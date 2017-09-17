Anti-War Songs

Last night I kept waking up with a song in my head. A song about a WWI casualty named Willie McBride.
I searched this morning and found the original: “The Green Fields of France” (No Man’s Land) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DxkhBvO8_kM,
an anti-war ballad by Scotsman-turned-Australian Eric Bogle.
Bogle has written another which is perhaps the most poignant anti-war anthem ever: “The Band Played Waltzing Matilda”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WG48Ftsr3OI
One verse refers to “The legless. The armless, the blind, the insane”
Joan Baez has covered Bogle’s version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_E9Nu8JinM0&list
(She has a better voice).
Now our fearless leader is playing reckless games with Korea and Iran.
When will we ever learn?