BCTV Schedules Week of 7/31/17

BCTV channel 8 schedule for the week of 7/31/17
Monday, July 31, 2017
12:00 am Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17
1:30 am David Budbill Memorial Celebration - June 25, 2017
3:00 am Pentangle Arts - Interplay Jazz
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 7/21/17
5:30 am Ben Kilham - The Social Black Bear
7:09 am NECCA - New Leadership Announcement 7/20/17
7:30 am Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry - #451
9:45 am Vilas Bridge Painting Unveiled
11:00 am Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17 - Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17
11:18 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2
11:30 am Shakespeare on Main Street - Hamlet
12:00 pm Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library
1:30 pm Paper Mills of Bellows Falls
3:00 pm Artful Word: Lilian Baker Carlisle Book Opening
4:00 pm Feminist Media Review: Media and the Trump Agenda
4:30 pm All Things LGBTQ - News & VT Pride Theater July 6, 2017
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 7/21/17
6:30 pm NECCA - New Leadership Announcement 7/20/17
6:52 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 1 - Allbee, Daigneault
8:21 pm Onion River Race Ramble 2017
8:30 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Pliny Park 7/14/17
9:30 pm Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival
11:30 pm Artistree: Sonny Saul in Concert
Tuesday, August 1, 2017
1:00 am CCCA Summer Concert- Sensible Shoes Proctorsville 7/12
2:45 am Vilas Bridge Painting Unveiled
4:00 am Vote for Vermont - Young Professional Group
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 7/21/17
5:30 am Yoga for You 7-3-17
6:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Pliny Park 7/14/17
7:00 am St Michael's Catholic Church - Mass 7/30/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 13B
10:00 am Verterans Events - Vernon Community Memorial Day 2017
11:00 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17
11:50 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike
12:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala
12:30 pm Vote for Vermont - Young Professional Group
1:30 pm NECCA - New Leadership Announcement 7/20/17
1:51 pm Onion River Race Ramble 2017
2:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - Mass 7/30/17
3:00 pm Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival
5:00 pm Verterans Events - Vernon Community Memorial Day 2017
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 7/24/17
6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt - David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt
8:40 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17
9:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone
10:00 pm CCCA Summer Concert- Sensible Shoes Proctorsville 7/12
11:45 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
12:00 am Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival
2:00 am Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library
3:30 am Paper Mills of Bellows Falls
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 7/24/17
5:30 am Artistree: Sonny Saul in Concert
7:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 7/23/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt - David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt
9:40 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17
10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light
11:30 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Pitz Quattrone & Freelancers
12:30 pm Ben Kilham - The Social Black Bear
2:15 pm CCCA Summer Concert- Sensible Shoes Proctorsville 7/12
4:00 pm Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17 - Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17
4:18 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2
4:30 pm Artful Word: Lilian Baker Carlisle Book Opening
5:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 1 - Allbee, Daigneault
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 7/24/17
6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:45 pm Onion River Race Ramble 2017
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library
9:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala
10:00 pm Verterans Events - Vernon Community Memorial Day 2017
11:00 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Pitz Quattrone & Freelancers
Thursday, August 3, 2017
12:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Pt 1
1:00 am All Things LGBTQ - News & VT Pride Theater July 6, 2017
2:00 am Vote for Vermont - Young Professional Group
3:00 am Pentangle Arts - Interplay Jazz
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 7/24/17
5:30 am Artful Word: Lilian Baker Carlisle Book Opening
6:30 am You and Your Health - Melissa Story
7:00 am Verterans Events - Vernon Community Memorial Day 2017
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry - #451
9:39 am NECCA - New Leadership Announcement 7/20/17
10:00 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala
10:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 1 - Allbee, Daigneault
10:52 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike
11:00 am David Budbill Memorial Celebration - June 25, 2017
12:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone
1:00 pm Vilas Bridge Painting Unveiled
2:15 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2
2:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17
3:20 pm Onion River Race Ramble 2017
3:30 pm Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17
5:00 pm Artful Word: Lilian Baker Carlisle Book Opening
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 7/24/17
6:30 pm Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17 - Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17
6:50 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Pliny Park 7/14/17
9:00 pm NECCA - New Leadership Announcement 7/20/17
9:30 pm CCCA Summer Concert- Sensible Shoes Proctorsville 7/12
11:15 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2
11:30 pm Pentangle Arts - Interplay Jazz
Friday, August 4, 2017
1:30 am Female Founders Series: Energy
2:30 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17
3:20 am Ben Kilham - The Social Black Bear
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 7/24/17
5:30 am All Things LGBTQ - News & VT Pride Theater July 6, 2017
6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 13B
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Pliny Park 7/14/17
10:00 am Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival
12:00 pm Feminist Media Review: Media and the Trump Agenda
12:30 pm Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Pt 1
1:30 pm You and Your Health - Melissa Story
2:00 pm First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Stand Out Like Salt & Light
3:00 pm Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library
4:30 pm Paper Mills of Bellows Falls
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 7/21/17
6:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt - David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt
8:40 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 1 - Allbee, Daigneault
9:05 pm Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library
10:30 pm Verterans Events - Vernon Community Memorial Day 2017
11:30 pm Valley Homegrown Woman's Songwriter Collective
Saturday, August 5, 2017
12:30 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Pitz Quattrone & Freelancers
1:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala
2:00 am CCCA Summer Concert- Sensible Shoes Proctorsville 7/12
3:45 am Artistree: Sonny Saul in Concert
5:15 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1
5:30 am Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library
7:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Pt 1
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Gypsy Reel on Mt. Holly Green
10:00 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17
11:00 am Vote for Vermont - Young Professional Group
12:00 pm Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills - Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills
2:00 pm Authors at the Aldrich: Dana WalWalrath
3:00 pm Female Founders Series: Energy
4:00 pm Artful Word: Lilian Baker Carlisle Book Opening
5:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 1 - Allbee, Daigneault
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 7/21/17
6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 7/24/17
7:00 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone
7:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala
8:00 pm Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17 - Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17
8:18 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2
8:30 pm CCCA Summer Concert- Sensible Shoes Proctorsville 7/12
10:14 pm NECCA - New Leadership Announcement 7/20/17
10:35 pm Gypsy Reel on Mt. Holly Green
Sunday, August 6, 2017
12:00 am Shakespeare on Main Street - Hamlet
12:30 am Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival
2:30 am Gypsy Reel on Mt. Holly Green
3:30 am David Budbill Memorial Celebration - June 25, 2017
5:00 am Pentangle Arts - Interplay Jazz
7:00 am David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt - David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt
7:40 am Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17 - Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17
8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 7/23/17
9:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 1 - Allbee, Daigneault
9:21 am The Rhema Word Ministry - #451
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 13B
11:00 am Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone
11:30 am David Budbill Memorial Celebration - June 25, 2017
1:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - News & VT Pride Theater July 6, 2017
2:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - 8/6/17 Mass
3:00 pm Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17
4:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17
5:20 pm Ben Kilham - The Social Black Bear
7:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - 8/6/17 Mass
8:00 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Pliny Park 7/14/17
9:00 pm Verterans Events - Vernon Community Memorial Day 2017
9:55 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17
10:45 pm Vilas Bridge Painting Unveiled
BCTV channel 10 schedule for the week of 7/31/17
Monday, July 31, 2017
12:12 am WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17
1:36 am Pollinator Fest Lt. Gov. Zuckerman
2:00 am Launch of Sustainable Energy for All Partnership - 7/21/17
3:10 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 7/17/17
4:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 7/24/17
6:45 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 7/25/17
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 7/27/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 7/21/17
10:25 am Launch of Sustainable Energy for All Partnership - 7/21/17
11:30 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17
12:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 7/26/17
1:55 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 7/19/17
3:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/24/17
5:10 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 7/17/17
6:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 7/24/17
8:40 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 7/25/17
9:55 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 7/19/17
11:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 7/25/17
Tuesday, August 1, 2017
12:00 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 7/18/17
2:30 am Vermont State House Special Event - Wind Sound Levels
5:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17
8:15 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 7/19/17
8:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - VT Climate Action Commission
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 7/21/17
10:30 am WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17
11:55 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 7/18/17
12:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 7/11/17
3:15 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 7/25/17
4:30 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - VT Climate Action Commission
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 7/27/17
6:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 7/19/17
6:15 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17
9:45 pm Launch of Sustainable Energy for All Partnership - 7/21/17
10:49 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 7/18/17
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
1:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 7/19/17
2:05 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17
2:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/24/17
4:40 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 7/25/17
6:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 6/19/17
7:08 am Pollinator Fest Lt. Gov. Zuckerman
7:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 7/19/17
7:45 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 7/26/17
9:30 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 7/24/17
10:25 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 7/19/17
11:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 7/19/17
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 7/27/17
1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17
4:30 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - VT Climate Action Commission
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/24/17
8:06 pm Pollinator Fest Lt. Gov. Zuckerman
8:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 7/25/17
9:30 pm Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17
11:05 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - 2018 State Budget Signing
Thursday, August 3, 2017
12:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17
3:30 am Vermont State House Special Event - Wind Sound Levels
6:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 7/26/17
8:25 am Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 7/24/17
10:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 7/27/17
11:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - VT Climate Action Commission
12:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 7/25/17
1:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 7/24/17
3:15 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 7/18/17
5:30 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - VT Climate Action Commission
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 7/27/17
7:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon Selectboard Mtg. 8/1/17
9:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 7/17/17
10:55 pm Launch of Sustainable Energy for All Partnership - 7/21/17
Friday, August 4, 2017
12:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 7/26/17
2:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon Selectboard Mtg. 8/1/17
4:30 am WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17
5:55 am Launch of Sustainable Energy for All Partnership - 7/21/17
7:00 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - VT Climate Action Commission
7:30 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon Selectboard Mtg. 8/1/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 7/24/17
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17
1:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 7/17/17
2:25 pm Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17
4:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 7/26/17
6:00 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17
6:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney Selectboard Mtg. 8/2/17
9:00 pm WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17
10:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 7/25/17
Saturday, August 5, 2017
12:00 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 7/18/17
2:15 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17
5:45 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 7/25/17
7:00 am Legislative Report: Energy Independent Vermont
7:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney Selectboard Mtg. 8/2/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 7/21/17
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 7/24/17
11:00 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston Selectboard Mtg. 8/2/17
1:30 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - 2018 State Budget Signing
2:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon Selectboard Mtg. 8/1/17
5:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 7/25/17
6:00 pm Health Care News Conference July 17, 2017
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 7/27/17
8:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston Selectboard Mtg. 8/2/17
10:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 7/24/17
Sunday, August 6, 2017
12:38 am Pollinator Fest Lt. Gov. Zuckerman
1:00 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston Selectboard Mtg. 8/2/17
3:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney Selectboard Mtg. 8/2/17
6:00 am Legislative Report: Energy Independent Vermont
6:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 7/21/17
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 7/24/17
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 7/27/17
12:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 7/24/17
2:08 pm Pollinator Fest Lt. Gov. Zuckerman
2:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney Selectboard Mtg. 8/2/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/24/17
8:10 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 7/25/17
9:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 7/17/17
10:55 pm Launch of Sustainable Energy for All Partnership - 7/21/17
