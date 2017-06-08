WKVT Presents "A Call To Action: Teen Suicide," June 22

By ChrisLenois | Thu, June 08 2017

WKVT Radio will present a live broadcast of a public forum on the topic of Teen Suicide from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Thursday, June 22 in the Meeting Room at the Brooks Memorial Library.

Members of the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions or share information during the broadcast, which will be moderated by WKVT hosts Peter “Fish” Case and Chris Lenois. Organizations participating in the panel include the Center for Health and Learning, the Brattleboro Retreat, Youth Services, Inc., and the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro.

“A Call to Action” is a free, public event series that takes place on a quarterly basis. The goal is to bring state and local officials together with individuals and organizations to create awareness around critical issues and foster greater collaboration in addressing community needs.

Brattleboro Community Television will be taping the forum to air at a later date on their cable channels as well as archive it online at brattleborotv.org.

“A Call to Action” forums are sponsored by Brattleboro Savings & Loan and Farnum Insulators.

For more information, contact 802-254-2343 or visit www.wkvtradio.com.

WKVT has been part of the Brattleboro media landscape for over 50 years. It currently broadcasts a classic hits music format on 92.7 FM and news/talk on 100.3FM/1490AM, including one of the only daily, morning drive talk-radio programs in the state, Green Mountain Mornings. The station was recently recognized as “ Corporate Citizen of the Year” by the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce for its service to the community