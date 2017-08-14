"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

BCTV Schedules Week of 8/14/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, August 14 2017

Monday, August 14, 2017

12:00 am Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17

1:30 am David Budbill Memorial Celebration - June 25, 2017

3:00 am Pentangle Arts - Interplay Jazz

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 7/28/17

5:30 am You and Your Health - Frog Moon Hollow Healing

6:00 am Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone

6:30 am Yoga for You 7-3-17

7:00 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17

7:50 am Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry #452

9:45 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

10:00 am Discussion on Universal Primary Care

11:05 am Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Goat Cheese and Berry Dessert

11:30 am Vilas Bridge Painting Unveiled

12:45 pm Feminist Media Review: Media and the Trump Agenda

1:15 pm Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 7/28/17 Concert

3:00 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17

3:50 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Theatre Adventure: The Princess and the Goblin

5:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Goat Cheese and Berry Dessert

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Last Weekend in the Brattleboro 7/16/17

5:45 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Wednesday Night Soccer League Tournament in Bratt 6/28/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 7/28/17

6:30 pm BCTV Open Studio - Bus Improvement from The Current - Aug 2017

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 3 - Eugene Friesen

8:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 2 - Back to School

9:00 pm Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt - Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt

10:15 pm Vilas Bridge Painting Unveiled

11:30 pm All Workforce Matters - Ban the Box Law

Tuesday, August 15, 2017

12:00 am VT Film Essentials - 2001: A Space Oddesy

1:00 am CCCA Summer Concert- Sensible Shoes Proctorsville 7/12

2:45 am Vilas Bridge Painting Unveiled

4:00 am Vote for Vermont - Young Professional Group

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 7/28/17

5:30 am All Things LGBTQ - News & VT Pride Theater July 6, 2017

6:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 2 - Back to School

7:00 am St Michael's Catholic Church - 8/13/17 Mass

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 14B

10:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 3

11:00 am Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone

11:30 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

11:45 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 2 - Back to School

12:10 pm Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

12:30 pm VT Film Essentials - 2001: A Space Oddesy

1:30 pm You and Your Health - Frog Moon Hollow Healing

2:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - 8/13/17 Mass

3:00 pm Bernie Sanders, Johnson State College 150th Commencement

3:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone

4:00 pm Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt - Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt

5:15 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

5:30 pm BCTV Open Studio - Bus Improvement from The Current - Aug 2017

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/1/17

6:25 pm Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 3 - Eugene Friesen

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17 - Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17

9:22 pm Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 7/28/17 Concert

11:00 pm Pentangle Arts - Interplay Jazz

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

1:00 am Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library

2:30 am Paper Mills of Bellows Falls

4:00 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 3 - Eugene Friesen

4:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Goat Cheese and Berry Dessert

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/1/17

5:30 am Artistree: Sonny Saul in Concert

7:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 7/23/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17 - Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17

10:25 am Leadership Southeast Vermont Program - 2017 Promo - Leadership Southeast Vermont Program - 2017 Promo

10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Pray & Wrestle with God

11:30 am Kyle Gilbert Day: 8/5/17 - Kyle Gilbert Day: 8/5/17

12:00 pm All Workforce Matters - Ban the Box Law

12:30 pm Veterans Events - Dummerston Traditional Memorial Day Observance 2017

2:20 pm Extempo - Kismet - 7/17/17

3:00 pm History of Biking in VT 1880 - 1920

4:18 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

4:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 3 - Eugene Friesen

5:00 pm Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

5:20 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Wednesday Night Soccer League Tournament in Bratt 6/28/17

5:35 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Goat Cheese and Berry Dessert

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/8/17

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Last Weekend in the Brattleboro 7/16/17

6:45 pm Onion River Race Ramble 2017

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Veterans Events - Dummerston Traditional Memorial Day Observance 2017

9:50 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Theatre Adventure: The Princess and the Goblin

11:00 pm Vote for Vermont - Young Professional Group

Thursday, August 17, 2017

12:00 am Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 7/28/17 Concert

1:40 am Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

2:00 am Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt - Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt

3:00 am Pentangle Arts - Interplay Jazz

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/8/17

5:30 am Artful Word: Lilian Baker Carlisle Book Opening

6:30 am Vilas Bridge Painting Unveiled

7:45 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry - #451

9:40 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 3 - Eugene Friesen

10:15 am You and Your Health - Frog Moon Hollow Healing

10:45 am Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Theatre Adventure: The Princess and the Goblin

11:55 am Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

12:00 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone

12:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Pantomime for Parkinson’s 3/16/17

1:30 pm Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17

4:10 pm Vilas Bridge Painting Unveiled

5:30 pm All Workforce Matters - Ban the Box Law

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/8/17

6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 2 - Back to School

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Kyle Gilbert Day: 8/5/17 - Kyle Gilbert Day: 8/5/17

8:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone

9:00 pm Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

9:17 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Wednesday Night Soccer League Tournament in Bratt 6/28/17

9:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17

10:20 pm Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17 - Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17

11:40 pm TED Talks: Michael Patrick Lynch: See Past Your Own Perspective and Find Truth

Friday, August 18, 2017

12:00 am Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Goat Cheese and Berry Dessert

1:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 1 - Ticks

1:30 am Female Founders Series: Energy

2:30 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17

3:20 am Ben Kilham - The Social Black Bear

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/8/17

5:25 am David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt - David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Last Weekend in the Brattleboro 7/16/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 14B

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Feminist Media Review: Media and the Trump Agenda

9:30 am Veterans Events - Dummerston Traditional Memorial Day Observance 2017

11:30 am Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17 - Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17

1:00 pm BCTV Open Studio - Bus Improvement from The Current - Aug 2017

1:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17

2:25 pm Discussion on Universal Primary Care

3:30 pm Paper Mills of Bellows Falls

5:00 pm Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 3

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 7/28/17

6:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 7/28/17 Concert

9:40 pm Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17 - Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17

11:00 pm NativeVoicesATravelingEncampment F 07302017

Saturday, August 19, 2017

12:30 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Pitz Quattrone & Freelancers

1:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala

2:00 am CCCA Summer Concert- Sensible Shoes Proctorsville 7/12

3:45 am Artistree: Sonny Saul in Concert

5:15 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1

5:30 am Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library

6:55 am Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

7:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Pt 1

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Gypsy Reel on Mt. Holly Green

10:00 am Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Theatre Adventure: The Princess and the Goblin

11:10 am Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

11:30 am Yoga for You 7-3-17

12:00 pm Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills - Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills

2:00 pm NativeVoicesATravelingEncampment F 07302017

3:30 pm BCTV Open Studio - Bus Improvement from The Current - Aug 2017

4:00 pm Artful Word: Lilian Baker Carlisle Book Opening

5:00 pm Kyle Gilbert Day: 8/5/17 - Kyle Gilbert Day: 8/5/17

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Last Weekend in the Brattleboro 7/16/17

5:45 pm TED Talks: Michael Patrick Lynch: See Past Your Own Perspective and Find Truth

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 7/28/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/8/17

6:55 pm Leadership Southeast Vermont Program - 2017 Promo - Leadership Southeast Vermont Program - 2017 Promo

7:00 pm Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

7:20 pm TED Talks: Carina Morillo: To Understand Autism, Don't Look Away

7:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 3 - Eugene Friesen

8:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 2 - Back to School

8:30 pm Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt - Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt

9:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Goat Cheese and Berry Dessert

9:55 pm Veterans Events - Dummerston Traditional Memorial Day Observance 2017

11:45 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

Sunday, August 20, 2017

12:00 am Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival

2:00 am Gypsy Reel on Mt. Holly Green

3:00 am Pentangle Arts - Interplay Jazz

5:00 am Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17 - Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17

6:30 am Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17 - Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17

7:00 am Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Goat Cheese and Berry Dessert

7:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 2 - Back to School

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 8/6/17

9:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Help Somone Else

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 14B

10:50 am Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

11:00 am Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone

11:30 am Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt - Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt

12:30 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

12:42 pm Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

1:00 pm Vote for Vermont - Young Professional Group

2:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - 8/20/17 Mass

3:00 pm Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17

4:25 pm Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

4:30 pm Pentangle Arts - Interplay Jazz

6:30 pm Kyle Gilbert Day: 8/5/17 - Kyle Gilbert Day: 8/5/17

7:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - 8/20/17 Mass

8:00 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Theatre Adventure: The Princess and the Goblin

9:10 pm Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

9:30 pm Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 7/28/17 Concert

11:10 pm Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17 - Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17 

.....

Monday, August 14, 2017

4:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/24/17

6:15 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 7/26/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/10/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 8/8/17

12:45 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 7/24/17

2:52 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/24/17

5:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 7/25/17

6:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 8/7/17

7:05 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 8/8/17

9:25 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 8/1/17

11:00 pm Vermont State House Special Event- August 3, 2017

11:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17

Tuesday, August 15, 2017

3:55 am Vermont State House Special Event - Wind Sound Levels

6:50 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 8/8/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Vermont State House Special Event- August 3, 2017

11:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 8/7/17

12:20 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 6/13/17

2:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 8/8/17

3:59 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 8/7/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/10/17

6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 8/7/17

7:30 pm Vermont State House Special Event- August 3, 2017

8:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/2/17

9:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17

11:15 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 7/26/17

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

5:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 8/7/17

6:50 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/2/17

8:15 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 8/8/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/10/17

1:00 pm Vermont State House Special Event- August 3, 2017

1:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/2/17

3:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 7/25/17

4:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

5:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 8/7/17

6:05 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 7/26/17

8:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/14/17

10:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 8/1/17

Thursday, August 17, 2017

4:05 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17

5:50 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 8/1/17

7:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/14/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/10/17

11:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 8/7/17

12:45 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 8/8/17

2:55 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 8/1/17

4:30 pm Vermont State House Special Event- August 3, 2017

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/10/17

6:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 8/14/17

8:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 8/14/17

11:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 8/8/17

Friday, August 18, 2017

2:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/14/17

5:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 8/7/17

6:25 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 8/7/17

7:30 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 8/14/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 8/14/17

2:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 8/7/17

3:05 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17

5:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 8/15/17

7:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/16/17

10:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 7/26/17

Saturday, August 19, 2017

2:30 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 8/14/17

5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 8/14/17

7:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/16/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 8/15/17

1:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/14/17

4:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 8/8/17

5:30 pm Vermont State House Special Event- August 3, 2017

6:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/10/17

8:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/16/17

10:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 8/1/17

Sunday, August 20, 2017

4:30 am Vermont State House Special Event- August 3, 2017

6:15 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 8/7/17

7:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/16/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/10/17

12:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 8/14/17

2:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 8/14/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 8/1/17

7:35 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 8/15/17

10:05 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 8/7/17

11:30 pm Vermont State House Special Event- August 3, 2017 

