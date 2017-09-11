"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Culture » Media

BCTV Schedules Week of 9/11/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, September 11 2017

BCTV Channel 8 Schedule for the week of 9/11/17

Monday, September 11, 2017

12:40 am The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

1:00 am Abled And On Air - Americans With Disabilitis Act - VT Center for Independent Living Part 2

1:30 am Senior Moments - Tiny House

3:00 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan

4:00 am VT Film Essentials - The Graduate

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/1/17

5:30 am Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips

6:00 am Authors at the Aldrich - Thomas Christopher Greene

7:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - All That

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

11:30 am For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

12:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell

1:04 pm Abled And On Air - Americans With Disabilitis Act - VT Center for Independent Living Part 2

1:29 pm Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17

3:00 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

3:30 pm 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17 - 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Ice Cream Social: Brattleboro Food Co-op 7/22/17

5:44 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/1/17

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One

9:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two

10:45 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

11:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Reinventing the Family Home

Tuesday, September 12, 2017

12:10 am 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17 - 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17

2:00 am VT Film Essentials - The Graduate

3:00 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan

3:50 am Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/1/17

5:30 am Authors at the Aldrich - Catherine Donelly

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 16C

10:00 am Civil Rights for All - Brattleboro Declares Civil Rights for All

10:45 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

11:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Hurricane of 1938

12:10 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

12:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

1:00 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

1:30 pm Abled And On Air - Americans With Disabilitis Act - VT Center for Independent Living Part 2

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17

4:30 pm Senior Moments - Tiny House

5:40 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

6:30 pm For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos

8:30 pm Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

9:30 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Hurricane of 1938

10:40 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

11:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - All That

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

12:00 am Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

1:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - All That

2:00 am For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

2:30 am Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

5:22 am Senior Moments - Tiny House

6:30 am Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips

7:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 9/3/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Civil Rights for All - Brattleboro Declares Civil Rights for All

9:45 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

10:00 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

10:30 am First Baptist Church - Jesus' Love is Real

11:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos

12:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One

1:22 pm PSA Coop Kitchen: Discovering Unique Grains

1:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two

2:44 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

3:00 pm A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction

4:00 pm Authors at the Aldrich - Thomas Christopher Greene

5:00 pm 20/20 Insights into Vision Loss - 20/20 Insights into Vision Loss

5:32 pm For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

6:24 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

6:45 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Reinventing the Family Home

9:10 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

9:25 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

9:30 pm Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

10:30 pm Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17

Thursday, September 14, 2017

12:00 am A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction

12:54 am Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

1:00 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One

2:30 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two

3:44 am The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

4:00 am VT Film Essentials - The Graduate

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

5:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos

6:00 am Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

7:00 am Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips

7:25 am Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

7:30 am For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - All That

10:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Hurricane of 1938

11:10 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

11:30 am Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17

2:00 pm Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

4:30 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

5:00 pm A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

6:26 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

6:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One

9:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two

10:44 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

11:00 pm The Best Pictures - 8/28/17

Friday, September 15, 2017

12:00 am The Best Pictures - 8/28/17

12:55 am Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

1:00 am Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

3:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos

4:00 am A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

5:30 am 20/20 Insights into Vision Loss - 20/20 Insights into Vision Loss

6:05 am Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

6:44 am The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 16C

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell

10:15 am Civil Rights for All - Brattleboro Declares Civil Rights for All

11:00 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

11:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

12:00 pm Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis

1:06 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

1:15 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

1:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Jesus' Love is Real

3:00 pm Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

5:30 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/1/17

6:30 pm For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell

9:04 pm Abled And On Air - Americans With Disabilitis Act - VT Center for Independent Living Part 2

9:30 pm 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17 - 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17

11:04 pm Authors at the Aldrich - Thomas Christopher Greene

Saturday, September 16, 2017

12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - All That

1:00 am Authors at the Aldrich - Catherine Donelly

2:10 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

2:30 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Hurricane of 1938

4:00 am Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

5:00 am For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

5:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

6:00 am 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17 - 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17

7:35 am The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Senior Moments - Tiny House

10:10 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

10:30 am A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction

11:30 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

12:00 pm Authors at the Aldrich - Catherine Donelly

1:15 pm Senior Moments - Tiny House

2:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Reinventing the Family Home

3:45 pm Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis

5:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

5:44 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/1/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

6:54 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

7:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One

8:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two

9:44 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

10:00 pm Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

11:00 pm The Best Pictures - 8/28/17

Sunday, September 17, 2017

12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - All That

1:00 am Authors at the Aldrich - Thomas Christopher Greene

2:00 am Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

4:21 am Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

4:30 am For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

5:00 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

5:30 am Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

6:30 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell

7:34 am Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 9/3/17

9:00 am First Baptist Church - Jesus' Love is Real

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 16C

10:49 am PSA Coop Kitchen: Discovering Unique Grains

11:00 am Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis

12:10 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

12:30 pm A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction

1:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Civil Rights for All - Brattleboro Declares Civil Rights for All

3:45 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

4:00 pm For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

4:30 pm Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17

6:00 pm Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Hurricane of 1938

9:10 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

9:24 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

9:30 pm A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction

10:30 pm Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

....

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 9/11/17

Monday, September 11, 2017

1:10 am The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17

3:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/30/17

4:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/28/17

6:15 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

7:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/7/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/1/17

10:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 8/28/17

11:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 8/28/17

12:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/28/17

2:30 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: August 30, 2017

8:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

Tuesday, September 12, 2017

12:00 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

1:15 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/30/17

2:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

3:15 am The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17

5:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 8/15/17

7:45 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/5/17

8:20 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/1/17

10:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

2:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/30/17

4:30 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/7/17

6:00 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: August 30, 2017

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

12:00 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

1:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

5:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/6/17

7:00 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

7:30 am The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

10:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/7/17

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

4:30 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg 9/11/17

8:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/11/17

11:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/5/17

11:32 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - VT Climate Action Commission

Thursday, September 14, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

3:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

5:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/11/17

7:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg 9/11/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

10:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/7/17

11:30 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: August 30, 2017

5:30 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/7/17

7:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/12/17

9:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/11/17

Friday, September 15, 2017

12:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/5/17

12:45 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

1:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

5:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/11/17

7:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/12/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

3:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/6/17

5:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

7:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

10:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/13/17

Saturday, September 16, 2017

12:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg 9/11/17

3:15 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/6/17

5:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

7:30 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/1/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

11:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/13/17

1:30 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

2:00 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17

4:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/13/17

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/7/17

8:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/11/17

10:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/11/17

Sunday, September 17, 2017

2:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

5:00 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17

7:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/11/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/1/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/7/17

12:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/13/17

2:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/13/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17

8:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg 9/11/17

11:00 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/11/17

»

