All State Music Fest Kicks Off With Brattleboro Main Street Parade

By cgrotke | Wed, May 10 2017

The 2017 All State Parade is tonight at 6:45 pm on Main Street in Brattleboro. It appears from the schedule that 14 marching bands will be participating. This is not to be missed if you are a fan of young musicians, parades, or marching bands.

Dummerston School, Lake Region HS, Winooski HS, Peoples Academy, Harwood Union HS, Whitcomb & Rochester HS , South Royalton HS, Proctor HS, Fair Haven Union HS, Mill River Union HS, Springfield HS, Bellows Falls Union HS, Brattleboro Area Middle School, and BUHS are scheduled to participate.

(If you can’t make it downtown, try tuning in to WVEW 107.7 fm at 7 pm - Lise and I have our regular weekly show and will attempt to broadcast some of this parade live.)

The parade is part of the All State Music Festival, an annual event of the Vermont Music Educators Association. The 3-day event includes rehearsals and performances for bands, orchestras, choruses, and jazz ensembles all around Brattleboro.

Look for other performances at the BUHS auditorium and gym. http://vmea.org/allstate/festival.php