Antje Duvekot and Beaucoup Blue at Next Stage on Saturday, February 3

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present award-winning contemporary folk singer/songwriter Antje Duvekot and Philadelphia-based, Americana and acoustic blues duo Beaucoup Blue at Next Stage on Saturday, February 3 at 7:30 pm.

Antje Duvekot is a German-born, American-raised singer/songwriter whose songs have been critically praised for their hard-won wisdom, dark-eyed realism and street-smart romanticism. Her bicultural upbringing and relative newness to English have helped shape her unique way with a song, giving her a startlingly original poetic palette. They are the keys to the powerful, even revolutionary, empathy that informs everything she writes. She has won some of the top songwriting awards including the Grand Prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, the Kerrville Folk Festival Best New Folk Award and the Boston Music Award for Outstanding Folk Act.

Since the release of her debut studio CD “Big Dream Boulevard,” which was voted #1 Folk Release of 2006 by the Boston Globe and was named to the Top 10 Releases of the Year by National Public Radio's Folk Alley, Antje has been touring extensively, criss-crossing the US and Europe. She is a compelling live performer and has played at major festivals, including Newport, Mountain Stage, Philadelphia, Falcon Ridge, Great Waters and Kerrville. Her second CD “The Near Demise of the High Wire Dancer” was voted top album of 2009 by lauded folk station WUMB 91.9 FM in Boston. Antje's fourth studio release, 2016’s "Toward the Thunder," centers around themes of courage, resilience and striving for something better, and as with most of her writing, a sense of hope and perseverance shines through the songs. "Antje Duvekot's provocative, dark-eyed ballads are becoming the talk of the folk world." - The Boston Globe

Beaucoup Blue, the father and son team of David and Adrian Mowry, features two soulful voices and acoustic slide guitar virtuosity. From blues to bluegrass, their traditional and contemporary styles mesh into an innovative and authentic sound. They pretty much cover the full range of Americana music quite uniquely in their songwriting and how they choose to represent classic material. During their years together as a duo they have received numerous awards including Grand Prize Winner of the Billboard Magazine World Song-Writing Contest, and the Grand Prize Winner of the Telluride Blues & Brews Acoustic Competition. Songs from their four albums “Out Of The Woodwork,” “Hearts At Home,” “Free To Fall” and “Elixir” have placed in the top 40 on AMA’s Americana, Roots, & Folk radio charts.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, VT. Tickets are $20 Advance / $22 At the Door. For information, call 802-387-0102. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org, Turn It Up in Brattleboro and Putney Food Co-Op in Putney. For more information, visit www.antjeduvekot.com, www.beaucoupblue.com, www.twilightmusic.org and www.nextstagearts.org.