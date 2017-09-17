"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

Culture » Music

Anti-War Songs


By tomaidh | Sun, September 17 2017

Last night I kept waking up with a song in my head. A song about a WWI casualty named Willie McBride.

I searched this morning and found the original: “The Green Fields of France” (No Man’s Land)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DxkhBvO8_kM,
an anti-war ballad by Scotsman-turned-Australian Eric Bogle.

Bogle has written another which is perhaps the most poignant anti-war anthem ever: “The Band Played Waltzing Matilda”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WG48Ftsr3OI

One verse refers to “The legless. The armless, the blind, the insane”

Joan Baez  has covered Bogle’s version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_E9Nu8JinM0&list

(She has a better voice).

Now our fearless leader is playing reckless games with Korea and Iran.

When will we ever learn?

»

