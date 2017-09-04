"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

Home » Culture » Media

BCTV Schedules Week of 9/4/17


By BCTVProg | Mon, September 04 2017

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 9/4/17

Monday, September 4, 2017

12:00 am VT Film Essentials - The Graduate

1:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Los Van Van and the Songomania Style

2:20 am Buddhist Peace Fellowship - Hiroshima Day Peace Walk

4:30 am Vote For Vermont - Brian Savage

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/25/17

5:30 am Fit As A Fiddle - Tai Chi with Baylen Slote

6:00 am True North Reports TV - Governor's Commission on Climate Change

6:32 am Abled and on Air - Americans With Disabilitis Act

7:00 am Abled And On Air - Americans With Disabilitis Act - VT Center for Independent Living Part 2

7:30 am For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. One

10:30 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. Two

11:30 am Authors at the Aldrich

12:30 pm Guilford Fair 9/5/16 - Horse Pull Pt. 1

2:46 pm Green Mountain Camp For Girls 100 Year Celebration

3:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Hempfully Green 8/17/17

4:00 pm The Ballad of Ethan and Stanton - The Future of Drug Policy

5:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/25/17

6:30 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

8:30 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell

9:35 pm Buddhist Peace Fellowship - Hiroshima Day Peace Walk

10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - All That

11:00 pm The Best Pictures - 8/28/17

Tuesday, September 5, 2017

12:00 am VT Film Essentials - The Seventh Seal

1:00 am Tod Pronto at Jeds Maple 8-10-17

4:00 am For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

4:29 am Vote For Vermont - Brian Savage

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/25/17

5:22 am The Ballad of Ethan and Stanton - The Future of Drug Policy

6:00 am Green Mountain Camp For Girls 100 Year Celebration

6:15 am The Rhema Word Ministry #452

7:00 am St Michael's Catholic Church - Weekly Mass

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 16

10:00 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan

10:30 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

11:00 am Artful Word - Dragonboat Racing

11:40 am Buddhist Peace Fellowship - Hiroshima Day Peace Walk

12:00 pm For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

12:30 pm Authors at the Aldrich - Catherine Donelly

2:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - Weekly Mass

3:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. One

4:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. Two

5:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Brian Savage

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

8:30 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

8:44 pm Green Mountain Camp For Girls 100 Year Celebration

9:00 pm Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

11:30 pm VT Film Essentials - The Graduate

Wednesday, September 6, 2017

12:30 am Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis

1:40 am Buddhist Peace Fellowship - Hiroshima Day Peace Walk

2:00 am The Best Pictures - 8/28/17

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

5:22 am The Ballad of Ethan and Stanton - The Future of Drug Policy

6:00 am Authors at the Aldrich

7:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 8/20/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Senior Moments - Tiny House

10:08 am Buddhist Peace Fellowship - Hiroshima Day Peace Walk

10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist Church Weekly Service

11:30 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. One

1:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. Two

2:00 pm Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis

3:10 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

3:30 pm Tod Pronto at Jeds Maple 8-10-17

5:40 pm Green Mountain Camp For Girls 100 Year Celebration

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan

8:30 pm For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

9:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

9:30 pm Senior Moments - Tiny House

10:40 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

11:00 pm The Best Pictures - 8/28/17

Thursday, September 7, 2017

12:00 am Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

2:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan

4:00 am VT Film Essentials - The Seventh Seal

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

5:22 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - Reinventing the Family Home

6:30 am The Ballad of Ethan and Stanton - The Future of Drug Policy

7:10 am Buddhist Peace Fellowship - Hiroshima Day Peace Walk

7:30 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell

10:15 am The Rhema Word Ministry #452

11:00 am Authors at the Aldrich

12:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

12:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan

1:00 pm Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

3:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. One

5:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. Two

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

6:30 pm Abled And On Air - Americans With Disabilitis Act - VT Center for Independent Living Part 2

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Reinventing the Family Home

9:30 pm Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17

11:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

11:30 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - All That

Friday, September 8, 2017

12:30 am Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis

1:40 am The Ballad of Ethan and Stanton - The Future of Drug Policy

2:30 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. One

4:00 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. Two

5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

5:22 am Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis

6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17

6:44 am Green Mountain Camp For Girls 100 Year Celebration

7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 16

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - Reinventing the Family Home

10:10 am The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

10:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Hempfully Green 8/17/17

11:30 am For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

12:00 pm Authors at the Aldrich - Catherine Donelly

1:15 pm The Rhema Word Ministry #452

2:00 pm First Baptist Church - First Baptist Church Weekly Service

3:00 pm Artful Word - Dragonboat Racing

3:45 pm Senior Moments - Tiny House

5:00 pm VT Film Essentials - The Graduate

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/25/17

6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan

7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

8:00 pm Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17

9:30 pm Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

Saturday, September 9, 2017

12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - All That

1:00 am The Best Pictures - 8/28/17

2:00 am Authors at the Aldrich - Catherine Donelly

3:09 am Buddhist Peace Fellowship - Hiroshima Day Peace Walk

3:30 am Authors at the Aldrich

4:30 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

5:00 am For The Animals - Wildlife Releases

5:30 am VT Film Essentials - The Seventh Seal

6:30 am Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17

8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast

9:00 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. One

10:30 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. Two

11:30 am Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

2:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

2:30 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

3:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell

4:05 pm Fit As A Fiddle - Tai Chi with Baylen Slote

4:30 pm Authors at the Aldrich

5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17

5:45 pm Green Mountain Camp For Girls 100 Year Celebration

6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/25/17

6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

7:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan

7:30 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17

7:50 pm Senior Moments - Tiny House

9:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. One

10:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. Two

11:30 pm Tod Pronto at Jeds Maple 8-10-17

Sunday, September 10, 2017

2:00 am Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

5:00 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan

5:30 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1

6:00 am Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17

7:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder

8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 8/20/17

9:00 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist Church Weekly Service

10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 16

11:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - All That

12:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell

1:15 pm Artful Word - Dragonboat Racing

2:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - Weekly Mass

3:00 pm Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17

5:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Reinventing the Family Home

6:40 pm Green Mountain Camp For Girls 100 Year Celebration

7:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - Weekly Mass

8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. One

9:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. Two

10:30 pm Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis

11:40 pm The Best Pictures - 8/28/17

BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 9/4/17

Monday, September 4, 2017

1:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 8/15/17

3:45 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 8/22/17

6:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 8/22/17

8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/31/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/25/17

10:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 8/23/17

2:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 8/28/17

3:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/28/17

5:15 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

6:30 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 8/24/17

8:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/30/17

9:30 pm The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Improvement Public Mtgs 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Improvement Public Mtgs 8/24/17

11:45 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 8/14/17

Tuesday, September 5, 2017

2:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 8/23/17

6:00 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/30/17

7:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 8/22/17

9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/25/17

10:21 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

11:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 8/22/17

1:45 pm Legislative Report - House Democratic Leader Jill Krowinski

2:15 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/28/17

4:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/30/17

5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/31/17

6:14 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17 [Live]

9:45 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 8/24/17

11:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 8/28/17

Wednesday, September 6, 2017

12:00 am The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Improvement Public Mtgs 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Improvement Public Mtgs 8/24/17

2:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/30/17

5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 8/28/17

6:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 8/23/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

10:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/30/17

11:30 am Legislative Report - House Democratic Leader Jill Krowinski

12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/31/17

1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

4:31 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 8/28/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Improvement Public Mtgs 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Improvement Public Mtgs 8/24/17

8:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/5/17

11:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/30/17

Thursday, September 7, 2017

12:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

3:45 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

5:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/28/17

7:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/5/17

9:30 am Legislative Report - House Democratic Leader Jill Krowinski

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

10:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/31/17

11:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 8/22/17

1:45 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

2:30 pm The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Improvement Public Mtgs 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Improvement Public Mtgs 8/24/17

4:45 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/31/17

7:00 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/6/17

9:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

Friday, September 8, 2017

1:10 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 8/24/17

3:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/28/17

5:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/6/17

7:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/30/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

11:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

3:15 pm The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Improvement Public Mtgs 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Improvement Public Mtgs 8/24/17

5:30 pm Legislative Report - House Democratic Leader Jill Krowinski

6:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 9/6/17

8:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/30/17

10:45 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 8/22/17

Saturday, September 9, 2017

1:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/6/17

4:30 am Legislative Report - House Democratic Leader Jill Krowinski

5:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 9/6/17

7:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 8/28/17

9:00 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/30/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/25/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

11:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

2:45 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 8/24/17

4:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/28/17

6:30 pm Legislative Report - House Democratic Leader Jill Krowinski

7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/31/17

8:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/30/17

10:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/6/17

Sunday, September 10, 2017

1:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17

5:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 9/6/17

7:30 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/6/17

10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/25/17

10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17

11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/31/17

12:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/30/17

2:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 8/28/17

3:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 8/21/17

3:40 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 8/28/17

5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast

6:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/5/17

8:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/28/17

10:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 8/28/17

11:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 8/15/17 

