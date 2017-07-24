BCTV Schedules Week of 7/21/17

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 7/21/17
Monday, July 24, 2017
12:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Amer Latif - an Islamic Christmas Tree? 6/23/17
1:30 am Let's Talk About Lyme Disease
4:00 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala
4:30 am Shakespeare on Main Street - Hamlet
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am Cuban Bridge: Havana Fairfax Connection - Ninety Miles
6:30 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Eric Boyer
7:45 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry - #451
9:40 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Amer Latif - an Islamic Christmas Tree? 6/23/17
11:00 am Female Founders Series: Energy
12:00 pm Spotlight: Sacha Pfeiffer
1:30 pm Extempo - Blue Barn - June 17, 2017
2:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Jerry Carbone -Touring the Sorrento Peninsula 1/28/17
2:58 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - 2016 SoVT Dance Fest: Sunday Gala - Stone Church 7/17/16
3:30 pm Gypsy Reel on Mt. Holly Green
4:30 pm Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Pt 1
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Couscous w/Ras el Hanout
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm 2017 SoVT Dance Fest - Pliny Park 7/14/17
9:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala
9:30 pm Authors at the Aldrich: Dana WalWalrath
10:30 pm Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 17 - Margaret Atkinson
11:00 pm VT Film Essentials: Alfred Hitchcock
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
12:00 am Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival
2:00 am Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17
3:30 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Pitz Quattrone & Freelancers
4:30 am Feminist Media Review: Media and the Trump Agenda
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am Spotlight: Sacha Pfeiffer
7:00 am St Michael's Catholic Church - St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 7/23/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
10:00 am Let's Talk About Lyme Disease
12:30 pm Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17 - Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17
12:50 pm Onion River Race Ramble 2017
1:00 pm Valley Homegrown Woman's Songwriter Collective
2:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 7/23/17
3:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - News & VT Pride Theater July 6, 2017
4:00 pm Authors at the Aldrich: Dana WalWalrath
5:00 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Pitz Quattrone & Freelancers
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Verterans Events - Vernon Community Memorial Day 2017
9:00 pm Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Jerry Carbone -Touring the Sorrento Peninsula 1/28/17
10:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - News & VT Pride Theater July 6, 2017
11:00 pm Gypsy Reel on Mt. Holly Green
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
12:00 am 2017 SoVT Dance Fest - Pliny Park 7/14/17
12:58 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - 2016 SoVT Dance Fest: Sunday Gala - Stone Church 7/17/16
1:30 am Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Pt 1
2:30 am Gypsy Reel on Mt. Holly Green
3:30 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Amer Latif - an Islamic Christmas Tree? 6/23/17
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am All Things LGBTQ - News & VT Pride Theater July 6, 2017
6:30 am Shakespeare on Main Street - Hamlet
7:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17
10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Help Somone Else
11:30 am Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival
1:30 pm VT Film Essentials: Alfred Hitchcock
2:30 pm 2017 SoVT Dance Fest - Pliny Park 7/14/17
3:30 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Pitz Quattrone & Freelancers
4:30 pm Verterans Events - Vernon Community Memorial Day 2017
5:30 pm Extempo - Blue Barn - June 17, 2017
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:45 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Amer Latif - an Islamic Christmas Tree? 6/23/17
9:20 pm Onion River Race Ramble 2017
9:30 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Pitz Quattrone & Freelancers
10:30 pm All Things LGBTQ - News & VT Pride Theater July 6, 2017
11:30 pm Feminist Media Review: Media and the Trump Agenda
Thursday, July 27, 2017
12:00 am Verterans Events - Vernon Community Memorial Day 2017
1:00 am Female Founders Series: Energy
2:00 am Cuban Bridge: Havana Fairfax Connection - Ninety Miles
3:00 am Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 17 - Margaret Atkinson
3:30 am Authors at Aldrich: Angela Palm
4:30 am Extempo - Blue Barn - June 17, 2017
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Let's Talk About Lyme Disease
7:50 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry - #451
9:40 am Onion River Race Ramble 2017
10:00 am Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Amer Latif - an Islamic Christmas Tree? 6/23/17
11:30 am Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17 - Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17
11:50 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike
12:00 pm Verterans Events - Vernon Community Memorial Day 2017
1:00 pm Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival
3:00 pm Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Pt 1
4:00 pm Female Founders Series: Energy
5:00 pm Gypsy Reel on Mt. Holly Green
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Couscous w/Ras el Hanout
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library
9:30 pm Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Jerry Carbone -Touring the Sorrento Peninsula 1/28/17
10:30 pm Spotlight: Sacha Pfeiffer
11:50 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike
Friday, July 28, 2017
12:00 am Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Jerry Carbone -Touring the Sorrento Peninsula 1/28/17
1:00 am Let's Talk About Lyme Disease
3:20 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike
3:30 am Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Verterans Events - Vernon Community Memorial Day 2017
6:25 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Roadtrip Masters interview in Bratt 7/3/17
6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:45 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library
10:30 am Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Pt 1
11:30 am 2017 SoVT Dance Fest - Pliny Park 7/14/17
12:30 pm Authors at the Aldrich: Dana WalWalrath
1:30 pm Feminist Media Review: Media and the Trump Agenda
2:00 pm Valley Homegrown Woman's Songwriter Collective
3:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala
3:30 pm Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 17 - Margaret Atkinson
4:00 pm Spotlight: Sacha Pfeiffer
5:20 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Roadtrip Masters interview in Bratt 7/3/17
5:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Couscous w/Ras el Hanout
6:00 pm 2017 SoVT Dance Fest - Pliny Park 7/14/17
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17 - Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17
8:20 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike
8:30 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Amer Latif - an Islamic Christmas Tree? 6/23/17
10:00 pm Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival
Saturday, July 29, 2017
12:00 am The Enthusiast Jason Hunter - The Enthusiast: Ep 2 - Digital Dance Music
12:10 am The Enthusiast Jason Hunter - The Enthusiast: Ep 1 - Digital Dance Music
1:10 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1
1:30 am Gypsy Reel on Mt. Holly Green
2:30 am Valley Homegrown Woman's Songwriter Collective
3:30 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Pitz Quattrone & Freelancers
4:30 am Female Founders Series: Energy
5:30 am Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17
7:00 am Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Jerry Carbone -Touring the Sorrento Peninsula 1/28/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Let's Talk About Lyme Disease
11:20 am Onion River Race Ramble 2017
11:30 am Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival
1:30 pm Verterans Events - Vernon Community Memorial Day 2017
2:30 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Pitz Quattrone & Freelancers
3:30 pm VT Film Essentials: Alfred Hitchcock
4:30 pm Extempo - Blue Barn - June 17, 2017
5:00 pm Shakespeare on Main Street - Hamlet
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:45 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala
7:30 pm 2017 SoVT Dance Fest - Pliny Park 7/14/17
8:30 pm Brooks Memorial Library Lectures - Jerry Carbone -Touring the Sorrento Peninsula 1/28/17
9:30 pm Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library
11:00 pm Let's Talk About Lyme Disease
Sunday, July 30, 2017
1:30 am Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17
3:00 am Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival
5:00 am Cuban Bridge: Havana Fairfax Connection - Ninety Miles
6:00 am Spotlight: Sacha Pfeiffer
7:20 am The Rhema Word Ministry - #451
8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service
9:00 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Help Somone Else
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
11:00 am Female Founders Series: Energy
12:00 pm Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library
1:30 pm Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17 - Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17
2:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 7/30/17
3:00 pm Windham World Affairs Council - WWAC: Amer Latif - an Islamic Christmas Tree? 6/23/17
4:20 pm Onion River Race Ramble 2017
4:30 pm Let's Talk About Lyme Disease
6:50 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike
7:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - St Michaels Catholic Church Mass 7/30/17
8:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala
8:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Couscous w/Ras el Hanout
9:00 pm Winston Prouty presents - Family Matters: Ep 17 - Margaret Atkinson
9:30 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - 2016 SoVT Dance Fest: Sunday Gala - Stone Church 7/17/16
10:05 pm Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17
11:30 pm Feminist Media Review: Media and the Trump Agenda
.....
BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 7/21/17
Monday, July 24, 2017
12:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/10/17
2:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 7/10/17
4:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/10/17
5:45 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 7/18/17
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 7/10/17
12:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/10/17
2:08 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 7/18/17
4:25 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17
7:08 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17
7:30 pm Legislative Report: Energy Independent Vermont
8:00 pm WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17
9:25 pm Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17
11:00 pm Health Care News Conference July 17, 2017
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
12:00 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 7/18/17
2:15 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17
5:00 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17
5:30 am Legislative Report: Energy Independent Vermont
6:00 am Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17
7:40 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 7/17/17
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17
12:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17
12:25 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 7/18/17
12:58 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 7/11/17
2:00 pm Health Care News Conference July 17, 2017
2:48 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 7/19/17
3:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17
3:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 7/17/17
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:00 pm Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17
7:45 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17
10:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17
10:55 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 7/19/17
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
12:00 am WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17
1:25 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 7/19/17
2:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 7/17/17
3:55 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 7/18/17
4:30 am Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17
6:05 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17
6:30 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 7/18/17
8:55 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 7/19/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am Health Care News Conference July 17, 2017
11:25 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 7/18/17
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
1:00 pm Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17
2:35 pm WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17
4:00 pm Health Care News Conference July 17, 2017
4:48 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 7/19/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 7/24/17
8:30 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 7/18/17
10:45 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17
Thursday, July 27, 2017
1:30 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: June 19, 2017
4:00 am Health Care News Conference July 17, 2017
5:00 am WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17
6:25 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 7/18/17
7:00 am Legislative Report: Energy Independent Vermont
7:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 7/24/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17
2:45 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 7/18/17
3:25 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 7/19/17
4:30 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
7:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 7/25/17
9:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 7/25/17
Friday, July 28, 2017
12:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 7/24/17
2:30 am WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17
4:00 am VT Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel - VT NDCAP - 6/22/17 Mtg
7:00 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17
7:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 7/25/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 7/25/17
2:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17
4:45 pm Health Care News Conference July 17, 2017
5:35 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17
6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/24/17
8:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board
11:00 pm WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17
Saturday, July 29, 2017
12:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 7/17/17
2:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 7/25/17
4:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 7/25/17
7:00 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17
7:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/24/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board
1:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 7/24/17
6:30 pm Legislative Report: Energy Independent Vermont
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
8:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 7/17/17
9:25 pm Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17
11:00 pm Health Care News Conference July 17, 2017
Sunday, July 30, 2017
12:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board
2:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/24/17
5:00 am Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17
6:34 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 7/19/17
6:45 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17
9:30 am Legislative Report: Energy Independent Vermont
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Board Mtg 7/25/17
2:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 7/25/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 7/19/17
6:15 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17
9:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 7/18/17
9:35 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 7/19/17
10:40 pm Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17