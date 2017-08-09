"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » Culture » Media

Newsless For A Week


By cgrotke | Wed, August 09 2017

We’re doing a media experiment. Lise is going without news for a week.

This started last Wednesday, and she’s been diligently avoiding headlines and talking heads. My role is to jot down the big headlines of the day, but not tell her. She’s allowed to look at weather forecasts.

I jokingly promised to warn her if a nuclear weapon was launched at Vermont (but not if it hit California or elsewhere...). Little did I know how closely I’d need to monitor that story.

There have been times when I’ve almost cracked and mentioned something, but so far the experiment is working. We always have lots of non-news things to discuss.

I’m going to fill her in on what she missed during our radio show on WVEW 107.7, tonight, Wednesday evening from 7 to 9 pm. You can listen in for live, on-the-air reactions, and to see if it is the type of experiment you might like to try sometime.

(She's not reading this, btw, until later.)

