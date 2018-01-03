Brattleboro Kicks Off Season 2 Of Road Trip Masters

The Road Trip Masters that the episode filmed in Brattleboro will air on the Discovery Channel this Saturday - January 6 - at 5am. The episode outline is below. Look for friends and neighbors.
1/6/18-Road Trip Masters/Brattleboro Episode will air on Discovery channel at 5am. We encourage DVRing the show. Brattleboro will be kickoff our Season 2.
1/7/18- Road Trip Masters/Brattleboro episode will air on The Pursuit Channel at 5am. This is a smaller nationwide network that is available to approximately 40 million households.
Episode Outline:
Segment 1:
Latchis Hotel and Theater-Jon the GM from the hotel was in this segment.
NECCA- Elsie and Serenity and their instructors are in the segment.
Segment 2:
NECCA continued
Duo Restaurant-Head Chef Sutat featured and Stephanie who own the restaurant.
New Leaf CSA-Had Stephanie in from Duo
VBike- Dave founder/owner of Vbikes
Segment 3:
Hermit Thrush-Christophe and Avery
Top Of The Hill Grill-Jon the owner was in the piece.
Segment 4:
Brattleboro 4th of July Day Parade
Whetstone Station