Brattleboro Women's Chorus Open Rehearsals

By bwchorus | Mon, August 28 2017

The Brattleboro Women’s Chorus will begin its 22nd fall session on September 6 & 7, with a repertoire that will feature an eclectic mix of songs about Love and Music. Any woman or girl age 10 or older is welcome to participate in the rejuvenating power of singing with others.



Under the direction of Becky Graber, rehearsals are offered either Wednesday nights or Thursday mornings, though singers are welcome to attend both. The 10-week session will begin on Wednesday, September 6 from 6:30-8:30 at All Souls Church and Thursday, September 7 from 10:00-noon in the Centre Congregational Church parlor.



The chorus starts with Open Rehearsals for new singers to attend without obligation and see if it is right for them.



While the emphasis will be on preparing for concerts at the First Baptist Church on November 18 and 19, some women prefer weekly singing and learning music without performing.



Financial aid is available, and there are family and student rates. For more information, visit www.BrattleboroWomensChorus.org or call 802-254-8994.