrich: Angela Palm

2:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 7/16/17

5:00 pm Extempo - Blue Barn - June 17, 2017

5:30 pm Brattleboro 4th of July Parade

6:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos with Donna: Couscous w/ Ras el Hanout

6:30 pm World Fusion Show - Tony Vacca

7:00 pm St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 7/16/17

8:00 pm WWAC: Frame by Frame - 3/25/16

7:00 pm WKVT Presents - A Call to Action on Teen Suicide

Monday, July 10, 2017

12:30 am Townshend SB Mtg. 6/27/17

3:00 am WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg. 6/21/17

5:00 am Vermont State House Special Event - Wind Sound Levels

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Guilford SB Mtg. 6/26/17

11:30am Jamaica SB Mtg. 6/26/17

1:20pm Newfane SB Mtg. 6/19/17

2:30 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Wind Sound Levels

5:25 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - 2018 State Budget Signing

6:20pm Vernon SB Mtg. 7/5/17

7:00pm WRMUUSD Mtg. 6/26/17

8:30 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: June 19, 2017

11:00pm Brattleboro SB Mtg. 6/20/17

Tuesday, July 11, 2017

2:30am VT NDCAP Mtg. 6/22/17

5:16am WRMUUSD Mtg. 6/26/17

6:30 am Press Conference - Outdoor Recreation

7:05am WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg. 6/21/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30am Brattleboro SB Mtg 6/20/17

2:00pm Townshend SB Mtg. 6/27/17

4:20pm Vernon SB Mtg. 7/5/17

5:00pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:15 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17

9:45 pm Vernon Town School Bd: Public Info Info Mtg 7/10/17

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

12:30 am Vermont State House Special Event - Wind Sound Levels

3:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - 2018 State Budget Signing

4:30am Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg. 6/21/17

6:20am Vernon Sb Mtg. 7/5/17

6:59 am Press Conference - Gov. Scott Weekly Update 6/22/17

7:30 am Brattleboro DRB Mtg 6/19/17

8:30am Putney SB Special Fire Dept Mtg. 6/22/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am Putney SB Mtg 7/5/17

12:00pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

5:30pm Dummerston SB Mtg. 7/5/17

6:30 pm Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 7/10/17

9:00pm Dummerston SB Mtg. 7/5/17

10:00pm Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg. 6/21/17

Thursday, July 13, 2017

12:00 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: June 19, 2017

2:30 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17

6:00am WRMUUSD Special Mtg. 6/26/17

7:30 am Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 7/10/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:25 am Press Conference - Outdoor Recreation

11:00am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Wind Sound Levels

3:00 pm Brattleboro DRB Mtg 6/19/17

4:00 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - 2018 State Budget Signing

6:00 pm Jamaica SB Mtg 7/10/17

8:30 pm Townshend SB Mtg 7/11/17

11:00pm Dummerston SB Mtg. 7/5/17

Friday, July 14, 2017

12:00 am Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 7/10/17

2:30 am VT NDCAP Mtg. 6/22/17

5:30am WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg. 6/21/17

7:30 am Townshend SB Mtg 7/11/17

10:00 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Jamaica SB Mtg 7/10/17

2:00pm Putney SB Special Fire Dept Mtg. 6/22/17

3:30 pm Vernon Town School Bd: Public Info Info Mtg 7/10/17

6:00 pm Guilford SB Mtg 7/10/17

8:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 7/11/17

11:00 pm Press Conference - Outdoor Recreation

11:35 pm Vermont State House Special Event - Wind Sound Levels

Saturday, July 15, 2017

2:30 am Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17

6:00 am Putney SB Mtg 7/5/17

7:30 am Guilford SB Mtg 7/10/17

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:53 am Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 7/11/17

1:30 pm Townshend SB Mtg 7/11/17

4:30 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg 7/11/17

7:00pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm Vernon Town School Bd: Public Info Info Mtg 7/10/17

Sunday, July 16, 2017

12:00 am Leland and Gray School Board Mtg 7/11/17

2:30 am Dummerston School Board Mtg 7/11/17

5:00 am Jamaica SB Mtg 7/10/17

7:30am Vernon SB Mtg. 7/5/17

8:08 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - 2018 State Budget Signing

9:02am Dummerston SB 7/5/17

10:00 am GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am GMMT: Tuesday News Show

12:00 pm Vernon Town School Bd: Public Info Info Mtg 7/10/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Dummerston School Board Mtg 7/11/17

8:30 pm Putney SB Mtg 7/5/17