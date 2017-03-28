"A Call to Action: Civics" Radio Forum w/VT Sec'y of State Jim Condos and Others, March 30

By ChrisLenois | Tue, March 28 2017

WKVT Radio will present a live broadcast of a public forum on the topic of Civics and Civics education from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Thursday, March 30 in the Meeting Room at the Brooks Memorial Library.

Panelists will include Vermont Secretary of State, Jim Condos; former Chair of the Vermont State Board of Education, Stephan Morse; Brattleboro Area Middle School Social Studies teacher, Anne Koplinka-Loehr; and Matt Wright from Brattleboro Indvisible.

Members of the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions or share information during the broadcast, which will be moderated by WKVT hosts Peter “Fish” Case and Chris Lenois.

“A Call to Action” is a free, public event series bringing together state and local officials together with individuals and organizations to create awareness around critical issues and foster greater collaboration in addressing community needs.

Brattleboro Community Television will be taping the forum to air at a later date on their cable channels as well as archive it online at brattleborotv.org.

“A Call to Action” forums are sponsored by Brattleboro Savings & Loan and Farnum Insulators.

For more information, contact 802-254-2343 or visit www.wkvtradio.com.