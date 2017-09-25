BCTV Schedules Week of 9/18/17

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 9/25/17
Monday, September 25, 2017
12:30 am Summer Concert Series - The Other Guys 8/17/17
2:00 am The FEED
2:30 am ArtfulWord - 8/10/17
3:20 am Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
3:30 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell
4:34 am Yoga for You 8-21-17 - 8-21-17: Slowly Open Your Hips
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/15/17
5:30 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1
6:00 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder
6:30 am Vote For Vermont - VT Emergency Management
7:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Vermont Treasures - Queche Celtic Festival
9:30 am White Cane Safety Awareness Day
10:00 am Bill Doyle On VT Issues - Con Hogan
10:55 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost
11:00 am Bear Pond Books - Bill Schubart & Peter Miller - 9/12/17
12:12 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day
12:20 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film
12:25 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS
12:30 pm All Things LGBTQ - September 12, 2017
1:30 pm A Visit With: Act 48 HealthCare for Vermont
2:10 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17
2:30 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1
3:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17
5:44 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/15/17
6:30 pm The FEED
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott
8:42 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost
8:45 pm Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
8:56 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Elliot Street Block Party 9/8/17
9:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell
10:02 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17
10:15 pm Artistree - Larry Allen Brown & The Acoustic Earth Trio
11:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
12:00 am Bill Doyle On VT Issues - Con Hogan
1:00 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey
2:00 am VT Film Essentials - The Seventh Seal
3:00 am Bear Pond Books - Bill Schubart & Peter Miller - 9/12/17
4:10 am Travel Videos - Southeast Asia 2015-2017 - Ep 4
4:30 am Vermont Treasures - Queche Celtic Festival
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/15/17
5:30 am Veteran Stories - Seymour Leven
6:09 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost
6:15 am The Rhema Word - 9/7/17
7:00 am St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 7
10:00 am Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott
10:42 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17
10:53 am Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film
11:00 am ArtfulWord - 8/10/17
11:48 am Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration
12:00 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 1
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:40 pm Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17
6:22 pm A Visit With: Act 48 HealthCare for Vermont
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 1
9:46 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost
9:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship
10:00 pm Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
12:15 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey
1:15 am Artistree - Larry Allen Brown & The Acoustic Earth Trio
2:51 am Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day
3:00 am Vermont Treasures - Queche Celtic Festival
3:30 am VT Film Essentials - The Graduate
4:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17
5:30 am Vote For Vermont - VT Emergency Management
6:30 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1
7:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 9/17/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott
9:42 am Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day
9:50 am Stuck in Vermont - Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship
10:00 am Civil Rights for All - Brattleboro Declares Civil Rights for All
10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Live Again!
11:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder
12:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Kids
12:45 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part One
1:40 pm Let's Grow Kids PSA
1:45 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part Two
2:47 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost
2:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington
3:00 pm BCTV Open Studio - Open Studio: Andy's Journey- The Struggles Through ALS
4:00 pm Landmark College Presents - Casey Murrow, Murrow vs McCarthy 9/18/17
5:46 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17
6:00 pm Studio
7:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder
8:00 pm Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17
10:10 pm ArtfulWord - 8/10/17
11:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell
Thursday, September 28, 2017
12:05 am Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival - Alastair Moock
12:50 am Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival - Hungrytown
1:32 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost
1:40 am Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 1
3:30 am Vermont Treasures - Queche Celtic Festival
4:00 am White Cane Safety Awareness Day
4:30 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17
5:30 am Bill Doyle On VT Issues - Con Hogan
6:30 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17
7:54 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott
9:44 am Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group
9:52 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS
10:00 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1
12:30 pm Landmark College Presents - Casey Murrow, Murrow vs McCarthy 9/18/17
2:16 pm Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group
2:26 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Elliot Street Block Party 9/8/17
2:30 pm Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17
4:42 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day
5:00 pm White Cane Safety Awareness Day
5:30 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:45 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film
5:48 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS
5:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17
6:30 pm Vermont Treasures - Queche Celtic Festival
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Kids
8:45 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part One
9:45 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part Two
10:47 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17
11:00 pm Vote For Vermont - VT Emergency Management
Friday, September 29, 2017
12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band
1:00 am Bear Pond Books - Bill Schubart & Peter Miller - 9/12/17
2:10 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Brattleboro's Local Love Brigade 7/6/17
2:30 am Summer Concert Series - The Other Guys 8/17/17
4:00 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17
5:30 am BCTV Open Studio - Open Studio: Andy's Journey- The Struggles Through ALS
6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17
6:44 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS
6:48 am Stuck in Vermont - Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 7
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17
10:25 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Elliot Street Block Party 9/8/17
10:30 am All Things LGBTQ - September 12, 2017
11:30 am Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1
2:00 pm First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Live Again!
3:00 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 1
4:48 pm Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration
5:00 pm Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17 - Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/15/17
6:30 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17 - Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17
9:15 pm Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott
10:00 pm Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17
Saturday, September 30, 2017
12:15 am Artistree - Larry Allen Brown & The Acoustic Earth Trio
1:50 am Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington
2:00 am The FEED
2:30 am ArtfulWord - 8/10/17
3:18 am Stuck in Vermont - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
3:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder
4:00 am Summer Concert Series - The Other Guys 8/17/17
5:30 am All Things LGBTQ - September 12, 2017
6:30 am The Rhema Word - 9/7/17
7:15 am Stuck in Vermont - Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship
7:23 am Ezlerh's Random Videos - Elliot Street Block Party 9/8/17
7:26 am You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost
7:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17 - Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17
10:15 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17
10:30 am BCTV Open Studio - Open Studio: Andy's Journey- The Struggles Through ALS
11:30 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1
12:00 pm Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17 - Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17
12:50 pm Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group
1:00 pm Express Fluency - Spanish with Annabelle Allen Part 1
3:30 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:06 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Elliot Street Block Party 9/8/17
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:19 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/15/17
6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17
7:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Kids
7:46 pm Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group
7:57 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost
8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part One
9:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol Week Three Part Two
10:05 pm Landmark College Presents - Casey Murrow, Murrow vs McCarthy 9/18/17
11:51 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day
Sunday, October 1, 2017
12:00 am Montpelier Brown Bag Series - Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey
1:00 am Here Today: Screening and Panel - Latchis 9/12/17
3:10 am Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration
3:18 am Stuck in Vermont - Next-Gen Newspaper Publishers Killing it in Killington
3:30 am The FEED
4:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band
5:00 am Landmark College Presents - Casey Murrow, Murrow vs McCarthy 9/18/17
6:47 am Stuck in Vermont - Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group
7:00 am BCTV Open Studio - Open Studio: Andy's Journey- The Struggles Through ALS
8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 9/17/17
9:00 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist: Live Again!
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 7
11:00 am Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17 - Brattleboro Police Station Grand Opening Tour 9/15/17
11:57 am VermontVersusComcastPSA F 08252017
12:00 pm Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17 - Dig Infinity! Oliver Trager as Lord Buckley 9/16/17
1:15 pm Stuck in Vermont - A Dog Day
1:23 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS
1:30 pm White Cane Safety Awareness Day
2:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
3:00 pm Buddhist Politics in Challenging Times - Session 1
5:00 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
5:06 pm Ezlerh's Random Videos - Brattleboro stands with DREAMERS
5:15 pm BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
5:19 pm Gemini Films - The Basement - a short horror film
5:30 pm Southern Vermont Dance Festival - Opening Gala - Latchis 7/13/17
6:55 pm You Come Too Poetry Series - 'Come In' by Robert Frost
7:00 pm St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass - Mass from this Sunday
8:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 5 - Cafe da Silva and Yaniel Matos
8:30 pm Vermont Treasures - Queche Celtic Festival
9:00 pm Here We Are - with guest Stewart McDermott
9:43 pm Stuck in Vermont - Spring Amphibian Migration
10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - Jeff Salisbury Band
11:00 pm Bill Doyle On VT Issues - Con Hogan
....
BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 9/25/17
Monday, September 25, 2017
2:15 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17
4:20 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17
5:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/11/17
6:40 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/12/17
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/15/17
10:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/11/17
12:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/11/17
1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17
5:30 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017
6:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 9/22/17
8:30 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17
9:30 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17
11:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/13/17
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
1:30 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17
3:45 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/12/17
5:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 9/22/17
7:30 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/19/17
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/15/17
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:45 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17
11:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017
12:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17
1:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 9/18/17
2:45 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/12/17
4:00 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
6:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17
10:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/13/17
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
12:30 am Vermont State Board of Education Meeting: August 30, 2017
6:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017
7:00 am Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 9/18/17
8:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 9/20/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17
10:30 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/19/17
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
1:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/13/17
3:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/13/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17
8:00 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17
10:30 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 9/18/17
11:15 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17
Thursday, September 28, 2017
1:00 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17
2:45 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17
3:25 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/11/17
5:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17
7:30 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 9/22/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17
10:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 9/18/17
12:45 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/11/17
2:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 9/18/17
4:15 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/19/17
5:25 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
7:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/25/17
9:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/26/17
Friday, September 29, 2017
12:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17
4:30 am Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017
5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/25/17
7:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/26/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17
2:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17
6:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17
9:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 9/18/17
10:35 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 9/12/17
Saturday, September 30, 2017
12:15 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/19/17
5:00 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17
7:30 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17
9:30 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:45 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/15/17
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17
11:00 am River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 9/22/17
1:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/26/17
4:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17
5:00 pm Brattleboro Development Review Board - Brattleboro DRB 9/18/17
5:45 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 9/18/17
6:30 pm Gov. Scott Press Conference - School Safety Proclamation - September 1, 2017
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey
8:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/27/17
10:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 9/25/17
Sunday, October 1, 2017
1:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/25/17
3:30 am BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 9/18/17
4:45 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 9/13/17
6:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 9/27/17
9:00 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Thursday Broadcast
9:15 am BUHS-TV News - BUHS-TV Tuesday Broadcast
9:25 am Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Information Session 9/12/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 9/15/17
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 9/19/17
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey
12:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 9/27/17
2:30 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 9/26/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm River Valleys Unified School District - RVUSD School Bd Mtg 9/22/17
8:30 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 9/25/17
11:00 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane SB Mtg 9/18/17