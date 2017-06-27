WVEW Back On Air, But Stream Goes Silent

By cgrotke | Tue, June 27 2017

WVEW 107.7 , Brattleboro’s low-power community station, has stopped streaming.

The major storms of June 19th knocked the station off the air. (It knocked WKVT off the air for a short while, too.) Brattleboro radios tuned to 107.7 were treated to a week of static. Luckily, things have been worked out and you can now hear WVEW over the airwaves again.

Typically, the go-to solution when there is trouble with the over-the-air signal is to direct listeners to the WVEW stream, and it worked again this time. The station had created an app, available for mobile devices and had links on their web page. Many shows had many streaming listeners, and Brattleboro folks could take WVEW with them when they were out of the area.

Unfortunately, according to Jim Maxwell, the station has received notice from SoundExchange, the “pipeline for licensing of streaming,” letting WVEW know that the station’s stream was (in their view) unlicensed.

This could lead to significant penalties and back payments, said Maxwell, so while the station works to figure out how best to proceed, WVEW has stopped streaming for the time being. They’ve also notified SoundExchange that the WVEW stream has ended.

SoundExchange collects digital royalties, according to how often a song is played, then makes payments to artists and “rights owners.” They also lobby Congress, much like the RIAA, to pass laws dealing with copyright and payments, and work primarily in the interest of music labels and publishers.

SoundExchange has a “non-commercial” class of webcaster, which is aimed at smaller broadcasters. Even so, the minimum monthly fees can appear extreme to stations with small budgets. SoundExchange does not license podcasts (but encourages podcasters to get the rights to any music they play).

Streaming costs are in addition to the other ASCAP, BMI, SESAC, and Global Music Rights royalties and fees that get paid by stations for playing music over the airwaves.

Disclosure: I share a time slot on WVEW with Lise, Wednesday nights from 7-9 pm, for our show Bubblewrap. While I’m a part of the station, this story is entirely my own and does not represent any official views or opinions of WVEW. Ie, it is not a press release, and WVEW did not write it.