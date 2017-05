By cgrotke | Wed, May 03 2017

Brattleboro was sort-of mentioned on national TV Monday night when Conan O'Brian mentioned a Vermont candy maker (Tavernier) giving out chocolate bars with golden tickets.

I won't ruin the joke for you, but it is funny because it rings very true. Charlie got a chocolate factory.

If you are in a hurry, jump ahead to about 2:55 in the following clip: