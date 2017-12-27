"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Brooks Memorial Library Hosts a Wikipedia Library Event– #1Lib1Ref


By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, December 27 2017

Do you use Wikipedia to start your research? You too can add footnotes to Wikipedia to help verify that the information is correct! On Wednesday, January 17 from 6:30-8 pm, Brooks Memorial Library will host a session for librarians and information seekers to learn how to add references to Wikipedia, and to discuss the role of Wikipedia in research.

Wikipedia’s strength is in the references that support it. Wikipedia is an ever changing source of information. Librarians, researchers and information seeker can help improve Wikipedia and make it a better resource for everyone. The annual #1lib1ref campaign (https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/The_Wikipedia_Library/1Lib1Ref) asks every librarian and information seeker to add a reference to Wikipedia, to help ensure that Wikipedia's information is backed by reliable research.

"Thousands of articles need more references; 210,000 articles on English Wikipedia have no references at all.[1] Imagine if every librarian in the world took 15 minutes to address one of the citation needed queries! Wikipedia would greatly reduce these gaps."

Everyone is welcome to join, bring a laptop if one is available, and let us know if you are coming so we can make sure we have snacks for you!

Please RSVPby filling out this form:

https://tinyurl.com/y8snslk7

or send an email to klarabrooksml@gmail.com

