"The sun tires of summer and sighs itself into autumn." Terri Guillemets

BCTV Schedules Week of 9/18/17

BCTV Schedules Week of 9/18/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, September 25 2017

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 9/25/17

Monday, September 25, 2017

12:30 am Summer Concert Series - The Other Guys 8/17/17

2:00 am The FEED

2:30 am ArtfulWord - 8/10/17

3:20 am Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

3:30 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell

4:34 am Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/15/17

5:30 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

6:00 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

6:30 am Vote For Vermont - VT Emergency Management

7:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Vermont Treasures - Queche Celtic Festival

9:30 am White Cane Safety Awareness Day

10:00 am Bill Doyle On VT Issues - Con Hogan

10:55 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

11:00 am Bear Pond Books - Bill Schubart & Peter Miller - 9/12/17

12:12 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day

12:20 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

12:25 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS

12:30 pm All Things LGBTQ - September 12, 2017

1:30 pm A Visit With: Act 48 HealthCare for Vermont

2:10 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

2:30 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

3:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17

5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/15/17

6:30 pm The FEED

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott

8:42 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

8:45 pm Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

8:56 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Elliot Street Block Party 9/8/17

9:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell

10:02 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17

10:15 pm Artistree - Larry Allen Brown & The Acoustic Earth Trio

11:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington

Tuesday, September 26, 2017

12:00 am Bill Doyle On VT Issues - Con Hogan

1:00 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

2:00 am VT Film Essentials - The Seventh Seal

3:00 am Bear Pond Books - Bill Schubart & Peter Miller - 9/12/17

4:10 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4

4:30 am Vermont Treasures - Queche Celtic Festival

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/15/17

5:30 am Veteran Stories - Seymour Leven

6:09 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

6:15 am The Rhema Word - 9/7/17

7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 7

10:00 am Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott

10:42 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17

10:53 am Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

11:00 am ArtfulWord - 8/10/17

11:48 am Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration

12:00 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 1

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:40 pm Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17

6:22 pm A Visit With: Act 48 HealthCare for Vermont

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 1

9:46 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

9:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship

10:00 pm Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

12:15 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

1:15 am Artistree - Larry Allen Brown & The Acoustic Earth Trio

2:51 am Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day

3:00 am Vermont Treasures - Queche Celtic Festival

3:30 am VT Film Essentials - The Graduate

4:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17

5:30 am Vote For Vermont - VT Emergency Management

6:30 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

7:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 9/17/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott

9:42 am Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day

9:50 am Stuck in Vermont - Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship

10:00 am Civil Rights for All - Brattleboro Declares Civil Rights for All

10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Live Again!

11:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

12:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Kids

12:45 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part One

1:40 pm Let's Grow Kids PSA

1:45 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part Two

2:47 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

2:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington

3:00 pm BCTV Open Studio - Open Studio: Andy's Journey- The Struggles Through ALS

4:00 pm Landmark College Presents - Casey Murrow, Murrow vs McCarthy 9/18/17

5:46 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17

6:00 pm Studio

7:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

8:00 pm Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17

10:10 pm ArtfulWord - 8/10/17

11:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell

Thursday, September 28, 2017

12:05 am Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival - Alastair Moock

12:50 am Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival - Hungrytown

1:32 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

1:40 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 1

3:30 am Vermont Treasures - Queche Celtic Festival

4:00 am White Cane Safety Awareness Day

4:30 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17

5:30 am Bill Doyle On VT Issues - Con Hogan

6:30 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17

7:54 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott

9:44 am Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group

9:52 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS

10:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1

12:30 pm Landmark College Presents - Casey Murrow, Murrow vs McCarthy 9/18/17

2:16 pm Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group

2:26 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Elliot Street Block Party 9/8/17

2:30 pm Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17

4:42 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day

5:00 pm White Cane Safety Awareness Day

5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:45 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

5:48 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS

5:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17

6:30 pm Vermont Treasures - Queche Celtic Festival

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Kids

8:45 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part One

9:45 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part Two

10:47 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17

11:00 pm Vote For Vermont - VT Emergency Management

Friday, September 29, 2017

12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band

1:00 am Bear Pond Books - Bill Schubart & Peter Miller - 9/12/17

2:10 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17

2:30 am Summer Concert Series - The Other Guys 8/17/17

4:00 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17

5:30 am BCTV Open Studio - Open Studio: Andy's Journey- The Struggles Through ALS

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17

6:44 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS

6:48 am Stuck in Vermont - Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 7

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17

10:25 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Elliot Street Block Party 9/8/17

10:30 am All Things LGBTQ - September 12, 2017

11:30 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Live Again!

3:00 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 1

4:48 pm Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration

5:00 pm Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17 - Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/15/17

6:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17 - Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17

9:15 pm Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott

10:00 pm Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17

Saturday, September 30, 2017

12:15 am Artistree - Larry Allen Brown & The Acoustic Earth Trio

1:50 am Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington

2:00 am The FEED

2:30 am ArtfulWord - 8/10/17

3:18 am Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

3:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

4:00 am Summer Concert Series - The Other Guys 8/17/17

5:30 am All Things LGBTQ - September 12, 2017

6:30 am The Rhema Word - 9/7/17

7:15 am Stuck in Vermont - Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship

7:23 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Elliot Street Block Party 9/8/17

7:26 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

7:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17 - Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17

10:15 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17

10:30 am BCTV Open Studio - Open Studio: Andy's Journey- The Struggles Through ALS

11:30 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

12:00 pm Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17 - Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17

12:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group

1:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1

3:30 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:06 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Elliot Street Block Party 9/8/17

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:19 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/15/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17

7:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Kids

7:46 pm Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group

7:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part One

9:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part Two

10:05 pm Landmark College Presents - Casey Murrow, Murrow vs McCarthy 9/18/17

11:51 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day

Sunday, October 1, 2017

12:00 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey

1:00 am Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17

3:10 am Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration

3:18 am Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington

3:30 am The FEED

4:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band

5:00 am Landmark College Presents - Casey Murrow, Murrow vs McCarthy 9/18/17

6:47 am Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group

7:00 am BCTV Open Studio - Open Studio: Andy's Journey- The Struggles Through ALS

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 9/17/17

9:00 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Live Again!

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 7

11:00 am Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17 - Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17

11:57 am VermontVersusComcastPSA F 08252017

12:00 pm Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17 - Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17

1:15 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day

1:23 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS

1:30 pm White Cane Safety Awareness Day

2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

3:00 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 1

5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

5:06 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS

5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

5:19 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film

5:30 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17

6:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost

7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday

8:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos

8:30 pm Vermont Treasures - Queche Celtic Festival

9:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott

9:43 pm Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration

10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band

11:00 pm Bill Doyle On VT Issues - Con Hogan

 

....

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 9/25/17

Monday, September 25, 2017

2:15 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

4:20 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17

5:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/11/17

6:40 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/12/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/15/17

10:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/11/17

12:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/11/17

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17

5:30 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

6:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 9/22/17

8:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

9:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17

11:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/13/17

Tuesday, September 26, 2017

1:30 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17

3:45 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/12/17

5:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 9/22/17

7:30 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/19/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/15/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:45 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

11:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

12:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

1:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 9/18/17

2:45 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/12/17

4:00 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

6:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17

10:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/13/17

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

12:30 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: August 30, 2017

6:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

7:00 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 9/18/17

8:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17

10:30 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/19/17

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

1:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/13/17

3:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/13/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

8:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

10:30 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 9/18/17

11:15 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17

Thursday, September 28, 2017

1:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

2:45 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17

3:25 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/11/17

5:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

7:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 9/22/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17

10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 9/18/17

12:45 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/11/17

2:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 9/18/17

4:15 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/19/17

5:25 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

7:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/25/17

9:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/26/17

Friday, September 29, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17

4:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/25/17

7:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/26/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

2:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17

6:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17

9:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 9/18/17

10:35 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17

Saturday, September 30, 2017

12:15 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17

5:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17

7:30 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17

9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/15/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17

11:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 9/22/17

1:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/26/17

4:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

5:00 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 9/18/17

5:45 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

6:30 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey

8:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/27/17

10:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17

Sunday, October 1, 2017

1:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/25/17

3:30 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17

4:45 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17

6:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/27/17

9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast

9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast

9:25 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/15/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey

12:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17

2:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/26/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 9/22/17

8:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/25/17

11:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 9/18/17

