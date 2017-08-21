"I can't understand why people are frightened of new ideas. I'm frightened of the old ones." - John Cage

Culture » Media

BCTV Schedules Week of 8/21/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, August 21 2017

Channel 8 Weekly Listings

Friday, August 18, 2017

12:00 am Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Goat Cheese and Berry Dessert

1:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 1 - Ticks

1:30 am Female Founders Series: Energy

2:30 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17

3:20 am Ben Kilham - The Social Black Bear

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/8/17

5:25 am David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt - David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Last Weekend in the Brattleboro 7/16/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 14B

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Feminist Media Review: Media and the Trump Agenda

9:30 am Veterans Events - Dummerston Traditional Memorial Day Observance 2017

11:30 am Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17 - Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17

1:00 pm BCTV Open Studio - Bus Improvement from The Current - Aug 2017

1:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17

2:25 pm Discussion on Universal Primary Care

3:30 pm Paper Mills of Bellows Falls

5:00 pm Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 3

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 7/28/17

6:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 7/28/17 Concert

9:40 pm Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17 - Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17

11:00 pm Native Voices - A Traveling Encampment

Saturday, August 19, 2017

12:30 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Pitz Quattrone & Freelancers

1:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala

2:00 am CCCA Summer Concert- Sensible Shoes Proctorsville 7/12

3:45 am Artistree: Sonny Saul in Concert

5:15 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1

5:30 am Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library

6:55 am Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

7:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Pt 1

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Gypsy Reel on Mt. Holly Green

10:00 am Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Theatre Adventure: The Princess and the Goblin

11:10 am Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

11:30 am Yoga for You 7-3-17

12:00 pm Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills - Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills

2:00 pm Native Voices - A Traveling Encampment

3:30 pm BCTV Open Studio - Bus Improvement from The Current - Aug 2017

4:00 pm Artful Word: Lilian Baker Carlisle Book Opening

5:00 pm Kyle Gilbert Day: 8/5/17 - Kyle Gilbert Day: 8/5/17

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Last Weekend in the Brattleboro 7/16/17

5:45 pm TED Talks: Michael Patrick Lynch: See Past Your Own Perspective and Find Truth

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 7/28/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/8/17

6:55 pm Leadership Southeast Vermont Program - 2017 Promo - Leadership Southeast Vermont Program - 2017 Promo

7:00 pm Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

7:20 pm TED Talks: Carina Morillo: To Understand Autism, Don't Look Away

7:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 3 - Eugene Friesen

8:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 2 - Back to School

8:30 pm Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt - Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt

9:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Goat Cheese and Berry Dessert

9:55 pm Veterans Events - Dummerston Traditional Memorial Day Observance 2017

11:45 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

Sunday, August 20, 2017

12:00 am Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival

2:00 am Gypsy Reel on Mt. Holly Green

3:00 am Pentangle Arts - Interplay Jazz

5:00 am Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17 - Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17

6:30 am Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17 - Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17

7:00 am Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Goat Cheese and Berry Dessert

7:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 2 - Back to School

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 8/6/17

9:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Help Somone Else

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 14B

10:50 am Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

11:00 am Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone

11:30 am Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt - Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt

12:30 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

12:42 pm Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

1:00 pm Vote for Vermont - Young Professional Group

2:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - 8/20/17 Mass

3:00 pm Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17

4:25 pm Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

4:30 pm Pentangle Arts - Interplay Jazz

6:30 pm Kyle Gilbert Day: 8/5/17 - Kyle Gilbert Day: 8/5/17

7:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - 8/20/17 Mass

8:00 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Theatre Adventure: The Princess and the Goblin

9:10 pm Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

9:30 pm Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 7/28/17 Concert

11:10 pm Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17 - Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17

11:10 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

11:30 pm You and Your Health - Melissa Story

Monday, August 21, 2017

12:00 am Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17

1:30 am David Budbill Memorial Celebration - June 25, 2017

3:00 am Pentangle Arts - Interplay Jazz

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/11/17

5:30 am You and Your Health - Frog Moon Hollow Healing

6:00 am Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone

6:30 am Yoga for You 7-3-17

7:00 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17

7:50 am Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry #452

9:45 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

10:00 am Discussion on Universal Primary Care

11:05 am Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Goat Cheese and Berry Dessert

11:30 am Vilas Bridge Painting Unveiled

12:45 pm Feminist Media Review: Media and the Trump Agenda

1:15 pm Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 7/28/17 Concert

3:00 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17

3:50 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Theatre Adventure: The Princess and the Goblin

5:00 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Goat Cheese and Berry Dessert

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

5:45 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Wednesday Night Soccer League Tournament in Bratt 6/28/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/11/17

6:30 pm BCTV Open Studio - Bus Improvement from The Current - Aug 2017

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Theatre Adventure: A Midsummer Night's Dream

9:00 pm Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17 - Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17

10:30 pm Native Voices - A Traveling Encampment

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

12:00 am VT Film Essentials - 2001: A Space Oddesy

1:00 am CCCA Summer Concert- Sensible Shoes Proctorsville 7/12

2:45 am Vilas Bridge Painting Unveiled

4:00 am Vote for Vermont - Young Professional Group

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/11/17

5:30 am All Things LGBTQ - News & VT Pride Theater July 6, 2017

6:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 2 - Back to School

7:00 am St Michael's Catholic Church - 8/20/17 Mass

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 14B

10:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 3

11:00 am Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone

11:30 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

11:45 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 2 - Back to School

12:10 pm Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

12:30 pm VT Film Essentials - 2001: A Space Oddesy

1:30 pm You and Your Health - Frog Moon Hollow Healing

2:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - 8/20/17 Mass

3:00 pm Bernie Sanders, Johnson State College 150th Commencement

3:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone

4:00 pm Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt - Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt

5:15 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

5:30 pm BCTV Open Studio - Bus Improvement from The Current - Aug 2017

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/1/17

6:25 pm Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 3 - Eugene Friesen

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Veterans Events - Dummerston Traditional Memorial Day Observance 2017

10:00 pm Vilas Bridge Painting Unveiled

11:15 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Wednesday Night Soccer League Tournament in Bratt 6/28/17

11:30 pm All Workforce Matters - Ban the Box Law

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

12:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 3

1:00 am Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library

2:30 am Paper Mills of Bellows Falls

4:00 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 3 - Eugene Friesen

4:30 am Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Goat Cheese and Berry Dessert

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/1/17

5:30 am Artistree: Sonny Saul in Concert

7:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 7/23/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17 - Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17

10:19 am LSEVT PSA

10:25 am Leadership Southeast Vermont Program - 2017 Promo - Leadership Southeast Vermont Program - 2017 Promo

10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Pray & Wrestle with God

11:30 am Kyle Gilbert Day: 8/5/17 - Kyle Gilbert Day: 8/5/17

12:00 pm All Workforce Matters - Ban the Box Law

12:30 pm Veterans Events - Dummerston Traditional Memorial Day Observance 2017

2:20 pm Extempo - Kismet - 7/17/17

3:00 pm History of Biking in VT 1880 - 1920

4:18 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

4:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 3 - Eugene Friesen

5:00 pm Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

5:20 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Wednesday Night Soccer League Tournament in Bratt 6/28/17

5:35 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 2 - Back to School

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/15/17

6:19 pm LSEVT PSA

6:30 pm Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Goat Cheese and Berry Dessert

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Theatre Adventure: A Midsummer Night's Dream

9:00 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone

9:30 pm BCTV Open Studio - Bus Improvement from The Current - Aug 2017

10:00 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17

10:55 pm Discussion on Universal Primary Care

Thursday, August 24, 2017

12:00 am Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 7/28/17 Concert

1:40 am Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

2:00 am Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt - Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt

3:00 am Pentangle Arts - Interplay Jazz

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/22/17

5:30 am Artful Word: Lilian Baker Carlisle Book Opening

6:30 am Vilas Bridge Painting Unveiled

7:45 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry - #451

9:40 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 3 - Eugene Friesen

10:15 am You and Your Health - Frog Moon Hollow Healing

10:45 am Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Theatre Adventure: The Princess and the Goblin

11:55 am Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

12:00 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone

12:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Rivergarden: Pantomime for Parkinson’s 3/16/17

1:30 pm Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17

2:54 pm History of Biking in VT 1880 - 1920

4:10 pm Vilas Bridge Painting Unveiled

5:30 pm All Workforce Matters - Ban the Box Law

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/15/17

6:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 2 - Back to School

6:50 pm PSA_WRRC_DancePerformingArtsProgram.mp4

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Kyle Gilbert Day: 8/5/17 - Kyle Gilbert Day: 8/5/17

8:30 pm Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17 - Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17

9:49 pm Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

9:51 pm PSA WRCC Job Fair 2017

10:00 pm Pentangle Arts - Interplay Jazz

Friday, August 25, 2017

12:00 am Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Goat Cheese and Berry Dessert

12:30 am You and Your Health - Melissa Story

1:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 2 - Back to School

1:30 am Female Founders Series: Energy

2:30 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17

3:20 am Ben Kilham - The Social Black Bear

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/22/17

5:25 am David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt - David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 14B

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Feminist Media Review: Media and the Trump Agenda

9:30 am Veterans Events - Dummerston Traditional Memorial Day Observance 2017

11:30 am Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17 - Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17

1:00 pm BCTV Open Studio - Bus Improvement from The Current - Aug 2017

1:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17

2:25 pm Discussion on Universal Primary Care

3:30 pm Paper Mills of Bellows Falls

5:00 pm Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Part 3

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/11/17

6:18 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Wednesday Night Soccer League Tournament in Bratt 6/28/17

6:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Theatre Adventure: A Midsummer Night's Dream

9:00 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Dana & Susan Robinson

10:10 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

10:20 pm Leadership Southeast Vermont Program - 2017 Promo - Leadership Southeast Vermont Program - 2017 Promo

10:30 pm History of Biking in VT 1880 - 1920

11:45 pm Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

Saturday, August 26, 2017

12:00 am All Workforce Matters - Ban the Box Law

12:30 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Pitz Quattrone & Freelancers

1:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala

2:00 am CCCA Summer Concert- Sensible Shoes Proctorsville 7/12

3:45 am Artistree: Sonny Saul in Concert

5:15 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1

5:30 am Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library

6:55 am Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

7:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Pt 1

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Gypsy Reel on Mt. Holly Green

10:00 am Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Theatre Adventure: The Princess and the Goblin

11:10 am Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

11:30 am Yoga for You 7-3-17

12:00 pm Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills - Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills

2:00 pm Native Voices - A Traveling Encampment

3:30 pm BCTV Open Studio - Bus Improvement from The Current - Aug 2017

4:00 pm Artful Word: Lilian Baker Carlisle Book Opening

5:00 pm Kyle Gilbert Day: 8/5/17 - Kyle Gilbert Day: 8/5/17

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

5:45 pm TED Talks: Michael Patrick Lynch: See Past Your Own Perspective and Find Truth

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/11/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/22/17

6:55 pm Leadership Southeast Vermont Program - 2017 Promo - Leadership Southeast Vermont Program - 2017 Promo

7:00 pm Yoga for You 7-3-17

7:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 3 - Eugene Friesen

8:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 2 - Back to School

8:30 pm Veterans Events - Dummerston Traditional Memorial Day Observance 2017

10:30 pm Woodchuck's Revenge- Mt. Holly July 20, 2017

Sunday, August 27, 2017

12:00 am Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival

2:00 am Gypsy Reel on Mt. Holly Green

3:00 am Pentangle Arts - Interplay Jazz

5:00 am Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17 - Incurable Semantics at the Dover Free Library 8/4/17

6:30 am Veterans Events - Placing American Flags on Veterans Graves 5/23/17

7:00 am Day Kitchen Demos - Day Kitchen with Donna: Goat Cheese and Berry Dessert

7:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 2 - Back to School

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 8/20/17

9:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Help Somone Else

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 14B

10:50 am Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

11:00 am Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone

11:30 am Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt - Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt

12:30 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

12:42 pm Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

1:00 pm Vote for Vermont - Young Professional Group

2:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - 8/27/17 Mass

3:00 pm Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17

4:25 pm Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

4:30 pm Pentangle Arts - Interplay Jazz

6:30 pm Kyle Gilbert Day: 8/5/17 - Kyle Gilbert Day: 8/5/17

7:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - 8/27/17 Mass

8:00 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Theatre Adventure: A Midsummer Night's Dream

9:00 pm Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt - Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt

10:00 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17

11:00 pm Native Voices - A Traveling Encampment

Channel 10 Weekly Listings

Friday, August 18, 2017

2:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/14/17

5:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 8/7/17

6:25 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 8/7/17

7:30 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 8/14/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 8/14/17

2:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 8/7/17

3:05 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17

5:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 8/15/17

7:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/16/17

7:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/16/17

10:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 7/26/17

Saturday, August 19, 2017

2:30 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 8/14/17

5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 8/14/17

7:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/16/17

7:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/16/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 8/15/17

1:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/14/17

4:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 8/8/17

5:30 pm Vermont State House Special Event- August 3, 2017

6:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/10/17

8:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/16/17

8:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/16/17

10:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 8/1/17

11:45 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 8/14/17

Sunday, August 20, 2017

4:30 am Vermont State House Special Event- August 3, 2017

5:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 8/7/17

6:15 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 8/7/17

7:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/16/17

8:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/16/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/10/17

12:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 8/14/17

2:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 8/14/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 8/1/17

7:35 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 8/15/17

10:05 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 8/7/17

11:30 pm Vermont State House Special Event- August 3, 2017

Monday, August 21, 2017

12:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/16/17

1:35 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 7/26/17

5:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17

6:45 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 8/7/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/17/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/11/17

10:21 am LSEVT PSA

10:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 8/7/17

11:43 am Press Conference: Bill H197 - First Responders Benefits

12:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 8/8/17

1:30 pm Vermont State House Special Event- August 3, 2017

2:00 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 8/7/17

4:10 pm LSEVT PSA

4:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 7/26/17

6:13 pm PSA_WRRC_WoodshopProgram.mp4

6:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/16/17

9:05 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/16/17

10:45 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 8/15/17

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

1:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/14/17

2:30 am Vermont State House Special Event- August 3, 2017

5:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 8/8/17

6:30 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 8/14/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/11/17

10:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17

12:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 8/14/17

2:45 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 8/15/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/17/17

6:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/14/17

7:18 pm LSEVT PSA

7:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/16/17

9:05 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 8/14/17

11:30 pm Vermont State House Special Event- August 3, 2017

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 8/7/17

3:45 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17

5:30 am Vermont State House Special Event- August 3, 2017

6:00 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/16/17

8:32 am LSEVT PSA

8:45 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 8/7/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/22/17

10:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/14/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/17/17

1:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 8/14/17

3:15 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 8/21/17

8:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 8/22/17

11:00 pm Vermont State House Special Event- August 3, 2017

11:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/14/17

Thursday, August 24, 2017

1:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 8/15/17

4:15 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/16/17

7:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 8/21/17

9:30 am Vermont State House Special Event- August 3, 2017

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/22/17

10:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/17/17

11:30 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 8/22/17

2:21 pm LSEVT PSA

2:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 8/14/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/17/17

6:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 8/22/17

8:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

11:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/16/17

Friday, August 25, 2017

12:35 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 8/22/17

3:05 am Vermont State House Special Event- August 3, 2017

5:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17

7:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 8/22/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/22/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

2:00 pm Vermont State House Special Event- August 3, 2017

2:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/14/17

4:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 7/26/17

5:45 pm Leadership Southeast Vermont Program - 2017 Promo - Leadership Southeast Vermont Program - 2017 Promo

5:49 pm PSA WRCC Job Fair 2017

6:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 8/23/17

8:30 pm West River Union School Board - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

11:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 8/21/17

Saturday, August 26, 2017

2:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/16/17

5:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 8/22/17

7:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 8/23/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/25/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/22/17

11:00 am West River Union School Board - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

1:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 8/22/17

4:00 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 8/24/17

6:40 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/14/17

8:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/17/17

9:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 8/14/17

11:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 8/22/17

Sunday, August 27, 2017

2:00 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 8/22/17

4:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 8/21/17

7:00 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 8/24/17

9:30 am Vermont State House Special Event- August 3, 2017

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/25/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/22/17

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/17/17

12:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 8/23/17

2:45 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 8/14/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 8/21/17

8:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 8/22/17

11:00 pm West River Union School Board - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

