BCTV Schedules Week of 9/4/17

BCTV Channel 8 schedule for the week of 9/4/17
Monday, September 4, 2017
12:00 am VT Film Essentials - The Graduate
1:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - Los Van Van and the Songomania Style
2:20 am Buddhist Peace Fellowship - Hiroshima Day Peace Walk
4:30 am Vote For Vermont - Brian Savage
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/25/17
5:30 am Fit As A Fiddle - Tai Chi with Baylen Slote
6:00 am True North Reports TV - Governor's Commission on Climate Change
6:32 am Abled and on Air - Americans With Disabilitis Act
7:00 am Abled And On Air - Americans With Disabilitis Act - VT Center for Independent Living Part 2
7:30 am For The Animals - Wildlife Releases
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. One
10:30 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. Two
11:30 am Authors at the Aldrich
12:30 pm Guilford Fair 9/5/16 - Horse Pull Pt. 1
2:46 pm Green Mountain Camp For Girls 100 Year Celebration
3:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Hempfully Green 8/17/17
4:00 pm The Ballad of Ethan and Stanton - The Future of Drug Policy
5:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/25/17
6:30 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder
8:30 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell
9:35 pm Buddhist Peace Fellowship - Hiroshima Day Peace Walk
10:00 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - All That
11:00 pm The Best Pictures - 8/28/17
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
12:00 am VT Film Essentials - The Seventh Seal
1:00 am Tod Pronto at Jeds Maple 8-10-17
4:00 am For The Animals - Wildlife Releases
4:29 am Vote For Vermont - Brian Savage
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/25/17
5:22 am The Ballad of Ethan and Stanton - The Future of Drug Policy
6:00 am Green Mountain Camp For Girls 100 Year Celebration
6:15 am The Rhema Word Ministry #452
7:00 am St Michael's Catholic Church - Weekly Mass
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 16
10:00 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan
10:30 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1
11:00 am Artful Word - Dragonboat Racing
11:40 am Buddhist Peace Fellowship - Hiroshima Day Peace Walk
12:00 pm For The Animals - Wildlife Releases
12:30 pm Authors at the Aldrich - Catherine Donelly
2:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - Weekly Mass
3:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. One
4:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. Two
5:30 pm Vote For Vermont - Brian Savage
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17
6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder
8:30 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17
8:44 pm Green Mountain Camp For Girls 100 Year Celebration
9:00 pm Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17
11:30 pm VT Film Essentials - The Graduate
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
12:30 am Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis
1:40 am Buddhist Peace Fellowship - Hiroshima Day Peace Walk
2:00 am The Best Pictures - 8/28/17
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17
5:22 am The Ballad of Ethan and Stanton - The Future of Drug Policy
6:00 am Authors at the Aldrich
7:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 8/20/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Senior Moments - Tiny House
10:08 am Buddhist Peace Fellowship - Hiroshima Day Peace Walk
10:30 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist Church Weekly Service
11:30 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. One
1:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. Two
2:00 pm Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis
3:10 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17
3:30 pm Tod Pronto at Jeds Maple 8-10-17
5:40 pm Green Mountain Camp For Girls 100 Year Celebration
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17
6:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan
8:30 pm For The Animals - Wildlife Releases
9:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder
9:30 pm Senior Moments - Tiny House
10:40 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17
11:00 pm The Best Pictures - 8/28/17
Thursday, September 7, 2017
12:00 am Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17
2:30 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan
4:00 am VT Film Essentials - The Seventh Seal
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17
5:22 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - Reinventing the Family Home
6:30 am The Ballad of Ethan and Stanton - The Future of Drug Policy
7:10 am Buddhist Peace Fellowship - Hiroshima Day Peace Walk
7:30 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell
10:15 am The Rhema Word Ministry #452
11:00 am Authors at the Aldrich
12:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder
12:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan
1:00 pm Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17
3:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. One
5:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. Two
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17
6:30 pm Abled And On Air - Americans With Disabilitis Act - VT Center for Independent Living Part 2
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Reinventing the Family Home
9:30 pm Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17
11:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder
11:30 pm Havana Fairfax Connection - All That
Friday, September 8, 2017
12:30 am Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis
1:40 am The Ballad of Ethan and Stanton - The Future of Drug Policy
2:30 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. One
4:00 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. Two
5:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17
5:22 am Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis
6:30 am It Happens in Brattleboro - Rube Goldberg - Brooks Library 8/1/17
6:44 am Green Mountain Camp For Girls 100 Year Celebration
7:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 16
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am 1st Wednesdays Presents - Reinventing the Family Home
10:10 am The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17
10:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week Extra: Hempfully Green 8/17/17
11:30 am For The Animals - Wildlife Releases
12:00 pm Authors at the Aldrich - Catherine Donelly
1:15 pm The Rhema Word Ministry #452
2:00 pm First Baptist Church - First Baptist Church Weekly Service
3:00 pm Artful Word - Dragonboat Racing
3:45 pm Senior Moments - Tiny House
5:00 pm VT Film Essentials - The Graduate
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/25/17
6:30 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan
7:00 pm Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
8:00 pm Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17
9:30 pm Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17
Saturday, September 9, 2017
12:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - All That
1:00 am The Best Pictures - 8/28/17
2:00 am Authors at the Aldrich - Catherine Donelly
3:09 am Buddhist Peace Fellowship - Hiroshima Day Peace Walk
3:30 am Authors at the Aldrich
4:30 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1
5:00 am For The Animals - Wildlife Releases
5:30 am VT Film Essentials - The Seventh Seal
6:30 am Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17
8:00 am Democracy Now! - Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast
9:00 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. One
10:30 am Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. Two
11:30 am Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17
2:00 pm Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder
2:30 pm ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1
3:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell
4:05 pm Fit As A Fiddle - Tai Chi with Baylen Slote
4:30 pm Authors at the Aldrich
5:30 pm It Happens in Brattleboro - Take It Apart! event at Brooks Library 7/25/17
5:45 pm Green Mountain Camp For Girls 100 Year Celebration
6:00 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/25/17
6:30 pm Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17
7:00 pm The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan
7:30 pm The Brattleboro Retreat's Ride for Heroes - 8th Annual Ride for Heroes Keynote Speeches 8/19/17
7:50 pm Senior Moments - Tiny House
9:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. One
10:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. Two
11:30 pm Tod Pronto at Jeds Maple 8-10-17
Sunday, September 10, 2017
2:00 am Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17
5:00 am The World Fusion Show - Season 1, Ep 4 - Derrik Jordan
5:30 am ArtStory - ArtStory: Season 3, Ep 1
6:00 am Strolling of the Heifers Parade - Fresh Tracks Road Pitch - Rivergarden 8/2/17
7:30 am Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat - Keep Talking: Autism Spectrum Disorder
8:00 am Guilford Community Church - Guilford Church Service - 8/20/17
9:00 am First Baptist Church - First Baptist Church Weekly Service
10:00 am Calvary Chapel West River Valley - Calvary Chapel: John, Chp 16
11:00 am Havana Fairfax Connection - All That
12:00 pm Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts - MGFA presents: Jim Giddings & Petria Mitchell
1:15 pm Artful Word - Dragonboat Racing
2:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - Weekly Mass
3:00 pm Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17 - Scott Covered Bridge Restoration Celebration 7/23/17
5:30 pm 1st Wednesdays Presents - Reinventing the Family Home
6:40 pm Green Mountain Camp For Girls 100 Year Celebration
7:00 pm St Michael's Catholic Church - Weekly Mass
8:00 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. One
9:30 pm Southern Vermont Idol - Week One Pt. Two
10:30 pm Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis - Vietnam War Series Screening Panel - 8/24/17 at Latchis
11:40 pm The Best Pictures - 8/28/17
.....
BCTV Channel 10 schedule for the week of 9/4/17
Monday, September 4, 2017
1:30 am Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 8/15/17
3:45 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 8/22/17
6:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 8/22/17
8:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
9:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/31/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/25/17
10:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 8/23/17
2:00 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 8/28/17
3:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/28/17
5:15 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 8/21/17
6:30 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 8/24/17
8:30 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/30/17
9:30 pm The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Improvement Public Mtgs 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Improvement Public Mtgs 8/24/17
11:45 pm Leland and Gray School Board - Leland and Gray School Bd Mtg 8/14/17
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
2:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 8/23/17
6:00 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/30/17
7:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 8/22/17
9:00 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/25/17
10:21 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 8/21/17
11:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 8/22/17
1:45 pm Legislative Report - House Democratic Leader Jill Krowinski
2:15 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/28/17
4:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/30/17
5:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/31/17
6:14 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17 [Live]
9:45 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 8/24/17
11:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 8/28/17
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
12:00 am The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Improvement Public Mtgs 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Improvement Public Mtgs 8/24/17
2:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/30/17
5:00 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 8/28/17
6:30 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Bd Mtg 8/23/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17
10:30 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/30/17
11:30 am Legislative Report - House Democratic Leader Jill Krowinski
12:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/31/17
1:00 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17
4:31 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 8/28/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Improvement Public Mtgs 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Improvement Public Mtgs 8/24/17
8:30 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/5/17
11:00 pm Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/30/17
Thursday, September 7, 2017
12:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17
3:45 am West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 8/21/17
5:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/28/17
7:00 am Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/5/17
9:30 am Legislative Report - House Democratic Leader Jill Krowinski
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17
10:30 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/31/17
11:30 am Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 8/22/17
1:45 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 8/21/17
2:30 pm The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Improvement Public Mtgs 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Improvement Public Mtgs 8/24/17
4:45 pm West River Modified Union Education District - WRMUED School Bd Mtg 8/21/17
6:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/31/17
7:00 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/6/17
9:30 pm Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17
Friday, September 8, 2017
1:10 am Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 8/24/17
3:00 am Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/28/17
5:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/6/17
7:30 am Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/30/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17
10:30 am The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
11:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17
3:15 pm The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Improvement Public Mtgs 8/24/17 - The Current - Brattleboro Bus Route Improvement Public Mtgs 8/24/17
5:30 pm Legislative Report - House Democratic Leader Jill Krowinski
6:00 pm Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 9/6/17
8:30 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/30/17
10:45 pm Townshend Selectboard - Townshend SB Mtg 8/22/17
Saturday, September 9, 2017
1:00 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/6/17
4:30 am Legislative Report - House Democratic Leader Jill Krowinski
5:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 9/6/17
7:30 am Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 8/28/17
9:00 am Dummerston Selectboard - Dummerston SB Mtg 8/30/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/25/17
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17
11:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17
2:45 pm Windham Southeast Supervisory Union - WSESU Act 46 Study Mtg 8/24/17
4:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/28/17
6:30 pm Legislative Report - House Democratic Leader Jill Krowinski
7:00 pm Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/31/17
8:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/30/17
10:30 pm Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/6/17
Sunday, September 10, 2017
1:00 am Brattleboro Selectboard - Brattleboro SB Mtg 9/5/17
5:00 am Brattleboro Town School Board - Brattleboro Town School Board Mtg 9/6/17
7:30 am Brattleboro Planning Commission - Brattleboro PC Mtg 9/6/17
10:00 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Friday News Show 8/25/17
10:30 am Green Mtn Mornings Tonight - GMMT: Tuesday News Show 8/29/17
11:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey - Energy Week: 8/31/17
12:00 pm Putney Selectboard - Putney SB Mtg 8/30/17
2:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 8/28/17
3:00 pm BUHS School Board - Brattleboro High School Bd Mtg 8/21/17
3:40 pm Guilford Selectboard - Guilford SB Mtg 8/28/17
5:00 pm The David Pakman Show - The David Pakman Show - Weekly Broadcast
6:00 pm Vernon Selectboard - Vernon SB Mtg 9/5/17
8:30 pm Jamaica Selectboard - Jamaica SB Mtg 8/28/17
10:30 pm Newfane Selectboard - Newfane Selectboard Mtg. 8/28/17
11:00 pm Dummerston School Board - Dummerston School Bd Mtg 8/15/17