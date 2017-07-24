"I don't do drugs. I am drugs." - Salvador Dali

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » Culture » Media

BCTV Schedules Week of 7/21/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, July 24 2017

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 7/21/17

Monday, July 24, 2017

12:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Amer Latif - an Islamic Christmas Tree? 6/23/17

1:30 am Let's Talk About Lyme Disease

4:00 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala

4:30 am Shakespeare on Main Street - Hamlet

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am Cuban Bridge: Havana Fairfax Connection - Ninety Miles

6:30 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Eric Boyer

7:45 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry - #451

9:40 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Amer Latif - an Islamic Christmas Tree? 6/23/17

11:00 am Female Founders Series: Energy

12:00 pm Spotlight: Sacha Pfeiffer

1:30 pm Extempo - Blue Barn - June 17, 2017

2:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Jerry Carbone -Touring the Sorrento Peninsula 1/28/17

2:58 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - 2016 SoVT Dance Fest: Sunday Gala - Stone Church 7/17/16

3:30 pm Gypsy Reel on Mt. Holly Green

4:30 pm Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Pt 1

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Couscous w/Ras el Hanout

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm 2017 SoVT Dance Fest - Pliny Park 7/14/17

9:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala

9:30 pm Authors at the Aldrich: Dana WalWalrath

10:30 pm Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 17 - Margaret Atkinson

11:00 pm VT Film Essentials: Alfred Hitchcock

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

12:00 am Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival

2:00 am Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17

3:30 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Pitz Quattrone & Freelancers

4:30 am Feminist Media Review: Media and the Trump Agenda

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am Spotlight: Sacha Pfeiffer

7:00 am St Michael's Catholic Church - St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 7/23/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am Let's Talk About Lyme Disease

12:30 pm Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17 - Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17

12:50 pm Onion River Race Ramble 2017

1:00 pm Valley Homegrown Woman's Songwriter Collective

2:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 7/23/17

3:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - News & VT Pride Theater July 6, 2017

4:00 pm Authors at the Aldrich: Dana WalWalrath

5:00 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Pitz Quattrone & Freelancers

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Verterans Events - Vernon Community Memorial Day 2017

9:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Jerry Carbone -Touring the Sorrento Peninsula 1/28/17

10:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - News & VT Pride Theater July 6, 2017

11:00 pm Gypsy Reel on Mt. Holly Green

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

12:00 am 2017 SoVT Dance Fest - Pliny Park 7/14/17

12:58 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - 2016 SoVT Dance Fest: Sunday Gala - Stone Church 7/17/16

1:30 am Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Pt 1

2:30 am Gypsy Reel on Mt. Holly Green

3:30 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Amer Latif - an Islamic Christmas Tree? 6/23/17

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am All Things LGBTQ - News & VT Pride Theater July 6, 2017

6:30 am Shakespeare on Main Street - Hamlet

7:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17

10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Help Somone Else

11:30 am Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival

1:30 pm VT Film Essentials: Alfred Hitchcock

2:30 pm 2017 SoVT Dance Fest - Pliny Park 7/14/17

3:30 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Pitz Quattrone & Freelancers

4:30 pm Verterans Events - Vernon Community Memorial Day 2017

5:30 pm Extempo - Blue Barn - June 17, 2017

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:45 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Amer Latif - an Islamic Christmas Tree? 6/23/17

9:20 pm Onion River Race Ramble 2017

9:30 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Pitz Quattrone & Freelancers

10:30 pm All Things LGBTQ - News & VT Pride Theater July 6, 2017

11:30 pm Feminist Media Review: Media and the Trump Agenda

Thursday, July 27, 2017

12:00 am Verterans Events - Vernon Community Memorial Day 2017

1:00 am Female Founders Series: Energy

2:00 am Cuban Bridge: Havana Fairfax Connection - Ninety Miles

3:00 am Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 17 - Margaret Atkinson

3:30 am Authors at Aldrich: Angela Palm

4:30 am Extempo - Blue Barn - June 17, 2017

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Let's Talk About Lyme Disease

7:50 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry - #451

9:40 am Onion River Race Ramble 2017

10:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Amer Latif - an Islamic Christmas Tree? 6/23/17

11:30 am Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17 - Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17

11:50 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike

12:00 pm Verterans Events - Vernon Community Memorial Day 2017

1:00 pm Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival

3:00 pm Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Pt 1

4:00 pm Female Founders Series: Energy

5:00 pm Gypsy Reel on Mt. Holly Green

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Couscous w/Ras el Hanout

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library

9:30 pm Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Jerry Carbone -Touring the Sorrento Peninsula 1/28/17

10:30 pm Spotlight: Sacha Pfeiffer

11:50 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike

Friday, July 28, 2017

12:00 am Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Jerry Carbone -Touring the Sorrento Peninsula 1/28/17

1:00 am Let's Talk About Lyme Disease

3:20 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike

3:30 am Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Verterans Events - Vernon Community Memorial Day 2017

6:25 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Roadtrip Masters interview in Bratt 7/3/17

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:45 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library

10:30 am Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Pt 1

11:30 am 2017 SoVT Dance Fest - Pliny Park 7/14/17

12:30 pm Authors at the Aldrich: Dana WalWalrath

1:30 pm Feminist Media Review: Media and the Trump Agenda

2:00 pm Valley Homegrown Woman's Songwriter Collective

3:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala

3:30 pm Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 17 - Margaret Atkinson

4:00 pm Spotlight: Sacha Pfeiffer

5:20 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Roadtrip Masters interview in Bratt 7/3/17

5:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Couscous w/Ras el Hanout

6:00 pm 2017 SoVT Dance Fest - Pliny Park 7/14/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17 - Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17

8:20 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike

8:30 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Amer Latif - an Islamic Christmas Tree? 6/23/17

10:00 pm Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival

Saturday, July 29, 2017

12:00 am The Enthusiast Jason Hunter - The Enthusiast: Ep 2 - Digital Dance Music

12:10 am The Enthusiast Jason Hunter - The Enthusiast: Ep 1 - Digital Dance Music

1:10 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1

1:30 am Gypsy Reel on Mt. Holly Green

2:30 am Valley Homegrown Woman's Songwriter Collective

3:30 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Pitz Quattrone & Freelancers

4:30 am Female Founders Series: Energy

5:30 am Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17

7:00 am Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Jerry Carbone -Touring the Sorrento Peninsula 1/28/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Let's Talk About Lyme Disease

11:20 am Onion River Race Ramble 2017

11:30 am Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival

1:30 pm Verterans Events - Vernon Community Memorial Day 2017

2:30 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Pitz Quattrone & Freelancers

3:30 pm VT Film Essentials: Alfred Hitchcock

4:30 pm Extempo - Blue Barn - June 17, 2017

5:00 pm Shakespeare on Main Street - Hamlet

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:45 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala

7:30 pm 2017 SoVT Dance Fest - Pliny Park 7/14/17

8:30 pm Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Jerry Carbone -Touring the Sorrento Peninsula 1/28/17

9:30 pm Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library

11:00 pm Let's Talk About Lyme Disease

Sunday, July 30, 2017

1:30 am Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17

3:00 am Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival

5:00 am Cuban Bridge: Havana Fairfax Connection - Ninety Miles

6:00 am Spotlight: Sacha Pfeiffer

7:20 am The Rhema Word Ministry - #451

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service

9:00 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Help Somone Else

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Female Founders Series: Energy

12:00 pm Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library

1:30 pm Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17 - Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17

2:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 7/30/17

3:00 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Amer Latif - an Islamic Christmas Tree? 6/23/17

4:20 pm Onion River Race Ramble 2017

4:30 pm Let's Talk About Lyme Disease

6:50 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike

7:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 7/30/17

8:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala

8:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Couscous w/Ras el Hanout

9:00 pm Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 17 - Margaret Atkinson

9:30 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - 2016 SoVT Dance Fest: Sunday Gala - Stone Church 7/17/16

10:05 pm Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17

11:30 pm Feminist Media Review: Media and the Trump Agenda

.....

BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 7/21/17

Monday, July 24, 2017

12:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/10/17

2:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 7/10/17

4:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/10/17

5:45 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 7/18/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 7/10/17

12:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/10/17

2:08 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 7/18/17

4:25 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17

7:08 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17

7:30 pm Legislative Report: Energy Independent Vermont

8:00 pm WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17

9:25 pm Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17

11:00 pm Health Care News Conference July 17, 2017

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

12:00 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 7/18/17

2:15 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17

5:00 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17

5:30 am Legislative Report: Energy Independent Vermont

6:00 am Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17

7:40 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 7/17/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17

12:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17

12:25 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 7/18/17

12:58 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 7/11/17

2:00 pm Health Care News Conference July 17, 2017

2:48 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 7/19/17

3:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17

3:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 7/17/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:00 pm Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17

7:45 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17

10:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17

10:55 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 7/19/17

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

12:00 am WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17

1:25 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 7/19/17

2:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 7/17/17

3:55 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 7/18/17

4:30 am Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17

6:05 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17

6:30 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 7/18/17

8:55 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 7/19/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am Health Care News Conference July 17, 2017

11:25 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 7/18/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17

2:35 pm WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17

4:00 pm Health Care News Conference July 17, 2017

4:48 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 7/19/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 7/24/17

8:30 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 7/18/17

10:45 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17

Thursday, July 27, 2017

1:30 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: June 19, 2017

4:00 am Health Care News Conference July 17, 2017

5:00 am WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17

6:25 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 7/18/17

7:00 am Legislative Report: Energy Independent Vermont

7:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 7/24/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17

2:45 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 7/18/17

3:25 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 7/19/17

4:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

7:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 7/25/17

9:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 7/25/17

Friday, July 28, 2017

12:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 7/24/17

2:30 am WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17

4:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 6/22/17 Mtg

7:00 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17

7:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 7/25/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 7/25/17

2:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17

4:45 pm Health Care News Conference July 17, 2017

5:35 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17

6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/24/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board

11:00 pm WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17

Saturday, July 29, 2017

12:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 7/17/17

2:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 7/25/17

4:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 7/25/17

7:00 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17

7:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/24/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board

1:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 7/24/17

6:30 pm Legislative Report: Energy Independent Vermont

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 7/17/17

9:25 pm Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17

11:00 pm Health Care News Conference July 17, 2017

Sunday, July 30, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board

2:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/24/17

5:00 am Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17

6:34 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 7/19/17

6:45 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17

9:30 am Legislative Report: Energy Independent Vermont

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 7/25/17

2:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 7/25/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 7/19/17

6:15 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17

9:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 7/18/17

9:35 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 7/19/17

10:40 pm Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17

