Home » Culture » Media

BCTV Schedules Week of 9/18/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, September 18 2017

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 9/18/17 

Monday, September 18, 2017

1:00 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One

2:18 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two

3:45 am Authors at the Aldrich - Catherine Donelly

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis

6:40 am Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

6:50 am Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group

7:00 am A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Hurricane of 1938

10:15 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

10:30 am The FEED

11:00 am Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

12:00 pm Civil Rights for All - Brattleboro Declares Civil Rights for All

12:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos

1:00 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

2:00 pm Bill Doyle On VT Issues - Con Hogan

3:00 pm Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17

4:30 pm Authors at the Aldrich - Thomas Christopher Greene

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

5:45 pm Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

6:21 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day

6:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell

9:04 pm The FEED

9:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One

10:50 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

12:05 am Artistree - Larry Allen Brown & The Acoustic Earth Trio

1:45 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

2:00 am Summer Concert Series - The Other Guys 8/17/17

3:50 am Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

5:30 am Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

6:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

10:00 am 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17 - 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17

11:34 am Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips

12:00 pm Bill Doyle On VT Issues - Con Hogan

1:00 pm A Visit With: Act 48 HealthCare for Vermont

1:45 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis

4:10 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

4:30 pm ArtfulWord - 8/10/17

5:18 pm Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:23 pm A Visit With: Act 48 HealthCare for Vermont

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction

8:54 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

9:00 pm Civil Rights for All - Brattleboro Declares Civil Rights for All

9:30 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

10:00 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

11:00 pm Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

1:30 am VT Film Essentials - The Graduate

2:30 am 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17 - 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17

4:02 am Bill Doyle On VT Issues - Con Hogan

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Veteran Stories - Seymour Leven

6:15 am A Visit With: Act 48 HealthCare for Vermont

7:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am The Rhema Word - 9/7/17

9:40 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

10:00 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Live Again!

11:30 am 20/20 Insights into Vision Loss - 20/20 Insights into Vision Loss

12:02 pm Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips

12:30 pm Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17

2:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

2:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos

3:00 pm Summer Concert Series - The Other Guys 8/17/17

4:30 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

5:00 pm A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:44 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Hurricane of 1938

9:10 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day

9:20 pm Stuck in Vermont - Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship

9:30 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band

11:00 pm Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis

Thursday, September 21, 2017

12:05 am Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips

12:30 am 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17 - 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17

2:04 am The Best Pictures - 8/28/17

3:00 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell

4:15 am The Rhema Word - 9/7/17

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival - Alastair Moock

6:15 am Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival - Hungrytown

7:00 am Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Young Justice - Safe Injection Sites

9:45 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

10:00 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Hurricane of 1938

11:10 am Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington

11:17 am Stuck in Vermont - Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship

11:30 am Bill Doyle On VT Issues - Con Hogan

12:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One

1:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

2:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two

3:15 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell

4:18 pm Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration

4:30 pm Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

6:22 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

6:30 pm Civil Rights for All - Brattleboro Declares Civil Rights for All

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

8:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

9:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos

9:30 pm A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction

10:30 pm Summer Concert Series - The Other Guys 8/17/17

Friday, September 22, 2017

12:00 am Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

2:21 am Veteran Stories - Seymour Leven

3:00 am VT Film Essentials - The Graduate

4:00 am Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

5:30 am A Visit With: Act 48 HealthCare for Vermont

6:08 am Stuck in Vermont - Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:45 am Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Civil Rights for All - Brattleboro Declares Civil Rights for All

9:30 am Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17

11:00 am Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips

11:25 am 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17 - 20th Annual Mozart Concert - 8/27/17

1:00 pm ArtfulWord - 8/10/17

1:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Live Again!

3:00 pm Young Justice - Safe Injection Sites

3:45 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

4:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band

5:00 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

5:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm The FEED

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One

9:20 pm Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

9:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two

10:45 pm Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration

11:00 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

Saturday, September 23, 2017

12:00 am Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival - Alastair Moock

12:45 am Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival - Hungrytown

1:30 am Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17

3:00 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One

4:18 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two

5:32 am Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips

6:00 am Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

7:00 am A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

11:30 am Veteran Stories - Seymour Leven

12:10 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

12:30 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band

1:30 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

2:00 pm Bill Doyle On VT Issues - Con Hogan

3:00 pm The Rhema Word - 9/7/17

3:40 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day

3:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

4:00 pm Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Weekly Episodes of it Happens in Brattleboro

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

7:00 pm Authors at the Aldrich

8:14 pm Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

8:30 pm Summer Concert Series - The Other Guys 8/17/17

10:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos

10:30 pm Artistree - Larry Allen Brown & The Acoustic Earth Trio

Sunday, September 24, 2017

12:10 am The FEED

12:40 am Veteran Stories - Seymour Leven

1:20 am Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis

2:30 am Dummerston Conservation Commission - DCC: The Hurricane of 1938

4:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band

5:00 am A Visit With: Act 48 HealthCare for Vermont

5:38 am Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

5:48 am Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration

6:00 am Civil Rights for All - Brattleboro Declares Civil Rights for All

6:30 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

7:00 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Live Again!

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Weekly Service

9:00 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist Church Weekly Service

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel West River Valley: Weekly Service

11:00 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. One

12:20 pm Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington

12:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week Two Pt. Two

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17

4:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:30 pm Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival - Alastair Moock

6:15 pm Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival - Hungrytown

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos

8:30 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell

9:34 pm The FEED

10:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

10:30 pm A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction - A Vigil for Loved Ones Lost to Addiction

11:30 pm Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17 - Guilty Pleasures at the Dover Free Library 7/21/17

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 9/18/17

Monday, September 18, 2017

12:35 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

4:15 am The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17

6:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/11/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: August 30, 2017

4:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/11/17

5:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

9:00 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/11/17

10:35 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg 9/11/17

11:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/5/17

11:35 pm The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Hearings 8/24/17

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

2:00 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: August 30, 2017

8:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/11/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:45 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/6/17

12:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/12/17

2:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/13/17

4:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/11/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:14 pm Studio

9:45 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/11/17

11:20 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

2:00 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: August 30, 2017

8:00 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/13/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:25 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/11/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17

4:30 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg 9/18/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 9/18/17

11:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17

Thursday, September 21, 2017

2:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/13/17

4:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

5:00 am Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg 9/18/17

7:30 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 9/18/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/11/17

1:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/13/17

3:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

5:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

7:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/19/17

9:30 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

Friday, September 22, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB Mtg 9/18/17

2:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/13/17

5:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/19/17

7:30 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17

3:00 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17

3:34 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/11/17

4:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/12/17

6:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

8:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17

11:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg 9/18/17

Saturday, September 23, 2017

1:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/13/17

4:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17

7:00 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/5/17

11:31 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - VT Climate Action Commission

12:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/13/17

2:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/11/17

4:05 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17

5:45 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/12/17

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/13/17

10:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/13/17

Sunday, September 24, 2017

12:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

2:10 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/11/17

3:10 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17

3:45 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/5/17

4:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

5:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/13/17

7:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/11/17

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17

2:30 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/13/17

8:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/11/17

9:45 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17

