BCTV Schedules Week of 9/11/17

BCTV Channel 8 Schedule for the week of 9/11/17

Monday, September 11, 2017

12:40 am The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

1:00 am Abled And On Air - Americans With Disabilitis Act - VT Center for Independent Living Part 2

1:30 am Senior Moments - Tiny House

3:00 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan

4:00 am VT Film Essentials - The Graduate

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/1/17

5:30 am Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips

6:00 am Authors at the Aldrich - Thomas Christopher Greene

7:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - All That

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

11:30 am For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

12:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell

1:04 pm Abled And On Air - Americans With Disabilitis Act - VT Center for Independent Living Part 2

1:29 pm Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17

3:00 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

3:30 pm 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17 - 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Ice Cream Social: Brattleboro Food Co-op 7/22/17

5:44 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/1/17

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One

9:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two

10:45 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

11:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Reinventing the Family Home

Tuesday, September 12, 2017

12:10 am 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17 - 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17

2:00 am VT Film Essentials - The Graduate

3:00 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan

3:50 am Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/1/17

5:30 am Authors at the Aldrich - Catherine Donelly

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 16C

10:00 am Civil Rights for All - Brattleboro Declares Civil Rights for All

10:45 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

11:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Hurricane of 1938

12:10 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

12:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

1:00 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

1:30 pm Abled And On Air - Americans With Disabilitis Act - VT Center for Independent Living Part 2

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17

4:30 pm Senior Moments - Tiny House

5:40 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

6:30 pm For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos

8:30 pm Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

9:30 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Hurricane of 1938

10:40 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

11:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - All That

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

12:00 am Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

1:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - All That

2:00 am For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

2:30 am Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

5:22 am Senior Moments - Tiny House

6:30 am Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips

7:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 9/3/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Civil Rights for All - Brattleboro Declares Civil Rights for All

9:45 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

10:00 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

10:30 am First Baptist Church - Jesus' Love is Real

11:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos

12:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One

1:22 pm PSA Coop Kitchen: Discovering Unique Grains

1:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two

2:44 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

3:00 pm A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction

4:00 pm Authors at the Aldrich - Thomas Christopher Greene

5:00 pm 20/20 Insights into Vision Loss - 20/20 Insights into Vision Loss

5:32 pm For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

6:24 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

6:45 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Reinventing the Family Home

9:10 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

9:25 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

9:30 pm Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

10:30 pm Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17

Thursday, September 14, 2017

12:00 am A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction

12:54 am Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

1:00 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One

2:30 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two

3:44 am The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

4:00 am VT Film Essentials - The Graduate

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

5:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos

6:00 am Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

7:00 am Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips

7:25 am Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

7:30 am For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - All That

10:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Hurricane of 1938

11:10 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

11:30 am Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17

2:00 pm Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

4:30 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

5:00 pm A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

6:26 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

6:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One

9:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two

10:44 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

11:00 pm The Best Pictures - 8/28/17

Friday, September 15, 2017

12:00 am The Best Pictures - 8/28/17

12:55 am Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

1:00 am Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

3:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos

4:00 am A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

5:30 am 20/20 Insights into Vision Loss - 20/20 Insights into Vision Loss

6:05 am Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

6:44 am The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 16C

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell

10:15 am Civil Rights for All - Brattleboro Declares Civil Rights for All

11:00 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

11:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

12:00 pm Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis

1:06 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

1:15 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

1:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - Jesus' Love is Real

3:00 pm Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

5:30 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/1/17

6:30 pm For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell

9:04 pm Abled And On Air - Americans With Disabilitis Act - VT Center for Independent Living Part 2

9:30 pm 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17 - 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17

11:04 pm Authors at the Aldrich - Thomas Christopher Greene

Saturday, September 16, 2017

12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - All That

1:00 am Authors at the Aldrich - Catherine Donelly

2:10 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

2:30 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Hurricane of 1938

4:00 am Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

5:00 am For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

5:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

6:00 am 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17 - 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17

7:35 am The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Senior Moments - Tiny House

10:10 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

10:30 am A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction

11:30 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

12:00 pm Authors at the Aldrich - Catherine Donelly

1:15 pm Senior Moments - Tiny House

2:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Reinventing the Family Home

3:45 pm Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis

5:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

5:44 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/1/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

6:54 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

7:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One

8:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two

9:44 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

10:00 pm Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

11:00 pm The Best Pictures - 8/28/17

Sunday, September 17, 2017

12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - All That

1:00 am Authors at the Aldrich - Thomas Christopher Greene

2:00 am Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

4:21 am Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

4:30 am For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

5:00 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

5:30 am Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

6:30 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell

7:34 am Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 9/3/17

9:00 am First Baptist Church - Jesus' Love is Real

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 16C

10:49 am PSA Coop Kitchen: Discovering Unique Grains

11:00 am Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis

12:10 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

12:30 pm A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction

1:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Civil Rights for All - Brattleboro Declares Civil Rights for All

3:45 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

4:00 pm For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

4:30 pm Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17

6:00 pm Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Hurricane of 1938

9:10 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

9:24 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

9:30 pm A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction

10:30 pm Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 9/11/17

Monday, September 11, 2017

1:10 am The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17

3:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/30/17

4:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/28/17

6:15 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

7:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/7/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/1/17

10:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 8/28/17

11:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 8/28/17

12:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/28/17

2:30 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: August 30, 2017

8:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

Tuesday, September 12, 2017

12:00 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

1:15 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/30/17

2:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

3:15 am The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17

5:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 8/15/17

7:45 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/5/17

8:20 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/1/17

10:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

2:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/30/17

4:30 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/7/17

6:00 pm Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: August 30, 2017

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

12:00 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

1:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

5:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/6/17

7:00 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

7:30 am The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

10:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/7/17

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

4:30 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg 9/11/17

8:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/11/17

11:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/5/17

11:32 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - VT Climate Action Commission

Thursday, September 14, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

3:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

5:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/11/17

7:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg 9/11/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

10:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/7/17

11:30 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: August 30, 2017

5:30 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/7/17

7:00 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/12/17

9:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/11/17

Friday, September 15, 2017

12:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/5/17

12:45 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

1:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

5:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/11/17

7:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/12/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

3:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/6/17

5:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

7:30 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

10:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/13/17

Saturday, September 16, 2017

12:30 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg 9/11/17

3:15 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/6/17

5:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

7:30 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/1/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

11:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/13/17

1:30 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

2:00 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17

4:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/13/17

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/7/17

8:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/11/17

10:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/11/17

Sunday, September 17, 2017

2:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

5:00 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17

7:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/11/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/1/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 9/7/17

12:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/13/17

2:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/13/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17

8:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg 9/11/17

11:00 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/11/17