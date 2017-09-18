BCTV Schedules Week of 9/18/17

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 9/18/17
Monday, September 18, 2017
1:00 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One
2:18 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two
3:45 am Authors at the Aldrich - Catherine Donelly
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis
6:40 am Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
6:50 am Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group
7:00 am A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Hurricane of 1938
10:15 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4
10:30 am The FEED
11:00 am Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17
12:00 pm Civil Rights for All - Brattleboro Declares Civil Rights for All
12:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos
1:00 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey
2:00 pm Bill Doyle On VT Issues - Con Hogan
3:00 pm Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17
4:30 pm Authors at the Aldrich - Thomas Christopher Greene
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
5:45 pm Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
6:21 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day
6:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell
9:04 pm The FEED
9:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One
10:50 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
12:05 am Artistree - Larry Allen Brown & The Acoustic Earth Trio
1:45 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4
2:00 am Summer Concert Series - The Other Guys 8/17/17
3:50 am Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
5:30 am Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17
6:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos
7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
10:00 am 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17 - 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17
11:34 am Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips
12:00 pm Bill Doyle On VT Issues - Con Hogan
1:00 pm A Visit With: Act 48 HealthCare for Vermont
1:45 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis
4:10 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4
4:30 pm ArtfulWord - 8/10/17
5:18 pm Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:23 pm A Visit With: Act 48 HealthCare for Vermont
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction
8:54 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film
9:00 pm Civil Rights for All - Brattleboro Declares Civil Rights for All
9:30 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1
10:00 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey
11:00 pm Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
1:30 am VT Film Essentials - The Graduate
2:30 am 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17 - 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17
4:02 am Bill Doyle On VT Issues - Con Hogan
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Veteran Stories - Seymour Leven
6:15 am A Visit With: Act 48 HealthCare for Vermont
7:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am The Rhema Word - 9/7/17
9:40 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4
10:00 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1
10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Live Again!
11:30 am 20/20 Insights into Vision Loss - 20/20 Insights into Vision Loss
12:02 pm Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips
12:30 pm Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17
2:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder
2:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos
3:00 pm Summer Concert Series - The Other Guys 8/17/17
4:30 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1
5:00 pm A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:44 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Hurricane of 1938
9:10 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day
9:20 pm Stuck in Vermont - Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship
9:30 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1
10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band
11:00 pm Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis
Thursday, September 21, 2017
12:05 am Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips
12:30 am 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17 - 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17
2:04 am The Best Pictures - 8/28/17
3:00 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell
4:15 am The Rhema Word - 9/7/17
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival - Alastair Moock
6:15 am Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival - Hungrytown
7:00 am Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Young Justice - Safe Injection Sites
9:45 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4
10:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Hurricane of 1938
11:10 am Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington
11:17 am Stuck in Vermont - Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship
11:30 am Bill Doyle On VT Issues - Con Hogan
12:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One
1:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
2:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two
3:15 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell
4:18 pm Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration
4:30 pm Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
6:22 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film
6:30 pm Civil Rights for All - Brattleboro Declares Civil Rights for All
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1
8:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder
9:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos
9:30 pm A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction
10:30 pm Summer Concert Series - The Other Guys 8/17/17
Friday, September 22, 2017
12:00 am Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17
2:21 am Veteran Stories - Seymour Leven
3:00 am VT Film Essentials - The Graduate
4:00 am Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
5:30 am A Visit With: Act 48 HealthCare for Vermont
6:08 am Stuck in Vermont - Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship
6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:45 am Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Civil Rights for All - Brattleboro Declares Civil Rights for All
9:30 am Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17
11:00 am Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips
11:25 am 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17 - 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17
1:00 pm ArtfulWord - 8/10/17
1:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group
2:00 pm First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Live Again!
3:00 pm Young Justice - Safe Injection Sites
3:45 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4
4:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band
5:00 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1
5:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm The FEED
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One
9:20 pm Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
9:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two
10:45 pm Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration
11:00 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey
Saturday, September 23, 2017
12:00 am Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival - Alastair Moock
12:45 am Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival - Hungrytown
1:30 am Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17
3:00 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One
4:18 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two
5:32 am Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips
6:00 am Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17
7:00 am A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17
11:30 am Veteran Stories - Seymour Leven
12:10 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4
12:30 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band
1:30 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1
2:00 pm Bill Doyle On VT Issues - Con Hogan
3:00 pm The Rhema Word - 9/7/17
3:40 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day
3:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
4:00 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
7:00 pm Authors at the Aldrich
8:14 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4
8:30 pm Summer Concert Series - The Other Guys 8/17/17
10:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos
10:30 pm Artistree - Larry Allen Brown & The Acoustic Earth Trio
Sunday, September 24, 2017
12:10 am The FEED
12:40 am Veteran Stories - Seymour Leven
1:20 am Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis
2:30 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Hurricane of 1938
4:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band
5:00 am A Visit With: Act 48 HealthCare for Vermont
5:38 am Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
5:48 am Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration
6:00 am Civil Rights for All - Brattleboro Declares Civil Rights for All
6:30 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1
7:00 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Live Again!
8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service
9:00 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist Church Weekly Service
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service
11:00 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One
12:20 pm Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington
12:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17
4:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:30 pm Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival - Alastair Moock
6:15 pm Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival - Hungrytown
7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos
8:30 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell
9:34 pm The FEED
10:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder
10:30 pm A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction
11:30 pm Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17
BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 9/18/17
Monday, September 18, 2017
12:35 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17
4:15 am The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17
6:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/11/17
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: August 30, 2017
4:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/11/17
5:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17
9:00 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/11/17
10:35 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg 9/11/17
11:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/5/17
11:35 pm The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
2:00 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: August 30, 2017
8:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/11/17
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:45 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/6/17
12:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/12/17
2:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/13/17
4:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/11/17
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:14 pm Studio
9:45 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/11/17
11:20 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
2:00 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: August 30, 2017
8:00 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/13/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:25 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/11/17
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17
4:30 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg 9/18/17
8:30 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 9/18/17
11:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17
Thursday, September 21, 2017
2:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/13/17
4:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017
5:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg 9/18/17
7:30 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 9/18/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/11/17
1:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/13/17
3:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17
5:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
7:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/19/17
9:30 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17
Friday, September 22, 2017
12:00 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 9/18/17
2:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/13/17
5:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/19/17
7:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17
3:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17
3:34 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/11/17
4:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/12/17
6:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17
8:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17
11:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg 9/18/17
Saturday, September 23, 2017
1:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/13/17
4:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17
7:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17
9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/5/17
11:31 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - VT Climate Action Commission
12:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/13/17
2:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/11/17
4:05 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17
5:45 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/12/17
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
8:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/13/17
10:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/13/17
Sunday, September 24, 2017
12:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17
2:10 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/11/17
3:10 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17
3:45 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/5/17
4:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017
5:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/13/17
7:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/11/17
9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
9:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17
2:30 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/13/17
8:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/11/17
9:45 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17