Brattleboro Kicks Off Season 2 Of Road Trip Masters

The Road Trip Masters that the episode filmed in Brattleboro will air on the Discovery Channel this Saturday - January 6 - at 5am. The episode outline is below. Look for friends and neighbors.

1/6/18-Road Trip Masters/Brattleboro Episode will air on Discovery channel at 5am. We encourage DVRing the show. Brattleboro will be kickoff our Season 2.

1/7/18- Road Trip Masters/Brattleboro episode will air on The Pursuit Channel at 5am. This is a smaller nationwide network that is available to approximately 40 million households.

Episode Outline:

Segment 1:

Latchis Hotel and Theater-Jon the GM from the hotel was in this segment.

NECCA- Elsie and Serenity and their instructors are in the segment.

Segment 2:

NECCA continued

Duo Restaurant-Head Chef Sutat featured and Stephanie who own the restaurant.

New Leaf CSA-Had Stephanie in from Duo

VBike- Dave founder/owner of Vbikes

Segment 3:

Hermit Thrush-Christophe and Avery

Top Of The Hill Grill-Jon the owner was in the piece.

Segment 4:

Brattleboro 4th of July Day Parade

Whetstone Station