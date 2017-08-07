"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

BCTV Schedules Week of 8/7/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, August 07 2017

Monday, August 7, 2017

12:00 am Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17

1:30 am David Budbill Memorial Celebration - June 25, 2017

3:00 am Pentangle Arts - Interplay Jazz

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 7/28/17

5:30 am Ben Kilham - The Social Black Bear

7:09 am NECCA - New Leadership Announcement 7/20/17

7:30 am Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry #452

9:45 am Vilas Bridge Painting Unveiled

11:00 am Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17

11:18 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

 

11:30 am Shakespeare on Main Street - Hamlet

12:00 pm Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library

1:30 pm Paper Mills of Bellows Falls

3:00 pm Artful Word: Lilian Baker Carlisle Book Opening

3:55 pm Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

4:00 pm Feminist Media Review: Media and the Trump Agenda

4:30 pm All Things LGBTQ - News & VT Pride Theater July 6, 2017

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Last Weekend in the Brattleboro 7/16/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 7/28/17

6:30 pm NECCA - New Leadership Announcement 7/20/17

6:50 pm Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

6:52 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 7/28/17 Concert

9:40 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

10:00 pm David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt

10:45 pm Vilas Bridge Painting Unveiled

Tuesday, August 8, 2017

12:00 am All Things LGBTQ - News & VT Pride Theater July 6, 2017

1:00 am CCCA Summer Concert- Sensible Shoes Proctorsville 7/12

2:45 am Vilas Bridge Painting Unveiled

4:00 am Vote for Vermont - Young Professional Group

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 7/28/17

5:30 am Yoga for You 7-3-17

6:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Pliny Park 7/14/17

7:00 am St Michael's Catholic Church - 8/6/17 Mass

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 14

10:00 am Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 7/28/17 Concert

11:38 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

11:50 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike

12:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 3 - Eugene Friesen

12:30 pm Vote for Vermont - Young Professional Group

1:30 pm NECCA - New Leadership Announcement 7/20/17

1:51 pm Onion River Race Ramble 2017

2:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - 8/6/17 Mass

3:00 pm Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt

4:15 pm Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

4:32 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 1 - Allbee, Daigneault

5:00 pm Verterans Events - Vernon Community Memorial Day 2017

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/1/17

6:25 pm Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

6:30 pm You and Your Health - Melissa Story

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 3 - Eugene Friesen

8:30 pm Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

8:55 pm Ben Kilham - The Social Black Bear

10:35 pm Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

12:00 am Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival

2:00 am Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library

3:30 am Paper Mills of Bellows Falls

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/1/17

5:30 am Artistree: Sonny Saul in Concert

7:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 7/23/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt

9:40 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17

10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Pray & Wrestle with God

11:30 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Pitz Quattrone & Freelancers

12:30 pm Ben Kilham - The Social Black Bear

2:15 pm CCCA Summer Concert- Sensible Shoes Proctorsville 7/12

4:00 pm Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17 - Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17

4:18 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

4:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 3 - Eugene Friesen

5:00 pm Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

5:30 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 1 - Allbee, Daigneault

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/1/17

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Last Weekend in the Brattleboro 7/16/17

6:45 pm Onion River Race Ramble 2017

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Theatre Adventure: The Princess and the Goblin

9:06 pm NECCA - New Leadership Announcement 7/20/17

9:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord

10:00 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Pliny Park 7/14/17

11:00 pm Authors at the Aldrich - Tanya Lee Stone

Thursday, August 10, 2017

12:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Pt 1

1:00 am All Things LGBTQ - News & VT Pride Theater July 6, 2017

2:00 am Vote for Vermont - Young Professional Group

3:00 am Pentangle Arts - Interplay Jazz

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/1/17

5:30 am Artful Word: Lilian Baker Carlisle Book Opening

6:30 am You and Your Health - Melissa Story

7:00 am Verterans Events - Vernon Community Memorial Day 2017

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word Ministry - #451

9:39 am NECCA - New Leadership Announcement 7/20/17

10:00 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 3 - Eugene Friesen

10:30 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 1 - Allbee, Daigneault

10:52 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike

11:00 am Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Theatre Adventure: The Princess and the Goblin

12:10 pm Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17 - Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17

12:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone

1:00 pm Vilas Bridge Painting Unveiled

2:15 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

2:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17

3:20 pm Onion River Race Ramble 2017

3:30 pm Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17

5:00 pm Artful Word: Lilian Baker Carlisle Book Opening

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/1/17

6:20 pm Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

6:30 pm Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17 - Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17

6:50 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 1 - Allbee, Daigneault

8:30 pm Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt - Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt

9:45 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

10:00 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17

10:50 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike

11:00 pm Vote for Vermont - Young Professional Group

Friday, August 11, 2017

12:00 am David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt - David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt

12:40 am Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17

1:00 am Healthcare Matters - Ep 1 - Allbee, Daigneault

1:30 am Female Founders Series: Energy

2:30 am River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17

3:20 am Ben Kilham - The Social Black Bear

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/1/17

5:30 am All Things LGBTQ - News & VT Pride Theater July 6, 2017

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Last Weekend in the Brattleboro 7/16/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 14

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Pliny Park 7/14/17

10:00 am Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival

12:00 pm Feminist Media Review: Media and the Trump Agenda

12:30 pm Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Pt 1

1:30 pm You and Your Health - Melissa Story

2:00 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17

3:00 pm Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library

4:30 pm Paper Mills of Bellows Falls

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 7/28/17

6:30 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 1 - Allbee, Daigneault

8:22 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Regina Reporting at NECCA Strike

8:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17

9:20 pm Rock Voices - Rock Voices - 7/28/17 Concert

11:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - News & VT Pride Theater July 6, 2017

Saturday, August 12, 2017

12:00 am Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord - Poets Speak: Bianca Stone

12:30 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Pitz Quattrone & Freelancers

1:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 2 - Cecilia Zabala

2:00 am CCCA Summer Concert- Sensible Shoes Proctorsville 7/12

3:45 am Artistree: Sonny Saul in Concert

5:15 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 1

5:30 am Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library

6:55 am Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

7:00 am Moccasin Tracks - Abenaki Cultural Regeneration Pt 1

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Gypsy Reel on Mt. Holly Green

10:00 am Theatre Adventure of NEYT - Theatre Adventure: The Princess and the Goblin

11:10 am Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

11:30 am Yoga for You 7-3-17

12:00 pm Sunny Lowdown & the Ice Cream Men at McNeills

2:00 pm Authors at the Aldrich: Dana WalWalrath

3:00 pm Female Founders Series: Energy

4:00 pm Artful Word: Lilian Baker Carlisle Book Opening

5:00 pm Healthcare Matters - Ep 1 - Allbee, Daigneault

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Last Weekend in the Brattleboro 7/16/17

5:45 pm TED Talks: Michael Patrick Lynch: See Past Your Own Perspective and Find Truth

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

 

7:00 pm Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

7:20 pm TED Talks: Carina Morillo: To Understand Autism, Don't Look Away

7:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 3 - Eugene Friesen

8:00 pm Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord: Bianca Stone

8:30 pm Peter Gould with Dan MacAurthur at Putney Public Library

10:00 pm Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt - Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt

11:15 pm Vilas Bridge Painting Unveiled

Sunday, August 13, 2017

12:30 am Brahms German Requiem: Green Mountain Mahler Festival

2:30 am Gypsy Reel on Mt. Holly Green

3:30 am David Budbill Memorial Celebration - June 25, 2017

5:00 am Pentangle Arts - Interplay Jazz

7:00 am David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt - David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt

7:40 am Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17 - Placing American Flags on Veterans' Graves 5/23/17

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 7/23/17

9:00 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Help Somone Else

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 14

10:50 am Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

11:00 am Poets Speak - Conversations with VT Poet Laureate Chard deNiord: Bianca Stone

11:30 am Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17 in Bratt

12:45 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 2

1:00 pm All Things LGBTQ - News & VT Pride Theater July 6, 2017

2:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - 8/13/17 Mass

3:00 pm Pres. Coolidge Birthday Celebration 7/4/17

4:30 pm River Garden Brown Bag Lunch Series - Restorative Justice in the Age of Trump 7/19/17

5:20 pm Ben Kilham - The Social Black Bear

7:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - 8/13/17 Mass

8:00 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Pliny Park 7/14/17

8:58 pm Brattleboro on Wheels - 2017 Brattleboro on Wheels Promo for 8/26/17

9:00 pm David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt - David Deen Retirement Party - 7/24/17 in Bratt

9:40 pm Insight Photography Project - Bob George Exhibit at Insight 6/2/17

10:00 pm Pentangle Arts - Interplay Jazz

....

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 8/7/17

Monday, August 7, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 7/26/17

1:45 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17

3:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/24/17

5:45 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 7/18/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/3/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon Selectboard Mtg. 8/1/17

12:05 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 7/17/17

1:25 pm Launch of Sustainable Energy for All Partnership - 7/21/17

2:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 5/1/17

5:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston Selectboard Mtg. 8/2/17

6:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney Selectboard Mtg. 8/2/17

8:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 7/25/17

9:15 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17

11:00 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - VT Climate Action Commission

11:30 pm Pollinator Fest Lt. Gov. Zuckerman

Tuesday, August 8, 2017

12:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 7/24/17

5:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 7/25/17

6:00 am Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17

7:35 am Pollinator Fest Lt. Gov. Zuckerman

8:00 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston Selectboard Mtg. 8/2/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney Selectboard Mtg. 8/2/17

12:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

1:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 7/24/17

3:10 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:00 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 7/18/17

8:15 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon Selectboard Mtg. 8/1/17

10:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston Selectboard Mtg. 8/2/17

11:30 pm Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

5:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - VT Climate Action Commission

6:00 am WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17

7:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/24/17

9:36 am Pollinator Fest Lt. Gov. Zuckerman

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:25 am Brattleboro DRB - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 7/17/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon Selectboard Mtg. 8/1/17

2:35 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17

3:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 8/7/17

8:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/24/17

10:40 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston Selectboard Mtg. 8/2/17

Thursday, August 10, 2017

4:25 am Launch of Sustainable Energy for All Partnership - 7/21/17

5:30 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon Selectboard Mtg. 8/1/17

7:05 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17

7:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 8/7/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey

11:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 7/25/17

12:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney Selectboard Mtg. 8/2/17

2:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston Selectboard Mtg. 8/2/17

3:30 pm Launch of Sustainable Energy for All Partnership - 7/21/17

4:33 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - VT Climate Action Commission

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend Selectboard Mtg. 8/8/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro PC - Brattleboro PC Mtg 8/8/17

11:00 pm WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17

Friday, August 11, 2017

5:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 8/7/17

7:30 am Brattleboro PC - Brattleboro PC Mtg 8/8/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend Selectboard Mtg. 8/8/17

2:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon Selectboard Mtg. 8/1/17

3:35 pm Pollinator Fest Lt. Gov. Zuckerman

4:00 pm Launch of Sustainable Energy for All Partnership - 7/21/17

5:05 pm Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17

5:30 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - VT Climate Action Commission

6:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Board Mtg. 8/8/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17

10:15 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon Selectboard Mtg. 8/1/17

Saturday, August 12, 2017

2:20 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/24/17

4:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 7/24/17

6:38 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17

7:00 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Board Mtg. 8/8/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

12:00 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - VT Climate Action Commission

12:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 8/7/17

3:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 7/24/17

5:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney Selectboard Mtg. 8/2/17

6:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 7/25/17

7:30 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 7/18/17

9:45 pm Launch of Sustainable Energy for All Partnership - 7/21/17

11:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 7/26/17

Sunday, August 13, 2017

4:00 am Brattleboro Housing Partnerships - BHP Mtg 7/17/17

4:30 am Pollinator Fest Lt. Gov. Zuckerman

5:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 7/26/17

6:55 am Launch of Sustainable Energy for All Partnership - 7/21/17

8:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 8/1/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend Selectboard Mtg. 8/8/17

2:30 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Board Mtg. 8/8/17

5:00 pm Brattleboro PC - Brattleboro PC Mtg 8/8/17

7:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston Selectboard Mtg. 8/2/17

9:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney Selectboard Mtg. 8/2/17

10:30 pm WRMUED School Board - WRMUED School Board Mtg 7/18/17

