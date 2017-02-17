Brattleboro Women's Chorus Spring Session Begins

By bwchorus | Fri, February 17 2017

Are you looking for healthful ways to feel good? Singing has been shown to do just that. And the Brattleboro Women’s Chorus offers any woman or girl age 10 or older the opportunity to create music in a community of other singers.

The spring session will begin on Wednesday, March 1 from 6:30 - 8:30 pm at All Souls Church or Thursday, March 2 from 10 am – noon at Centre Congregational Church. The first rehearsals are open to anyone who would like to experience chorus with no obligation.

The session will culminate in a concert on Mothers’ Day at the Latchis Theatre. Some people enjoy singing week to week without being in the concert, while others enjoy being part of a performance with professional instrumentalists.

The musical theme this session revolves around the power of voices raised in song, with the thread of love and hope woven through the songs. Led by founder/director Becky Graber, most of the music is taught by ear, recordings by singing part are always made available, and there are no auditions. The intent is to make singing accessible to anyone regardless of experience.

In addition, scholarship money is available so that chorus can be affordable for all, and there are also student and family rates. The full fee is $110.

More information and registration forms are available at www.BrattleboroWomensChorus.org or by calling 802-254-8994.