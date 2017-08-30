Brattleboro Youth Rock Festival Announces 2017 Line-up - Advance Tickets On Sale Now

By brattrock | Tue, August 29 2017

Eighteen youth rock bands and solo musical artists from around New England will take the stage at 118 Elliot in downtown Brattleboro, Vermont on Saturday, September 23 for BrattRock 2017, the second annual Brattleboro Youth Rock Festival. Performances will take place on two stages, one indoor and one outdoor, between 4:30 and 11:00 PM. Gates open to the public at 4:00 PM. In addition to six continous hours of live music, the festival will feature food vendors, arts and crafts activities, and games. All are invited to attend this fun-for-all-ages event.

The goal of the festival is to support youth musicians from Brattleboro and the surrounding region by providing a venue for them to connect, learn, perform, inspire, and be inspired. Registration opened in the spring to solo performers or bands with all members under 20 years of age. Performers submitted an online application including a sample performance video.

Last year's inaugural event drew over 400 attendees, and festival organizers anticipate the audience to grow this year. "Word is getting around that this is a really fun and special event," said festival organizer Dave Ross. "These are serious, accomplished musicians, and the energy they bring to their performances is contagious."

Advance tickets for this year's event are available online via the BrattRock website at www.brattrock.org. Prices are $10 adults /$8 students. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Youth Services.

BrattRock’s organizing committee is proud to present the final performer line-up for BrattRock 2017. From Vermont: Biodegradable, Impending Exorcism, Nomad vs. Settler, Notion, Oak Grove Blues Band, Dixie, Third Dimension, Outer Space. From New Hampshire: Sophie Waters, Wicked Thirsty. From Eastern Massachusetts: Fourshadow. From Western Massachusetts: Felixis Jinx, Kalliope Jones, Parlicium, Raspberry Jam, Shrodeur, Rool Bunk, Troubled Times. Performer bios and a stage schedule are available on BrattRock's website.

In addition to performing at the festival, youth musicians will participate in hands-on music workshops offered by area music educators Eugene Uman, Aaron Chesley, Samirah Evans, Kevin Parry, Dan Seiden, Peter Siegel, Molly Steinmark, and Zeb Hildreth. Workshop descriptions available at www.brattrock.org.

The idea for the event was born after the 2015 Youth Services Battle of the Bands competition in Brattleboro, when some parents of participating musicians proposed a similar non-competitive event for youth musicians. Executive Director, Russell Bradbury-Carlin approved the plan for Youth Services to act as BrattRock’s fiscal sponsor, allowing festival organizers to raise funds under Youth Services’ non-profit status.

In 2017, BrattRock has received grant funding from the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance, and the Vermont Arts Council. Sponsors include Guilford Sound, the Vermont Jazz Center, Youth Services, WKVT, WRSI, 118 Elliot, Oak Meadow, Hilltop Montessori, the Brattleboro Retreat.

Event co-founder Jaimie Scanlon said, “We hope everyone will come out on September 23 to support the many talented young people from around the region who will be gathered in Brattleboro. These young musicians have worked so hard to get here and deserve to be celebrated. This year's line up features a great variety, with a number of new acts, as well as many who are returning to play again. The kids are all super pumped to play. It's going to be an incredible show.”