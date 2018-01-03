"I soon found out you can't change the world.  The best you can do is to learn to live with it." - Henry Miller

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 28 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Media

Brattleboro Kicks Off Season 2 Of Road Trip Masters


By cgrotke | Tue, January 02 2018

The Road Trip Masters that the episode filmed in Brattleboro will air on the Discovery Channel this Saturday - January 6 - at 5am. The episode outline is below. Look for friends and neighbors.

...

1/6/18-Road Trip Masters/Brattleboro Episode will air on Discovery channel at 5am. We encourage DVRing the show. Brattleboro will be kickoff our Season 2.

1/7/18- Road Trip Masters/Brattleboro episode will air on The Pursuit Channel at 5am. This is a smaller nationwide network that is available to approximately 40 million households.
Episode Outline:

Segment 1:
Latchis Hotel and Theater-Jon the GM from the hotel was in this segment.
NECCA- Elsie and Serenity and their instructors are in the segment.

Segment 2:
NECCA continued
Duo Restaurant-Head Chef Sutat featured and Stephanie who own the restaurant.
New Leaf CSA-Had Stephanie in from Duo
VBike- Dave founder/owner of Vbikes

Segment 3:
Hermit Thrush-Christophe and Avery
Top Of The Hill Grill-Jon the owner was in the piece.

Segment 4:
Brattleboro 4th of July Day Parade
Whetstone Station

»

iBrattleboro Poll

I expect 2018 to be

Choices