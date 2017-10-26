Vote for BCTV People's Choice Video Award

By BrattleboroTV | Wed, October 25 2017

BCTV Announces 'People's Choice' Finalists for Voting

The five top-viewed videos created by community producers are nominated for Brattleboro Community Television's "People's Choice Award for 2017. There is a cash prize thanks to sponsorship from Mondo Mediaworks, a local digital marketing agency which supports BCTV volunteers in creating local content that reflects Vermont views. From Mondo owner Luke Stafford: "For a small town like Brattleboro, the quality of community-driven video content is simply astounding. Of course Mondo is happy to support BCTV and ensure that our mighty public station continues to stand out."

Deadline to vote: October 31. Link to vote: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VGCMVXV

The winner will be announced at BCTV's Producer Awards Party on Thursday, November 2 at 6 PM at 118 Elliot in Brattleboro. This is open to the public. More info at: https://www.brattleborotv.org/news/bctv-news/bctv-producer-awards-party-11217

The five finalists are:

'Teaching at the Edge of Time' with Joanna Macy 9/17/16. Produced by Maria Dominguez. Joanna Macy, the environmental activist, author, and scholar of Buddhism and deep ecology, delivered this lecture about responses to threats to life on Earth at Centre Congregational Church.

Artist a la Mode: Wyld Nightz Band, November 2016. Produced by Kathryn Turnas. This 'local favorite' band is one of many hosted by Kim Timledge on 'Artist a la Mode' in BCTV's studio.

It Happens in Brattleboro: Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop. Produced by Gerry Del Monico. A tour of the iconic machining shop on Flat Street.

Keep Talking about Mental Health: New Help for Anxiety, Panic and OCD. Produced by The Brattleboro Retreat at BCTV. Gay Maxwell hosts a community dialogue on mental health topics featuring national experts. This episode's guest is Reid Wilson, PhD, international expert on the treatment of anxiety, panic, phobias, and obsessive compulsive disorder, speaking about his self-help protocol for therapy clients that transforms anxiety and worry from intimidating threats into challenges that can be met and conquered.

Noam Chomsky 'Prospects for Survival' at UMass Amherst. Produced by Ezlerh Oreste. World-renowned linguist, philosopher, author and political activist Noam Chomsky's lecture "Prospects for Survival" was delivered at UMass Amherst to celebrate the inauguration of the first net-zero energy building constructed on campus.

More information at: http://www.brattleborotv.org/news/bctv-news/vote-bctv-peoples-choice-video-award